Biggest, most beautiful guide to the Presidential race: Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP Illustration: Abbie Adams
You know these candidates, and you are probably sick of hearing about them. The 2020 presidential race has dominated the news cycle for basically the last four years. There is too much to include in an earnest chart. So we are having a bit of fun, and providing some very simple contrasts between the two candidates.

Donald Trump

BLEACH: Suggested Americans drink bleach.

WHITE SUPREMACY: Failed several times to denounce white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and white nationalists.


COVID: Caught coronavirus after mocking Biden for wearing a mask.

TAXES: Has not paid federal income taxes most years. Paid just $750 in 2019.

PAPER TOWELS: Tossed paper towels free throw-style at a crowd of first responders in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Joe Biden

BLEACH: Doesn’t want Americans to drink bleach.


WHITE SUPREMACY: Repeatedly denounces white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and white nationalists.

COVID: Wears a mask and didn’t catch coronavirus.

TAXES: Pays federal income taxes, including paying nearly $300,000 in 2019.

PAPER TOWELS: Didn’t throw paper towels at natural disaster victims. Campaign says Puerto Ricans “deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Top Stories
