Black November Spotlight: Dejah Monea

Dejah Monea is the second musician to be featured in Black November. The young artist chose to highlight her May 2020 debut album release, Flowers and Dopamine .

she sounds like a singer with double the experience

while attempting to be relatable. Topics range from having an off-day ("One of Those Days") to breakups ("Fuck You Very Much") and learning to accept things that cannot be changed ("It Is What It Is").

"There’s always someone who feels the same way you do," Monea said in an interview about the project withearlier this year. "All I know is that when a person realizes that they aren’t alone, it makes a world of difference. This is why I stuff my songs with emotion and make sure the sound is always a vibe."puts Monea's polished and buttery vocals focus on the forefront —