Bitcoin Casino USA: Top 8 Bitcoin Gambling Sites in 2023

Bitcoin, launched in 2009, was the first-ever successful cryptocurrency. Since then, more crypto coins have emerged, including Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and countless others. Cryptocurrencies have gained popularity mainly because they run on blockchain technology. Blockchain technology is ideally suited for processing gambling transactions because it guarantees security, privacy and is decentralized, meaning no bank or authority can regulate it.



Exhibiting a significant growth of 11.2% in 2021, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are expected to be the future of online transactions. The industry is projected to grow from $74.17 billion in 2021 to $158.2 billion in 2028. Many online casino sites are starting to adopt Bitcoin games to meet the growing demand.

However, not all online Bitcoin casino sites are legitimate, and most end up wasting your time while putting your information at risk. To help you sieve through the many online sites, we have prepared a list of the eight best Bitcoin casino sites. The list contains licensed platforms with the largest welcome Bitcoin casino bonuses and a diverse selection of casino games.

Here is a first look at Bitcoin Casino USA sites:

1. Red Dog Casino – Most Secure Bitcoin Casino Platform

2. El Royale – Strongest Customer Support

3. BC. Game – Best Player Experience

4. Wild Casino – Best Reputation

5. Cloud Bet – Highest Welcome Bonuses

6. Every Game – Diverse Selection of Games

7. Bit Slot – Best Daily Cashback Offers

8. Cafe Casino – Biggest Jackpots

Name Welcome Bonus Number of Casino Games Game Types Available Software Providers Payment Methods Red Dog Casino $45 No deposit bonus money 300% up to $3,000 deposit bonuses plus free spins 225+ Slots, Blackjack, Roulette, Live Dealer Video Poker RealTime Gaming (RTG) & Visionary iGaming (ViG) MasterCard, Visa, Bitcoin, direct deposit, Ethereum, Neosurf, Litecoin, PayID, Flexepin El Royale 250% up to $12,500 200+ Slots, Blackjack, Roulette, Live Dealer Video Poker, Speciality Games RealTime Gaming (RTG) & Visionary iGaming (ViG) Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, instant gift card, Neosurf BC Game 120% to 360% matched deposit bonuses on first four deposits free spins 8.000+ Slots, Blackjack, Roulette, Sports Markets, Live Casino Baccarat Evolution Gaming, Endorphina, Betsoft, Habanero PlaynGo, Pragmatic Play, Wazdan, Red Tiger 150+ cryptocurrencies,credit card, debit card, Google Pay, Apple Pay Wild Casino 300% match bonus of up to $3,000 with first crypto deposit Claim up to $9,000 in bonus funds over your first five crypto deposits 400+ Slots, Blackjack, Roulette, Video Poker, Live Dealer Games, Speciality Games Fresh Deck Studios, BetSoft, Nucleus Gaming, Visionary iGaming, RealTime Gaming, Microgaming, Rival 15 forms of cryptocurrency and seven fiat currencies Cloud Bet 100% first-time deposit bonuses match up to 5 BTC 1,300+ Slots, Blackjack, Roulette, Video Poker, Live Dealer Games, Speciality Games, eSports Microgaming, Betsoft, NetEnt, Old Skool Studios, PariPlay, Plank Gaming, Play'n Go, Playson, Pocket Games Soft, QuickSpin, Rabcat, Realistic Games, Red Rake Gaming, Skillzzgaming, Storm Gaming Fund transfers, credit & debit cards, Neteller, cryptocurrencies, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash, USDT EveryGame 125% Match Bonus up to $1,000 on your first casino deposit! 300+ Video Poker, Keno, Caribbean, Slots, Roulette, Blackjack, Specialty, Baccarat SpinLogic Gaming WGS Technology, RealTime Gaming Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin Bit Slot 100% up to 10 mBTC + 77 free spins. Up to 25% daily cashback 3,000+ Slots, Blackjack, Roulette, Video Poker, Live Dealer Games. Speciality Games, Jackpot Games BGaming, Betsoft, LuckySTreak, Evolution, Wazdan, GameArt, Habanero, Evoplay Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple Café Casino 250% up to $1,500 on your first deposit. 350% up to $2,500 on your first BTC deposit 250+ Slots, Blackjack, Roulette, Video Poker, Live Dealer Games, Speciality Games, Jackpot Games RealTime Gaming, Revolver Gaming, Makitone Gaming, Rival Gaming Bank wire, Bitcoin, Visa, Ethereum, Mastercard, Litecoin, Player transfer

8 Best Bitcoin Casino Sites in USA

Since its launch in 2019, Red Dog Casino has caught the attention of many online casino gamblers. This Bitcoin casino site is owned and operated by Abarth Solutions, who also owns and manages El Royale Casino, Las Atlantis, and Slots Empire — all of which have received favorable reviews.

Pros

· All games are free to play

· No fees for all transactions

· Credit cards, crypto deposits, and payouts available

· Large variety of casino games including live dealer games

· Available on any device

· Favorable wagering requirements

Cons

· Limited table games on offer

· Fastest withdrawal is 1-3 days with Bitcoin

· Great bonuses, but the welcome options are limited and hard to identify

· High wagering requirements

· Winnings from bonuses are capped

Red Dog Casino, licensed in Curacao, is available most countries, including the US, England, France, Austria, and most of the other European countries. Given its worldwide reach, the platform is compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS.

With at least 1,000 active players daily, Red Dog ensures everyone receives quality assistance 24/7 via email, live chat, and telephone. The platform also cares greatly about its community, offering a dedicated, responsible webpage with information on the adverse side effects of crypto-gambling.

Game Selection and Varieties

Though it’s still new in the online crypto gambling industry, Red Dog has garnered more than 200 casino games to indulge online gamblers. These Bitcoin casino games are separated into five categories, with slot machine games taking the largest share, followed by table games.

Slots: The site has more than 130 online slot machines powered by RealTime Gaming. You can try out the games for free in demo mode. This allows you to play new casino games without the risk involved with placing a real-money wager.

Table Games: Unfortunately, Red Dog doesn’t offer live dealer games, but it offers a variety of table games. These are games that you could play at a physical/ land-based casino. Red Dog offers 24 e-casino games, including American Roulette, Casino War, Blackjack, Baccarat, and more. You can also access table games for free, allowing you to try different strategies or learn more about the game.

Video Poker: The platform offers 16 different variants of video poker. Like every other game, you can try out video poker for free in demo mode. Popular video poker crypto games on Red Dog Casino include Aces and Eights, Joker Poker, Deuces Wild, All-American Poker, and more.

Specialty Games: Part of the thrill of crypto gambling is instant play and novelty games. Specialty games are also great for taking a break from online slots, table games, and video poker. Red Dog specialty games include Hot Dice games, Digital Bingo, Scratch Cards, and Keno.

Live Casino Games: Live casino games allow you to challenge yourself against other players for real money. The live casino games are powered by Visionary iGaming and are only accessible after registering a wagering account.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

The most crucial element of an online gambling casino is its banking. Red Dog guarantees the safety of your banking information through SSL technology, ensuring the secrecy of any personal information you entrust to Red Dog. The Secure Shell Layer encrypts and protects any data submitted to the Bitcoin online casino.

Deposits

Red Dog Casino doesn’t charge deposit fees for Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Neosurf, and Flexepin. The company won’t be responsible for any third-party fees levied by the banking organization that sends or processes your deposits. Below are the time and deposit limits for each deposit method.

