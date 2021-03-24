Bloom into spring with fresh flowers and Pittsburgh-made floral accessories

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig Erin Phillips and Abi Webb, owners of Root Seller Pgh

Fresh Flowers

Floral candles and perfumes

click to enlarge Photo: Cara Rufenacht Creative Earthenware Tumbler/Vase by Jenna Vanden Brink Ceramics

Floral Art

Floral jewelry

Floral Paper Goods

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig Flowers from Root Seller Pgh

Floral Body Care

Spring is officially here, and what better way to celebrate than to bring fresh flowers and locally made floral accessories into your everyday life. Whether you enjoy strolling through Pittsburgh parks to see what’s been planted or visiting Phipps Conservatory to look at the seasonal blooms they have on display, this list is sure to bring some of that joy into your day to day.Get a weekly or biweekly fresh flower CSA for pickup at three different locations: Allentown (Black Forge Coffee), Polish Hill, or Garfield (Workshop PGH). Sol Patch is also often available at the Bloomfield Saturday Market.Grab a beautiful dahlia bouquet or a seasonal bouquet for $10-12, or sign up for their dried herb CSA. Cutting Root also offers teas and has a sizable collection of tinctures that can be used to alleviate cramps or suppress a cough.Root Seller is a fresh flower pop-up that makes stunning bouquets available for purchase at local cafes and venues. Follow them on Instagram to see where they will be next.This shop wears many hats, and their unique floral arrangements are available to purchase for personal use and bigger events. The shop also doubles as a place to get coffee, so you can grab a latte along with your bouquet.Buy the Wildflowers of Pennsylvania candle and make your home smell like the woods of the commonwealth. PGH Candle also has a Better than a Bouquet candle with notes of rose, sandalwood, and sage.Get the Lavender and Sage candle — the scents complement each other well in this floral, earthy blend hand-poured in Pittsburgh.Try the Lavender and Lilac and the Pomegranate and Red Tulips candles. Inspired by The Color Purple and The Handmaid’s Tale respectively, these candles will bring light and warmth to any room.Sabine Aston of Artisan Flora Décor uses dried flowers and transforms them into art that makes you feel connected to the earth. Each piece is handmade by her and displays the flowers in a flattering arrangement. Even with dried flowers, colors pop off the white or black background.Grab one of the porcelain skinny platters in either fern or floral to add a touch of color and spring to your kitchen. Jenna Vanden Brink Ceramics carries earthenware with floral patterns and flower jewelry like dainty, white flower studs.Coated in resin, Birdistry16’s trinket trays or small statues of a woman’s body are the perfect addition to your home office desk or any surface that needs a little character. Birdistry also does custom orders so you can have a hand in making your own work of art.Diane Wilson makes a host of different jewelry pieces, but her calla lily earrings are a standout. Made from porcelain, these earrings shine but aren’t too heavy on the ears.Grab a pair of Songbird Artistry’s delicate dried flower earrings to add a little flair to your outfits. This shop also features a beautiful dried flower necklace pendant.The next time you go to write a note or a letter, think about adding Nota Bene’s beautiful hydrangea notepads to your collection.Scribe offers a wide variety of paper and prints from various retailers, with a collection of vibrant floral prints.837 North sells candles, but their perfumes also come in great floral scents. Try Lily + Black Currant, Oakmoss + Lavender, or Jasmine + Bamboo Grass.Una Biologicals has a ton of beauty and wellness products that will make your body feel cared for. Try their Lemongrass Lavender Intensive Therapy Hand Cream, The Morning Sun soap, or the Ramblin’ Rose soap.This local favorite makes unique soaps, body butters, and scrubs, but their soaps come in the most extensive varieties. Try the new Violet Lime bar for a light floral scent. The shop also has a NSFW section if you want something more risque.This quirky shop carries body care products that often come in matching sets. For Spring, try their Lady Macbeth Black Orchid soap, which pairs with the Lady Macbeth lotion.Lovett’s is a retailer that carries things like soaps, body butters, and salt or sugar scrubs. You can buy a large Lavender, Lemongrass, or Evergreen hand and body cream for just $16.