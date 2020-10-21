Biggest, most beautiful guide to the Presidential race: Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden

Donald Trump
BLEACH: Suggested Americans drink bleach.
WHITE SUPREMACY: Failed several times to denounce white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and white nationalists.
COVID: Caught coronavirus after mocking Biden for wearing a mask.
TAXES: Has not paid federal income taxes most years. Paid just $750 in 2019.
PAPER TOWELS: Tossed paper towels free throw-style at a crowd of first responders in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
Joe Biden
BLEACH: Doesn’t want Americans to drink bleach.
WHITE SUPREMACY: Repeatedly denounces white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and white nationalists.
COVID: Wears a mask and didn’t catch coronavirus.
TAXES: Pays federal income taxes, including paying nearly $300,000 in 2019.
PAPER TOWELS: Didn’t throw paper towels at natural disaster victims. Campaign says Puerto Ricans “deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”