Type Time Limits Visa Instant $30 - $1000 Mastercard Instant $30 - $1000 Bitcoin Up to 15 min $20 - unlimited Litecoin Up to 15 min $20 - unlimited Ethereum Up to 15 min $20 - unlimited Flexepin Instant $20 - $500 Tether Up to 15 min $40 - unlimited Neosurf Instant $10 - $250

Withdrawals

The platform offers a wide range of withdrawal options based on user preference. It’s important to be familiar with the limits and time frames for each withdrawal option before submitting a payout request. While the platform doesn’t charge withdrawal fees, the time limit for each payout option might be subjected to additional processing time due to international business practices.

Type Time Limits Credit Card 3 – 4 Business Days $150 - $2500* Bank Wire 5 Business Days $150 - $2500* Bitcoin 1 – 3 Business Days $150 - $2500*

In the interest of security and payout validity, users must submit documents that prove identity. To ensure you have the quickest payout possible, you need to present proof of ID (passport, ID, driver’s license), credit cards, and proof of address (delivery bill, utility, or medical bill). Proof of address documents will only be allowed if issued within the last two months.

Bonuses and Promotions

In comparison to other platforms on this list, the bonuses and promotions offered by Red Dog Casino are slightly limited. The bonuses and promotions also have high rollover requirements, which locks players in for the long run when they decide to cash in on a bonus. Fortunately, all the bonuses and promotions are always available and can be redeemed multiple times weekly. Here are some of the bonuses and promotions currently available at Red Dog Casino:

Black Friday Bonus: This gives you a 260% bonus on several games, including Slots, Board Games, Keno, Scratch Cards, and Real-Series Video Slots. The minimum deposit is $10 for Neosurf/$20 BTC/$20 LTC/$20 ETH/$20 USDT/$20 Flexepin/$30 CC. Valid once. Max bet: $10. Max payout: 30xD. WRs: 35x(D+B).

24/7 Bonus: These are available anytime: 120%, 135%, and 160% on your deposits of $30, $75, and $150, respectively. You receive an extra 25% for Neosurf or Bitcoin deposits. The code has no redemption limit. The maximum allowed bet is $10. The offer has no maximum cash out. The Wagering Requirements for the offer are 35 times the deposit plus the bonus amount.

New Game: When players play new Bitcoin games, they receive 235% + 30 free spins on Goblins: Gluttony of Gems on top. Min deposit: $10 for Neosurf/$20 BTC/$20 LTC/$20 ETH/$20 USDT/$20 Flexepin/$30 CC. Valid five times. Max bet: $10. Max payout 30xD. WRs: 35x(D+B). Games include Slots, Real-Series Video Slots, Keno, Scratch Cards, and Board Games.

Launched in 2020, El Royale is owned and managed by Arbath Solutions OU Casinos. Powered by RealTime Gaming and Visionary IGaming, El Royale is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority. This means your personal information and money will be safe at all times. These two game providers are top-rated because they abide by all KYC and AML standards.

Pros

Several bonuses and promotions for both existing and new players

No deposit or withdrawal fees

Accepts both fiat currency and cryptocurrencies

$20 no deposit bonuses

Wide variety of bitcoin games

Cons

Needs more table games

High minimum withdrawal limit

Hard to choose which bonus to use

Crypto bonuses are out of reach for most players

In addition to security from software providers, El Royale also features advanced SSL encryption that encrypts all information passing through the site. The platform has great customer support working around the clock. Even if you don’t have an account, you can contact the support team through the toll-free phone or email them your questions. Once you create an account, you can use the live chat to reach out to customer agents.

Game Selection and Varieties

Like many other online casinos, the main attraction at El Royale is its online Slots lobby which has more than 150 slot machines. RealTime Gaming and Visionary iGaming power the casino games at El Royale. These two companies are top-rated due to their high graphics and mobile compatibility. Over 200 games at El Royale fall into the following categories:

Online Slots: With over 150 Slots games, El Royale divided them into six categories: five reels, three reels, six reels, progressive slot, bonus round, and variable characters. The platform also has the entire RealTime Gaming catalog, including licensed pop culture options. You can enjoy games like Fortunate Buddha, Meerkat Misfits, Hyper Wins, Aztec Treasure, and more.

Table Games: El Royale has a decent catalog of Table Games and Blackjack; however, they are pretty limited compared to other online crypto-gambling platforms. El Royale has games like Caribbean Poker, European Roulette, and tri-card poker, among other options, where players try to win the lion’s share of jackpots.

Video Poker: The platform has a dedicated video poker category where players can pick anything from old favorites such as Loose Deuces, Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, Joker Poker, and All-American Poker. El Royale also offers several double-bonus, double-double-bonus games, and several slightly different titles.

Specialty Games: These are mostly games that don’t fall into any other category. El Royale currently offers three specialty games: Banan Jones, Fish Catch, and Keno. You can play the demo version of these games to get a feel of their rules and chances of winning. Fish Catch is one of the most popular specialty games on the platform mainly because it's highly interactive and has old-school arcade shooter mechanics.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

Two key things stand out when it comes to El Royale banking. First, there are no fees for any transaction. Seconds, you can withdraw money back to your credit card. El Royale accepts fiat and cryptocurrency transactions to ensure its banking system is as seamless as possible. With SSL in place and other state-of-the-art cybersecurity measures, all your transactions are secure from fraudulent web activity at all times.

Deposits

El Royale Casino doesn’t charge any deposit fees for Visa, MC, BTC, Litecoin, Neosurf, or Flexepin and shall not be held liable for any fees levied by third-party banking organizations involved in sending and/or processing customer deposits. ETH and Tether (USDT) may carry additional processing fees. Here are the times and deposit limits for each deposit method.

Type Time Limits Visa Instant $30 - $1000 Mastercard Instant $30 - $1000 Bitcoin Up to 15 min $20 – unlimited Litecoin Up to 15 min $20 – unlimited Ethereum Up to 15 min $20 - unlimited Flexepin Instant $20 - $500 Tether Up to 15 min $40 - unlimited Neosurf Instant $10 - $250

Payouts

El Royale offers its users a wide range of banking options based on their preference. Before processing any payout, ensure you’ve provided the platform with valid and accurate personal information to avoid delays. While the platform doesn’t charge a fee, you may still incur some costs. For example, suppose the currency chosen by the customer upon registration doesn’t match the provided bank account currency. In that case, the bank will charge an exchange fee and process the transaction according to its current rates.

Type Time Limits Visa 3 - 4 business days Min $150 – Max $2,500* Mastercard 3 - 4 business days Min $150 – Max $2,500* Bank Wire 5 business days Min $150 – Max $2,500* Bitcoin 1 - 3 business days Min $150 – Max $2,500*

Like many other new online crypto gambling platforms, El Royale requires players to validate their documents for the security of gaming online and in the interest of safe pay-outs. The platform guarantees the safety of all the information you give. To validate your account, you’ll need documents that show proof of ID (passport, ID, driver’s license), credit cards, and proof of address (official document with your full name, address, and date).

Bonuses and Promotions

One of the main issues with casinos owned and operated by Abarth Solutions OU is that they are very limited in bonuses and promotions. However, unlike Red Dog Casino (its older sister), El Royale Casino has three main categories of bonuses and promotions running all the time, then separated into more bonuses.

Welcome Boost - El Royale gives a 200% welcome bonus through the “TRUECROWN” bonus code for new players. The minimum deposit for crypto is $20, $10 for Neosurf, and $30 for credit cards. The bonus code is valid on the first five deposits after signing up. The wagering requirements for the offer are 35 X bonus + deposit.

Halloween’s Special - New players receive 270% slots bonus plus 60 free spins on Divas of Darkness. Enter the bonus code “PRIMADONNA” to get the perks. To be eligible for the bonus, you must deposit at least $10 for Neosurf and $20 for crypto. The bonus is valid five times with a maximum bet of $10 and a maximum payout of 30 times more than your deposit.

Crypto Offer - Players who deposit using crypto for the first time are eligible for a 200% bonus plus 55 free spins on Egyptian Gold. The bonus money conditions for the crypto offer are much higher, with a minimal deposit of $1000 on all allowed cryptos. The offer is valid for the first five deposits.

First Deposit Bonus Deal - Enter the code “TRUEROYAL” to receive a 240% bonus plus 40 free spins on Bubble Bubble 2. The offer is only valid once for new players and is redeemable on Slots, Real-Series Video Slots, Keno, Scratch Cards, and Board Games.

Second Deposit Bonus Deal - Enter the code “TRUEROAR” to receive a 260% welcome bonus. The code is only valid once and requires a minimum deposit of $10 for Neosurf, $20 for cryptos, and $30 for credit card deposits. The maximum bet allowed is $10, while the maximum payout is 30 times the deposit amount.

Welcome Mix - To keep new players engaged, El Royale offers the welcome mix package where players receive up to 225% bonus plus 40 free spins on Cash Bandits 2 when they deposit $10 for Neosurf, $20 for cryptos, and $30 for credit cards. Players also receive up to 230% bonus plus 30 free spins for depositing $50 using any available banking options and up to 245% bonus plus 40 free spins for $75 deposits. To get any of these welcome mix bonuses, enter the code “TRUECASH,” which is valid five times on the first five deposits.

Welcome Spins – New players also receive 70 free spins on 5 Wishes by entering the bonus code “TRUEWISH.” The code is valid five times on the first five deposits, and its wagering requirements are 20 times your total spin winnings.

New Game – El Royale offers bonuses when they release a new game to encourage new and existing players to try them out. Currently, you can enjoy up to 140% plus 30 free spins on Desert Raider for depositing $30. You can also receive up to $170 plus 40 free spins when you deposit $60 and up to 200% plus 50 free spins after depositing $90. Enter the code “JEWELGLEAM” to get the bonus. The bonus code is valid twice daily with no maximum payout limits.

24/7 Events – El Royale has special offers for existing players, including the 24/7 Event, where players receive an extra 20% for Neosurf or Bitcoin deposits. There are three levels to the 24/7 event bonus; players can receive up to 115%, 135%, and 165% slot bonuses after depositing $10 -$30, $50, and $125, respectively. Enter the code “NIGHTSHOW” to activate your bonus. There is no maximum payout, and the code is valid unlimited times per day.

All-Inclusive Pass – Another special offer for players to receive 125% slots and a card bonus. The minimum deposit is a bit higher at $75, but the code is valid twice daily. There is no maximum payout, and the wagering requirement is 40X deposits + bonus. To redeem this offer, enter the code “DRESSCODE.”

Spins Party – A fairly new bonus, players receive up to 70 spins on Gemtopia when they deposit $35 and up to 100 spins after depositing $70. To receive the bonus, enter “CHICAGO,” which is valid three times per day, while the wagering requirement is 20 times the free spins winnings.

BC. Game has been around since 2017, becoming one of the market's biggest and best crypto casino sites. On top of their more than 8,000 games, BC. Game also offers a full-fledged online sportsbook. The Bitcoin casino is available in more than 150 countries attracting more than three million players. There are many reasons why BC. Game has become popular, but a few key factors are its welcome bonus and acceptance deposits of more than 150 cryptocurrencies.

Pros

Over 8,000 games from 58 software providers

Accepts more than 150 cryptocurrencies and fiat

Available in many countries, including the US

Massive welcome bonus of up to $220,000

Seamless user interface and mobile compatibility

Cons

Limited fiat currency support

Small withdrawal fee for cryptos

Cannot update email accounts

As one of the older Bitcoin online casinos, BC. Game is a legit site verified by the Curacao gaming federation. Since it is mainly crypto-driven, the crypto casino uses Ethereum-based smart contracts to ensure all player winnings are transparent and fair. In addition to blockchain technology, BC. Game is SSL encryption secured. It also has the latest cyber security updates, which is why the platform’s crypto wallet has never suffered a breach of user funds.

Game Selection and Varieties

With over 58 software providers, it is no surprise that BC. Game offers more than 8,000 games. The platform also goes a long way in ensuring that the games offered are fair by giving access to the game’s GitHub page, where anyone can confirm its integrity by looking at its code. The graphics and sound design are some of the best on the market, mostly due to BC. Game’s software providers. Though there are many third-party games on the platform, a lot of the games are developed and shipped in-house.

Slots - BC. Game is one of the top Bitcoin slot sites, with more than 6,000 titles offered. The games vary from Jackpot and Classic Slots to Bonus Slots and more. The games are well-designed with great mechanics. Popular games include Barbarian Fury, All Lucky Clovers, Avalon the Lost Kingdom, Johhny Cash, Lucky Blue, and more.

Roulette - BC. Game is easily the best crypto gambling platform for roulette players. There is a huge variety of Roulette games, including classic casino games like American and European Roulette and modern variants such as Hindi and Turkish Roulette. Players can also try live Roulette tables, which allow higher maximum bets. BC. Game has more than 100 roulette games.

Blackjack - BC. Game offers its players dozens of Blackjack tables that cover nearly all game variants, including several live options available 24/7. All Blackjack games on the platform are highly competitive, and with a house edge of 1%, you can make some good money if you play well. Some games available include Premium Blackjack, Vegas Downtown Blackjack, 3D Blackjack, and more.

Poker - Poker games are massively underrepresented compared to other game categories, with only 69 options available to players. If you are looking for a less competitive poker site, BC. Game has a variety of poker games, but you won’t find any niche options. However, the platform has nearly all classic poker games, including Deuces Wild, Holdem, and Stud Poker.

Live Casino Games: BC. Game has nearly 450 live dealer games for Poker, Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette. The site also offers live show games such as Monopoly and Deal or No Deal, plus live Slots games like Gonzo’s Quest and Buffalo Blitz.

BC originals: BC. Game takes pride in its more than 20 original games. As one of the best mining gambling platforms, BC. Game offers games like Keno, Plinko, Dice, Hilo, Mines, and more. The site also has its own versions of Blackjack and Roulette, which are ideal for players looking for something a little bit different.

Sports Betting

Following their growing player community, BC. Game offers sports betting on more than 80 markets, including football, soccer, basketball, golf, rugby, cricket, motorsports, etc. While the platform is fairly new in the sports betting arena, it has quickly gained a reputation as one of the best Bitcoin gambling sites. BC. Game has partnered with Cloud9, one of the largest eSports companies, to accept live bets on ongoing games.

To avoid over-complicating its home page, BC. Game offers a dedicated eSport page. The webpage offers a wide range of betting options, including parlays, prop bets, and over/under bets. BC. Game is constantly updating its systems, meaning the technology will only improve as time progresses. The platform has two features that stand out: the Quick Bet which allows players to place a bet in just a few clicks, and a Wager dashboard that makes it easier to see all open wagers.o

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Some of BC. Game’s highly rated features are its ease of deposit and withdrawal. The site accepts more than 150 popular cryptocurrencies without fees, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Ripple. However, the platform has a limited selection of fiat currencies, but USD is allowed.

You can make fiat deposits through credit/debit cards, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, or Apple Pay. Additionally, BC. Game don't have a maximum deposit limit, but the minimum withdrawal limit varies depending on the crypto. The platform charges around a 0.1% fee for crypto withdrawals, while VIP players receive one free daily withdrawal.

BC. Game also features its own in-app crypto wallet, simplifying the process of moving crypto in and out of the player’s account. The platform features an extensive help section that goes into detail about cryptocurrencies, including several wallet options.

Bonuses and Promotions

After creating an account, expect many welcome bonuses and promotions. All bonuses and promotions will make an immediate deposit once claimed.

Game Welcome Bonuses - New players can receive up to $220,000 in BCD ($1 = 1BCD) over their first four deposits. On the first deposit, new players receive 270% match up to 20,000 BCD, 300% match up to 40,000 BCD on the second deposit, 330% match up to 60,000 BCD on the third deposit, and 360% match up to 100,000 BCD. The matching deposit bonus is variable, meaning the more the user deposits, the higher the match percentage for which they qualify. You can unlock bonus BCD wager at a rate of 2.5% of the wager, which comes to a 400X wagering requirement.

Game Shitcodes - You can leverage these limited promotions to earn free crypto. Each shitlink or shitcode has a specific level a player has to reach to claim each of them. The shitcodes are time-limited, but you can find more information through BC. Game’s Telegram channel or Twitter. The platform also has a community forum to find the latest codes.

Medal Bonus - BC. Game offers several promotions and bonuses for return players. One of these promotions is the medal system, where players can earn medals by wagering and interacting with other players in the online casino community. When the player earns a certain number of medals, they earn a bonus. Five medals unlock 20 BCD, ten unlock 800 BCD, 15 unlock 2,400 BCD, and 20 unlock 10,000 BCD.

Task Hub Bonuses - Return players can earn BCD rewards by completing daily tasks. The tasks are easy, like reaching a milestone for a specific game or interacting with the platform’s community. Another ongoing promotion is the bonus wheel, where players spin the wheel once daily to win bonus crypto that can reach 1 BTC.

Game Loyalty Program - Besides the daily promotions and bonuses, BC.Game offers specialized bonuses for the platform’s most loyal players. These promos and bonuses are unlocked as the player earns a higher VIP status. When the player reaches VIP level 3, players can join the Roll Competition — a daily chance to earn Dogecoin in a game of dice. VIP level 4 unlocks access to a secret treasure chest, and level 5 players have a chance to win random crypto giveaways.

Bonus Promo Codes - New players don’t require a bonus code to claim the platform’s welcome bonus. However, you can use bonus promotion codes “freebonus 2022” and “NEWBONUS” to unlock extra bonuses.

Wild Casino is a top-rated Bitcoin gambling site managed and owned by Commision.bz. The site has a confirmed gaming license from the Panama Gaming Authority but also claims to be RNG certified. The site is easy to use and has a fun, tropical theme.

Pros

Top-notch games

Fast payouts

Hefty reload bonuses

Licensed and trusted provider

Wide range of payment options

Cons

9.75% fee on debit and credit card deposits

45x wagering requirements on specific bonuses

No demo games

No credit card withdrawals

Commision.bz is also responsible for managing a few other online casinos, including BetOnline.ag and Super Slots. However, Wild Casino has much more to offer. The platform is much safer since it vets all new players and uses SSL encryption to safeguard all personal and financial information. The casino has no instances of mishandling or misusing players’ personal information.

There are areas where Wild Casino can improve, like not allowing credit card withdrawals and having no free demo games for players to try out new games without having to risk any money. Additionally, it requires players to communicate through live chat support, which is slow and a bit bothersome.

Game Selection and Varieties

Wild Casino has an impressive catalog of games, including 360 Slot titles, 17 Video Poker games, 14 RNG Blackjack games, and more. The site works with some of the best game providers in the gambling market; RealTime Gaming, BetSoft, Microgaming, and Rival, well-known for high game designs and graphics.

All games that deal with real money on Wild casino use random number generators (RNG) to guarantee that the results are randomized for each game. Games also have return-to-player (RTP) percentages, ensuring players receive a certain percentage of the money they put in.

Slot Games - This category is by far the most extensive. The site makes it easy to learn about each game since it clearly describes the number of reels, volatility, and the lines it has. Wild Casino lists games from the newest to oldest. Some Slot games include Eagle Gold 2, Louisiana Voodoo Queen, Legend of the Nile, Blood Money, Tropical Splash, and more.

Table Games - There are many unique table games, but there are also variations of the same game. There are five main table games to pick from; Roulette, Rummy, Baccarat, Poker, and Craps. These games are ideal for players who enjoy having a proper strategy that guarantees bigger wins. Check out European Roulette, American Roulette, Texas Holdem, and Wild Casino multi-hand Blackjack.

Live Casino - Wild Casino has two live dealer lobbies, a red and black lobby. However, the key difference between the two lobbies is the software provider used. The site relies on Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios to power its live casino lobbies. There are more than 20 games streamed in a live casino environment. Some games available for live dealerships include Baltic Blackjack, Auto Roulette, and Classic Blackjack.

Blackjack - Wild Casino has its own selection of around 15 games. You can find information by clicking the game icon if it's your first time trying Blackjack. The platform also has enough blackjack games to keep enthusiasts engaged. A few Blackjack games available at Wild Casino are Blackjack tournaments, American Blackjack, and Blackjack 11.

Video Poker - Wild Casino has 18 Video Poker options, seven of which are multi-hand counterparts to their single-game variants. Most players prefer the more popular titles such as Deuces Wild and Jacks or Better, but the site also offers Aces and Faces and a few Joker Poker renditions.

Specialty Games - These are lottery-style game options like virtual Scratch Cards and Keno. Specialty games are ideal for players who enjoy quick games with massive instant wins.

Other Games - Under specialty games, you’ll find a section called “Other Games'', where you can find entertaining skill-based games like Space Invaders. Popular titles include Lucky Nugget, Keno MegaPays, and Dream Vacation.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

On top of a great selection of online casino games, Wild Casino offers fast transaction speeds. The site has one of the most dynamic banking systems, with more than 15 options for deposits alone — that’s pretty uncommon for most Bitcoin casinos. Wild Casino has found the perfect mix between fiat currencies and cryptos, including a few ancillary methods like Person 2 Persona and money orders.

Deposits

There are plenty of options to choose from when depositing funds in your wagering account. The site also takes extra precautions to ensure your money remains secure when transferring funds. Here is a table breaking down deposit options on Wild Casino.

Type Time Limits Visa Instant $25 - $2,500 Mastercard Instant $25 - $2,500 Bitcoin 15 min to 2 hours $20 – $500,000 Litecoin Up to 15 min $20 – $100,000 Ethereum Up to 15 min $20 – $100,000 American Express Instant $20 - $2,500 Tether Up to 15 min $20 – $100,000 Person to person Up to 15 min $100 - $600 Apecoin Up to 15 min $20 - $100,000 Binance Up to 15 min $20 - $100,000 Cardano Up to 15 min $30 - $100,000 Chainlink Up to 15 min $300 - $100,000 Cashiers check 1 - 3 business days $1,500 - $10,000 Bank wire transfer 1 – 3 business days $1,000 – No max Money order 1 - 3 business days $300 - $9,000

Withdrawals

There are plenty of options when you decide to submit a payout request. However, it’s important to note that the site charges a fee for some withdrawal options. To get the most out of your chances, consider crypto payouts since there are no transaction fees. Here are the different withdrawal options available at Wild Casino.

Type Time Limit Dogecoin 1 hour to 48 hours $20 - $100,000 Check by Courier 15 business days $500 - $2,500 Bitcoin 1 hour to 48 hours $50 – $100,000 Litecoin 1 hour to 48 hours $20 – $100,000 Ethereum 1 hour to 48 hours $50 – $100,000 Solana 1 hour to 48 hours $20 - $100,000 Tether 1 hour to 48 hours $50 – $100,000 Person to Person 5 – 10 business days $50 - $400 Apecoin 1 hour to 48 hours $50 - $100,000 Binance 1 hour to 48 hours $20 - $100,000 Cardano 1 hour to 48 hours $20 - $100,000 Chainlink 1 hour to 48 hours $50 - $100,000 Tron 1 hour to 48 hours $50 - $100,000 Bank Wire Transfer 15 business days $500 – $25,000 Money Order 7 business days $500 - $3,000

You can get the complete list of deposit and payout options from the Wild Casino banking page. The site supports the largest number of altcoins in the market. Combined with the low deposit limits, they might be the best play. However, Wild Casino is quite expensive compared to other online casinos that charge a 3% fee on all deposits, with a 9.75% deposit fee on credit/debit cards and prepaid gift cards. Additionally, though most withdrawals are free, the exceptions include Check by Courier, Bank Wire, and Person 2 Person transactions.

