 Black November Spotlight: Sierra Sellers | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Black November Spotlight: Sierra Sellers

By

click to enlarge Sierra Sellers - PHOTO: SHAUNA MILLER
Photo: Shauna Miller
Sierra Sellers
BLKNVMBR (Black November) is a month-long promotion of audio and visual works of Black R&B musicians and artists. While the name suggests a November-only operation, BLKNVMBR hopes to be a year-round asset of skill sharing, resource pooling, career development, performance opportunities, and moral support for artists.

At the intersection of Ophelia and Lawn Streets in Oakland, there's a custom piece of art honoring Sierra Sellers, today's Black November featured artist. The artwork was created by artist and supporter known on Instagram as @universalhunte, who did an interview with Sellers following the release of her EP Ophelia. It was named after the area in Oakland where Sellers drew her inspiration from while recording her soulful project.

"Ophelia was an EP that helped me to remind myself of who I am and where I came from during a time in which I felt like I was losing myself. It brought me back to my center after having been knocked down so many times," says Sellers. "In 2018, I was feeling so low about music. I was pretty much ready to give up. I had a show that year and in the audience there was this little girl right up front dancing and smiling the entire set. She came up to me afterwards and gave me a big hug. We talked about everything under the sun. She was only four years old and her name was Ophelia. She made me feel like I was on the right path again and I just had to keep moving forward. This EP was a shout out to her too. Wherever she is, I hope that she is still listening and smiling.”

Hear the captivating project below. To find out more about the background of Sellers and Ophelia, check out the feature Pittsburgh City Paper did with the artist in March.


Trending

Allegheny County issues stay-at-home and stop-public-gathering advisories, urges no traveling for Thanksgiving
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto unveils a plan to help the Ohio Valley transition from fossil fuels
The Health Issue: Shining a light on mental health resources during an especially difficult year
A Pittsburgher on her struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, and how we need to help others
Pittsburgh organizations and nonprofits respond to LGBTQ mental health crisis
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Black November , Sierra Sellers

Black November Spotlight: Simone

By Jordan Snowden

Black November Spotlight: Simone

Black November Spotlight: Leila Rhodes

By Jordan Snowden

Leila Rhodes

Black November Spotlight: Dejah Monea

By Jordan Snowden

Black November Spotlight: Dejah Monea

Black November Spotlight: Saige

By Jordan Snowden

Saige
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Seven Days of Music: Nov. 19-25

By Jordan Snowden

Seven Days of Music: Nov. 19-25

Black November Spotlight: Chandra Rhyme

By Jordan Snowden

Black November Spotlight: Chandra Rhyme

Black November Spotlight: Simone

By Jordan Snowden

Black November Spotlight: Simone

Black November Spotlight: Robin Grayson

By Jordan Snowden

Black November Spotlight: Robin Grayson
More »

Readers also liked…

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings

Thundercat celebrates his friend Mac Miller in powerful show at Roxian Theatre

By Casey Taylor

Thundercat

Internationally acclaimed multilingual jazz band comes to Thunderbird Café and Music Hall for CD release party

By Jordan Snowden

Afro Yaqui Music Collective

Open-format monthly dance party Junction 'is an enigma of sounds'

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Shoe and Deejay Aesthetics
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 18-24, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Black November Spotlight: Chandra Rhyme

Black November Spotlight: Chandra Rhyme

By Jordan Snowden

The Winter Flower Show at Phipps Conservatory (see Mon., Nov. 23)

Seven Days of Arts and Entertainment: Nov. 19-25

By Hannah Lynn

Seven Days of Music: Nov. 19-25

Seven Days of Music: Nov. 19-25

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation