Black November Spotlight: Dejah Monea

click to enlarge Photo: Tony Duff Dejah Monea

BLKNVMBR (Black November) is a month-long promotion of audio and visual works of Black R&B musicians and artists. While the name suggests a November-only operation, BLKNVMBR hopes to be a year-round asset of skill sharing, resource pooling, career development, performance opportunities, and moral support for artists.



Past Pioneer Records Star Dejah Monea is the second musician to be featured in Black November. The young artist chose to highlight her May 2020 debut album release, Flowers and Dopamine. Past

Pittsburgh City Paper earlier this year. "All I know is that when a person realizes that they aren’t alone, it makes a world of difference. This is why I stuff my songs with emotion and make sure the sound is always a vibe."



Flowers and Dopamine puts Monea's polished and buttery vocals focus on the forefront — she sounds like a singer with double the experience — while attempting to be relatable. Topics range from having an off-day ("One of Those Days") to breakups ("Fuck You Very Much") and learning to accept things that cannot be changed ("It Is What It Is"). "There’s always someone who feels the same way you do," Monea said in an interview about the project withearlier this year. "All I know is that when a person realizes that they aren’t alone, it makes a world of difference. This is why I stuff my songs with emotion and make sure the sound is always a vibe."puts Monea's polished and buttery vocals focus on the forefront —

As I was experiencing life, the songs just kind of came to me," she said.