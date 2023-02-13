Best THC Gummies & Weed Edibles For Sale In 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

You can find all the details in the introductions of every entry, but if you don’t have a lot of time, you can also read all of the features and pros and cons. We will also give you an idea of the average customer experience that the company provides.

Therefore, once you go through these reviews carefully, you’ll see why we recommend them. Besides, you can rest assured that they’re pretty affordable.

Gummies are one of the most fun ways to get your Delta 8 THC fix. However, due to the competitive nature of the Delta 8 market, locating high-quality THC gummies online is more difficult than it appears. Not with the current possibility of rogue gummy vendors or local retailers simply not having what you're looking for.Legal THC gummies can now assist you in relaxing, overcoming stress, dealing with anxiety, relieving pain and inflammation, and inducing mild euphoria. So, in order to provide you with some of the best legal THC gummies available, we gathered some information and chose five distinct THC Gummies brands.

Top Delta 8 THC Brands To Buy THC Gummies

After doing the research, we found the following five companies and ranked them as follows:

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta-9 THC Gummies BudPop: Top Rated, Strongest THC Edibles HollyWeed CBD: Premium Quality Marijuana Gummies Diamond CBD: Affordable Delta 8 THC Gummies 3Chi: Popular THC Infused Weed Edibles

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta-9 THC Gummies

First, we would like you to look at the gummies provided by Exhale Wellness. This company provides the ultimate customer experience and sells some of the best-tasting and most effective gummies. The delta 9 gummies are the most popular edibles offered by exhale wellness.

Every gummy comes dosed at 7.5mg of Delta 9 THC per gummy and total 225mg Delta 9 THC per jar.. These gummies come in 3 flavors namely, passionfruit, berry and green apple flavors. The gummies are completely vegan-friendly and made from entirely natural ingredients, thanks to some great ingredients.

That also means that you do not have to worry about adding preservatives or additives to the product. That makes it all the more impressive that they still manage to get these gummies tasting pretty good!

They also provide excellent transparency on their page. You can find reviews on all the products and find plenty of feedback that other users have left.

The company has fantastic prices too. One jar goes for $69.95 if you buy their bundle deals for $99.95. If you subscribe, that saves another 25%. That’s one of the added benefits.

You can also expect free shipping on every product you buy there. What's more, the company also makes sure to have everything that you buy there to be in their 30-day money-back guarantee.

All in all, this is one of the best companies to do business with if you like THC. They are professional and efficient, all while providing great products. Along with the benefits of delta 9 gummies, Exhale Wellness is also popular for Delta 8 gummies.

Features

The gummies contain all-natural ingredients kept free from any preservatives and additives. In other words, there has been no junk added into the formula. Therefore, consuming it won’t affect your health negatively.

All of the products you buy there are in their 30-day money-back guarantee. The company also makes sure to ship you everything free and fast. So, when you purchase from this brand, you know you’ll receive your products pretty quickly.

Pros

A 30-day money-back guarantee.

Free shipping

Organic and vegan gummies.

Save money by making use of their subscription model.

Third-party labs test them.

Great prices.

Cons

A few states are not eligible for shipping.

Customer Experience

You can spend quite a bit of your time going through reviews(as we did) and not come across a single negative one. That should say enough by itself, but you will notice that many people are pleased with the idea that all of their purchases are in the guarantee.

The free shipping is much appreciated, but a few people mention that the company does not deliver to their state, which is a shame.

#2. BudPop: Top Rated, Strongest THC Edibles

BudPop is a company that has made its name by providing some of the best made and well-sourced gummies that you will find on the market. Unfortunately, they have fewer choices for flavor, but that does nothing to detract from the quality.

The company sells gummies in three different flavors. These are Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, or Watermelon Zkittlez. One of these jars contains 25 gummies. Most other jars will contain 30, which is a bit annoying, but at least every gummy 25mg of Delta-8 THC.

One of the best things about BudPop is that they care about the quality of their products. That means they must handpick all of the cannabis used in their products. They also make sure to have all of their products made in a GMP-certified facility.

One jar costs $59.95. Thanks to the fact that there are fewer gummies in a jar, making them more expensive. But there is a way around this. The company sells a three-pack for $159.95 and a five-pack for $275.95.

Subscribing saves another 20% on your order as well. That also comes with free shipping and a money-back guarantee like in the previous entry. Therefore, purchasing from BudPop is a pretty convenient affair all in all.

Features

Not only does BudPop offer free shipping with every order that you buy there, but the company also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with all of the products they sell. So, you can sample these products without taking on too much risk when you purchase from BudPop.

The company makes sure that all of the products that go out are entirely vegan. So you do not have to worry about the company using gelatin or other animal products in their gummies. This feature makes this brand widely accessible to many users across the country.

Pros

They have great discounts with bundle deals.

The company will ship for free.

Third-party labs regularly test them.

All non-GMO and vegan-friendly gummies are available here.

The company has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cons

Buying single jars is more expensive than it needs to be.

Customer Experience

This company is another company that seems to have quite an active group of users, meaning that there are plenty of reviews on the page that you can read. You will also notice that many people there seem to use these products to help deal with issues like insomnia.

Many people can also praise how responsive the company is when responding to their messages.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Premium Quality Marijuana Gummies

Sometimes, you are not just looking for a gummy that has CBD but also just a gummy that has a good flavor. If that sentence describes you, you will want to look at HollyweedCBD because this company rules the roost when it comes to flavor.

The gummies have a flavor that is hard to put into words, but you can count on it being spectacular. The company also uses excellent ingredients that are entirely vegan and all-natural. You also do not need to have any worries about the production quality. Their products go through regular testing and come from a facility registered with the FDA.

Funnily enough, the company also gives you the option to buy the gummies in cube form. Of course, you will still end up paying the exact costs, but it is a neat option to have nonetheless. You also get to choose from plenty of fruit flavors. It doesn't matter which you pick, and they're all great.

They even come in some recyclable packaging. As far as the prices go, they are nothing special, but they are not bad either. They make sure that everything you buy gets shipped for free, and the company has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Features

You can try to find gummies somewhere that have better taste, but the odds of you doing so are going to be extremely slim. Nevertheless, they managed this even more impressively when they only used natural ingredients.

The company will deliver products to you for free no matter where you live. Everything you buy is also under their 30-day money-back guarantee. So, purchasing from this brand is less risky than purchasing from other brands offering similar guarantees.

Pros

They have the best-tasting gummies you will find anywhere.

All of their products go through regular third-party testing.

All of their formulas are all-natural and GMO-free.

Everything sold is under their 30-day money-back guarantee.

Free shipping on everything

Cons

Some of their prices can get a little high.

The company does not seem to have any reviews left from customers yet.

Customer Experience

One slight problem we ran into was that the company does not seem to have any of its products rated as of yet. That is probably thanks to the fact that the company is still relatively new.

Still, that meant that we had to look around a little bit to find what we needed. There, we found what you could have expected. Everyone seems to love the flavors.

#4. Diamond CBD: Affordable Delta 8 THC Gummies

Some of you may not care about quality as much as you do about quantity. DiamondCBD is one of the best suppliers out there for buying CBD products in bulk while still ensuring that the products are of a minimum standard of quality.

These gummies are cube-shaped and are dosed relatively low at 20mg per gummy. But then again, a single jar of these comes with a whopping 200 gummies!

At this point, we should also warn those of you who are vegan. One of the ways that the company saves in costs is by using gelatin. But, unfortunately, that means these gummies are very much not vegan-friendly.

Still, the company does make sure that all of its products regularly undergo testing. In addition, all of the products bought are from the USA in an FDA-registered facility.

One jar of 200 gummies costs $240.49. The nice thing is that the company also offers free shipping with its products. Something that is decidedly less nice is that this is the first company here that does not offer a money-back guarantee. Luckily, they do still provide you with a return option.

Features

The price of these gummies is meager compared to all of the other companies here. In other words, if what you are looking for is quantity, this is the company that will deliver that to you in spades.

You will notice that many people in the reviews will mention that these gummies are pretty effective when dealing with insomnia. This feature is why these gummies are popular among users who suffer from such conditions.

Also, it helps that the gummies are very easy to use and digest.

Pros

This company has the best deals when it comes to bulk orders. Get all you need for a reasonable price.

No matter what you buy, the company will deliver for free.

This company offers easy returns for up to 30 days.

Cons

They do not have a money-back guarantee, unlike other entries here.

There is gelatin in the gummies. So vegans should give these a pass.

Customer Experience

There are a lot of reviews out there, and most of them seem to agree that while the average gummy is not as strong as you may expect them to be from other companies, they still do provide plenty of punch to remain effective. However, a few people did seem to lament the lack of a money-back guarantee.

#5. 3Chi: Popular THC Infused Weed Edibles

Some of you may just be looking for a gummy for one single reason, to relax. For you, we have a company that provides gummies tailor-made precisely for that purpose. 3Chi provides high-quality relaxation aids for a reasonable price.

The gummies are very well made, and the company provides two different flavors to choose from here. Those are Black Raspberry and Watermelon. They are available in 25mg each, and the way they are helps you get into a state of relaxation, quite unlike other types of gummy on this list.

That said, buying these gummies is going to get expensive. You can pick from two options, but neither is ideal, to be honest. First, buy 8 gummies for $19.99 or a packet with 16 gummies for $29.99. As you can already probably tell, it will take a bit of an investment before you have bought enough to end up with a decent amount.

Another annoyance is that the company will only start to ship for free when you order for more than $99. So if you are going to go for it, you might as well go big.

The gummies themselves are great, but the actual services of the companies do leave a little bit to decide.

Features

You can choose from two different flavors. The gummies themselves will also provide you with a full-body high that will help to keep you at ease throughout the entire day. Therefore, we'd say these gummies are most suitable for those users who wish to use them at the end of the day.

3Chi kept their product all-vegan, all-organic- all-natural, gluten-free, non-GMO, and free from additives, fillers, or preservatives. This lack of artificial additives is why these 3Chi gummies are among the healthiest gummies in the market today.

Pros

The company has a whole lot of reviews on its page.

This brand has one of the best relaxation aids that you can find.

The gummies are vegan-friendly and gluten-free gummies.

Excellent manufacturing and regularly tested.

They operate a loyalty and reward program for regular customers.

Cons

You can only expect free shipping when you exceed $99 in the total amount purchased.

They are expensive.

Customer Experience

A nice thing about the company is that it has many reviews on its page. There are also a lot of users on there that will write quite a bit about how they are pretty satisfied with the results that the gummies can provide. You will find many people love to use these gummies as a relaxation aid.

How We Chose These Brands Of THC Gummies

You may still have some questions after reading all that. We will answer a few general questions in the next section, but there may be one question that you may want the answer to before anything else. Namely, how did you pick the order of these companies, to begin with here?

To answer this particular question, we wrote out this little section to help you get a better idea as to how we arrived at the order:

How Was The Hemp Grown: When it comes to cannabis, one of the most important things to pay attention to is how it was grown. To ensure that nothing terrible is going on with the cannabis itself, we want all of the cannabis used in these products to be grown with organic growing methods.

We also wanted to make sure that all cannabis was grown in the United States. That has all been legalized since 2018 anyway, so there is no reason not to have it be this way.

What Is The Manufacturing Process Like We don't like it when companies try to cut costs by saving on manufacturing? So instead, we made sure the companies on this list made sure to have their products from an FDA-registered facility that has also been certified by the Good Manufacturing Practices program. That should make sure that all the products remain safe.

Are These Products Tested Regularly: We will explain why this matters in the next section. But, for now, you should know that it is essential to make sure that companies allow their products to undergo third-party testing laboratories.

See What The Company’s Reputation Is Like: If you have a terrible reputation as a business, this is one of those things that will follow you around. But, unfortunately, that also does make it pretty simple to figure out whether these companies have a good reputation.

That also helps to ensure that you can easily rely on the company to keep its word, and you will not have to worry about whether you will have to spend ages on the phone with customer service just to get something fixed.

What Their Delivery Options Are Like: There are a lot of companies that will offer you to deliver everything for free. That does not go for the companies on this list, but more that provide precisely such services. You should also keep in mind that a few companies cannot deliver in every single state of the US. Most of them can, but you should make sure to check this before ordering.

Does The Company Offer Any Guarantees: There are plenty of companies out there that have such faith in their products that they are willing to offer you a period wherein you can get your money back with no questions asked.

THC Gummies & Edibles A Beginner’s Guide To Proper Dosing and Staying Safe

You may not have used products containing CBD before. If this is the case, then this section is for you. Here, we will give you a few key things you should know when buying any product containing CBD. However, even if you are an experienced user, we will still go over a few things that you will want to know.

Choose Safe Formulas

Delta-8 is great because it provides you with all of the benefits that delta-9 gives you but doesn't make you suffer the downsides associated with the latter.

How is delta-8 made then? Delta-8 does not exist in cannabis naturally. So instead, you can make it by breaking down delta-9 THC. One way to get this process to happen is by waiting, but no one has time for that. So instead, the quickest way is to use chemistry. But this is not a simple process.

Depending on the method you choose, there is a risk of ending up with a contaminated batch of THC. This point is where the importance of third-party lab testing comes in. Don't see why yet? Well, make sure to keep reading!

First of all, it is essential to make sure that these labs don't associate with the company. That ensures that there are no conflicts of interest and also allows the lab to conduct

Companies with nothing to hide will generally do this of their own volition and even happily help publish the results themselves! It is always a giant warning sign when a company is unwilling to provide statistics on these tests. So never buy from any company that is unwilling to provide these types of tests.

Evaluate Features

Many people also seem to believe that the actual color THC is white. That is not true. THC is brownish pink. Some companies will sell this type of THC under the guise of purer.

Why should you care? Because these companies will use bleach to achieve this look. That bleach will leave residue on these gummies. That is not something you want to put into your body, so we recommend that you avoid any product marketed with this as a selling point.

You can even see this in some gummies if they are transparent. You can often see the CBD as specks in the gummy itself. If these seem to be white or pale in any way, that should serve as a warning to you. Make sure that you do not consume these types of products. Your body will thank you for it later.

Always keep those two things in mind when buying any CBD product. We made sure that none of the companies on this list engaged in such practices. However, you should not assume that this is the norm, and just think that this is something that most companies will just happily provide, as we can assure you this is not the case.

Use Them Properly

Now that we have covered the whole buying experience of CBD products, we should also probably spend a few words instructing you on how to use them properly. The rest of this section is for that purpose, so if you are a first-time user, make sure to keep reading!

So then, how should you get started? If this is your first time using it, the answer will be that you should start slowly. This search is not a race, and the first thing you should figure out is what type of dose will work well for you.

Most of the gummies on this list have a pretty high dosage, but you should still be able to take one of those gummies without going overboard. That said, there is also always the option to take a little bit less by taking half a gummy.

Likewise, if you ever feel that the THC gummy is not doing enough, you can take a little extra. Regardless of the strength of the gummy, as long as you take enough of these, you should eventually get your dosage to the point where it will work.

Most gummies will last around four hours, but you should remember that it will also take a little bit for the gummies to kick in. Generally, most will start working after around 30 to 45 minutes.

Another thing you should keep in mind is that you should store these gummies properly. You do not want to get these mixed up with regular gummies, regardless of how entertaining the results might be.

FAQs Regarding THC Edibles

Q - What Is The Best Time To Take Gummies?

A. That depends on what you are trying to get done. Certain people need to get the delta-8 gummies benefits as soon as they begin their day, but there are also plenty of people who will only use the product before they need to go to sleep.

So make sure that you know what you will use these gummies for before using them.

Q - Are These Gummies Safe?

A. Yes, they are entirely safe. Of course, that does not mean that you should down an entire jar, but there is no danger of you causing mortal injury to yourself. That said, most of these are pretty potent, so you should be surprised if you fall asleep if you try to take any sort of extreme amount.

Keep in mind that many of these gummies have also been very successful as sleeping aids.

Q - So This Is All Legal?

A. The farming and selling of cannabis have been made entirely legal in the US since the 2018 US farm bill. Therefore, there are no problems with ordering these, and you do not need to worry about the police caring that you have ordered them. All you need to worry about is whether or not you can afford delta-8 THC products you are looking to buy.

Q - Can I Mix Gummies From Multiple Brands?

A. There is no hard rule against experimenting like this, but you should keep in mind that this can make it somewhat unpredictable what the same high is that you will end up with here. Also, these gummies should not be in conjunction with other gummies, so things can get a little unpredictable if you decide to do this.

That also becomes more true the stronger the gummies you are using.

Q - So Can I Use That Money-Back Guarantee With Multiple Shops?

A. Yes, you can, and we even recommend that you do. These gummies are for consumption, and they also provide an excellent way for the customer to get their hands on a product sample.

Q- Can You Mix These With Other Foods?

A. You could do this, but they still taste like gummies at the end of the day, so we are unsure what recipes would work well with that.

Conclusion: Are these THC gummies safe to consume?

Now that we have gone through the entire guide, you probably have seen that there are plenty of options out there when it comes to choosing a vendor. Not only that, you have plenty of options to get great delivery options and can even use services to get some free samples if you play your cards right!

That said, we hope that this guide has been of some use to you. We made sure to give everyone plenty of options regardless of why you are looking to get the THC gummies.