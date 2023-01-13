Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools On The Market: Find Out Who Emails Belong To

There are plenty of reasons you might want to use a reverse email lookup tool. Trace a long-lost friend, track down a potential business client, or even discover a forgotten relative. Regardless of why you might already know just how useful these services can be. In this guide, we want to show you the all-time best reverse email lookup tools on the market.

Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools:

1. Instant Checkmate - Easy to access on all devices

2. TruthFinder - Most authentic database

3. Intelius - Powerful email lookup tools

4. BeenVerified - Perfect for background checks

5. PeopleFinders - Comprehensive service for the value

The Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools and Services

Pros

Wide range of search opportunities

Comprehensive search tools

Accurate, authentic data that can be verified

Overall good value for the cost of the service

Cons

It’s a subscription-only service, so there’s no single-report option

Both affordable and accurate, Instant Checkmate is a well-known reverse email lookup tool. The platform uses the info you provide to search every conceivable register out there. If the info is in a database somewhere, Instant Checkmate is likely to be able to find it.

With this platform, you get unlimited reports no matter which subscription option you choose. There’s both a quarterly plan and a monthly subscription option. Unless you want to use it only once or for less than a month, the quarterly plan might be ideal.

Pros

Self-monitoring capability adds to its uniqueness

The impressive search function makes it easy to use

A user-friendly interface makes it more appealing than some of the other platforms

Cons

Some of their reverse email lookup competitors are more affordable

A versatile service, TruthFinder offers a range of different background checks. However, its major plus is where the service excels at finding people. You give it minimal information and it can spit out a whole host of data on the matches.

While TruthFinder looks through public databases, including social media, they also search through private databases. We feel this is what helps give the service that extra edge over some of its competition.

Pros

There are both subscription and single-report options

The way the data is displayed is visually appealing

Provides educational and informative data as well

Cons

Not the most affordable option, though it is still affordable

Intelius boasts a simple but aesthetic interface that makes it easy to navigate. They use a spidery graph to connect people in one detailed report. The data includes educational history and much more, so you get a bang for your buck with this one.

While it costs more, the Intelius Premier Plus is a great option for all walks of life. The plan offers unlimited searches, every single month. It’s easy to search for anyone by their phone number or name and get the most out of this reverse email lookup tool.

Pros

Good overall value for the cost of the tool

Search results are comprehensive and detailed

Perfect for verifying employment history

Cons

There are no single-report options, only subscription plans

More than the best reverse email lookup tool, BeenVerified does it all. They cover all their bases by including a massive variety of data in their reports.

Depending on what you’re looking for, they might even get down to the details of the person’s vehicle. Get as specific as possible when it comes to BeenVerified.

There are two different subscription plans for the tool, but they offer no single-report option. The monthly plan is pricier than the 3-month plan. We recommend grabbing it up for 3 months and making the most of those 3 months to give it a try.

Pros

Simple and easy to use

Includes both personal and some business data

Reports are high-quality and comprehensive

Cons

Their search doesn’t cover social media

As the name might suggest, PeopleFinders is in the business of finding people. The platform uses over 43 billion public records to find information on more than 250 million US Americans.

They even have the ability to search criminal records’ databases. More than just a reverse email lookup tool, you can even use PeopleFinders to pick through court records of any kind.

What is a Reverse Email Lookup Tool?

There’s a regular email lookup tool, and then there’s a reverse email search service. A reverse email lookup tool allows you to enter an email address and find out the owner’s data.

In contrast, a regular email lookup tool lets you type in the user’s name and get their email address. If you have an email address but want to know more about the user, a reverse email lookup tool is what you’d use.

Still, want to know more? Later in this guide, we answer some of the most frequently asked questions about email lookup tools.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Uses These Tools?

There are many reasons someone might find value in a reverse email lookup tool.

For starters, you may need to verify the identity of an online buyer or seller. In any sort of transactional exchange, it’s important to check info before you handle business online.

Second, marketers and sales specialists use these lookup tools to confirm validity. Oftentimes a salesperson is given a fake email address or phone number. A reverse email lookup tool is the easiest way to find out.

Third, maybe you only know someone online. The internet has spawned countless friendships across the world. Many of those friendships are long-distance, sometimes even across multiple countries.

Unfortunately, you may not be talking to who you think you are. A reverse email search can be the easiest way to find out if the person is real, to begin with.

Next, employers handling background checks could make ample use of a tool like this. Need more info about a potential hire, business contact, or client? With the reverse email lookup tools on this list, you can find out everything you want to know.

Finally, maybe you’re searching for a long-lost friend, family member, or loved one. Adding just an email address or other piece of info could give you everything you possibly need to know.

6 Question to Ask When You Choose Your Email Lookup Tool

Is a reverse email lookup tool the right move?

Or are you looking for more of a reverse phone number lookup tool instead? Or, maybe you need to run an analysis on someone’s IP address.

Many of the platforms we recommend are multi-functional. If you need something more than an email lookup tool, they can likely accommodate that need, too.

How fast do you need the results?

Different lookup tools deliver results in different timeframes. Some platforms offer near-instant results. Some take multiple business days to deliver comprehensive data.

Ask yourself (or whoever’s in charge) how quickly you need the results in hand. It may be easier to narrow down the reverse lookup tool you use with the answer.

How detailed do the results need to be?

Outline with your team exactly what pieces of data you need from these reports. If you’re in the risk management sphere, this is especially important. The data you collect needs to be in line with your goals. Likewise, they need to maintain all legal requirements.

Do these tools meet legal data protection requirements?

Your company, country, and other factors can play a role in the legal data protection requirements. Is the reverse email lookup tool you’re considering operating with those?

As we said, this goes especially if you’re in the risk management space. You or your company could be on the line.

How often will you be using the tools?

It’s a pretty simple question but can change which platform you use drastically.

Does the reverse email lookup tool you choose hold a permanent spot in your business expenses? Is it something you’ll need again and again? Or, do you just need a single report on someone?

As you can see just from the lookup tools in our guide, many have a subscription-only option. There are monthly, 3-month, quarterly, and even annual plans available.

Some tools, however, also offer single-report plans. Think over how much use you need out of this tool to narrow down further which one feels right for you.

What are your goals?

Finally, we mentioned that the details of your lookup results need to be in line with your goals. But what are your goals? It can make sense to use these reverse email lookup tools for many situations.

Is it appropriate for the needs you currently have? This will also help you hone in on the tools that have too many gadgets and features — as well as the ones that don’t.

What are the Limits of an Email Lookup Service?

There are some limitations to what a reverse email lookup tool can do. For example, while the search is free, most of the time the results are not. Go into this knowing that it’s going to be a worthwhile expense using an email lookup service.

Wrapping Up: The Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools

Sorting through the best reverse email lookup tools online isn’t something you have to do on your own. We hope this guide showed you everything you’ve been wanting to know about the subject.

If the recommendations weren’t enough, hopefully, the answers to our FAQs helped, too. This guide should serve as a good filter to help you sort through the best reverse email lookup tools on the internet.