 Bloomfield bar Brillobox announces closure | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Bloomfield bar Brillobox announces closure

By

click to enlarge Donora performing at Brillobox - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Donora performing at Brillobox
Another week of economic downfall during the pandemic, another local business forced to shut its doors. Brillobox, a bar at the intersection of Bloomfield and Lawrenceville, announced this morning it would be closing after 15 years.

Owners Lou Ickes and Janessa Walter announced in a Facebook post that they made the decision to close the bar.

"We are wrapping it up. We appreciate everyone that has been a part of Brillo, over the years. It’s been a great ride, but it’s time to move on. We love you all," states the post.


After working as longtime bartenders at Brillobox, Ickes and Walter took over ownership of the bar in 2016, from previous owner Eric Stern.
Brillobox was known for its drinks and food menu that included plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, as well as its eclectic interior full of red leather booths, a projector screen playing old b-movies, and a shark sculpture affixed to the wall with Trump's head in its mouth.

The upstairs of the bar hosted everything from live music, to DJ sets, to, eerily, a dance night called Pandemic.

Brillobox opened up for takeout at the end of June before announcing it would be closing up once again on July 24. "Hopefully, we will see you later on down the road," the owners wrote in a July 24 Facebook post. 

Tags

Latest in Food

Bloomfield restaurants come together for Support our Street spaghetti dinner

By Maggie Weaver

Bloomfield restaurants come together for Support our Street spaghetti dinner

Takeout review: El Sabor Latin Kitchen

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: El Sabor Latin Kitchen

Shiloh Grill announces closure, Salty Pork Bits gets a storefront, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Hannah Lynn

Shiloh Grill announces closure, Salty Pork Bits gets a storefront, and more Pittsburgh food news

Taste of Picklesburgh gives Pittsburghers a bite of the canceled festival

By Hannah Lynn

Taste of Picklesburgh gives Pittsburghers a bite of the canceled festival
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 29- 4, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Bloomfield restaurants come together for Support our Street spaghetti dinner

Bloomfield restaurants come together for Support our Street spaghetti dinner

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: Happy Day Dessert Factory

Takeout review: Happy Day Dessert Factory

By Maggie Weaver

Stick Figure and Flying Embers release hard kombucha collaboration

Stick Figure and Flying Embers release hard kombucha collaboration

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation