Black November Spotlight: JROUZ3

For the final week of Black November, JROUZ3, affectionately known as “Shua,” released his debut EP, THE Demo 3P. Up until now, he spent his rhythmic adventures behind the scenes, working as a musical director and instructor.
"JROUZ3, is an extremely talented being. I am honored to know him as a brother, HomewoodSoundMachine bandmate, and as my Music Director," says Pittsburgh artist INEZ, one half of Black November's creators. "I will admit, I didn’t know how amazing his gift truly was until his Pittsburgh’s Very Own 4 performance. Watching him sing his own original songs, playing keys, and absolutely commanding the audience, it was a magical and humbling moment. The man can SANG! The way he thinks of harmony and musical ideas, I am so honored to help present his debut, THE Demo EP to the world. JROUZ3 describes it as, 'a brief culmination of ideas and feelings that allow you to join me on the emotional rollercoaster that is romantic relationships.' We’re ready sir, we’re ready."
Black November has given the chance for new artists to step into the spotlight, and JROUZ3 is one to keep an eye on.