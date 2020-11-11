 Black November Spotlight: Dejah Monea | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Black November Spotlight: Dejah Monea

By

click to enlarge Dejah Monea - PHOTO: TONY DUFF
Photo: Tony Duff
Dejah Monea
BLKNVMBR (Black November) is a month-long promotion of audio and visual works of Black R&B musicians and artists. While the name suggests a November-only operation, BLKNVMBR hopes to be a year-round asset of skill sharing, resource pooling, career development, performance opportunities, and moral support for artists.

Past Pioneer Records Star Dejah Monea is the second musician to be featured in Black November. The young artist chose to highlight her May 2020 debut album release, Flowers and Dopamine.

"There’s always someone who feels the same way you do," Monea said in an interview about the project with Pittsburgh City Paper earlier this year. "All I know is that when a person realizes that they aren’t alone, it makes a world of difference. This is why I stuff my songs with emotion and make sure the sound is always a vibe."

Flowers and Dopamine puts Monea's polished and buttery vocals focus on the forefront — she sounds like a singer with double the experience while attempting to be relatable. Topics range from having an off-day ("One of Those Days") to breakups ("Fuck You Very Much") and learning to accept things that cannot be changed ("It Is What It Is").

"As I was experiencing life, the songs just kind of came to me," she said.


