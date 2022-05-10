BikePGH celebrates second annual Bike Anywhere Week

Bike Anywhere Week aims to provide cyclists with events and resources in which they can meet others who enjoy riding and learn more about opportunities to do so within Pittsburgh.
“Whether you’re just getting started on your biking journey or are already a veteran cyclist, this is a week to get involved, attend new events, and learn about becoming a member of our amazing community,” says Kéya Joseph, Events Director at BikePGH, in a press release.
All the events being held are free and open to the public, with some requiring prior registration.
Women and Non-Binary Program: Ice Cream Ride!, hosted by the WMNBikePGH program on Mon., May 16, provides the opportunity to get an icy treat from Millie's Ice Cream.
BikePGH says its Women and Non-Binary Program is meant to provide an inclusive space for trans and cis women, intersex people, nonbinary, genderqueer, agender, and gender variant people, “as well as those whose gender identity falls outside of the dominant conceptions of gender.”
BikePGH is having several other fun and interesting events throughout the week, here’s the list:
• Is your bike missing a light? Be sure to attend Operation Illumination: Bike Light Giveaway on Tue., May 17.
• Want to learn more about BikePGH’s history with advocacy efforts in the Strip District? Then the Advocacy Bike Ride event on Tue., May 17 might be the one for you.
• If you’re interested in a drink and some snacks, make sure to attend the Business Member Happy Hour on Thu., May 19. If interested, don’t forget to pre-register for this event.
• BikePGH is hosting a Ride of Silence event on Wed., May 18 to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roads.
• Need more confidence and want to lose that fear of cycling throughout Pittsburgh? Then the Confident City Cycling class event on Thu., May 19 is the one for you.
• Last but not least is BikePGH’s Celebrate Bike to Work event on Fri., May 20. All those who arrive on a bike will have the opportunity to grab free coffee and biscuits from Square One Cafe. Bike Share is also offering free unlimited 30-minute trips on Bike to Work Day.
According to BikePGH, bicycles made up 27% of morning traffic on Penn Ave. between 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 a.m. on Bike to Work Day in 2019.
Bike Anywhere Week. Mon., May 16-Fri., May 20. Multiple locations. Free. bikepgh.org