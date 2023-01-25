Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools: Find Out Who Emails Belong To | Pittsburgh City Paper

Reverse email lookup services are online tools or platforms designed to help users identify the owner or sender of an email address. These services work by searching through various databases, public records, social media platforms, and other online sources to gather information associated with the provided email address.

Users can input an email address into the service's search bar, and it will return any available information linked to that email, such as the owner's name, location, social media profiles, or other relevant details. Because of that, email lookup services can be useful for verifying the legitimacy of an email sender, investigating suspicious emails, reconnecting with old contacts, or conducting background checks.

Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools

1. Instant Checkmate - Best For Easy Access

2. TruthFinder - Best For Detailed Reports

3. Intelius - Best Brand Reputation

4. BeenVerified - Best For Detailed Reverse Email Lookup

5. PeopleFinders -Best For Quick & Effortless Email Search

Both affordable and accurate, Instant Checkmate is a well-known reverse email lookup tool. The platform uses the info you provide to search every conceivable register out there. If the info is in a public database somewhere, Instant Checkmate is likely to be able to find it.

With this platform, you get unlimited reports no matter which subscription option you choose. There’s both a quarterly plan and a monthly subscription option. Unless you want to use it only once or for less than a month, the quarterly plan might be ideal.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Wide range of search opportunities

Comprehensive search tools

Accurate, authentic data that can be verified

Overall good value for the cost of the service

Cons

It’s a subscription-only service, so there’s no single-report option

2. TruthFinder - Best For Detailed Reports

A versatile service, TruthFinder offers a range of different background checks. However, its major plus is where the service excels at finding people. You give it minimal information and it can spit out a whole host of data on the matches.

The platform provides a user-friendly interface and claims to access a wide range of public records and online databases to gather information. While users can perform initial searches for free, accessing detailed information typically requires a paid subscription.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Self-monitoring capability adds to its uniqueness

The impressive search function makes it easy to use

A user-friendly interface makes it more appealing than some of the other platforms

Cons

Report preparation takes a few minutes

Limited free information

3. Intelius - Best Brand Reputation

Intelius boasts a simple but aesthetic interface that makes it easy to navigate. They use a spidery graph to connect people in one detailed report. The data includes educational history and much more, so you get a bang for your buck with this one.

While it costs more, the Intelius Premier Plus is a great option for all walks of life. The plan offers unlimited searches, every single month. It’s easy to search for anyone by their phone number or name and get the most out of this reverse email lookup tool.

Pros & Cons

Pros

There are both subscription and single-report options

The way the data is displayed is visually appealing

Provides educational and informative data as well

Cons

Customer support issues related to difficulties in cancelling subscriptions

4. BeenVerified - Best For Detailed Reverse Email Lookup

More than the best reverse email lookup tool, BeenVerified does it all. They cover all their bases by including a massive variety of data in their reports.

Depending on what you’re looking for, they might even get down to the details of the person’s vehicle. Get as specific as possible when it comes to BeenVerified.

There are two different subscription plans for the tool, but they offer no single-report option. The monthly plan is pricier than the 3-month plan. We recommend grabbing it up for 3 months and making the most of those 3 months to give it a try.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Good overall value for the cost of the tool

Search results are comprehensive and detailed

Mobile app accessibility for both iOS and Android devices

Cons

There are no single-report options, only subscription plans

5. PeopleFinders - Best For Quick & Effortless Email Search

As the name might suggest, PeopleFinders is in the business of finding people. The platform uses over 43 billion public records to find information on more than 250 million US Americans.

They even have the ability to search criminal records’ databases. More than just a reverse email lookup tool, you can even use PeopleFinders to pick through court records of any kind.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Simple and easy to use

Includes both personal and some business data

Reports are high-quality and comprehensive

Cons

Their search doesn’t cover social media

What Is Reverse Email Address Lookup?

There’s a regular email lookup tool, and then there’s a reverse email search service. A reverse email lookup tool allows you to enter an email address and find out the owner’s data.

In contrast, a regular email lookup tool lets you type in the user’s name and get their email address. If you have an email address but want to know more about the user, a reverse email lookup tool is what you’d use.

Where Does Reverse Email Lookup Information Come From?

The accuracy and completeness of reverse email lookup information can vary depending on the sources used and the availability of data. Additionally, accessing and using personal information obtained through reverse email lookup services may be subject to legal and privacy considerations.

With that said, reverse email lookup information typically comes from various sources, including:

Public Records: Information from public databases, such as voter registration records, property ownership records, and business registrations, may be used to identify individuals associated with email addresses.

Social Media Platforms: Reverse email lookup services often scour social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram to find profiles associated with the provided email address.

Online Directories: Data from online directories, such as white pages, yellow pages, and professional directories, may be accessed to retrieve contact information linked to email addresses.

Data Aggregators: Some services compile data from multiple sources, including public records, online databases, and social media platforms, to provide comprehensive reverse email lookup results.

User Contributions: In some cases, users voluntarily contribute information about themselves, such as contact details, interests, and affiliations, which can be accessed through reverse email lookup services.

Email Service Providers: Certain email service providers may offer reverse lookup features that provide information about the sender based on their email address and associated account details.

Reverse Email Lookup FAQs

What Are Reverse Email Lookup Tools Used For?

There are many reasons someone might find value in a reverse email lookup tool. For starters, you may need to verify the identity of an online buyer or seller. In any sort of transactional exchange, it’s important to check info before you handle business online.

Second, marketers and sales specialists use these lookup tools to confirm validity. Oftentimes a salesperson is given a fake email address or phone number. A reverse email lookup tool is the easiest way to find out.

Third, maybe you only know someone online. The internet has spawned countless friendships across the world. Many of those friendships are long-distance, sometimes even across multiple countries.

Finally, maybe you’re searching for a long-lost friend, family member, or loved one. Adding just an email address or other piece of info could give you everything you possibly need to know.

Will The Person Know I’m Searching For Them?

In general, when using reverse email lookup tools, the person being searched for will not be notified or informed of the search. These tools typically operate discreetly and do not alert the individual being searched.

However, it's important to note that there are exceptions, especially for social media (if the person being searched for has enabled privacy settings or opted to receive notifications for such activities).

What are the Limits of an Email Lookup Service?

Email lookup services are limited in their scope, as they lack access to private databases, which can lead to incomplete coverage and potential inaccuracies. While these services offer insights into email addresses and their owners, users should be cautious about relying solely on their findings.

Legal restrictions, privacy concerns, and the reliability of public sources also impact the effectiveness of these services, underscoring the need for careful consideration when using them.

Conclusion On Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools

Sorting through the best reverse email lookup tools online isn’t something you have to do on your own. We hope this guide showed you everything you’ve been wanting to know about the subject.

If the recommendations weren’t enough, hopefully, the answers to our FAQs helped, too. This guide should serve as a good filter to help you sort through the best reverse email lookup tools on the internet.

Disclaimer: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to decide about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)