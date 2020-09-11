Bitter Ends' spaghetti sandwich is simple and delicious

click to enlarge CP Photo: Hannah Lynn

There are many restaurants whose food I have fantasized about throughout the pandemic, but none as often about Bitter Ends Garden Luncheonette. I miss getting in line on a Saturday morning and ordering a big sandwich full of all kinds of random vegetables, topped with an egg that ran down my hand as I ate it.Bitter Ends announced a few weeks ago that it won't be opening its diner for eat-in dining, now or after the pandemic is over. But luckily, the Luncheonette team continues to serve takeout a couple days a week, as well as regularly stocking pre-made salads, sandwiches, flatbreads, and desserts at Linea Verde Green Market down the block. Bitter Ends usually posts updates about their Linea Verde stock on their Instagram, and the food changes daily.When saw I photos of spaghetti sandwiches, one hour after they were posted, I felt lucky.The spaghetti sandwich is exactly what it sounds like: spaghetti between two pieces of bread. It's simple, but so good.The bread, heavily toasted, is covered in sesame needs. Not a light sprinkling, but a full coating so you really get the sesame flavor. The noodles themselves are thick and floppy (a good thing), and covered in a simple but satisfying tomato sauce. It was all topped with melted mozzarella and a hearty sprinkling of parsley.Bitter Ends' offering change often, so there's no guarantee this sandwich will be back, but there will almost certainly be another equally delicious and comforting sandwich in its place.