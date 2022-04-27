Bikes and beer: Pedal Pale Ale Keg Ride returns after two-year hiatus

The Keg Ride, taking place from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sat., May 7, will feature participants and event staff pulling full kegs of beer by bicycle to a mysterious location. Upon arrival, everyone will be treated to a round of beer and live music. Because of the weight of the keg, the bike ride will be slow and virtually hill-free, not exceeding 11 miles.
East End calls its Pedal Pale Ale "the perfect post bike ride beer," one they've been brewing since their kickoff event in 2005. And while the brewery and kitchen will be closed until noon, East End says they hope to have some breakfast items and coffee for pre-gaming.
Saturday's ride will also double as a fundraiser for Jeremiah's Place, a Larimer-based organization that provides "safe and supportive solutions for families in need." Tickets, $20 for early birds or $25 for regular admission, are required to be purchased prior to the event day and include an East End Brewing glass.
Riders will be heading out from the brewery at 11 a.m. sharp, so make sure you get up and at it early so you don't miss the ride. And don't forget your helmets! Even if you consider yourself a pro-rider, it never hurts to be safe.
Keg Ride 2022. 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sat., May 7. East End Brewing, 147 Julius St., Larimer. $20-25. eastendbrewing.com/events