Bonuses and Promotions

Both new and existing players can enjoy a long list of bonuses and promotions at Wild Casino. Their massive welcome bonus will surely encourage you to return! In addition to bonuses and promotions for new players, existing players enjoy monthly reloads, weekly tournaments, and many other exciting promotions. Here are some of the bonuses and promotions currently available at Wild Casino:

Welcome Bonus Deals - These offers are ideal for specific table games, Slots, and Video Poker machines. There are two welcome bonus packages that both require a $20 minimum deposit and 35x playthrough requirements. New players get a $5,000 Welcome Bonus Package on their first five deposits, with the first deposit offering a 250% match up to $1,000. The other four deposits provide a 100% match. If you deposit using crypto, you get a $9,000 Crypto Welcome Bonus, amongst the largest in the market.

5% Bitcoin Boost - This offer allows players a 5% boost on Bitcoin deposits. The 5% bonus boost is subject to a 10x rollover while non-boosted receive a 1x rollover. The bonus is credited to your account as cash but never as a Wild Casino free-play bonus.

10% Weekly Rebate - Players can get a 10% rebate on any casino games they lose between Monday and Thursday. The 10% weekly rebate loses up to $250, while the maximum loss required for the rebate is $1,000. Players get a 40x rollover requirement for the rebate.

Featured Game of the Week: Each week, Wild Casino features different slots where the player must play 100 or more spins between Monday and Thursday to qualify for one to ten weekly prizes of $500. You can also win extra entries for each additional 100 spins on the featured slot. The $500 bonus is subject to a rollover of 10x and a maximum cashout of 2x.

Hump Day Special: On Wild Casino, Wednesday is the best day to earn extra funds. Users who deposit $30 or more can use the “HUMPDAY1” bonus code to receive a 25% bonus of up to $250. When you enter the “HUMPDAY2” bonus code, players will be eligible for a 50% bonus of up to $250 when they deposit $150 or more. The first bonus code promo has a rollover of 15x, while the second is subject to 20x.

Launched in 2013, Cloudbet casino is among the founders of Bitcoin online casinos. Unlike other online crypto casinos that accept fiat and cryptocurrencies, Cloudbet only accepts Bitcoin and other cryptos for all transactions. Cloudbet offers other essential activities such as sports betting services, eSports, and other gambling options.

Pros

Completely anonymous deposits and payouts

Covers over 20 sports markets

Generous bonuses and promotions

Offers high betting limits

Cons

Releases sportsbook bonuses in increments

Doesn’t accept fiat transactions

Payout, restriction, and fee details are hard to find

Stringent VIP program rules

As one of the key pioneers of crypto casinos, Cloudbet is a safe and secure platform for both casino games and sports betting. Since its launch in 2013, the site has continued to update its cyber security features, including SSL encryption and two-factor authentication as an extra security layer. Cloudbet casino is owned and operated by Halcyon Super Holdings B.V. and is registered and licensed by the Government of Curacao with a valid eGaming license.

Game Selection and Varieties

Thanks to their software providers, Wild Casino is accessible on mobile and desktop devices, with instant play support. It is important to note that Wild Casino is a Microgaming casino with over 3,000 casino games in its catalog. The game selection features an enticing blend of timeless classics and new, up-and-coming games. Here are the game selections and varieties available at Wild Casino:

Slots: Like every online casino, the range of slot games at Cloudbet is extensive, with over 500 games. Slots have a high betting limit and are top quality. Some of the most popular slot games on the platform include the Rise of Merlin, Big Win Cat, Wild Rails, House of Dooms, and Book of Dead.

Table Games: This category has the industry's highest bet limits. In addition to the impressive table game catalog, players can enjoy both timeless table game classics and special variations of popular table games. Check out include Deuces Wild, Classic Blackjack gold series, Holdem Foldem poker, and many more titles.

Live Dealer: An entire section is dedicated to Live Dealer games. Games are separated into five categories, then further categorized based on the game’s software provider. Live dealer games on Cloudbet feature actual croupiers, live chat elements, and multiplayer elements. Games like Football Studio Dice, Lightning Roulette, Crazy Coin Flip, and Super Andar Bahar are among the most popular options on the platform.

Cloudbet Sportsbook

Cloudbet offers a well-balanced variety of sports types to ensure its members stay engaged. The online casino has more than 20 sports markets that provide multiple betting options like final scores and over/under.

Popular sports on Cloudbet’s sportsbook include soccer, baseball, football, basketball, MMA, and many more. The sports section of Cloudbet is divided into three categories:

In-play

This is the live betting section of the sports page. It’s important that you go through Cloudbet’s sportsbook rules and familiarize yourself with the site’s terms and conditions. Visit the in-play section to review live games.

E-sports

Cloudbet offers eSports as a betting option and is one of the best platforms to bet on eSports. Through Cloudbet, you can place bets on some of your favorite title’s eSport live competitions, including CS: GO, StarCraft, FIFA Dota 2, LOL, and other popular eSports. The legality of eSports gambling might vary from market to market, so it’s essential to confirm your local betting laws.

Virtual sports

These are some of the most exciting games available on Cloudbet since they combine casino and sports betting to create a computer-generated experience. Cloudbet allows players to bet on virtual sports using cryptocurrencies. Though the options are limited compared to a dedicated virtual sports platform, players can still stake in several popular sports like virtual basketball leagues, virtual football Asian cup, and a virtual football league. Since everything is a simulation, players can play and bet on any virtual sport whenever they want.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Cloudbet casino rates highly in its deposit and withdrawal options mainly because it mainly accepts Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies, and fiat currencies in prohibited regions. The platform ensures your information remains secure and anonymous by only allowing crypto transactions. The transaction speeds are also much faster compared to fiat currencies.

Cloudbet will enable players to make deposits in several cryptocurrencies. Players set their preferred cryptocurrency, and the site will give an address to deposit the funds. You can also scan a QR code. The platform reserves a 5% handling charge on deposits and withdrawals.

Deposits

Type Time Min Deposit Fees Bitcoin Cash Instant Bch 0.0001 Free / 5% Ethereum Instant Eth 0.0001 Free / 5% Bitcoin Instant Btc 0.0001 Free / 5% DAI Instant Tbc Free / 5% Pax Gold Instant Tbc Free / 5% Paxos Instant Tbc Free / 5% Tether Instant Usdt 1 Free / 5% USD Coin Instant Tbc Free / 5% Chainlink 1 hour to 48 hours Tbc Free / 5%

Payouts

Type Time Min Deposit Fee Bitcoin Cash Within 24 hours Bch 0.0001 Free / 5% Ethereum Within 24 hours Eth 0.0001 Free / 5% Bitcoin Within 24 hours Btc 0.0001 Free / 5% DAI Within 24 hours Tbc Free / 5% Pax Gold Within 24 hours Tbc Free / 5% Paxos Within 24 hours Tbc Free / 5% Tether Within 24 hours Usdt 1 Free / 5% USD Coin Within 24 hours Tbc Free / 5% Chainlink Within 24 hours Tbc Free / 5%

Cloudbet has a pending period — this is the amount of time the platform withholds a payout before initiating it. In most cases, the period lasts for less than 12 hours. You might also have to produce verification documents before you make your first withdrawal. This might take some time, especially if you quickly need cash. Ensure you present your verification documents when signing up to avoid future inconveniences.

