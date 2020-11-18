Black November Spotlight: Sierra Sellers

click to enlarge Photo: Shauna Miller Sierra Sellers

BLKNVMBR (Black November) is a month-long promotion of audio and visual works of Black R&B musicians and artists. While the name suggests a November-only operation, BLKNVMBR hopes to be a year-round asset of skill sharing, resource pooling, career development, performance opportunities, and moral support for artists.





Ophelia was an EP that helped me to remind myself of who I am and where I came from during a time in which I felt like I was losing myself. It brought me back to my center after having been knocked down so many times," says Sellers. "In 2018, I was feeling so low about music. I was pretty much ready to give up. I had a show that year and in the audience there was this little girl right up front dancing and smiling the entire set. She came up to me afterwards and gave me a big hug. We talked about everything under the sun. She was only four years old and her name was Ophelia. She made me feel like I was on the right path again and I just had to keep moving forward. This EP was a shout out to her too. Wherever she is, I hope that she is still listening and smiling.”