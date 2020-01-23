Bill Nye wants residents of Mars, Pa. to get a free SodaStream

Residents of Mars, Pa. can tweet at @SodaStreamUSA on Feb. 2 — Super Bowl Sunday — and if they do, they’ll receive a free SodaStream. The promotion comes in conjunction with a “30-second [SodaStream] ad centered on exploring Mars,” which is set to air immediately prior to the halftime show during the National Football League championship between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
“While every brand wants to be the most talked about brand on Earth come Super Bowl Sunday, SodaStream wants to be the most talked about brand on Mars,” the brand said in a press release. “Mars, Pennsylvania to be exact.”
Yesterday, SodaStream released a short, Mars-focused teaser on its YouTube channel. The teaser features renowned scientist and television personality Bill Nye, who will be partnering with SodaStream for its promotion, sipping some sparkling water and discussing the difficulty of humankind setting foot on the Red Planet.
Nye said the ad is not only fun, but environmentally responsible, too.
“I’m very happy to be working with SodaStream on their Super Bowl commercial. Along with providing a great way to have all the sparkling water you need, SodaStream is using this platform to bring attention to an alternative to plastic bottles in a playful, approachable way,” Nye said in the press release. “We’re living at a pivotal time. We have to preserve Earth’s environment, and water is our most precious resource. The sooner we switch to more sustainable, everyday water options like SodaStream, the better.”
This is SodaStream’s first Super Bowl Sunday promotion in six years, and the first since being acquired by its new parent company, Pepsico, in 2018.
To advertise the promotion locally, SodaStream will also run a full-page ad in the Butler Eagle on Super Bowl Sunday. The Butler Eagle services Mars and surrounding areas within Butler County. (For the sake of disclosure, Eagle Media Corp. owns both the Butler Eagle and Pittsburgh City Paper.)
There’s a limit of one SodaStream per household, and recipients will have to verify their Mars Township residency upon award.