Black Burgh Love highlights photos of Black couples in Pittsburgh

For those unfamiliar with the term, “Black love” is pretty simple. It’s a movement to show Black people in love with one another, both in long-term relationships or married. The goal? To spread love and positivity because whether you’re single or married, seeing other people in love can be a balm or a mood boost you didn’t know you needed.
Black Burgh Love was started by Pittsburgh native Ronald Taylor, who grew up in Lincoln-Lemington and graduated from California University of Pennsylvania, where he studied Public Relations.
Taylor says that initially, he didn’t want to reveal his identity in order to keep the page focused solely on the couples, but some people didn't trust submitting their personal photos to a page when they didn’t know who was behind it.
Seeing that people were skeptical, Taylor decided to reveal himself to make sharing easier. Once he did, more couples came forward to help grow the page toward what it is today.
“We try our best to share every couple who reaches out to our page. Typically, we ask them to answer a few questions about their love story, how they met, etc. to help paint the picture to our followers,” says Taylor. “We usually ask them to send us clear personal pictures or professional photos/videos so the quality of the pictures meet the expectations of our vision. Typically, the turn around on the posting time is 1-2 weeks.”
Taylor says that this spring, Black Burgh Love will be launching their very own website, which will serve as the central location to celebrate Black Love stories through high-quality photos and videos.
More importantly, he says, the website will also be a resource for Black couples looking for advice and support, as well as married couples looking for professional videographers, photographers, caters, florist, and wedding planners.
Black Burgh Love instagram.com/blackburghlove