6 Best Poker Sites in UK in 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper





Online poker sites are one of the most popular ways to play the game of poker. With hundreds of online casinos to choose from, it can be difficult to know which ones are worth your time.

That's where this article comes in. We've reviewed the best UK online poker sites by considering factors like traffic, game variety, and reliability. Our goal is to help you find a suitable online casino and poker room.

Here is a first look at the top online poker sites in the UK for 2023:

Red Dog Casino - Best UK Online Poker Site Overall BetOnline - Best for Online Poker Tournaments VegasRush - Best for Real Money Poker Games Hallmark Casino - Best Poker Rooms Wild Casino - Best Website to Play Poker Online SuperSlots - Best for Video Poker Games

Best Poker Sites in the UK Reviewed

Poker is a popular card game enjoyed by millions of players around the world, and the United Kingdom is no exception. Read on to learn more about the best UK online poker sites in 2023.

Red Dog Casino - Best UK Online Poker Site Overall

Red Dog Casino is a popular online poker site that offers several ways to play real-money poker. It has a user-friendly layout, top-notch cash games, and generous bonuses.

There are also great banking options for deposits and withdrawals. All transactions made on Red Dog Casino are secure, which creates a safe experience when playing online with real money.

Red Dog Casino is licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Commission (one of the most reputable online gaming authorities in the industry).

Rating

4.9/5

Pros

No deposit or withdrawal fees

Many online poker rooms

Supports Bitcoin and other payout methods

Easy-to-claim deposit bonus

Cons

Higher betting limits

Safety

This UK online poker site prioritizes the safety and security of its players with 256-bit SSL encryption. Additionally, Red Dog Casino requires all users to provide verification documents before they're able to withdraw from their accounts.

Reputation

Red Dog Casino is an authorized and legitimate online casino with an official license from the Curacao Gaming Commission.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

The current banking options at Red Dog Casino include traditional credit or debit cards, some e-wallets, and cryptos such as Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. There are no fees associated with any part of the process.

Selection of Games

Red Dog Casino is ranked as the overall best poker site because of its game quality and variety. There is a vast selection of online poker games and other genres like slots, progressive jackpots, live dealers, and specialty games.

Bonuses

One of the best Red Dog Casino bonuses is the 225% welcome bonus on your first five deposits. Red Dog also offers an awesome no-deposit bonus where you can get up to $50 in free chips. To claim these bonuses, you need to sign up and create an account at Red Dog casino.

Customer Support

Whether you need help with a payout or want to find a new poker game, Red Dog offers customer support 24/7 through live chat or email.

UI/UX

This poker site is intuitive and easy to use. UK players can quickly find their favorite casino games on Red Dog.

BetOnline - Best for Online Poker Tournaments

BetOnline is one of the best UK poker sites to play online poker for real money. Their leading poker room is enjoyed by thousands of players from around the world.

This online casino has been operating for 20+ years. BetOnline is known for its secure and safe online betting platform that offers a top-notch crypto gaming experience.

BetOnline makes it easy for UK residents to enjoy their favorite poker games. In addition to a wide range of poker variations, players will also find a full tournament schedule with buy-ins to accommodate every player level and budget.

Rating

4.9/5

Pros

Many poker bonuses

Fast payouts

Mobile sports betting

Cons

Some high rollover requirements

Safety

BetOnline has quality standards and a website with up to date security features. To cash out your winnings, you will be required to fill out a security form to confirm your identity. This ensures safe and secure gameplay.

Reputation

BetOnline is a legitimate gambling website that has been in operation since 2004. This UK poker site is licensed and regulated by the Panama City Gaming Commission.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

BetOnline offers a wide variety of banking methods to deposit funds and withdraw winnings. Unlike other UK poker sites, BetOnline is a crypto-first casino. Most major cryptocurrencies are supported on this platform, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and more.

Selection of Games

BetOnline features many poker variations, including Boost Poker, Windfall Poker and Six Plus Hold’em. For players who prefer poker tournaments, there are multiple formats, stake levels, and rule variations for all major games.

Bonuses

When you sign up and create an account at BetOnline, you can expect a 100% poker welcome bonus on your first deposit. There are also reload bonuses, referral incentives, and seasonal deals available at BetOnline.

Customer Support

BetOnline has an excellent customer service department that's available 24/7. You can contact them via phone, email, or live chat.

UI/UX

You can enjoy BetOnline on any mobile device or desktop computer. This poker operator makes it easy to play all of your favorite games.

VegasRush - Best for Real Money Poker Games

Next up on our list of the very best poker sites in the UK is VegasRush. This is a Vegas-style online casino established in 2017.

With an extensive list of live casino games and deposit-match bonuses, it's one of the top UK poker sites to play for fun or with real money. As far as payment methods go, you can make instant deposits using Bitcoin or traditional debit/credit cards.

Overall, VegasRush is a top poker site for UK players.

Rating

4.7/5

Pros

Offers major poker tournaments

Provides live dealer poker tables

VIP program for loyal customers

Cons

No live chat support

Safety

VegasRush Casino boasts SSL technology for complete player protection.

Reputation

VegasRush Casino is licensed by Curaçao Gaming and powered by top gaming software providers (Betsoft, Rival Games, and Saucify).

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

VegasRush supports multiple payment methods, including Bitcoin and Visa/Mastercard/AMEX credit and debit cards.

Selection of Games

Vegas Rush Casino hosts many exciting table and video poker games, such as Baccarat, Craps, Roulette, and Pai Gow Poker. You can play for fun or real money.

Bonuses

VegasRush offers a generous 200% sign-up bonus for new players and a dedicated VIP program for loyal players. The Vegas Rush VIP program provides members-only benefits and personalized rewards.

Customer Support

The customer service team at Vegas Rush is available 24/7 via email, phone, or online form. They can help you register in the system, claim bonuses and promotions, and more.

UI/UX

VegasRush has a user-friendly and intuitive interface like other gambling websites on our list. The platform is compatible with all mobile devices and desktop computers.

Hallmark Casino - Best Poker Rooms

Hallmark Casino is an established online poker site with over 15 years of experience. The site offers players a good selection of slots, video poker, and table games. There are also many online poker tournaments available to UK players.

With 24/7 customer support and various payment methods, Hallmark Casino is one of the best UK poker sites on our list.

Rating

4.6/5

Pros

Wide range of bonuses for poker players

VIP program for loyal customers

Instant Play for all major games

Cons

No live dealer section

Safety

Hallmark Casino is committed to user safety. The site encrypts player information with the latest security technologies and works with two Internet security companies to keep the platform free of malware. They also work with independent 3rd-parties to ensure random and fair gameplay.

Reputation

This UK online poker site is fully regulated and licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority. Their casino games are powered by Total Software Solutions SLR, a reputable software development company.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

You can easily make deposits on Hallmark Casino via Bitcoin, Visa/MasterCard/AMEX credit or debit card, and wire transfer. Withdrawal methods include Bitcoin, wire transfers, and bank checks.

Selection of Games

Hallmark Casino offers over 100 casino games, including table games, slot machines, video poker games, and progressive jackpots. Video poker games may include wild cards and double-or-nothing rounds.

Bonuses

The welcome offer at Hallmark Casino includes a no-deposit free chip bonus for table games and a 250% first deposit bonus up to $1,125. There is also a VIP Club for loyal players.

Customer Support

If you have a question about a game, customer support agents are available 24/7 via phone, email, or live chat.

UI/UX

Hallmark Casino offers a seamless registration process and easy access to your poker account.

Wild Casino - Best Website to Play Poker Online

If you're interested in playing online poker, look no further than Wild Casino. This is one of the best online poker sites for UK players.

The website has an extensive collection of gameplay options and offers players from all over the world generous bonuses to get started.

Rating

4.9/5

Pros

Excellent site for playing online poker

Mobile-friendly gameplay

Fast payouts

Cons

No sports betting

Safety

Wild Casino uses SSL encryption, and their games are RNG-certified, making this online poker site 100% legit and safe to use.

Reputation

Wild Casino is licensed by the Panama Gaming Authority and powered by the industry's top software providers.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

Wild Casino accepts fifteen different cryptocurrencies, all major credit cards, money orders, bank wire transfers, P2P transfers, and courier checks.

