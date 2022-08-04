BikePGH goes round and round with "Loop the Loop" Allegheny Circle ride | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Murphy BikePGH's OpenStreetsPGH event

$3.2M project to convert the

two-way operations for vehicles, with one lane of traffic in each direction. According to a press release, the project also upgraded the cycle track, and bicycle facilities were extended to connect with existing bicycle facilities along Federal Street.



The project also provided upgrades to traffic signals, intersection modifications to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, upgraded curb ramps, new pavement markings and signage, and other miscellaneous construction.







