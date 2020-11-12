Black November Spotlight: Leila Rhodes

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lake Lewis Leila Rhodes

BLKNVMBR (Black November) is a month-long promotion of audio and visual works of Black R&B musicians and artists. While the name suggests a November-only operation, BLKNVMBR hopes to be a year-round asset of skill sharing, resource pooling, career development, performance opportunities, and moral support for artists.



a loop-based singer-songwriter who chose to highlight her self-produced debut album, Attunement, out now on all streaming platforms.

Malasia Hawthorne, plays a multitude of instruments, such as the guitar,

bass guitar, piano, and violin. One may define her as an electronic blues artist, but when she utilizes her loop machine to create music as a one-woman band, the result is hazy and genre-defying.





In Attunement, listeners experience the sounds of upbeat hip hop ("Sunshine"), rap ("Tha Juice"), and funk and blues ("East Coast Blues"), with pop, electronic, and jazz elements mixed in between. Attunement is the process of forming relationships with others, and

Hawthorne's Attunement is her effortless marriage of genres.





Leila Rhodes, the third musician featured in Black November, isJust like how she hasn't stuck to one musician romp, Rhodes, born