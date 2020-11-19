 Black November Spotlight: Najj Andrea | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Black November Spotlight: Najj Andrea

By

click to enlarge ARTWORK BY AJ @1KREALJAY
Artwork by AJ @1krealjay
BLKNVMBR (Black November) is a month-long promotion of audio and visual works of Black R&B musicians and artists. While the name suggests a November-only operation, BLKNVMBR hopes to be a year-round asset of skill sharing, resource pooling, career development, performance opportunities, and moral support for artists.

East Side artist Najj Andrea never felt like she fit in when she was younger. She felt like an outcast who didn't know how to express her feelings. That is, until she discovered music. It became her outlet and a way for Andrea to express her emotions and say what she didn't know how to otherwise.

In "Misled," the interlude track Andrea chose to highlight for Black November, the artist sings about the final, uneasy moments of a relationship, with a poignancy that cuts through to the listener.

"The interlude 'Misled' is about taking a chance with somebody you kind of doubted from the start," says Andrea. "Knowing they may hurt you, they might not fulfill your needs, but you stay and put up with it because of 'love.' You start to see the person changing. They don’t love you or touch you the same. The relationship is over, and the words in the song are the things you wish you could say to that person."