Bonuses and Promotions

As one of the top Bitcoin gambling platforms, Cloudbet offers a generous list of promotions and bonuses for both new and existing customers. The site offers welcome bonuses and periodic bonuses based on events and timeliness. Redeeming bonuses and promotions is relatively straightforward and does not require lengthy procedures. Here are some of the bonuses and promotions offered by Cloudbet:

100% Welcome Bonus - New players making their first deposit receive a 100% bonus of their deposited amount. The maximum value a player can receive as a bonus is 5 BTC/ 20 ETH; the value changes depending on the crypto you prefer to use. Players receive the bonus in the same currency they made their deposit. The welcome bonus is released in increments of 150 and only applies to points earned through Casino games.

Cloudbet Loyalty Club - Existing players are eligible for rewards through Cloudbet’s loyalty club promotion. There are six exclusive loyalty tiers where players progress through the levels by betting on sports and playing casino games. Players get rewarded Lightning Points for playing their favorite games or betting on sports. You can redeem your lightning points in the Cloudbet Marketplace for free spins, bonuses, and other rewards.

Free Spins Tuesdays - Players can deposit $20 or more on Tuesday and receive 20 free spins on Santa Spins. The winnings from free spins Tuesday are credited as a bonus and must be wagered 25 times within 24 hours. Only bets placed with bonus funds count toward the wagering requirements. However, the wagering contribution of bets placed on certain games might vary.

Zero Margin Sports Bets - The platform offers zero margin odds on various sports bets, giving players the best prices in the market. Keep an eye out for events highlighted with yellow boxes because you’ll get to enjoy the fairest pre-match odds. Cloudbet offers 1000 players with zero margin odds for each selected sports event to maximize their winnings. On the website, you can check the terms and conditions of zero-margin sports bets.

Every Game Classic Casino is an old platform that has been online since 1996, yet, it rebranded in 2021. The casino welcomes players from many countries, including the US. While the primary target for the site is sports bettors, it has a decent online casino that can give most online casinos a run for their money. Every Game has two main offerings, the Classic casino, and the Red Casino, with an entire section dedicated to poker.

Pros

Real money prizes with free entries

15 deposit options and 11 payout methods

24/7 customer support

Accepts US players and many European territories

Comprehensive mobile experience

Attached sportsbook section

Cons

Less than 200 games

No live casino dealers

Small welcome bonus package

Incomplete game information

Since it has been around for more than 25 years, players don’t have to worry about the platform’s legitimacy and trustworthiness. Every Game is licensed under the Curacao Gaming Commission, meaning the site must, by law, adhere to specific safety and security standards. To ensure compliance, the platform undergoes regular audits and uses SSL encryption, which verifies all new customers.

Game Selection and Varieties

Every Game Casino powers its games through software providers like NYX Interactive, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, and Play ‘n Go, which provide an exquisite selection of game varieties. However, most games are by RealTime Gaming, considered the best video poker content in the market. To remain compliant, all the games on the platform must run on random number generators that pay back a certain amount to the player. Here are the different game selections and varieties available for players on Every Game:

Table Games - Every Game has a collection of traditional gambling games like Baccarat and Blackjack. It also has lesser-known games like Craps. Popular casino games on the platform are Classic Blackjack, Perfect Pairs, Casino Holdem, and Red Dog.

Slots - The platform offers real money slots powered by RTG, including wide-area progressive jackpots, local-area random progressives, wild symbols, free spins, and multipliers. The site has some of the biggest WGS jackpots in the market, and while the values change, the current biggest jackpot is Aztec’s Millions at nearly $3 million. There is also a demo version for all Slot games to give players time to become familiar with the game’s rules. New games include Big Santa, Bubble Bubble 3, Legend of Helios, and Princess Warrior.

Video Poker - Every Game has a complete Video Poker section. There are satellite poker games, bounty tournaments, and sundowner specials. There are also single and multi-handed Video Poker classics like Deuces Wild, Joker Poker, and Jacks or Better.

Specialty Games - The specialty games section has novel games like Bingo Bucks, which combines Bingo with Slots. This section mainly contains unique games ideal for players looking for something different. You can enjoy games like Poker Slots, Dazzling Dice, Keno, and Poker Dice.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Every Game supports all the popular payment methods — debit/credit cards, vouchers, e-wallets, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies. Players can use bank wire transfers, but they take a bit longer and cost a fee. Players from Europe can also use EU SEPA and Sofort bank accounts.

Deposits

The crypto casino offers 15 different deposit options with a wide range of limits depending on the payment method used. Deposits through online wallets such as Neteller and Skrill are instant and free.

Type Time Limits Visa Immediate $10 - $1,000 Mastercard Immediate $10 - $1,000 Neteller Immediate $20 – $5,000 Skrill Immediate $20 – $5,000 Skrill 1-Tap Immediate $20 – $5,000 Bitcoin Up to 10 minutes $25 - $2,500 Bitcoin Cash Up to 10 minutes $25 - $2,500 Litecoin Up to 10 minutes $25 - $2,500 Sofort Banking Immediate $5 - $5,000 EU SEPA Banking Immediate No limit EcoPayz 2 – 3 business days $10 - $5,000 Bank Wire Transfer 2 – 3 business days No limit Money Global 1 – 24 hours $100 - $490 (1 every 5 days) Pay Safe Card Immediate $5 - $100 (up to $10/deposit) Cash Direct Immediate $5 - $100

Payouts

For the fastest payout, consider using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Players can receive payments through bank wires and checks, but it will take a while.

Type Time Limits Bitcoin Cash 48 hours $100 - $2,000 (per week) Check 5 business days $150 - $3,000 (+ $50 bank fees) Bitcoin 48 hours $100 – $2,000 (per week) Bank Wire Transfer 15 – 20 days $3,080 - $6,000 (per week plus $80 fee) Ethereum 48 hours $100 – $2,000 (per week) Neteller 48 hours $25 - $2,500 Skrill 48 hours $25 - $2,500 EcoPayz 48 hours $25 - $2,500 Person to Person Instant $20 – N/A SEPA 2 – 4 business days €10 – €5,000

Bonuses and Promotions

The list of bonuses and promotions may change, but they remain substantial throughout the year. Every Game handles bonuses and promotions differently for new and existing players. It doesn’t matter whether you are playing casino games, betting on your favorite sport, or trying your hand at poker; you’ll find opportunities to earn some extra cash while at it. Here are the bonuses and promotions currently available at Every Game:

Welcome Bonus: Once you create a wagering account, you get a 125% match bonus up to $1,000 on your first deposit. The minimum deposit required to receive the welcome bonus is $20, after which the bonus is immediately credited to your account. Enter the code “2SOMDEC22” to redeem the bonus. Enter the code “SIGNUP1000” before you make your first deposit to claim the bonus.

$5,555 Rookie Raise - This is a special welcome package for new players on Every Game casino. New players can grab up to $5,000 in rookie raise bonuses with an extra bonus on top. The minimum deposit amount is $20 per coupon, and the maximum cashout for the extra free bonus is $200. The bonus is split into four first deposits. The player receives 125% up to $1,000 on the first deposit, 150% up to $1,500 on the second deposit, 125% up to $1,000 on the third deposit, and 150% up to $2,000 on the fourth deposit. After the fourth time, you’ll receive a $55 free bonus.

New Game Bonus - The platform offers bonuses for new game releases. The bonus applies to Santa’s Reel Wheel and Goblins: Gluttony of Gems. Both games have three levels where the players start from level one and win their way up to level three. For the bonus codes to work, players must redeem them in consecutive order. Any winnings from free spins are subject to 10x wagering, while the maximum cashout for the extra bonus is $200 with 60x wagering.

