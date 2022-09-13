Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines now available in Allegheny County | Pittsburgh City Paper

The bivalent booster shot for COVID-19 is now available in Allegheny County. The new vaccine was created to protect against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the virus that were the main strains in the spring of 2022.



Pharmacies, health care providers, and the Allegheny County Health Department’s Immunization Clinic are now offering the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent vaccines, according to a county press release. The new vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 31 and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Sept. 1.



Dr. Debra Bogen, health department director, recommends all eligible residents obtain the booster.



“If you are eligible for the new bivalent booster shot, I strongly encourage you to make an appointment to get it,” says Bogen. “Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 is the most effective way to protect yourself from serious illness or death from the virus."

Residents who want to get their vaccine at the Health Department’s Immunization Clinic can call for an appointment at 412-578-8062 or walk in. Additional information about daily testing sites or vaccination events can be found on the Allegheny County website.

The health department is also adjusting its COVID-19 reporting, which it formerly updated daily.



The department will now report on a weekly basis the number of cases, hospitalizations, deaths, level of community spread, and the numbers since the beginning of the pandemic. Residents can find these statistics, as well as information on virus variants and wastewater on the department’s dashboard webpage. Weekly reports will be released at 2 p.m. on Thursdays.