Block Communication family member supports insurrection online as BCI journalists allege management edited stories to "downplay" the events

click to enlarge Screenshot taken from Facebook Susan Allan Block's social media post in response to criticism of the Capitol insurrection

I'm not sure how editors in Toledo and Pittsburgh were able to determine better than reporters on the ground who the actors were yesterday in DC. I'm sad and disappointed — but not surprised. (If you're unfamiliar with our publishers, I'll let you Google.) — Liz Skalka (@lizskalka) January 7, 2021

Just a reminder that Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editors/owners thought it was a journalistically sound decision to completely delete my story (and my colleague's story) on June 5. No one ever spoke to me about it. Two articles disappeared from the web that night. https://t.co/YEVOcxjVTo — Ashley Murray (@Ashley__Murray) January 7, 2021

Checking in on how the family that owns The Blade and Pittsburgh Post Gazette is handling yesterday's coup attempt and OH MY GOD. pic.twitter.com/pThX0tVxWI — Nolan_Rosenkrans⚔️ (@NolanRosenkrans) January 7, 2021