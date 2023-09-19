Best RV Mattress - Editor's Choice | Pittsburgh City Paper

Whether you're choosing an RV mattress for your camping trips or for your van life around the globe, choosing the right one is crucial. Which one is the best? As always, we've got you covered. We've put together our top 5 options available today. Our Editor's Choice for best RV mattress is the PlushBeds Cool Bliss 8" Memory Foam mattress.

Top Picks for Best RV mattress

click to enlarge PlushBeds Cool Bliss 8-inch best RV mattress

Pros



Active cooling

Fiberglass-free

Contouring yet responsive

Suitable for all sleeper types

Cons

Not suitable for heavier-set individuals

May be too thin for some

Our experience with the PlushBeds Cool Bliss 8" Memory Foam Mattress

True to its name, the PlushBeds Cool Bliss 8" Memory Foam mattress is cooling, plush yet supportive despite having a true memory foam feel. It’s at the top of many best RV mattress lists - including at Sleepline - for a reason.

Let’s find out what makes it so special.

Firmness

When it comes to firmness, the PlushBeds Cool Bliss 8" Memory Foam mattress sits on a 5-6 on the mattress firmness scale. This makes it a medium-firm mattress and is suitable for all sleeper types including strict back and stomach sleepers.

Being an all-foam mattress however, the PlushBeds Cool Bliss 8" mattress would not be able to give those who are heavier-set the support that they would need.

We found motion isolation to be excellent on the Cool Bliss 8" memory foam mattress but that is to be expected when it comes to most all-foam mattresses. Edge support is also very good although when it comes to RVs, the bed is usually stuck in a corner so there really isn't room to fall off from the edges.

Construction

Featuring a top comfort layer of cooling gel memory foam that offers that contouring support that only true memory foam can give, the PlushBeds Cool Bliss 8" Memory Foam mattress is suitable for those who prefer a more responsive memory foam RV mattress.

Not only that, the patented gel memory foam also features an open cell structure that helps dissipate heat 3x faster than regular memory foam, making the Cool Bliss 8" Memory Foam mattress a solid choice for those who tend to sleep hot.

The core of the mattress is made up of another one of PlushBeds' proprietary foam - Plushfoam. While plush, the Cool Bliss' Plushfoam core is denser than regular foam giving the mattress sturdiness and durability.

The denser construction of the Plushfoam core also helps prevent premature mattress sag as well as help provide more even distribution of body weight throughout the mattress surface, giving more pressure relief.

We did not experience any off-gassing when we first unboxed the mattress. All the foam layers in the PlushBeds Cool Bliss 8" mattress are CertiPUR-US certified.

Sizes

The PlushBeds Cool Bliss 8" Memory Foam mattress comes in most standard RV mattress sizes. The mattress can fit into all top recreational RV brands. It measures 8' in thickness.

Twin

RV Special

Full

Queen Short

Queen

King

Shipping, Trial Period and Warranty

PlushBeds offer a risk-free sleep trial of 100 nights for all of their RV mattresses. The PlushBeds Cool Bliss 8" Memory Foam mattress comes backed by a 20 year warranty. PlushBeds also offers free shipping for all of their mattresses within the continental United States.

Buy: Plushbeds 8” Cool Bliss RV Mattress

click to enlarge Bear Trek camper mattress

Pros



Suitable for couples

Cooling

Contouring and Pressure relieving

Lifetime warranty

Cons

May not be supportive enough for very heavy individuals

Always sold out

Our experience with Bear Trek RV mattress

We found the Bear Trek RV mattress to be very suitable for those who share a bed with a partner (or a pet!). We barely felt any motion transfer when we tried it out. When you're on the road and someone else is driving and you're trying to get some shuteye, this is super important.

We especially like the fact that Bear offers lifetime warranty for their RV mattresses as most RV mattress brands don't really offer a substantial warranty period.

Firmness

The Bear Trek RV mattress sits on a 6-7 on the mattress firmness scale making it a medium-firm to firm mattress. Although suitable for most sleeper types, strict side sleepers who weigh less than average might find the mattress to be a bit too firm.

Again, because it's an all-foam mattress, the Bear Trek RV mattress may not be able to give heavier individuals (those who weigh well over 250 lbs) the extra support that they would need.

We literally felt no movement whatsoever when we tried the Bear Trek out with a partner (well, unless you're in moving vehicle but even then), making it our top pick for an RV mattress for couples.

We found edge support to be very good as well and you would feel pretty much supported all along the perimeter of the bed.

Construction

Just like most RV mattresses, construction on the Bear Trek is simple and straightforward.

The comfort layer is made up of cooling gel-infused memory foam that helps wick away heat while also offering contouring support and pressure relief.

The core and base of the Bear Trek RV mattress is made up of a thick slab of high density foam that provides extra support while giving the mattress its stability and durability

All these layers come encased in a soft, breathable active cooling Celliant cover that helps regulate your body temperature which in turn helps you sleep cool and comfortable.

The foam layers in the Bear Trek mattress are CertiPUR-US certified. We did experience a very slight off-gassing when we first unboxed the mattress but this dissipated within 24 hours.

Sizes

The Bear Trek RV mattress comes in 3 standard RV mattress sizes and measures 8 inches in thickness.

RV Bunk

RV Queen

RV King

Shipping, Trial Period and Warranty

Bear mattress offers a 120 night sleep trial for all of their mattresses. The Bear Trek RV mattress comes backed by a lifetime warranty. Bear also offers free shipping for all of their mattresses across the United States.

Buy: Bear Trek

click to enlarge Plushbeds MobilePlush mattress for RVs

Pros



Plush and pressure relieving

Cooling

Fits all top RV brands

Greenguard Gold certified

Cons

Mattress thickness may be too thin for some

Not suitable for heavier-set individuals

Our experience with PlushBeds Cool Bliss 6" Mobileplush

If you're a strict side sleeper then the PlushBeds Cool Bliss 6" Mobileplush is going to give your hips and shoulders a lot of love. Soft and plush yet still supportive, the 6" Mobileplush is also suitable for those who shift between sleeping positions throughout the night.

Not many RV mattresses (and regular mattresses for that matter) have a Greenguard Gold certification but the PlushBeds Cool Bliss 6" Mobileplush is Greenguard Gold certified. This means that it is free from any harmful VOCs for toxins that can be detrimental to one's health due to longterm exposure. We appreciate that extra layer of assurance which also makes the Mobileplush RV mattress the perfect option if you're on the road with your kids.

Firmness

The PlushBeds Cool Bliss 6" Mobileplush RV mattress sits on a 3.5 to 4 on the mattress firmness scale making it a medium-soft mattress. This mattress firmness is suitable for those who sleep strictly on their sides as it lays off all the pressure from their main pressure points which on side sleepers are the hips and shoulders.

Combination sleepers may also find both pressure relief and support from the Cool Bliss 6" Mobileplush mattress but back and stomach sleepers may need a firmer mattress.

Because it's a bit softer than most RV mattresses, we did experience a tiny amount of cross mattress movement when we tried out the 6" Mobileplush mattress with a partner so if you're planning to share a bed, it would be best to keep this in mind.

On the same vein, edge support on this mattress is not as supportive as it would be if you were sleeping on a firmer mattress but as long as you won't sleep right on the edge of the bed then you'd be golden.

Construction

Just like its 8" cousin mentioned above, the Cool Bliss 6" Mobileplush is made up of two layers of proprietary foam.

Plushfoam is a proprietary memory foam alternative that feels like a softer and yet more responsive version of regular memory foam. Plushfoam also helps provide even distribution of body weight throughout the entire mattress which in turn helps with pressure relief from all pressure points of the body.

Unlike regular memory foam, plush foam does not retain body heat which makes the PlushBeds Cool Bliss 6" Mobileplush mattress a solid choice for hot sleepers.

The base layer is made up of high density support foam that helps keep the mattress stable while also providing extra support.

All of the foam layers in the PlushBeds Cool Bliss 6" Mobileplush RV mattress are CertiPUR-US certified. We did not experience any instances of off-gassing when we unboxed the Cool Bliss 6" Mobileplush mattress.

Sizes

The PlushBeds Cool Bliss 6" Mobileplush mattress comes in 6 standard RV mattress sizes, including Rv Queen mattresses. It measures 6 inches in thickness.

Twin

RV Special

Full

Queen Short

Queen

King

Shipping, Trial Period and Warranty

PlushBeds offers a 100 night risk-free sleep trial for all of their RV mattresses. The PlushBeds Cool bliss 6" Mobileplush mattress comes backed by a substantial 20 year warranty. PlushBeds also offers free shipping for all of their mattresses within the continental United States.

Buy: Plushbeds 6” MobilePlush RV Mattress

click to enlarge SleepDog Azul mattress

Pros



Good for those who suffer from back pain

Active cooling

Pressure relieving

DOT approved

Cons

Pricey

Slight off-gassing

Our experience with SleepDog Azul RV mattress

SleepDog is one of the leading RV mattress makers in the online mattress world so of course they'd be on this list.

We like the SleepDog Azul RV mattress so much that we could happily use it at home. The proprietary memory foam layers feel just like how we like memory foam to be - contouring, pressure relieving and yet we don't feel as though we are being swallowed whole by the bed (who would want that, especially on the road?).

Firmness

The SleepDog website says their Azul RV mattress is a medium-soft but upon testing it out, we'd have to say it feels more like a medium. It is suitable for all sleeper types, from side sleepers and combination sleepers to even the strictest of back and stomach sleepers.

Although the Azul mattress is not a hybrid mattress, it is thick enough for an RV mattress to accommodate those who are more heavier-set.

As for motion transfer, we found it to perform exceptionally well when we tested it out with a partner so if you're sharing your bed with a partner or a pet, this is a big plus.

Edge support was also pretty outstanding so no matter whether you're sitting or even lying on the edge of the bed, you'd be in no danger of slipping off.

Construction

There are 4 layers to the SleepDog Azul RV mattress. All these layers come encased in a cool to the touch cotton cover that features what SleepDog calls their UltraCool technology that helps regulate your body temperature for a more comfortable sleeping experience.

The first comfort layer is made up SleepDog's own CoolRest memory foam, a memory foam alternative that's infused with cooling gel. Contouring and pressure relieving, this memory foam layer makes you feel as though you are sleeping on a cloud.

Right underneath that is the transition layer which is made up of Pluralux foam which helps provide support while also helping you from sinking deep into the memory foam layer. There's none of that stuck in the mud feel with the SleepDog Azul mattress.

The base layer is made up of high density SureAlign support foam that provides targeted zone support while providing stability and durability to the entire mattress.

All of the foam layers in the SleepDog Azul RV mattress are CertiPUR-US certified. We did experience a slight instance of off-gassing when we first unboxed the SleepDog Azul mattress but this dissipated within 24 hours.

Sizes

The SleepDog Azul RV mattress comes in 2 standard mattress sizes and measures 11 inches in thickness.

RV Queen

RV King

Shipping, Trial Period and Warranty

SleepDog offers a 120 night sleep trial for all of their RV mattresses. The SleepDog Azul mattress comes backed by a 10 year warranty. SleepDog offers free shipping for all of their RV mattresses within the United States.

Buy: SleepDog Azul RV Mattress

click to enlarge Mattress Insider Luxury Gel Foam RV mattress

Pros



Cooling

Pressure relieving

Responsive

Adjustable firmness

Cons

Ships in 1-2 weeks because mattress is made to order

Ordering the wrong size will not guarantee a free replacement

Our experience with Mattress Insider Luxury Gel Foam RV mattress

Mattress Insider as a company is very big on customizable mattresses (hello, Alaskan King) and their RV mattresses are no exception. Out of all the mattresses on our Best RV mattress list, the Mattress Insider Luxury Gel Foam RV mattress is the only one that features adjustable firmness.

While they're made to order mattresses may be a pain in the behind to wait for (shipping takes a couple of weeks), it's definitely worth the wait (just make sure you order the correct size, ok). Mattress Insider makes it easy for you to order the right size for your RV too - you have the option to choose whatever size, shape and thickness you like.

Firmness

As we've mentioned, the Mattress Insider Luxury Gel Foam RV mattress has adjustable firmness levels simply by flipping the mattress. One side gives you a softer mattress feel, while the other size is a medium-firm to firm. This makes the Luxury Gel Foam mattress suitable for every sleeping position under the sun.

We found motion isolation to be pretty consistent throughout the entire mattress surface of the Mattress Insider Luxury Gel Foam mattress which also means it gave us pretty good edge support when we tried it out.

Construction

There are 4 layers to the Mattress Insider Luxury Gel Foam mattress. All these layers come encased in plush organic cotton cover that's breathable and helps wick away body heat.

The first comfort layer is made up of cooling gel memory foam that contours and cradles the joints for maximum pressure relief. Memory foam that's infused with cooling gel is not heat-retentive like regular memory foam, making the Luxury Gel Foam mattress a good option for hot sleepers.

Right below that lies the Aire foam layer - a proprietary foam layer that helps wick away any excess heat while providing targeted support for the entire body.

The base layer is made up of contouring support foam that's higher density and provides firmer support.

All the layers of the Mattress Insider Luxury Gel Foam RV mattress are CertiPUR-US certified. We experienced a tiny bit of off-gassing when we first unboxed the mattress but this dissipated within 48 hours.

All of Mattress Insider's mattresses are made and handcrafted in the USA with American components.

Sizes

The Mattress Insider Luxury Gel Foam RV mattress in 24 customizable sizes. You have the option to choose between two thicknesses: 8" and 11.5".

24" x 75"

28" x 75"

30" x 75"

30" x 80"

32" x 79"

34" x 75"

35" x 79"

38" x 75"

38" x 80"

42" x 80"

48" x 75"

53" x 75"

53" x 80"

60" x 74"

60" x 75"

60" x 75" w10" Radii at foot

60" x 80"

60" x 80" w10" Radii at foot

66" x 80"

72" x 75"

72" x 80"

72" x 80" w10" Radii at foot

72" x 84"

76" x 80"

Shipping, Trial Period and Warranty

Mattress Insider offers a 365 night sleep trial for all of their RV mattresses. The Mattress Insider Luxury Gel Foam RV mattress comes backed by a 20 year warranty. Mattress Insider offers free shipping for all of their RV mattresses within the contiguous United States.

Buy: Mattress Insider Luxury Gel Foam RV Mattress

How to choose an RV camper mattress

There are pretty straightforward guidelines to follow when it comes to choosing RV mattresses. First rule should be - measure your RV and then measure it again.

Size of your RV

Measure, measure, measure. While most RV mattress brands offer returns and exchanges, these are not always free. Save yourself the money and the headache by getting the correct measurements so you can be sure that your RV mattress fits on the first go.

Sleeping position

Just like choosing a regular mattress, your sleeping position should dictate what mattress firmness you choose. Back and stomach sleepers need a firmer mattress whereas side sleepers and combination sleepers need something softer. If you're going to be sharing a bed with a partner who has a different sleeping position than you do, choosing a medium to medium-firm mattress is your (yes, pun intended) happy medium.

Body weight

The heavier you are, the softer a mattress feels and vice versa. If you're slightly heavier than average, choose a thicker mattress with more layers. If you're pretty lightweight, you can opt for a thinner mattress.

Budget

There's bound to be an RV mattress that suits your budget. Shop around and research before committing. Living the van life shouldn't leave you destitute (well, unless you really want to splurge then we won't stop you).

Difference between RV mattresses and regular mattresses

The primary difference between RV mattresses and regular mattresses are their sizes. RV mattresses tend to be shorter than regular mattresses. RV mattresses are also thinner than regular mattresses although some brands offer thicker RV mattresses.

You obviously won’t be able to fit an oversized Alaskan King mattress like the ones on this list from Outlook India - but that should go without saying given the size of campers.

FAQs

Is a camper Queen size the same as a short Queen?

The camper Queen size mattress has the exact same measurements as a short Queen mattress. They both measure 75" x 60".

Can I put a regular mattress in my RV?

If your RV is large enough then you can certainly put a regular mattress in an RV. You may have to compromise on space for other things though.

Is an RV King the same as a King-sized mattress?

The RV King mattress is 4" narrower than a standard King-sized mattress. The RV King measures 72" x 80" whereas the standard King measures 76" x 80".

Conclusion

The Best RV mattress should be cooling, motion isolating and offer both pressure relief and good support. Luckily there are tons of options to choose from these days that would suit your needs, preferences and budget.

If you aren’t sure which brand to choose, go with Plushbeds. We like their 8” Cool Bliss RV mattress because it’s cooling, has the perfect level of firmness, and because the price is perfect. Out of all the options we tried, it’s the brand we like the best.