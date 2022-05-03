 Bike Share Pittsburgh launches new, half electric POGOH fleet | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Bike Share Pittsburgh launches new, half electric POGOH fleet

By

Hello, POGOH! Bike Share Pittsburgh, the nonprofit that previously managed the Healthy Ride bicycle fleet, will launch its new bike-share program, POGOH, on Fri., May 6 with a celebration in Market Square and a ride around Downtown. (Apparently, POGOH is PGH with two bicycle wheels on either side of the G.)

POGOH’s fleet will be brand-new and consist of half updated traditional pedal bikes and half electric bikes. The non-electric bikes will have three gears and feature lighter frames, adjustable seats, front and wheel lights, fenders, and roller brakes.

“The launch of POGOH is a culmination of Bike Share Pittsburgh’s desire to better serve the Pittsburgh community with a more accessible, inclusive system, and the availability of electric bicycles and public charging stations,” reads a release from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, which sponsors the program along with Allegheny Health Network.


“We know that e-assist bikes are going to be a hit here in Pittsburgh,” says David White, executive director of Bike Share Pittsburgh. “We’ve been working diligently with the City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI), Duquesne Light, and Move PGH to ensure that e-assist bikes can be charged directly at stations throughout the network in Pittsburgh. We’re incredibly fortunate to be in a city working towards an electrified transportation future that makes e-assist bike charging sustainable and convenient.”

An annual membership gives you unlimited 30-minute rides for $120. There are also pay-as-you-go options. In order to make the program more accessible, individuals who receive government assistance are eligible for a $10 annual membership.
POGOH Bike Share Launch. 3 p.m. Fri., May 6. Market Square, Downtown. pogoh.com

