Best Seed Banks: Top 5 Cannabis Seed Banks In 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper





With the rising popularity of cannabis products, its seeds are also in high demand now, especially among small and medium-sized farmers and breeders.

While it is important to buy high-quality seeds, getting hold of them can be quite a challenge for these growers. Unfortunately, the market is overcrowded with sellers and, hence, identifying the brands that sell genuine products becomes an arduous task.

Besides, cannabis has a complicated relationship with the law. It is still illegal in most states if the levels of Delta-9 THC rise above 0.3% by dry weight – even by the slightest bit. That could put a grower knee-deep in trouble with the law.

So, if you’re a cannabis grower, this article is for you.

In this article, we will talk about the various cannabis seed banks that provide the best quality hemp strains and help you choose from among the top 5 seed banks that fit both your requirement and your budget.

Top 5 Seed Banks That Ship To USA

#1. I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) - Overall Best Seed Bank For Cannabis; Top Pick

While searching for premium cannabis seeds online, the one name you are bound to come across is ILGM.

ILGM is a go-to brand for many cannabis seed growers. The seed bank has been operating in the industry for more than 25 years now.

HIGHLIGHTS

Premium Seeds: ILGM is well-known for its 100% organic and safe seeds. No matter how many times you order, you can be sure that you will get only quality seeds. ILGM is focused on quality control. Hence, it has top-notch facilities and equipment that keep the seeds fresh. Each seed is handpicked by a group of experts.

Seed Variety: ILGM is for everyone. Whether you are a newbie grower or a seasoned one, you can always have something from ILGM. The bank has over 80 different strains and also offers seeds according to your weather type. For example, if you’re a grower with indoor settings, you can have seeds that grow well indoors. Additionally, you can go through the other varieties such as fast-flowering, auto-flowering, or feminized seeds.

For beginners, ILGM has a separate tab on its main menu. You can choose from among beginner’s, auto-flowering, feminized, and medical marijuana seeds, grow kits, and seed-growing nutrients, and enjoy some special deals, too.

ILGM also offers a mixed bag option for newbie growers. This pack contains different types of strain seeds. This is the best option for those who aren’t sure about what strain(s) to grow. In the mixed bag, three strains are categorized in different ways, such as bud color, name, flavor, and growing conditions.

Some of the top-rated strains of ILGM include Blueberry Auto flower, Gorilla Glue, Bergman’s Gold Leaf (named after Robert Bergman, the founder of ILGM), White Widow, and Girl Scout Cookies Extreme. Whatever strain you’re looking for, check out the strain reviews of ILGM. You’ll find all the necessary information that can help you with your seed-shopping spree.

Germination Guarantee: Though the company provides a germination guarantee, it honestly states that being a product of nature, seeds can never be 100% reliable. ILGM offers a detailed growing guide and recommends following it to ensure that the seeds sprout. If the seeds fail to germinate twice, you can contact ILGM support for a discussion on replacement. However, it is recommended that you keep the duds for analysis.

Customer Service: One of the main highlights of ILGM is its superb customer support. Contact the support team, raise any query, and they will respond within 24 hours and get to work immediately. Other than this, ILGM offers several self-help resources that can resolve your problem quickly. It offers a free Robert’s Grow Bible eBook, several grow guides, Symptom Checker, and the popular grow support forum that’s helpful for troubleshooting grow issues.

User-friendly Policies: If you’re looking for fast, discreet, and stealthy shipping, ILGM is for you. It offers free shipping within the US and its fast-shipping service ensures delivery within 4 working days on average. However, international shipments do take longer to get delivered. ILGM ships to Australia, but currently it isn’t taking any orders to Australia.

However, the only downside of ILGM policies is that the company does not accept returns once the package is shipped. Furthermore, if you do not make the payment within 48 hours, your order will close automatically. You can cancel an order you’ve paid for before it’s shipped.

Payments & Discounts: ILGM offers several discount codes on purchases. You can apply these codes before checkout and avail of the discounts. You can pay by cash, bank, or bitcoin. You can also make your payment later when the company sends a reminder to pay within 48 hours. However, ILGM doesn’t accept any other cryptocurrency.

PROS

Premium seeds

Replacement guarantee

Highly rated and positive reputation

Huge variety of cannabis seeds

Safe payment options, including bitcoin

Various alternatives and deals for beginners

Well-guided and informative website

Discreet stealth packaging

CONS

International shipping unavailable currently

The variety in strains may be confusing

The selection of strains may not seem competitive enough for some growers

#2. Ministry of Cannabis - Organic & Hemp-derived Cannabis Seeds

Ministry of Cannabis is based in Spain and this seed bank has handpicked varieties of strains by experts. The founders of the Ministry of Cannabis were involved with a few of the world’s top seed banks, which helped them gain more knowledge on strains. Hence, the seed bank knows what exactly growers are asking for. Also, this knowledge has helped them with personalized hybrid strains.

The seed bank has been operating for over a decade now and you can rely on it for fetching your favorite cannabis seeds. Whether you love Indica or Sativa or hybrids, Ministry of Cannabis always has something for everyone.

HIGHLIGHTS

Premium Seed Quality: Ministry of Cannabis is obsessed with perfection, which makes it one of the top-tier companies. The company has test rooms across countries, which enables it to ensure that the freshest possible products go out to the buyers.

The company, through its strict quality control and unique production process, ensures consistent and premium seeds.

Variety: At Ministry of Cannabis, you can find a wide range of strains with the bank along with their personalized hybrid varieties. Zensation, Hay-Z, and Carnival are some of the personalized hybrids by the seed bank that you can get along with popular strains such as Northern Lights, and White Widow.

From feminized seed to auto-flowering to CBD seeds, you can select from the wide variety that the seed bank offers. The mixed packages are of great value. They contain 6 seeds per pack. With this mixed package, the company tries to expose its customers to the auto-flowering and feminized varieties.

If you go through the website of the seed bank, you’ll find that most of the top-rated products are the feminized seeds—Ultra White Amnesia, Big Bud XXL, White Widow, Auto Blue Amnesia, Carnival, and Mandarin Haze.

User-friendly Policies & Customer Support: Along with a germination guarantee, Ministry of Cannabis also offers discreet packaging. It ensures 100% safety, security, and discreteness. The company offers international shipping, too. However, free shipping is available only on orders over 75 euros. Check out the details of the shipping process and standard delivery time here.

Ministry of Cannabis is very serious about customer satisfaction and the service team is super-active and responsive. With 24/7 customer support, the company ensures that all customers can be attended to, no matter their location. If you have any query or problem, contact the customer support team to get instant help.

Payment Options: Ministry of Cannabis also offers multiple payment options, including Mastercard, Visa, bank transfer, Moneygram (for orders of 100 euros or more), cash, and bitcoin. However, the company is yet to include PayPal among its payment modes.

PROS

Premium seeds

Personalized hybrid strains

Informative website

International shipping

Guarantee on germination

Wide range of payment options

Discreet packaging

Fast and hassle-free customer service

Professional and experienced team of experts

CONS

Comparatively fewer strain varieties

Free shipping comes with a minimum limit only.

#3. Seedsman - Reputable Seed Bank To Ship Cannabis Legally

Based in the UK, Seedsman cannabis seed bank has an overwhelming variety of seeds to offer you. The seed bank started in 2003. Since then, it has become one of the most trusted and reliable online sources.

Headquartered in Spain, Seedsman is focused on increasing its diverse gene pool of seeds. The company is dedicated to exposing growers to different varieties of seeds. Hence, Seedsman’s research is still on, which will eventually end up with fresh innovations and cannabis seed varieties.

HIGHLIGHTS

Top-Quality Seeds: Cannabis growers love Seedsman for the quality of the seeds and the massive variety that it offers. However, growers, especially newbies, are also confused at times with such a huge variety.

Though Seedsman does not produce the seeds, the bank chooses top-quality cannabis seeds and offers them to customers. This sourcing-and-selling strategy of the seed bank is what makes it stand out from its competitors.

Variety: Seedsman offers over 3,000 specialty seeds, collected from 65 different banks worldwide, including Barney’s Farm, Exotic Seed, French Touch Seeds, Ace Seeds, Amsterdam Genetics, etc. Hence, you get to experience a wide variety of quality seeds from different growers across the world. While most of Seedsman’s licensed breeders remain anonymous, Sacred Seeds and Sam the Skunkman are two of the most popular suppliers of the bank.

Among Seedsman seeds, the top-rated include Bubba Kush Feminized Seeds, Shark Shock Feminized Seeds, Purple Bud Regular Seeds, Critical Purple Kush Feminized Seeds, Gelat OG Feminized Seeds, and much more. Visit the Seedsman website to know more.

Along with these specialty seeds, you also get regular strains such as Northern Lights, White Widow, and other auto-flowering, regular, and feminized cannabis seeds. You can also find popular strain variations such as Cheese, Skunk, Sour Diesel, Northern Lights, and even White Widow.

Seedsman also stocks several award-winning seeds and a few seeds tailored to specific growing conditions. For instance, you can buy mold-resistant seeds, or fast-flowering seeds, or even seeds suitable for higher altitudes.

User-friendly Policies: You can depend on Seedsman for discreet shipping. Most orders to the UK, the EU, and the US are shipped within 2–3 business days. To get the detailed shipping information, visit here.

Coming to the returns policy, there’s a 14-day limit, within which you can send the order back to the company for a full refund. However, the downside of the policies is that there’s no free shipping and returns must be sent by customers. To get the details of returns/refunds, visit here.

Payment Methods & Discounts: Seedsman accepts multiple payment modes, from debit/credit cards to check/money order, bank transfer, cash, bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies. By using cryptocurrencies, you can also enjoy 25% off on your order with 8–16 free cannabis seeds.

PROS

Large variety with specialty seeds

Seeds sourced from popular breeders

Stealthy shipping

Multiple payment options (debit/credit card, check, money order, etc.) including bitcoin/other cryptocurrencies

Different varieties of auto-flowering, CBD, regular, and feminized seeds

Loyalty program for customers

Free seeds with every order

Positive reputation

International shipping available

CONS

No free shipping

Prices of seeds may seem to be on the higher side

Customer service could be better

No germination guarantee

#4. The Vault Cannabis Seeds Store - Best Seed Bank For Legal Marijuana Seeds

One of the most trusted cannabis seed stores in the industry is The Vault. More than 1,300 people have rated the seed bank as one of the best.

The Vault was founded in 2012 by George and Jack, who contributed much to the popularity of marijuana. The Vault makes sure to look after its customers and this has resulted in a huge fan following. There’s a legion of die-hard fans who are loyal to the seed bank.

HIGHLIGHTS

High Seed Quality: The Vault is dedicated to offering high-quality cannabis seeds to its customers. The company follows strict quality control norms that ensure that all seeds are only of premium quality. Furthermore, The Vault works with some of the best breeders in the world (more than 100). This ensures variety along with quality. With the company’s handpicked seeds acquired from popular and quality breeders across Europe and the US, it claims that growers will not be disappointed.

Some of the top-selling strains of the company include UK Cheese, Blueberry, White Widow X Big Bud, Girl Scout Cookies, and Strong Puff.

Variety: The seed bank claims to store the largest stock of regular, feminized, and auto-flowering cannabis seeds.

The different types of cannabis seeds available with the seed bank range from CBD strains, feminized seeds, auto-flowering seeds, and regular seeds to medical strains, white widow seeds, cheese seeds, and a pick ’n’ mix category, wherein you can choose a mixed pack of cannabis seeds. The Vault also offers free seeds with your orders. So, once you buy from The Vault, you get more seeds than you buy!

You can choose your cannabis seeds from the main menu, which includes regular, feminized, and auto-flower. Or, you can choose from the breeders’ category, where you’ll find a long list of breeders with whom The Vault works. You can also use the various filters once you have selected the main category. From plant height to the CBD content, THC content, or medical conditions (cancer, asthma, anorexia, arthritis, etc.), you can easily apply filters and select cannabis seeds.

User-friendly Policies: With free guaranteed delivery, The Vault ships cannabis seeds to most countries, including the UK, the US, and Canada. 100% safe, discreet and secure, the company is very serious about customer privacy. Hence, the seeds are sent out as discreetly as possible.

The Vault offers free delivery within the UK and the standard delivery takes 3–5 business days. Worldwide deliveries take 5–25 working days depending on the location. Furthermore, The Vault offers a 30-day return policy, given the seeds are sealed.

However, the downside of the policies is that the company does not offer any germination guarantee.

Exceptional Customer Support: Along with product quality, The Vault assures you of impeccable service quality. Its Facebook page and other third-party websites have reviews that are proof of the amazing customer support that The Vault offers. Contact its customer support and you’ll have your issue resolved quickly.

Discounts & Freebies: The Vault claims to be one of the seed banks with amazing offers and discounts. The company gives free seeds of premium quality with every order. Also, the company holds contests and giveaways, which are special attractions for customers.

PROS

Massive seed variety

Quality seeds from premium breeders across Europe and the US

Free guaranteed delivery

Highly rated by customers

Positive reputation in the market

Affordable pricing

Offers, discounts, and promotions are applicable

Free premium seeds with every order

Strong customer service

Multiple payment options, including bitcoin

CONS

The huge variety may confuse customers

No germination guarantee

#5. Marijuana Seeds Netherlands (MSNL) - Popular Cannabis Strains Online

MSNL is currently one of the best seed banks in the market. It was founded in 1999 by two friends who had started growing cannabis seeds from hemp strains collected from countries across Australia and Europe.

Within three years, they had a collection of 40 genetic lines. Some of them were Landrace strains, some were F1s and 10 were their own creations. These included some of the best high-strength strains such as White LSD, THC Snow, and White Widow Max. With these strains, MSNL was launched as an online seed bank.

Today, MSNL stands as one of the pioneering seed banks focused on ensuring that every possible seed and strain of high quality is available to customers.

HIGHLIGHTS

Top-Quality Seeds: All the brand’s seeds are handpicked and hand-checked by the expert team which has years of experience in the industry. Hence, you can be sure about getting nothing but top-quality seeds from the seed bank.

The seeds by MSNL are grown by skilled and expert professionals. Moreover, the seed bank has 20 years of experience in the industry and the founders are geneticists. Hence, you can only expect the best.

Furthermore, the seed bank also guarantees that all its seeds are thoroughly tested for quality control purposes. So, you get access to only those seeds that pass all the strict levels of quality control.

However, there’s always a possibility of getting a batch of seeds of inferior quality. But if you look at the majority of reviews for MSNL, it is an exceptionally great seed bank to select your seeds from.

Variety: MSNL offers you more than 200 different strain varieties. To ensure that you get all your favorite seeds from the seed bank, MSNL works with several seed companies. MSNL offers numerous options to choose from—auto-flowering, indoor and outdoor, regular, feminized, high-CBD, fast-growing, cup-winners, and much more.

Among all its strains, some major ones such as High Times Cup and Cannabis Cup are stocked by the brand. Besides, there are some award winners as well, such as Northern Lights, Grandaddy Purps, Buddha, and White Widow.

Among the top-rated marijuana seed strains, Gelato Feminized, Girl Scout Cookies Feminized, and THC Bomb are the highly-rated top three. Other than this, you’ll find the top 20 list on this other website of MSNL.

Germination Guarantee: The brand claims that its cannabis seeds have a germination rate of 90%. This sounds quite genuine when most brands promise a 100% germination rate, which is highly unlikely.

Free Seeds: Free seeds with every order is one of the most popular attractions of MSNL. You get 2 feminized seeds free with every order, 2 auto-flower seeds free with orders over $77.55, and 4 feminized and 3 auto-flower seeds free with orders over $141.

User-friendly Policies: MSNL offers free shipping over £250 worldwide. You can choose from multiple shipping options—standard shipping, stealth shipping, and guaranteed stealth shipping. The company’s services are quite fast. Standard delivery takes 4–7 days, while special delivery takes only 1–3 working days. IN the case of international shipping, the standard delivery takes 6–12 working days. The seed bank also offers a 7-day return policy for damaged shipments.

Payment Methods: MSNL offers different payment methods that are discreet, safe, and secure. You can pay by credit or debit Mastercard, bank transfers, international money orders, bitcoin, or even cash. However, there’s one downside—they do not accept Visa cards.

PROS

Over 20 years of experience in the industry

Discreet shipping options

Safe payment options, including cash, check, and bitcoin

Premium seeds with a 90% germination rate

Award-winning strains

Minimum 2 seeds free with all orders

Huge range of cannabis seeds

CONS

International shipping may take a long time

Too many seed varieties may be confusing

Most Popular Cannabis Seed Banks: Learn About Our Selection Process

While we agree that choosing the right seed bank to buy cannabis seeds could turn out to be an uphill battle, we assure you that after reading this blog, you won’t have much difficulty in finding your way around in the market.

So, here’s what WE did…

First, we researched seed banks online. We went through their websites to study their growing practices, processes, sourcing, variety, and such significant factors.

We also went through the company policies, such as shipping facilities, to find out the discreteness, speed, and overall service quality.

We conducted polls, surveys, and had discussions with growers and other industry experts who have a better understanding of the existing seed banks.

We interviewed several growers to assess their preferences and expectations from cannabis seed banks and gauge the performance of the different seed banks.

We also read thousands of customer reviews from different third-party websites to get a fair idea of each bank. We even read personal blogs of some growers who have reviewed and rated different seed banks.

Lastly, we considered our personal experiences with some of the known cannabis seed banks.

From all the information gathered, we listed the Top 5 seed banks that we found to be the best in terms of germination, quality, brand practices, and overall company services.

What To Research Before Buying Cannabis Seed Banks: A Beginner’s Guide

While growing cannabis from seeds is an interesting idea, it requires thorough research to buy the seeds. So, we have come up with a detailed guide through best seed banks (especially for newbie growers) on what you need to do to start with your cannabis cultivation.

Step 1

Before you start researching or choosing your strains, you’ll need to know your requirements. So, the first step starts with identifying your requirements. Are you looking to take this up as a business or are you looking to simply farm in your backyard? If you’re looking from a business perspective, you need to make up your mind about the kind of strains you would want to offer your customers. That could depend on numerous factors, such as locations, type of buyers, etc.

Personal Preference

You must be very clear about your preferences. For example, what would you like to grow—regular, auto-flowering, CBD strains, or THC strains? Also, which cannabis profile would you like to grow? For instance, some are good before bed, as they help you relax; some are best to start your day with, etc. So, identify your preference first.

Space Restriction

Your place for growing cannabis is another factor to consider while choosing the strains. For example, Indica consumes less space and can be grown indoors, while Sativa consumes more space and requires an outdoor setting.

Step 2

After you have identified your requirements, research the types of cannabis seeds available with different seed banks. Sort out which seeds will be feasible for you to grow considering your space restriction, personal preferences, and customer/personal requirements.

Step 3

List out the banks that offer seeds of your preference or the types of cannabis seeds you’re looking for.

Step 4

Your main research starts here. In this step, you need to start researching the seed banks that you have listed.

As you start assessing the cannabis seed banks, you need to consider several factors. These factors will ensure that you end up buying premium seeds that are right for you as per your requirements.

Domain Name

While researching the seed banks, learn to avoid the ones that aren’t genuine. Check the address of the site and try to find reviews from genuine buyers, media reports, and the like.

Quality

When you buy cannabis seeds from a local store, the main factors that inform you of their quality are their appearance and aroma. The cannabis seeds in a local dispensary are different from leftover seeds. The leftover seeds are genetically weak and, hence, often fail to germinate. Learn to differentiate between old seeds and immature ones to know their quality.

In case of online purchase, ensure that you’re buying from a good cannabis seed bank that acquires its seeds from popular breeders. Apart from that, start with small quantities.

Growth Requirements

When you buy a strain, you should know the essentials that you need to grow it, including the nutrients, best practices, average growing time, etc. This will help you understand whether buying that specific seed or strain will be feasible for you. Go through the growing guides and product details to know about the growth requirements.

Variety

Variety in cannabis seed is important, as you may want to buy a few varieties such as regular, feminized, or auto-flowering. You may also want to mix and match a few varieties of seeds. In that case, you can look for seed banks that offer a mixed pack. The brands that we have listed as the Top 5 do offer this option.

Reputation

Whether you’re looking for cannabis seeds or hemp-derived products, you always have to depend on the reputation of the seller before placing an order.

Ensure that you buy cannabis seeds from a reputable seed bank. Look for reviews of growers on third-party websites, go through the website of the cannabis seed bank to know if the bank has sufficient experience in the industry, and how growers have reviewed the bank, and the quality of seeds.

Furthermore, check whether the seed bank has proper shipping and returns policies. Ensure that the shipping services are good, safe, discreet, and fast before you place an order.

Price

Cannabis seeds aren’t very cheap. The genuine and popular seed banks sell different cannabis seeds at competitive prices. Once you go through a few of the seed banks, you’ll get to know the standard market price. So, keep a reasonable budget for buying cannabis seed. Looking for cheaper seeds may not yield any positive outcome.

Also, if you’re looking for feminized seeds, make sure to go for the slightly expensive ones. This ensures quality, as the production of feminized seeds needs greater effort. So, the price of quality seeds tends to be on the higher side.

FAQs About Seed Banks

Q: Is it legal to buy cannabis seeds online?

A: When it comes to the legality of buying cannabis seeds online, it is largely a grey area. While buying cannabis seeds is legal in places where growing them is legal. Marijuana is federally illegal, but hemp is legal. So, you should not encounter any problems as long as you’re planning on growing good-quality hemp.

Within the US, different states have different laws related to weed cultivation and buying seeds online from cannabis seed banks. So, make sure you know about the laws of the state you are living in and/or hope to farm in before buying cannabis seeds online.

Q: Is it reliable to buy cannabis seeds online?

A: Reliability of buying seeds online depends completely on the seed bank you choose. While the seed banks that we have listed here are 100% reliable, others may not be as reputable as they may claim.

So, thoroughly research the seed banks that you’re looking to buy from, check reviews, and assess their reputation. Only after you have verified every detail and every aspect of a seed bank’s business practice should you place an order with it. Buying seeds online is absolutely safe as long as you’ve got these things figured out.

Apart from that, buying cannabis seeds online is pretty hassle-free, quick, and quite discrete.

Q: Can I get cannabis seeds delivered to any location or country?

A: Generally, you can get cannabis seeds delivered to any country via any cannabis seed bank that offers international shipping. However, provincial authorities must permit the delivery of cannabis seeds for medicinal or recreational purposes.

With the seed banks offering discreet shipping options, you can easily get the cannabis seeds delivered to any country.

Q: What is the safest and most discreet way to pay for cannabis seeds purchased online?

A: You can use various payment methods to buy cannabis seeds online, including debit or credit cards, postal money orders, or check or cash in the mail.

But the most preferred and most secure alternative is bitcoin. All the seed banks that we have listed give you the option of buying seeds using bitcoins. Using cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, is the most secure option for buying seeds online. Also, it is a better way to get significant discounts and maybe some extra free seeds as well.

Q: Which strain should I buy as my first batch of hemp?

A: It is recommended that you conduct some research on strains and grow a little of everything to know which strain would be easy and feasible for you.

If you’re still in doubt, choose strains that are easy to raise, fast-growing, and have a weaker smell than the rest. An example would be the Northern Lights strain. However, there are several strains that you could explore gradually as you start your cannabis cultivation.

Wrapping Up: Top-quality Seed Banks To Buy Cannabis From

Cultivating cannabis is a fascinating process. There’s a lot to explore and study as you gradually get into the practice of growing different strains.

However, while buying cannabis seeds from seed banks, you need to do a lot of research on seed banks to avoid failure in germination. To make your work easier, we have given you a list of the top 5 cannabis seed banks.

While all five seed banks we have discussed in this blog are genuine and of premium quality, the final choice is yours to make. We recommend that you research different seed banks using our guide and come to a decision on your own.

That way, you’ll also find out more about the different strains and their cultivation techniques.