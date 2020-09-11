Bitter Ends' spaghetti sandwich is simple and delicious

Bitter Ends announced a few weeks ago that it won't be opening its diner for eat-in dining, now or after the pandemic is over. But luckily, the Luncheonette team continues to serve takeout a couple days a week, as well as regularly stocking pre-made salads, sandwiches, flatbreads, and desserts at Linea Verde Green Market down the block. Bitter Ends usually posts updates about their Linea Verde stock on their Instagram, and the food changes daily.
When saw I photos of spaghetti sandwiches, one hour after they were posted, I felt lucky.
The spaghetti sandwich is exactly what it sounds like: spaghetti between two pieces of bread. It's simple, but so good.View this post on Instagram
@lineaverdegreenmarket NOW SPAGHETTI SANDWICH. not vegan. Contains mozz and parm. Probably a sin of some sort. 2. COUS COUS CAULIFLOWER SALAD. VEGAN CONTAINS WALNUTS OK 3. cold spaghetti vegan. Eat it out of your fridge with the door hanging open around midnight. Still taking pre orders for tomorrow’s dinner window. ALLRIGHT.
The bread, heavily toasted, is covered in sesame needs. Not a light sprinkling, but a full coating so you really get the sesame flavor. The noodles themselves are thick and floppy (a good thing), and covered in a simple but satisfying tomato sauce. It was all topped with melted mozzarella and a hearty sprinkling of parsley.
Bitter Ends' offering change often, so there's no guarantee this sandwich will be back, but there will almost certainly be another equally delicious and comforting sandwich in its place.