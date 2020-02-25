 Black to the Future festival looks at past and new possibilities for Black arts and social justice | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Black to the Future festival looks at past and new possibilities for Black arts and social justice

By

click to enlarge KanKouran West African Dance Company - PHOTO: LAWRENCE GREEN - TIME TRAVELING MEDIA
Photo: Lawrence Green - Time Traveling Media
KanKouran West African Dance Company
For four days, the University of Pittsburgh will highlight Black music, dance, poetry, and more for Black to the Future: A Festival of Art, Social Justice and Dreaming.

Presented during Pitt’s official K. Leroy Irvis Black History Month celebration, the festival — running Feb. 26-29 — highlights local, national, and international Black artists.

As reported by Pittwire, the event was the brainchild of three Pitt female faculty members: Jazz Studies director, Nicole Mitchell, Department of Africana Studies chair, Yolanda Covington-Ward, and Center for African American Poetry and Poetics director, Dawn Lundy Martin.


“The three of us came, rather organically, to the idea that we’d like to stretch the theme for Black History Month events, so that it wasn’t simply looking back at history, but also looking forward to the future,” Martin says. She adds that the Black experience in the U.S. is one of “racism, trauma and disenfranchisement, but also one of liberation, resilience and innovation.”

As a result, the festival’s various on- and off-campus events will include live performances, readings, and talks reflecting the current state of Black arts, and how it could influence positive change moving forward. This includes the Black to the Future art exhibition with works by 15 artists from the region, as well as a display board where guests can write six-word stories about their views on art’s role in social justice.

There will also be a talk by artist Alisha Wormsley, a Presidential Postdoctoral Fellow at Carnegie Mellon University and local artist whose There Are Black People in the Future billboard project highlighted tensions between Black residents and developers in East Liberty after it was prematurely removed.

Also on deck are readings by 2018 National Book Award-winner Justin Phillip Reed and Chicago-based artist avery r. young, and a performance showcase and panel led by 1Hood Media founder, rapper, and activist Jasiri X.


Off-campus, the Kelly Strayhorn Theater and Alloy Studios will host a community workshop by members of the Washington, D.C.-based KanKouran West African Dance Company, and a poetry party hosted by Simone White.

Covington-Ward says KanKouran exemplifies “aspects of Afrofuturism,” a term she defines as highlighting how “embodiment and spirituality are used across Africa and the Diaspora to shape the present and perspective futures.”

Besides showing the breadth of Black art and artists, the event organizers want Black to the Future to envision what could be in the face of a traumatizing past and present.

“The United States and the apparatuses of the state that enable racism are still operational and powerful,” says Mitchell. “If we can imagine something different from this reality, if we can dream it, and act, strategize and create toward it, I believe there’s a better chance of us achieving that different, more equal and progressive reality.”

See a complete line-up of events is on Pitt's Office of Diversity and Inclusion website.


Black to the Future: A Festival of Art, Social Justice and Dreaming. Wed., Feb. 26-Fri., Feb. 29. Various locations. diversity.pitt.edu

Speaking of...

Calls for Pitt to divest from fossil fuel companies renewed, with alumni joining the advocacy

By Ollie Gratzinger

University of Pittsburgh alumni call for the university to divest from fossil fuel companies

Other ways to spend Pitt chancellor's $600,000+ raise and bonus

By Elise Lavallee

University of Pittsburgh campus in Oakland

University of Pittsburgh homecoming events highlight Black activism on campus

By Amanda Waltz

Pages from the 1969 Black Action Society publication, As-Salaam Alaikum

Pitt remembers Holocaust survivors and Tree of Life victims with Lest We Forget art installation

By Amanda Waltz

University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher speaking with Holocaust survivors at Lest We Forget.
More »

Tags

Latest in Features

How a local beer festival helped the Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company support new works

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company production of Gem of the Ocean

Fashion designers, musicians, and artists get wild at Mr. Smalls Theatre for Battle of the Beasts

By Amanda Waltz

Anika Ignozzi of O.O.H. Baby

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Thunderbird, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 20-26)

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Thunderbird, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 20-26)

Student profiles: Gateway High School artist Ernest Bucanan Johnson III

By Erika Jackson

Ernest Bucanan Johnson III
More »

Readers also liked…

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 19-25, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company production of Gem of the Ocean

How a local beer festival helped the Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company support new works

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Thunderbird, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 20-26)

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at Thunderbird, COBRA Lounge, and more (Feb. 20-26)

By Amanda Waltz

Maker & Muse: Women and Early Twentieth Century Art Jewelry

The Frick Art Museum highlights the dual roles of women in art jewelry with Maker & Muse

By Amanda Waltz

Anika Ignozzi of O.O.H. Baby

Fashion designers, musicians, and artists get wild at Mr. Smalls Theatre for Battle of the Beasts

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation