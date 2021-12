click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has announced that Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns will likely be his last at Heinz Field.After 18 seasons with the Steelers, Big Ben’s legacy will be forever remembered, not only by sports fans, but by all of those who cheer for the great city of Pittsburgh.