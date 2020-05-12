Bill Peduto cancels interview with KDKA Radio over Marty Griffin misgendering Pa. Health Secretary

click to enlarge Photos: Official KDKA Radio portrait (left) and CP photo: Jared Wickerham Marty Griffin and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto

After multiple times of calling her "sir" on a media call, Dr. Levine asks Marty Griffin to "please stop misgendering me." He apologizes. — lisa cunningham (@trashyleesuh) May 12, 2020

Cancelled interview w/ Lynne Hayes-Freeland for tomorrow. Not upset w/her, she’s always been a fair, strong journalist. But will not support @KDKARadio behavior. Growing up, KDKA had good people who made us proud to be from Pittsburgh. Now, it shock-jocks, sensationalism & worse. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) May 12, 2020

I apologize. I apologized twice. I truly did. It was not intentional. It was not. I was not focused. I was doing six things at once. https://t.co/cdBO9r1iF8 — Marty Griffin (@MartyGriffinKD) May 12, 2020