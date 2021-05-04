Bites and Pints, a Taco Takeover, and more Pittsburgh food news

News
Kennywood x Bites and Pints
4800 Kennywood Blvd, West Mifflin. kennywood.com
The popular amusement park is bringing the food festival Bites and Pints to its grounds. The festival is a collaboration between the park and Brian Pekarcik, co-owner of BRGR and former executive chef and co-owner of Spoon, who oversaw the menu development for the project. How will the festival work? According to Pittsburgh magazine, it will be broken down into seven international cuisine stations: Italian, Caribbean, Japanese, German, Chinese, French, and Mexican. Each station will offer three dishes to hungry attendees, not to mention the beer, spirits, and wine available. The festival will run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the month of June, and Kenny Kangaroo will be in attendance dressed as Chef Kenny.
Lorelei
124 S. Highland Ave, East Liberty. loreleipgh.com
Lorelei has added a new frozen drink to their menu. King Louie is made with cucumber-infused vodka, lime, strawberry, and an optional balsamic glaze. It sounds like the perfect refreshing drink for a hot Pittsburgh afternoon.
GetGo
Multiple locations. getgocafe.com
GetGo is a great place to fill up your car and yourself before a road trip or, you know, just a normal day in the neighborhood. Now that their super strong Spiked Slushies are a thing, GetGo held a contest to find an artist to design the official cup for their signature slushies. The artist who won was Pittsburgh's own Ashante̒ Josey, and the cups are stylish and vibrant. Grab yourself a slushie today and enjoy the cute cup it comes in!
Back to the Foodture
2767 E. Carson St., South Side. Search "Back to the Foodture" on Facebook
Back to the Foodture opened its South Side location recently, the SouthSide Works’ first Black-owned business. Inspired by the movie Back to the Future, this restaurant serves burgers, wings, and french fries in a wide variety of flavors and combinations. As Pittsburgh City Paper described its original Pitcairn location in 2019, "It’s a space to reminisce and show their kids what it was like to grow up before cellphones and the internet, but with incredible food." Try one of their food challenges like the Life After Death Wing Challenge or the Ready to Die Burger Challenge.
The Taco Takeover
801 Carrie Furnace Blvd, Rankin. riversofsteel.com
On Sun., Aug. 1, the Carrie Furnace site will be the location for the Taco Takeover, a collection of Pittsburgh’s food trucks that will offer tacos, beer, tequila, margaritas, and more. Tickets start at $10 and will go on sale this Fri., May 7, at noon. According to WTAE, participating food trucks include Curbside Cocina, La Palapa, La Catrina On Wheels, Cilantro and Ajo, Totopo Mexican Kitchen, and many more.
Wigle Whiskey
2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
Eau De Pickle is back at Wigle Whiskey, and available for pre-order starting Thu., May 6. Eau De Pickle is a part of a partnership between Wigle and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership to celebrate Picklesburgh. If you’re wondering what exactly it tastes like, it is described as “classic pickle flavors including dill, coriander, mustard seed, caraway, and garlic” all in a rye-based spirit. The label on the bottle was created by Matthew Buchholz, owner of Alternate Histories. Wigle recommends this spirit with a Bloody Mary or a unique Martini with a pickle garnish.
DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
Starting this Mother's Day, Sun., May 9, DiAnoia's Eatery will be back for Sunday Brunch. The popular restaurant will be serving lunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its Strip District location. They are currently operating on a waitlist for in-person dining, but they're open for takeout orders online. The fare will be their standard brunch menu along with a $25 Mother's Day prix fixe featuring a zeppole starter, a main course of prosciutto eggs benedict, french toast, or veggie scramble, and a choice of Bloody Mary or Aperol Spritz for a cocktail.