Black November Spotlight: Leila Rhodes

Just like how she hasn't stuck to one musician romp, Rhodes, born Malasia Hawthorne, plays a multitude of instruments, such as the guitar, bass guitar, piano, and violin. One may define her as an electronic blues artist, but when she utilizes her loop machine to create music as a one-woman band, the result is hazy and genre-defying.
In Attunement, listeners experience the sounds of upbeat hip hop ("Sunshine"), rap ("Tha Juice"), and funk and blues ("East Coast Blues"), with pop, electronic, and jazz elements mixed in between. Attunement is the process of forming relationships with others, and Hawthorne's Attunement is her effortless marriage of genres.