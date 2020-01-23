 Bill Nye wants residents of Mars, Pa. to get a free SodaStream | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Bill Nye wants residents of Mars, Pa. to get a free SodaStream

By

click to enlarge Bil Nye on set of SodaStream's Super Bowl commercial
Bil Nye on set of SodaStream's Super Bowl commercial
On Super Bowl Sunday, the water carbonator brand SodaStream will have a treat for the residents of Mars — the human residents in the Butler County borough just north of Pittsburgh, that is. Not any extraterrestrials that may or may not inhabit our planetary neighbor. (Sorry, Martians.)

Residents of Mars, Pa. can tweet at @SodaStreamUSA on Feb. 2 — Super Bowl Sunday — and if they do, they’ll receive a free SodaStream. The promotion comes in conjunction with a “30-second [SodaStream] ad centered on exploring Mars,” which is set to air immediately prior to the halftime show during the National Football League championship between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

“While every brand wants to be the most talked about brand on Earth come Super Bowl Sunday, SodaStream wants to be the most talked about brand on Mars,” the brand said in a press release. “Mars, Pennsylvania to be exact.”


Yesterday, SodaStream released a short, Mars-focused teaser on its YouTube channel. The teaser features renowned scientist and television personality Bill Nye, who will be partnering with SodaStream for its promotion, sipping some sparkling water and discussing the difficulty of humankind setting foot on the Red Planet.
Nye said the ad is not only fun, but environmentally responsible, too.

“I’m very happy to be working with SodaStream on their Super Bowl commercial. Along with providing a great way to have all the sparkling water you need, SodaStream is using this platform to bring attention to an alternative to plastic bottles in a playful, approachable way,” Nye said in the press release. “We’re living at a pivotal time. We have to preserve Earth’s environment, and water is our most precious resource. The sooner we switch to more sustainable, everyday water options like SodaStream, the better.”

This is SodaStream’s first Super Bowl Sunday promotion in six years, and the first since being acquired by its new parent company, Pepsico, in 2018.

To advertise the promotion locally, SodaStream will also run a full-page ad in the Butler Eagle on Super Bowl Sunday. The Butler Eagle services Mars and surrounding areas within Butler County. (For the sake of disclosure, Eagle Media Corp. owns both the Butler Eagle and Pittsburgh City Paper.)


There’s a limit of one SodaStream per household, and recipients will have to verify their Mars Township residency upon award.

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh’s first food truck park opens for weekend service

By Celine Roberts

Doce Taqueria serves customer at Pittsburgh Food Truck Park

Bill Nye: Science Guy

By Al Hoff

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Incumbent Keith Rothfus and challenger Erin McClelland in stark contrast in 12th District race

By Ryan Deto

Incumbent Keith Rothfus and challenger Erin McClelland in stark contrast in 12th District race

From Rome to Pittsburgh: Local groups rally for Climate Action after Pope's remarks

By Aaron Warnick

From Rome to Pittsburgh: Local groups rally for Climate Action after Pope's remarks
More »

Tags

Latest in News

With the first temperature inversion of the year, the ACHD has yet to implement its proposed regulations

By Hannah Lynn

With the first temperature inversion of the year, the ACHD has yet to implement its proposed regulations

Pa. GOP House Speaker Mike Turzai is retiring

By Ryan Deto

Mike Turzai announcing his retirement

A story in partnership with PublicSource: Teen Screen educates local students on global struggles through film

By CP Staff

Students watch films at the SouthSide Works Cinema as part of Teen Screen on Wed., Jan. 15, 2020.

A Pittsburgh church raised $5,000 for a gun buyback program and ran out of money within an hour

By Ollie Gratzinger

A Pittsburgh church raised $5,000 for a gun buyback program and ran out of money within an hour
More »

Readers also liked…

Six arrested protesting for redistricting reform at state Speaker Mike Turzai’s home in Marshall

By Ryan Deto

Protesters in front of Mike Turzai's home

Libraries take a hit from Amazon not collecting extra sales tax

By Ryan Deto

Libraries take a hit from Amazon not collecting extra sales tax

Furry friends: Pittsburgh restaurants welcome Anthrocon furries with specials, signs and long straws

By Lauren Ortego

Pittsburgh furry Rika in Pizza Parma’s Furryland

Jeff Goldblum: An Appreciation

By Sarah James

Jeff Goldblum: An Appreciation
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 22-28, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Mike Turzai announcing his retirement

Pa. GOP House Speaker Mike Turzai is retiring

By Ryan Deto

Posts from Democratic state House candidate Heather Kass reveal Trump support and opposition to Obamacare (5)

Posts from Democratic state House candidate Heather Kass reveal Trump support and opposition to Obamacare

By Ryan Deto

A Pittsburgh church raised $5,000 for a gun buyback program and ran out of money within an hour

A Pittsburgh church raised $5,000 for a gun buyback program and ran out of money within an hour

By Ollie Gratzinger

Olivia Benett and Bethany Hallam

Two Allegheny County councilors call for charges on West Mifflin police following alleged assault of teenage girl

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation