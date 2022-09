click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Emily Anderson of All Bodies Welcome Yoga

If you’ve resisted trying yoga because you’re self conscious about your body, look no further. Emily Anderson, a self-proclaimed “fat white woman,” is the brainchild of All Bodies Welcome Yoga, which offers on-demand videos, group classes, and private instruction. Her practice comes from the desire to reconnect people with their bodies and “build resiliency in a fatphobic, abelist world.”