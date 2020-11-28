Bloomfield and Garfield Businesses Shine Bright This Holiday Season

On Small Business Saturday, BDC will launch Bloomfield Blitzin’ to reward customers for shopping in Bloomfield and Garfield. Go shopping, take a photo or screenshot of your receipt, and send it to BDC. Whether you’re ordering takeout, buying groceries, clothes, or books, or buying a gift card, make sure to send a photo or screenshot of your receipt. Every three receipts you send, you’ll be entered into a raffle to win a gift card to a Bloomfield or Garfield business.
Want a bonus entry? Send us a picture of you with your purchase or with a business sign and tell us what you love about the place, the products, the owners, or the employees. We’ll share your picture and story on social media to encourage others to shop local.
The last day to send receipts is Sun., Dec. 20. On Mon., Dec. 21, names will be randomly chosen and notified. With more than $1,000 in gift cards ready to give away, each one a minimum of $50, odds are good you’ll be a winner.
This promotion is open to everyone, Bloomfield residents and non-residents alike. Each entry or receipt needs to be from a different Bloomfield or Garfield business, and entries should be emailed to business@bloomfieldpgh.org.
More information can be found on the BDC website, bloomfieldnow.org. Our thanks to the RK Mellon Foundation for making this initiative possible!