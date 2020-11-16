 Black November Spotlight: Simone | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Black November Spotlight: Simone

By

click to enlarge COVER ART: JORDAN BECKHAM
Cover Art: Jordan Beckham

BLKNVMBR (Black November) is a month-long promotion of audio and visual works of Black R&B musicians and artists. While the name suggests a November-only operation, BLKNVMBR hopes to be a year-round asset of skill sharing, resource pooling, career development, performance opportunities, and moral support for artists.

Creators of Black November, INEZ and Clara Kent, knew they couldn't highlight Black R&B artists in Pittsburgh without the inclusion of Simone Davis, known mononymously as Simone.

"There’s a big reason why I completely geek out when it comes to Simone Davis," says INEZ over email. "She is THEE quintessential R&B voice. Her pathos, her tone, and her control contain all the makings of the foundational R&B vocalist. When she makes you feel, she truly makes you FEEL. Simone sings on records, but then you see her live and you’re like, 'Yup, sis is the real deal.' Not to mention she is a PERFORMER. You can absolutely tell Simone is a studied artist, one who takes the time to polish and critically plan her stage performances from every angle."

While seeing Simone perform may not be an option at the moment, her debut EP Layers, is available to stream on most platforms. Her voice can best be described as an intrinsic vocal blend of gospel, blues, soul and R&B. Take a listen and see if you agree.


Trending

OP-ED: Pa. Republicans are claiming election fraud, even while they celebrate their own election victories
Undefeated Steelers continue to make history at 9-0 with win over Cincinnati
Allegheny County reports a record number of 527 daily COVID-19 cases
FBI declared Pittsburgh a new white supremacy hub, but it has been this way for decades
After Duquesne's only grocer closed, groups call to address poverty in the Mon Valley
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Black November

Black November Spotlight: Leila Rhodes

By Jordan Snowden

Leila Rhodes

Black November Spotlight: Dejah Monea

By Jordan Snowden

Black November Spotlight: Dejah Monea

Black November Spotlight: Saige

By Jordan Snowden

Saige
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Black November Spotlight: Robin Grayson

By Jordan Snowden

Black November Spotlight: Robin Grayson

Black November Spotlight: Leila Rhodes

By Jordan Snowden

Leila Rhodes

Black November Spotlight: Dejah Monea

By Jordan Snowden

Black November Spotlight: Dejah Monea

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: In the Bleak by Geenpool

By Mike Canton

Geenpool at Spirit in 2019
More »

Readers also liked…

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings

Thundercat celebrates his friend Mac Miller in powerful show at Roxian Theatre

By Casey Taylor

Thundercat

Internationally acclaimed multilingual jazz band comes to Thunderbird Café and Music Hall for CD release party

By Jordan Snowden

Afro Yaqui Music Collective

Open-format monthly dance party Junction 'is an enigma of sounds'

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Shoe and Deejay Aesthetics
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 11-17, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Promo image for Nellie Bly: Around the World

Heinz History Center charts incredible global journey with Nellie Bly: Around the World

By Amanda Waltz

A conversation with Writers & Lovers author Lily King ahead of Pittsburgh Arts &amp; Lectures appearance (2)

A conversation with Writers & Lovers author Lily King ahead of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures appearance

By Rege Behe

Leila Rhodes

Black November Spotlight: Leila Rhodes

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation