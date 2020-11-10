Black November Spotlight: Saige

) is a month-long promotion of audio and visual works of Black R&B musicians and artists. While the name suggests a November-only operation, BLKNVMBR hopes to be a year-round asset of skill sharing, resource pooling, career development, performance opportunities, and moral support for artists.

explores the battle between codependency and self-exploration. After sacrificing my relationship with myself to be there for others, I finally take some space and start to understand who I am. Then the universe, smirking with irony, presents somebody trying to cuff me knowing full well I'm not ready for that! As I feel myself wanting to slip back into codependency, this song serves as a rejection letter to whoever/whatever could get in between my new-blooming self-love."While this is Saige's first solo release, the artist made waves earlier this year as duo Samurai Velvet with fellow local musician and producer Joe Chilcott. On Aug. 14, the pair dropped their debut EP,. The project combines R&B beats, electronic undertones, and soulful notes.

To kick off Black November, singer Saige released her first solo single, "Stuck On You," a passionate little R&B tune that's both playful and poetic.Saige says the track, which was produced byStay tuned throughout the month for more releases as part of Black November.