Selection of Games

Wild Casino is one of the largest online poker sites, with 200+ casino games to choose from. The gaming menu includes slot machines, table games, video poker, and live dealers games.

Bonuses

Wild Casino offers some exciting bonuses, including a 300% crypto deposit match bonus up to $3000 and a 10% weekly rebate bonus.

Customer Support

Wild Casino has a dedicated Help Center on its website. You can also reach support staff 24/7 via live chat and email.

UI/UX

The poker games at Wild Casino are easy to navigate and have minimal load times. You can access them on any mobile device or desktop computer.

SuperSlots - Best for Video Poker Games

SuperSlots is one of the newest poker sites that officially launched in 2020. It’s owned by the same company that owns BetOnline and SportsBetting, both of which are sites that have been operating since the mid-1990s.

SuperSlots is already regarded as one of the top casino sites in the United States and United Kingdom because of its generous welcome bonus, convenient banking methods, and fast payouts.

At this top-rated casino, you can play any type of casino game, including Poker, Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, or Craps.

UK players can enjoy an organized and visually appealing online poker experience at Super Slots.

Rating

4/5

Pros

Owned by a reputable parent company

Easy-to-use interface

24/7 support

Cons

Limited game selection for mobile users

Safety

Super Slots is a top online casino that's entirely legitimate and safe. The site verifies your information before you can withdraw funds and uses SSL encryption to give you the safest online gaming experience possible.

Reputation

The site has a license from the Panama Gaming Authority, and all games are RNG-Certified.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

Super Slots accepts various payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, money orders, and bank wire transfers.

Selection of Games

The poker site hosts over 300 amazing cash games and various poker tournaments.

Bonuses

Super Slots offers a top-notch welcome package where you can win up to $6,000 over your first six deposits.

Customer Support

You can reach Super Slots by email or live chat if you have any questions or concerns.

UI/UX

UK players can enjoy an organized and visually appealing online poker experience at Super Slots.

How We Picked The Best Poker Sites in the UK

When picking the best online poker sites in the UK, we considered a variety of factors to ensure that the casinos we recommend are reliable, trustworthy, and offer a good player experience. Some of the things we looked at include the following:

Reputation : The reputation of an online casino and its poker room is important. We only considered licensed online poker sites with positive player feedback. This ensures that the games are both fair and exciting.

Game Selection : We looked for UK online poker sites offering multiple variations, including traditional versions and newer options. That way, you can easily find something that suits your needs, level, and style.

The Rake : This refers to the fee taken by the casino from each pot in a poker game. Some players may not like paying the rake, so we only considered poker sites that charge a small percentage of the pot.

Variety of Stakes : We looked at UK poker sites that offer a range of bet sizes for their poker games. This allows you to choose the level of risk/reward you are comfortable with.

Options for Playing Against Real Opponents : The sites on our list offer several options for playing against real opponents, such as UK poker rooms and UK tour tournament tickets.

Traffic : The traffic on a poker site is a crucial factor when deciding which one to play at. You want to make sure that there are enough players online at any given time and that they’re playing quality games. We looked at the available tables and the number of active players.

Promotions and Bonuses: We evaluated the bonuses and promotions that these UK poker sites offer to determine which ones provide the best value for players.

Different Types of Online Poker

There are many different types of online poker, each with a unique set of rules and gameplay. Some of the most popular types of online poker games include:

Texas Hold 'em : This is the world's most popular variation of poker. It's played with a standard 52-card deck, and each player is dealt two cards face down. The players must make the best hand possible using a combination of their cards and the five community cards that are dealt face up.

Omaha : This poker variation is similar to Texas Hold'em, but it's played with four cards instead of two. Players must use two hole cards and three community cards to make the best hand possible. The highest hand wins the pot.

Video Poker : This poker game is played against the machine. Video poker is based on the rules of five-card draw poker. The goal is to make the best possible poker hand. Some popular video poker variations include Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, and Joker Poker.

Seven Card Stud : In this poker variation, players are dealt seven cards throughout the hand, but only the best five-card hand counts. Players bet on the strength of their hand and must make a bet before seeing their final card. This game can be played with or without a Joker.

Razz : This is a variation of Seven Card Stud. It's played with the same rules, except that the lowest hand wins. The highest hand wins in Razz is Ace-high.

HORSE : This poker variant was created in the early 1900s. It's played with a standard 52-card deck and only five cards, but it also adds an extra Joker. The game starts with each player being dealt two cards from their own hand, which they can then use to make hands that are worth more than four of a kind (four Aces).

Five Card Draw : In this variation of poker, players are dealt five cards. They can discard and redraw up to three cards after the first round of betting.

Badugi: In this poker game, players are dealt four cards and must make the best possible hand using only cards of different suits. Aces are considered low in Badugi.

Best Poker Sites UK: FAQs

Is Online Poker Legal in the UK?

Yes, online poker is legal in the UK. The UK has a well-established and regulated online gambling industry, which includes online poker. All online poker operators must obtain a license from the UK Gambling Commission, which regulates gambling practices and activities. In addition to requiring poker operators to obtain a license, the UK Gambling Commission also has strict requirements for players' personal and financial information. Overall, it works to ensure that online gambling is fair and transparent.

How to Choose a Poker Website?

When choosing a poker website, consider the casino's license and reputation, game selection, traffic, bonuses and promotions, payment options, and customer support options.

Are Poker Websites Safe?

Yes, most poker sites are safe. When playing poker online, make sure that the website is licensed and regulated by a reputable gaming authority. This ensures that gameplay is fair and transparent. The best online poker sites also use secure SSL encryption to protect your personal and financial information.

Should I Pay Taxes on Poker Winnings in the UK?

You should not pay taxes on poker winnings in the UK. In general, poker winnings are not subject to tax throughout the United Kingdom. However, if you play poker professionally and a significant portion of your income comes from it, you may be required to pay some tax on your winnings. Additionally, if you play in poker tournaments with buy-ins of more than £10,000, you may be required to pay a small tax on your winnings. This "gambling tax" is currently set at 15% of the tournament prize pool.

How Do I Use Bitcoin for Online Poker?

To use Bitcoin for online poker, you'll need a crypto wallet. This is where you can store, send, and receive Bitcoin. Some crypto wallets include Coinbase, Blockchain, and Mycelium. Next, you'll need to buy Bitcoin and find poker sites that accept Bitcoin. Once you successfully make a deposit, you'll be able to start playing online poker using Bitcoin.

Why Is Traffic Level Important for an Online Poker Room?

The traffic level is an important factor for an online poker room because it refers to the number of players on the website. It determines how fast you can get a game in an online poker room. The higher the traffic level, the better your chance of getting into a game and the bigger the prize pool.

Where Do Pro Poker Players Play Online?

Pro poker players often play on poker sites with big prize pools and high traffic. This gives them a better opportunity to win a lot of money. Some popular websites that are known to attract professional poker players include Wild Casino and Red Dog Casino. These sites offer various poker variations and stakes. Some professional poker players also play in live poker tournaments, both in-person and online.

What Is the Best Online Poker Site for Beginners?

The best online poker sites for beginners are easy to use and offer good game selections. BetOnline is one of the best online poker sites for beginners. With its many poker variants, you can experience how to play poker like a pro. In addition to that, BetOnline offers free games and generous bonuses that are credited to your account. Overall, if you're a beginner looking to start playing online poker, it's important to find a site with a wide variety of games and stakes and a significant player pool.

Key Takeaways

Choosing the right online poker site is important, as it can greatly impact your game experience. There are many different types of gaming sites to play online poker, so it's a good idea to do your research and choose wisely. You want to play at user-friendly poker sites that offer exciting games.

The sites listed in this article all offer a good experience. Our top recommendation for playing poker online is Red Dog Casino.

Ultimately, the best online poker site for you will depend on your personal preferences and needs. Try out a few different websites to see which one you like the best. And lastly, always remember to play responsibly and only gamble with money you can afford to lose.

Disclaimer: Please be aware that betting and gambling carry an element of financial risk and can be addictive. It is important to gamble responsibly and within your means. Please note that this guide is intended for adults aged 18 and over. Make sure that gambling online is permitted and legal where you reside before using any of the sites listed in this guide.