Bikes and beer: Pedal Pale Ale Keg Ride returns after two-year hiatus

By

click to enlarge Pedal Pale Ale - PHOTO: COURTESY OF EAST END BREWING CO
Photo: Courtesy of East End Brewing Co
Pedal Pale Ale
In Pittsburgh, nothing beats enjoying a beer or a bike ride when the weather starts to warm up. With East End Brewing's Pedal Pale Ale Keg Ride, you can have both at the same time. And after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, this popular event is back.

The Keg Ride, taking place from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sat., May 7, will feature participants and event staff pulling full kegs of beer by bicycle to a mysterious location. Upon arrival, everyone will be treated to a round of beer and live music. Because of the weight of the keg, the bike ride will be slow and virtually hill-free, not exceeding 11 miles.

East End calls its Pedal Pale Ale "the perfect post bike ride beer," one they've been brewing since their kickoff event in 2005. And while the brewery and kitchen will be closed until noon, East End says they hope to have some breakfast items and coffee for pre-gaming.


Saturday's ride will also double as a fundraiser for Jeremiah's Place, a Larimer-based organization that provides "safe and supportive solutions for families in need." Tickets, $20 for early birds or $25 for regular admission, are required to be purchased prior to the event day and include an East End Brewing glass.

Riders will be heading out from the brewery at 11 a.m. sharp, so make sure you get up and at it early so you don't miss the ride. And don't forget your helmets! Even if you consider yourself a pro-rider, it never hurts to be safe.
Keg Ride 2022. 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sat., May 7. East End Brewing, 147 Julius St., Larimer. $20-25. eastendbrewing.com/events

Boozy book nights, vegan cheese, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Boozy book nights, vegan cheese, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)
Grist House and Eat'n Park team up for pie-flavored sour

By Owen Gabbey

Strawberry Pie Forever

Celebrate Pittsburgh lagers, pilsners at three spring beer festivals

By Owen Gabbey

Celebrate Pittsburgh lagers, pilsners at three spring beer festivals

Coven Brewing casts a spell on Pittsburgh beer scene

By Owen Gabbey

Coven Brewing casts a spell on Pittsburgh beer scene

A conversation with Trace Brewing's Aadam Soorma

By Owen Gabbey

A conversation with Trace Brewing’s Aadam Soorma
