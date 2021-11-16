 Bill would extend protections for domestic violence victims in city of Pittsburgh | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Bill would extend protections for domestic violence victims in city of Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge The purple ribbon is a symbol of courage and hope for domestic violence victims
The purple ribbon is a symbol of courage and hope for domestic violence victims
Pittsburgh City Councilor Erika Strassburger plans to introduce a new legislation on Nov. 16 that seeks to grant additional protections to people working in Pittsburgh who are experiencing domestic violence. If approved, the legislation would provide nondiscrimination protections for workers within the city limits who disclosed they are experiencing domestic violence.

Strassburger worked with the Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations, and Standing Firm, a program designed by the Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, to help create the legislation.

If passed this bill would add on to protections passed in 2016 that protected domestic violence victims from housing discrimination within the city.


In a press release, Strassburger said domestic violence intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic and without legal protections or recourse in Pittsburgh, survivors of domestic violence will continue to face employment and economic insecurity.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic has exemplified, domestic violence is a pervasive issue that affects many of our friends and neighbors without us realizing it,” she said.

The National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice found domestic violence in the U.S. increased by 8.1% since the start of the pandemic.

President and CEO of the Women’s Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, Nicole Molinaro told PublicSource domestic violence would keep increasing even post-COVID.


“We’re seeing survivors who have been unable to financially save up to leave as they had planned because of a decrease in income or a loss of job,” Molinaro said in September. “Unfortunately, women are being more impacted financially by the pandemic, and we’ve seen so many women who’ve had to leave their jobs to provide the child care.”

If passed, the Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations would enforce the legislation and ensure that employers receive training and information and are complying with the law.

“Anyone attempting to escape this dangerous situation should be safe from any form of discrimination that could arise, especially at their place of work," Strassburger said. "With the introduction of this legislation, survivors of domestic violence will know that their strength is valued, respected, and protected in the city of Pittsburgh.”

Trending

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Summer Lee picks up endorsement from the Working Families Party

By Ryan Deto

Summer Lee poses for a portrait on Penn Avenue in East Liberty in 2019.

Concert Preview: Mini Trees, Amythyst Kiah, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in December

By Dani Janae

Concert Preview: Mini Trees, Amythyst Kiah, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in December

Longtime Italian market Donatelli’s could close next year

By Ryan Deto

Longtime Italian market Donatelli’s could close next year
More »

Tags

Latest in News

What the infrastructure bill could mean for Pa. Amtrak expansion

By Ryan Deto

Amtrak train at Bryn Mawr, Pa. traveling westbound towards Pittsburgh

Pa. Dems stage walkout of House hearing on bills tightening public sector labor laws

By Stephen Caruso

State Rep. Gerald Mullery (D-Luzerne) leaves a House committee hearing on public sector unions Monday.

Summer Lee picks up endorsement from the Working Families Party

By Ryan Deto

Summer Lee poses for a portrait on Penn Avenue in East Liberty in 2019.

Bipartisan bill aims to allow Pa. lifers a chance at parole eligibility

By Ryan Deto

Bipartisan bill aims to allow Pa. lifers a chance at parole eligibility
More »

Readers also liked…

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 10-16, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

PHOTOS: A Night of Professional Boxing with the "Ukrainian Pitbull"

PHOTOS: A Night of Professional Boxing with the "Ukrainian Pitbull"

By Jared Wickerham

State Rep. Gerald Mullery (D-Luzerne) leaves a House committee hearing on public sector unions Monday.

Pa. Dems stage walkout of House hearing on bills tightening public sector labor laws

By Stephen Caruso

Amtrak train at Bryn Mawr, Pa. traveling westbound towards Pittsburgh

What the infrastructure bill could mean for Pa. Amtrak expansion

By Ryan Deto

Pa. Senate passes bills preempting local gun ordinances, expanding concealed carry

Pa. Senate passes bills preempting local gun ordinances, expanding concealed carry

By Marley Parish

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation