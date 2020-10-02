Bipartisan Pennsylvania rent-assistance fix stalled after House session cut short

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Protest demanding a rent and mortgage freeze amid the COVID-19 pandemic on the Greenfield Bridge in Pittsburgh on May 1, 2020

Whether it’s been bills to form an election committee to disrupt the election or destabilize the emergency order — the Republicans have been quick to move those bills through committee at the expense of ones that can help people. https://t.co/Bnf799L8t2 — Sara Innamorato 😷🌙🦇 (@Innamo) October 2, 2020

Innamorato is frustrated that Republican leadership didn’t think HB 2868 compared to other efforts. She notes that House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) called a special session on Sept. 23 in a failed attempt to override Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto about crowd capacity of sporting events, but Cutler wouldn’t bring HB 2868, even though it had bipartisan support.