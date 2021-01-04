 Black Forge Coffee launches Save our Stages coffee to support independent music venues | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburghers can now support independent music venues with coffee, thanks to the latest blend from Black Forge Coffee House.

For each bag of Save our Stages coffee purchased, Black Forge will donate 20% of the sale to a local music venue or the Venue Emergency Relief Fund created by the National Independent Venue Associations.

Black Forge, whose mission is to “bring people together through coffee, music, and art,” according to its website, functions as a live music venue during non-pandemic times.


“Within 24 hours of releasing our Save Our Stages Blend, we sold over 100 bags of this coffee and raised several hundred dollars for these participating venues, organizations, and festivals with online codes,” says owner of Black Forge, Ashley Bianca Corts.

Black Forge has provided a handful of local venues and promotors — Spirit, Drusky Entertainment, The Rex, and more — with unique codes. The use of a code with a purchase of Save our Stages Coffee provides that venue with a direct donation. If a code is not used, Black Forge will donate to the fund run by NIVA to be put towards “expenses, lost revenue, and staff,” says Corts.

The coffee, a whole bean medium roast said to be a blend of dark chocolate flavors, can be purchased online (with free local pick-up to those who order online) or on the road with the Black Forge Coffee Van.
Black Forge Coffee Allentown. 1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown; Black Forge Coffee McKees Rocks. 701 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. blackforgecoffee.com