Wheel of Fortune - New and existing players can try their luck in the $30,00 Wheel of Fortune. Spin the wheel to stand a chance of being among the 20 players who win $50 of the total $1000 available daily.

Mobile Award - Players can win up to $100 weekly by accessing Every Game through mobile devices. Deposit $50 or more and wager a minimum of $500 to qualify for the mobile award promotion. The draw takes place every Wednesday, so check your email for notifications.

Loyalty Payoff - Every Game offers its most loyal players rewards/points each time they play a game or bet on sports. From the first time a player makes their first spin, they automatically earn COMP POINTS, which you can later redeem for cash. Players earn 1 COMP POINT for every $10 they wager, and 100 COMP POINTS are valued at $1. It’s important to note that live dealer games don’t add to your COMP POINTS.

Despite its recent launch in 2021, Bitslot Casino has garnered a decent player base. One of its main attractions is its vast collection of online casino games from both big and small software developers. Bitslot also features excellent operational efficiency thanks to an intuitive design and many other attributes.

Pros

Dedicated crypto casino games

Entertaining user interface

Best-in-class promotions

Multiple crypto banking options

Robust 10-tier VIP program

Cons

No downloadable mobile app

Lacks fiat banking options

Limited promotions

Welcome bonus wagering requirements are high

Bitslot is a great crypto casino for beginners and veterans alike. The platform supports more than 3,000 games from more than 30 software providers. Moon Technologies BV owns the license to operate Bitslot. However, there might be some local gambling restrictions and regulations. Since it's fairly new, the platform features some of the latest cybersecurity measures, including two-factor authentication, SSL encryption, and other state-of-the-art security features.

Game Selection and Varieties

Bit Slot has a basic approach to game selection and varieties backed by some of the biggest software providers in the industry. Each software provider brings their unique strengths to the platform. For example, BetSoft games are ideal for players looking for a robust, serious casino experience. If you are interested in high returns, consider games from Nucleus Gaming. With over 3,000 games, finding the games you want can become difficult. Therefore the platform has five game categories:

Slots - Most of the game offerings on Bit Slot are under the Slots category because players are more likely to make the most gains. Most games are by top software providers like Evolution Gaming, Zillion, and Habanero. To improve your chances of winning, consider playing slots with a high RTP percentage, at least 95%. Check out Book of Vikings, Crystal Caverns Megaways, Aztec Bonanza, and 888 Dragons.

Live Casino - Live Casinos are the closest to real-world casino gameplay because players can see the action in real time. Most of these games have a high RTP percentage, like Blackjack, which usually offers more than 99% RTP. Each live casino on the platform has a trained dealer familiar with the deeper intricacies of casino games. Try traditional casino games or other games like Monopoly Live and Crazy Time.

Table Game - Bit Slot’s table games have killer graphics ideal for players looking for long-term gameplay. We recommend trying Head & Tails, King Octopus, Plinko, Craps, Rocket Dice, and Double Double Bonus Poker.

Jackpot Games - These games allow players to earn big on select Slots and table games. The number of jackpots on the platform accumulates to $125,282,909.45, and the site lists all recent Jackpot winners. Try your luck in the Fortune Reels, Coins of Luck, Clover Lady, and more.

Poker - There is no dedicated Poker category, but you can still find poker games under the table games or live casino categories. Poker titles available at Bit Slot are Caribbean Beach Poker, Oasis Poker, All American Poker, and Double Bonus Poker, just to name a few.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

If you are a crypto enthusiast, you’ll love the deposit and payout options available at Bit Slot casino. Currently, the platform accepts deposits and withdrawals using seven cryptocurrencies. Unfortunately, there are no fiat payment methods available. The minimum deposit value is the equivalent of $5 for each crypto coin, but there is no deposit maximum limit.

The minimum withdrawal value at Bit Slot casino varies depending on your cryptocurrency, but it's typically 0.0002 BTC, o.o1 ETH, 1 DOGE, 0.001 BCH, and 0.001 XRP. However, all cryptos have a withdrawal limit, with Bitcoin offering the largest payouts. Withdrawal limits on a single transaction are 10 BTC, 4,000 USDT, 1,000,000 Doge, 100 LTC, and 100 ETH.

All deposits and payouts are processed immediately; the process usually takes less than 30 minutes as the blockchain confirms the transaction.

Bonuses and Promotions

Compared to other online casinos, Bitslot has minimal bonuses and promotions. This might be because it’s fairly new. The platform offers two types of bonuses; the first is the welcome bonus, and the second is promotions for existing players. Promotions are ideal for players looking to recoup some of their losses.

Welcome Bonus Package: New players activate the welcome bonus when they make their first deposit at Bit Slot. To be eligible, deposit at least 0.0002 BTC or the equivalent for other cryptos. A new player's maximum bonus is 200% of the deposited amount, which can’t be bigger than 2 BTC or the equivalent. You must wager the bonus fully before you can submit a payout request. You’ll have a week to complete the wagering requirement by staking no more than 0.000024 BTC/ 0.00038 ETH.

Daily Cashback Promo: This is the only promotion available on Bit Slot to new and existing players. You’ll first have to make a qualifying deposit to qualify for the daily cashback promo. The daily cashback percentage is calculated based on the number of deposits made in a single day. The cashback will equal 23% of your total losses incurred on the qualifying day and will be credited to your account at 00:10 AM UTC. Players must claim the cashback within three days and wager it three times in the next seven days.

Café Casino joined the online casino industry in 2020 but already has ties to Bovada.Iv, Slots.Iv, Ignition, and Bodog Casinos. Whether you are a competitive live casino player or a casual slots player, Café Casino has many options to keep you entertained.

Pros

US players are allowed on the site

A variety of payment options

Generous Bitcoin bonus

Powered by leading software providers

Cons

Lacks mobile live casino dealers

Some cashout have transaction fees

The site is owned by Lynton Limited and operates under a Curacao gaming license. Since its launch, there have been no reports of players having issues with Café Casino. The gaming license binds the site by law to ensure all player information is safe and secure. The site is also RNG certified, meaning all game outcomes are 100% random and impossible to predict with fair payouts.

Game Selection & Varieties

Despite being fairly new, Café Casino has a decent game selection with more than 150 games from reputable software providers like RealTime Gaming, Genesis Gaming, and Rival Gaming. While their gaming catalog might be smaller than other crypto casinos, the platform is on the right path. Here is a list of games available at Café Casino:

Slots - The site offers more than 150 Slot games. The best thing about Café Casino is not its game selection but its varieties, including bonus rounds, progressive jackpots, interactive stories, and multiple pay lines. Players can access games for as little as $0.01 per line, with maximum bets as high as $100 to $150.

Blackjack - Given the fair share of games going to the Slots category, Café Casino has very little to offer when it comes to Blackjack games. The site only has six Blackjack game variants to pick from, and they all have a table limit of $1 to $500 per hand. The Blackjack games on Café Casino are Zappit Blackjack (8 decks), Blackjack (6 decks), Perfect Pairs (6 decks), Double Deck Blackjack (2 decks), European Blackjack (6 decks), and Single Deck Blackjack.

Table Games - Although limited in variety, there are popular table games available. Table game limits will vary depending on the game, but $1 is the standard minimum stake, while maximum stakes range from $100 - $500. A few table games available are Tri Card Poker, European Roulette, Craps, and Baccarat.

Video Poker - Café Casino has nearly a dozen Poker games with different hand variations. Players can play 1,3, 10, or 52 hands at a time. However, when you remove the bonus or deluxe variation, you’ll have fewer unique game variations. You can pay for as little as $0.01 per hand, but the better strategy would be to stake the maximum 5-unit bet. The maximum you can bet per hand is $25, or $1255 if you decide to make the 5-unit bet. Some video poker options include Loose Deuces, Joker Poker, Jacks or Better, and Deuces Wild.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

To access Café Casino’s banking information, you’ll first need to register an account. However, its banking options are big enough to accommodate most players.

Deposits

Type Time Limits Visa 1 – 10 days $25 - $1,000 Mastercard 1 – 10 days $25 - $1,000 American Express 1 – 10 days $25 - $1,000 Bitcoin 1 day $25 - $5,000 Litecoin 1 day $25 - $5,000 Ethereum 1 day $25 - $5,000 Bitcoin Cash 1 day $25 - $5,000

Payouts

Type Time Limits Check by Courier 7 days $50 - $2,000 Bank Wire 2 – 5 days $1,500 - $2,000 Player Transfer N/A $10 - $15,000 Bitcoin 1 day No limit Litecoin 1 day No limit Ethereum 1 day No limit Bitcoin Cash 1 day No limit Match pay 2 – 7 days $20 - $1,000

The platform has some additional fees and wait times during payouts. Checks by courier are subject to a $75 fee for each check, making it the least ideal option. Additionally, Café Casino claims players can only request payouts once every seven days and have restricted bank wire withdrawals to once per month. You can make cryptocurrency withdrawals every three days and Match Pay twice daily.

Bonuses and Promotions

Despite a complicated banking system, Café Casino offers a lot of great promotions and bonuses that players can use. While there are some general bonuses and promotions, the platform also has crypto-specific promos. Here are some available bonuses on the site:

Welcome Bonus: New players can claim a one-time offer of a 250% bonus up to $1,500 on their first deposit. If you are more of a crypto user, you’ll receive a 350% bonus of up to $2,500. The welcome bonus is only available to new players and is subject to a 40x wagering requirement.

Weekly Mystery Bonus: On Thursday of every week, the platform sends an exclusive mystery bonus for all their players. There is limited information regarding the mystery bonus, but it might include free spins, reload bonuses, or deposit rebates.

$100 Referral Program: If you decide to move forward with Café Casino, you’ll get rewarded for referring the platform to your friends. When one of your referred friends creates an account and makes their first deposit, you’ll receive a $100 bonus, plus an additional $25 if they made the deposit using Bitcoin.

How We Chose The Best Bitcoin Casinos in USA

There are numerous Bitcoin casino platforms in the USA, but very few meet the highest standards. When rating the Bitcoin casino platforms listed above, we checked some of the key things each gambling site should have. Here is our breakdown of factors that influence top crypto gambling sites.

Game Variety

Games are a massive part of any online casino platform, but quantity doesn’t necessarily equate to quality. Regardless of how many games a platform has, we mainly focused on which software providers were powering the games. Platforms that relied on the best providers ranked higher in the gaming section. We also considered the availability of Bitcoin slots.

Live Dealer Availability

Online gamblers look for the thrill of online physical casinos. This is what makes live dealers so important! Though online casinos can survive without live dealers, it dramatically affects how the site ranks and the number of players it can attract.

Customer Service

Customer support is critical to any Bitcoin Casino, and almost all platforms understand this. Most Bitcoin casinos offer 24/7 customer support and multiple channels, including live chats, email, and phone calls.

Sports Variety

Not all Bitcoin gambling platforms have a dedicated sports section, but it’s always a great addition since it attracts new players and gives more options to existing ones. In this list, only a few platforms offer sports betting. Though they aren’t comparable to dedicated sports betting platforms, they are doing quite well.

Deposit Bonuses

Without bonus promotions, online casinos can drain a player, especially if they constantly incur losses. Apart from one platform with a minimal bonus section, the rest had generous bonuses and promotions. Additionally, crypto deposits attract huge bonuses for many top Bitcoin casinos.

Step By Step Guide On Sign-Up Process

While each top crypto casino has its own sign-up process, they mostly follow the same format. The sign-up process is crucial since it's one of the requirements for collecting welcome bonuses and promotions. Here are some of the steps you should expect.

Register – This is usually the first step. The registration process is where the player enters their email, username (if required), and password. Click the “Sign-up” or “Register” button to move to the next step.

Verify Via Email – to access your dashboard, you need to verify your email. Head to your email app and check any new emails from the platform. Open the email and click “Proceed” to enter your Bitcoin online casino dashboard.

Make a Deposit – once you have access to your dashboard, it’s time to make your first deposit. Look for a deposit button and follow the prompts. Check deposit limits to ensure you deposit funds that’ll get you the welcome bonus. Only a few popular Bitcoin casinos have no deposit bonus.

The Difference between Traditional Online Casinos and Bitcoin Casinos in the USA

Technology has brought about many changes in the casino industry, especially after the introduction of cryptocurrencies. Here are some points to help you differentiate between the two:

Currencies

This remains the most significant difference between traditional online casino games and Bitcoin online casinos. The former uses regular currencies to measure and exchange value, while most popular Bitcoin casinos prefer newer, safer, and more secure cryptos.

Security

The two casinos differ in terms of security. Online wallets are more secure than bank accounts and credit/debit cards, meaning it’s easier to hack traditional casino games than Bitcoin casino gambling platforms.

Regulations

Due to the volatility of cryptocurrencies, most Bitcoin casinos are unavailable in many regions, especially in the US. Governments have had years to regulate traditional casinos, making it easier for the casinos to get a license.

Game Integrity

Another key difference between traditional and popular Bitcoin casinos is the fairness of games. Bitcoin casinos must use fair algorithms that guarantee fair results, while traditional games have a house edge of between 3% - 15% depending on the game you pick.

Bitcoin Casinos Glossary

Bitcoin Sportsbook – a gambling sportsbook site that explicitly accepts Bitcoin or other cryptos as its primary payment method.

Bitcoin Casino Site – an online gambling platform that allows players to transact through cryptocurrencies and fiat currency.

Blockchain – a revolutionary technology that is an online, public ledger where each transaction is documented and open for all to see.

Crypto Casino – a gambling platform where players can wager using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Provably Fair Games – an algorithm that can be analyzed and verified for fairness on the operator’s side.

mBTC – one miliBitcoin is equivalent to 0.001 BTC. mBTC is used because Bitcoin has grown in value, and a single Bitcoin would be a substantial minimum deposit requirement.

Wagering Requirement – the wagering requirement is a threshold the player has to reach for various bonus promotions to become redeemable. Most top Bitcoin casinos have favorable wagering requirements.

FAQs: Bitcoin Casino USA

What Is A Crypto/Bitcoin Casino?

A crypto/Bitcoin casino allows the player to transact using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. This, however, doesn’t mean they don’t accept fiat currency. Many online casinos allow fiat transactions.

Are Online Bitcoin Casinos In The USA Legal?

Gambling with Bitcoin is illegal in all states except six, which highly regulate the Bitcoin casino sites making it hard for players to move cash. However, most top Bitcoin casinos are regulated and have licenses.

What Online Bitcoin Casinos Accept USA Players?

BitStarz, 7Bit Casino, Cloudbet, and other Bitcoin casinos accept USA players. Most top Bitcoin casinos allow USA players.

What Is The Best Bitcoin Wallet For Online Gambling In The USA?

The best Bitcoin wallets for USA players are Blockstream, Coinbase, Electrum, and Mycelium. Many online gambling sites have a help page where you can learn about different online wallets.

Are Bitcoin Gambling Sites Safe And Secure?

Yes, most Bitcoin gambling sites are safe, secure, and licensed. They are bound by law to ensure that all player information remains secure. Many online casinos also implement the latest security trends to guarantee information safety.