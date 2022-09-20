 Bill that would end Sunday ban on football and baseball passes Pa. House | Pittsburgh City Paper

Bill that would end Sunday ban on football and baseball passes Pa. House

By

click to enlarge Bill that would end Sunday ban on football and baseball passes Pa. House
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepts a pass against the New England Patriots during the Pittsburgh Steelers home opener at Acrisure Stadium on Sun., Sept. 18.

Steelers and Eagles fans rejoice! Sunday night football could soon be legal in Pennsylvania.

The state House passed a bill Monday that would repeal a nearly century-old law that makes it illegal to play football or baseball on a Sunday, except between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Violations are punishable by a $10 fine.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette) said the legislation is part of an effort to clean up the state’s antiquated laws.

“Our Commonwealth has thousands of regulations on the books. Many of these acts were enacted several decades ago and are simply archaic and are no longer applicable in the 21st century. In addition, the existence of these outdated laws contributes to the already complex and confusing nature of government,” Dowling said in a co-sponsorship memorandum.

The bill passed the House 200-2. Reps. Bob Brooks (R-Westmoreland) and Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton) cast the “no” votes.

Of course, the law hasn’t prevented the Keystone State’s professional football and baseball teams from playing on Sundays. Baseball games typically start as early as noon and football games begin as early as 1 p.m. or as late as 8:30 p.m.

The current limits on Sunday football and baseball games are a compromise struck in 1933, allowing afternoon games. 

The General Assembly has prohibited certain activities on Sundays since the 1700s, and while many Blue Laws remain on the books, most have not been enforced since 1978 when the state Supreme Court found them to be unconstitutional. A ban on Sunday auto sales remains in effect, although a ban on Sunday liquor sales was lifted in 2002.

The legislation now heads to the state Senate Local Government Committee.

Peter Hall is a senior reporter at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Trending

Speaking of Steelers , Eagles

Steelers player honored by Museum of the Courageous for standing up to antisemitism

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Steelers player honored by Museum of the Courageous for standing up to antisemitism

Steelers to allow 5,500 fans at future home games after COVID restrictions lessened

By Ryan Deto

Steelers to allow 5,500 fans at future home games after COVID restrictions lessened

Steelers WR Antonio Brown is the only known contestant on The Masked Singer

By Hannah Lynn

Steelers WR Antonio Brown is the only known contestant on The Masked Singer

Le'Veon Bell is not public enemy No. 1

By Adam Crowley

Le'Veon Bell is not public enemy No. 1
More »

Tags

Latest in Sports

A comprehensive and utterly ridiculous 2022 Steelers Preview

By Owen Gabbey

A comprehensive and utterly ridiculous 2022 Steelers Preview
More »
More Sports »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 14-20, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

First-ever Pittsburgh Architecture Week to celebrate local design excellence

First-ever Pittsburgh Architecture Week to celebrate local design excellence

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept.19-25

Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept.19-25

By Jordan Snowden

Concert review: Elton John says "Goodbye" at PNC Park

Concert review: Elton John says "Goodbye" at PNC Park

By Jordan Snowden

Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more

Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more

By Lucy Chen

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation