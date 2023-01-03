Best Podcast Hosting Sites in 2023





Podcasts are a popular medium to share our thoughts with people around the world. New ones are popping up every day on a variety of subjects - from comedy, to true crime, to health and fitness. With access to the right resources and tools, anyone can launch a podcast.

Every piece of equipment you use to record, produce, and distribute a podcast will have an impact on its quality. That's why it's important to choose a dedicated podcast hosting service and podcast recording software carefully. Such platforms can help you turn a good podcast into a great one.

However, finding a podcast hosting service that suits your workflow can be overwhelming. So we've highlighted the best podcast hosting platforms that will render great sound, even if you didn't spend a lot on microphones, headphones, or voice recorders.

Site Best For

Buzzsprout User-friendly podcast hosting

Transistor In-depth analytics

Podbean Monetizing and promoting

Fusebox Easy podcast hosting

Castos Podcast creators

SquadCast Best sound quality bCast Ideal for marketing professionals Spreaker Full-service podcast hosting

Which Are the Best Podcast Software in 2023?

Podcasting has been a growing trend in recent years. It is one of the best ways to share, learn and grow with other people. If you want to start your own podcast, you need to find the right tools and software that will help you make your own show.

In this section, we'll discuss some of our favorite podcast hosting services available today. This can help you make an informed decision about which service is right for your needs.

Buzzsprout is a cloud-based podcast hosting provider that helps professionals create and publish podcasts across major podcast directories, like PocketCasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. Users can easily upload audio files onto the podcast hosting platform and schedule episode release dates. There's even an option to transcribe audio files and include timestamps in podcasts.

Buzzsprout enables organizations and businesses to embed a podcast player on their website, which helps to promote and monetize the show. Subscribers can then easily listen to and share podcast episodes on their social media platforms.

There are also key performance tools that track episodes according to geographical regions and monitor the total number of episode downloads.

Pros Cons User-friendly podcast hosting site Limited podcast analytics Free plan available, along with affordable upgrades Price model based on hours per month Excellent customer support Podcast episodes cannot be uploaded to YouTube

Pricing

Premium plans are available, ranging from $12 to $18 per month. The free plan permits you to upload two hours of content that's hosted for 90 days. You can always choose to upgrade your plan based on how many hours of content you need uploaded per month, for example:

$12 per month: three-hour uploads, hosted indefinitely, with unlimited storage

$18 per month: includes features above, plus six hour-uploads each month

$24 per month: includes features above, plus 12-hour uploads each month

Buzzsprout Key Features

Buzzsprout provides you with everything you need to host, promote, and track a podcast. This makes it one of the best podcast hosting platforms.

Here are some of Buzzsprout’s main features:

Magic Mastering™

Magic Mastering uses innovative technology to automatically optimize audio files and match music-heavy productions to industry standards. This provides users with easy uploads, automatic optimizations, and a simple way to publish professional-sounding podcasts.

Buzzsprout also works with various file types, bitrates, and ID3 tags. The podcast hosting site will optimize your episodes automatically and publish them immediately, or schedule the day and time you want the episode to go live.

Dynamic Content Tool

The dynamic content tool allows users to add and remove pre-roll and post-roll segments from episodes. You can also send a message to listeners, regardless of which podcast episode they are listening to.





Seamless Website Integrations

Buzzsprout offers a stunning podcast player that is easily added to your website with just a snippet of code. The player includes controls that allow listeners to skip forward, backward, or increase to two-times speed. Fans can also quickly share the podcast via social media (Facebook and Twitter). Finally, users can customize the player to match the look and feel of their brand.

Buzzsprout also works with leading podcast and marketing tools to optimize all areas of the user experience. This includes Chartable, Podtrac, Hindenburg, and Alitu. Users can easily integrate these applications into Buzzsprout’s podcasting hosting platform.

Listed in All of the Top Podcast Directories

All podcasts on Buzzsprout have the potential to reach millions of listeners when listed across the major podcast directories. This includes Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, Alexa, Overcast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, and Podchaser.

Advanced Podcast Analytics

Users can track progress with Buzzsprout’s advanced podcast statistics. Key stats include total downloads over time, which apps people are using to listen to the podcast, and where listeners are listening to the podcast.

How To Start Using Buzzsprout

Buzzsprout makes it easy to create, launch, and grow a podcast- whether you’re new to podcasting or migrating from another hosting platform.

To set up your podcast in Buzzsprout, you will need to complete a few simple steps:

1. First, go to Podcast Settings and provide your podcast information, including the podcast title and description. This information will help you appear in search engine queries, like Google and Bing.

2. Next, upload your podcast artwork into the dedicated field. Buzzsprout gives you the option to select artwork you already created or click the Canva button to create the cover art directly within the internal dashboard.

3. After this step is complete, you will pick a podcast category and subcategory to narrow your niche and upload your first episode! You can drag and drop your file into the website and schedule a time for it to go live. Individual episodes have their own metadata and can even have customized episode artwork.

4. Finally, you will write the podcast show notes, also known as the episode description. Well-written notes will help with SEO efforts and overall accessibility for your audience.

>> Check out Buzzsprout

Transistor is another cloud-based podcast hosting service. It helps creatives, brands, and professionals record and upload podcasts. The platform is compatible with top podcast directories, including Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and other platforms. Transistor also offers third-party integrations with applications like Drip, CovertKit, and Mailchimp.

The podcast hosting site has several features, like an RSS feed, file storage, a customizable website, and an embeddable audio player. Users can create multiple podcast themes and formats under a single hosting account. If you have any questions or concerns, customer support is available via online chat.

Transistor also offers an advanced analytics module where podcast creators can view download numbers for published episodes, subscriber counts, listener trends, and audience breakdowns. Podcast administrators can edit show settings, modify team members, and streamline episodes.

Pros Cons Supported across various podcast platforms, like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, etc. Customer support only accessible through live chat Advanced analytics to track progress and audience metrics No free podcast hosting plan is available Unlimited episodes available for every subscription No option to create video podcasts

Pricing

Transistor offers various plans that differ based on the number of downloads per month. This allows you to upgrade your subscription as your audience grows and the podcast starts to scale.

Starter Plan for $19/month: 10,000 downloads per month, unlimited podcasts and episodes, and up to 2 users

Professional Plan for $49/month: Everything in the starter plan, plus 50,000 downloads per month and up to 5 users

Business Plan for $99/month: All features in previous plans, with 150,000 downloads per month and up to 10 users

Transistor Key Features

Launch Multiple Public and Private Podcasts

Transistor gives you the ability to create as many public and private podcasts as you want for only one membership fee. This is ideal for users who plan to set up podcasts for both business and personal interests.

Furthermore, many people choose to have a private podcast that’s only available for internal team members of a company. Transistor helps you keep a company podcast private by allowing you to remove subscribers as you please. If someone leaves the organization, for example, you can easily remove their name from the subscriber list.

Several User Logins

Transistor permits multiple user logins on one account. These logins can have different permission levels as well, including admins or members.

Embedded Players

Transistor provides extremely responsive and reliable embedded players. The podcast player includes three buttons, which will only appear when the user has their mouse over the player. Button options include subscribe, share, and more info (provides the show notes in the podcast player window).

There is also a multi-episode player available. This type of podcast player helps you showcase certain episodes. For instance, you can highlight standout episodes or special montages and trailers.

Easy Application Integrations

Transistor works with several of the top newsletter and mail list sites to help you keep in touch with listeners. This includes Mailchimp, HubSpot, ConverKit, and more.

You can even connect to Spotify and Twitter accounts and automatically sync episodes to YouTube. Overall, this hosting platform saves you plenty of extra steps with these direct application integrations.

Advanced Statistics and RSS Feeds

You can access reliable podcast analytics directly with Transistor. This includes the number of downloads over time, a world map of listeners, average downloads, and trend graphs.

Transistor also provides information on listens by device and breakdowns per episode. This will help you see how the podcast is performing across different platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Users can even get an estimated subscriber count. Podcast distributors only provide RSS feed links, making it difficult to track exact numbers. Transistor aims to provide estimates based on downloads within 24 hours for the last three episodes.

How To Start Using Transistor

It’s easy to set up a new or existing podcast with Transistor. Since this podcast hosting site does not offer a free plan, you will have to register for a premium plan immediately. Luckily, you can cancel within 14 days for a full refund if you are unhappy with the service.

1. To start using Transistor, simply go to their website and sign up for an account. You’ll need to provide some basic information, like your name, email address, and credit/debit card number. They also accept prepaid debit cards.

2. After creating an account and choosing your plan, you will gain access to the main dashboard. Click on the button ‘Configure a new podcast’ to get started.

3. You will be redirected to a separate window to fill in some specifics about your podcast, like its title, description, and category. Other necessary details include author name, copyright info, keywords, website URL, spoken language, publishing time zone, show owner, and owner email.

4. Once these details are provided, you’re ready to publish your first episode with Transistor.

>> Check out Transistor

PodBean is one of the best podcast hosting services for starting and promoting a podcast. This podcast hosting platform provides innovative management solutions under one unified portal. Podcast creators and organizations can easily publish, manage, and distribute both audio and video podcasts, marketing campaigns, and live audio files.

PodBean supports major podcast directories and various online channels, such as Google Podcast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more. Businesses can design personalized websites with custom themes and domains, respond to comments, and track followers. Podcasters can embed podcast links into blogs/websites and share posts on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Other host management features include data import/export, customer engagement, reports, and more. PodBean also integrates email marketing tools with Mailchimp. This means users can create email campaigns to share new releases and engage with subscribers.

Pros Cons Easy-to-use podcast hosting platform Only publishes to Spotify with a paid account Fast downloads with little-to-no downtime Limited security features Ability to host video podcasts as well No uptime guarantee

Pricing

PodBean offers a free plan, along with monthly plans that are priced modestly. Serious podcasters looking to get their show off the ground should consider the Unlimited Plus Plan for $29 per month. It provides unlimited storage for video and audio files. Compare other plans below:

Basic Free Plan: Five hours and 100 GB of storage per month.

Unlimited Audio for $9/month: Unlimited bandwidth and storage, advanced designs and themes, and ad marketplace

Unlimited Plus for $29/month: All features mentioned above, plus Patreon program and dynamic ad insertion

Business for $99/month: All features mentioned above, along with multiple domains, private podcasts, advanced analytics, and live chat support.

PodBean Key Features

Free Podcast Website

PodBean is one of the best free podcast hosting platforms. Every podcast hosting account comes with a free podcast website. These are mobile and browser responsive templates built and optimized for podcasts. Templates include beautiful designs and robust features that are easily customizable based on your brand.

Multiple Monetization Tools

PodBean offers extensive monetization tools to help podcasts make money, sell premium content, connect to ads, and get listener support. For example, users can list their podcast in the PodBean advertising marketplace for free. This tool can be used to connect with potential advertisers and run and manage ads.

Podcasters can also implement Patron, which is an easy way to gain support with recurring monthly donations from fans. PodBean allows you to publish patron-only episodes and set up different levels of donations/rewards.

Live Streaming and Audio Live shows

PodBean helps podcasters engage with audiences in various ways, including audio live shows. While live streaming, listeners can send you instant messages or call into the show in real-time. Further, hosts can invite remote guests to call in from anywhere in the world and participate in the live stream.

PodBean App

PodBean has a podcast studio app (with over one million active users) that allows podcast hosts to record remotely, without compromising on the quality of the sound. The app offers exclusive music integration, where users can choose background music, add sound effects, and easily find intro/outro beats from the music library.

Additionally, you can save hours of editing work with the app’s magic editor and post-production tools. It’s easy to replay recordings, remove unwanted content, merge sound, and publish/export.

Comprehensive Statistics

PodBeans helps you track how your podcast performs with key insights and data. This includes download numbers per episode, audience trends, listener geographics, user retention data, and more.

Moreover, PodBean will automatically summarize download data and present the top 10 episodes according to various date ranges. This can help to identify which episodes have the most listeners and understand patterns within the audience.

How To Start Using PodBean

Setting up a PodBean account is quick and easy.

1. The first thing to do is set the podcast title, logo, and description. You will also need to provide a brief description of your podcast.

2. Next, you will select a podcast site theme. You can choose between various options and customize the layout, header image, colors, and more.

3. To publish an audio or video podcast episode, simply go to the “Episodes List” page and click the “New Episode” button. Pick the file to upload for your podcast episode.

4. Edit the episode title, description, and artwork as needed. Then, click “Publish” to release the episode via PodBean or schedule/save a draft.

>> Check out PodBean

Fusebox, previously known as Smart Podcast Player, is a simple podcasting WordPress plugin that lets you showcase your episodes on your blog/website. It was created and developed by fellow podcaster, Pat Flynn. Fusebox is completely customizable and can be used in different modes, such as Full Player, Smart Track Player, and Sticky Player.

This is one of the best podcast hosting platforms, with built-in email tools and integrations that allow listeners to download/share specific episodes. You can easily display podcast episodes on a WordPress site or other blog.

Unlike other podcast hosting platforms and plugins, Fusebox offers premium features that do more than simply showcase different episodes. Users can access social sharing buttons, timestamps, email capture, and more. There are also several listener-friendly features, like speed control, fast forward, and rewind buttons.

Pros Cons Customizable front end Non-WordPress site services are not always compatible Mobile-friendly platform No live chat available Responsive customer support team No ticketing system

Pricing

Fusebox is a premium plugin for a WordPress site, with two types of subscriptions available.

The monthly plan costs $12 per month and the annual plan costs $97 for the year or $8.09 per month. Both subscription models offer the same features. There is no free plan offered at this time.

Fusebox Key Features

Email Capture Tool

Fusebox offers a podcast player that includes a built-in button encouraging listeners to subscribe to the newsletter. You can even embed a customized sign-up form without using a third-party plugin. Fusebox works with all major email marketing services, including Aweber, Mailchimp, etc. This feature will help you convert website traffic visitors into leads, ultimately expanding your mailing database.

Customizable Front-End

Fusebox provides a completely customizable front-end, enabling you to design the entire look and feel of the player. You can pick a color scheme that corresponds with your brand, add images, select between light and dark mode, and personalize the description with text and URLs.

Fusebox Podcast Player and Full Player

Fusebox offers a plugin that allows you to use the audio player in different modes. For example, Fusebox Podcast Player can display all your episodes in one dedicated place. This option shows the episode title and description on the left side and a full list of episodes on the right side.

Users can also opt for the single-track player to highlight new episodes on key website pages. This option is ideal for those with numerous episodes who prefer to focus listener attention on new releases, rather than the entire library of episodes.

Subscription, Download, and Social Sharing Buttons

All podcast player modes include subscription buttons that enable listeners to subscribe to your podcast across other platforms, like SoundCloud, iTunes, and more.

Both the Full Player and Fusebox Podcast Player also have a download button, enabling listeners to download an episode directly on their devices. This enhances the listening experience and gives your audience the chance to listen to episodes whenever they want.

Likewise, the Full Player includes social sharing buttons that let your audience share an episode on their social media accounts.

Speed Control and Forward/Backward Features

The speed control button allows your audience to listen to an episode at a faster or slower speed. Similarly, the forward/backward buttons help listeners go back to hear something again or jump to a certain section.

Built-in Mobile Player

Fusebox provides a mobile-responsive player that automatically adjusts dimensions to fit different screens, like mobile devices, tablets, and desktop computers. The player should load equally fast no matter what type of device is being used.

How To Start Using Fusebox

Navigating the Fusebox dashboard is quite simple. There are a few tools and things to know before adding the plugins to your WordPress website. At the moment, Fusebox is not compatible with Squarespace, Wix, or any other non-WordPress platforms.

1. To get started, you will need to access your WordPress admin panel and back up your WordPress site. It’s a good idea to get in the habit of backing up your site when making any major changes, like installing a third-party plug-in. Most WordPress websites can be set to automate backups.

2. Then, you’ll download the player and transcript tools and install the Fusebox plugins. To do so, you will need to know your RSS feed and individual episode URLs.

>> Check out Fusebox

Castos is a podcast-hosting platform and advanced analytics software that helps you manage your video and audio files. It can be used as a plugin for a WordPress website, or as an independent podcasting software. Castos is one of the best podcast-hosting platforms because it provides a variety of features that enable users to have full control over their podcast files.

Castos offers a simple importing system, which makes it easy to transfer and import existing audio files. This is ideal for a growth-oriented podcast host who is using a different podcasting hosting platform and looking to switch. There is a single button that begins the process of importing multiple podcast episodes onto the Castos platform.

For podcast networks with a YouTube channel, users can apply the automatic republication feature. Every time a podcast episode is uploaded to the podcast hosting platform, it will immediately link to the YouTube account as well. This will help to improve reach across audiences.

Pros Cons WordPress site plugin available No free plan available Every plan offers unlimited bandwidth Must access podcast directories manually Automatic republication available Limited independent software if you have your own website

Pricing

Castos customers can choose between three different plans, including:

Audio podcasting for $19 per month: unlimited storage, unlimited episodes, but no automated republication to YouTube

Audio podcasting (with republishing) for $34 per month: same as above, with automated republication to YouTube included

Video podcasting for $49 per month: same as above, but allows for video podcasts as well

While each plan has different features, all packages include unlimited storage and unlimited episodes.

Castos Key Features

Custom Website

Castos offers a customizable podcast website included in your membership. All pre-built websites are beautifully designed, mobile responsive, and completely customizable to match branding guidelines.

You can include host profiles, with their photo, bio, and relevant social links, along with a dedicated subscribe page where listeners can subscribe on their favorite podcasting app.

YouTube Republishing

Castos can convert podcast audio files into videos that are automatically published onto your YouTube channel and/or preferred playlist. This feature can help you share content with a bigger audience and improve SEO rankings to increase reach. YouTube republishing comes with all Growth and Pro plans.

Robust Podcast Analytics

The Castos Analytics dashboard includes key stats about your podcast and listeners. You can access your best-performing episodes, view total listens by podcast, and learn which apps and browsers are being used most.

These metrics also extend to sponsors and unique partnerships. You can get downloadable, customizable analytics reports to find new monetization opportunities.

Automatic Podcast Transcriptions

Every episode published on this podcast hosting provider's site can be automatically transcribed into a word-for-word account of the entire recording. Castos works with industry-leading text-to-voice technology services for accurate and easy transcriptions.

This is a pay-as-you-go feature, which costs $0.10/audio minute. For example, if you publish 120 minutes of audio, the transcription bill for that recording would be an additional $12 on top of your current plan.

How To Start Using Castos

Castos offers a Podcast Launch Service, where their team of professional audio engineers, show note writers, and marketing experts work with you to configure episodes and make sure your podcast is set up for success. This is a paid service, but it may be worth considering if you’re not tech-savvy.

For those who prefer to do everything manually, don’t worry, Castos is an independent software and offers a simple podcasting plugin process. It’s extremely easy to publish a podcast every week or even multiple. The workflow consists of:

Create a WordPress post Upload your audio to the WordPress post Publish content

There is no need to log into the media host or handle embedded code.

SquadCast is often considered the best podcast-hosting service by many in the industry. This podcast-hosting platform has excellent sound quality, even if you're using remote recording software. Furthermore, SquadCast is 100% reliable, with no dropped connections, delays, audio drift, or lost audio files.

What sets SquadCast apart from other podcast hosting platforms is the progressive upload feature. Progressive uploads allow you to upload audio files while you're recording in real-time. If your connection is lost, this means that everything previously recorded is automatically saved. Hence, no lost audio files.

SquadCast is extremely easy to use. It only takes two clicks to start a new session. You will simply click 'Add Session' and fill in some quick details, like the date and time. Then, you will enter the email addresses of any guests you want to invite to the podcast and click 'Save Session'.

Pros Cons Seven-day free trial offer Only available when using Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Brave, and Edge internet browsers Excellent user experience Remote guests cannot call in with their phones Echo cancellation feature No plan includes unlimited bandwidth or unlimited storage

Pricing

SquadCast offers multiple plans that are all reasonably priced:

Dabbler for $9/month: includes a seven-day free trial and two hours of audio recordings per month

Creator for $17/month: includes a seven-day free trial and five hours of audio recordings per month

Pro for $38/month: includes a 7seven-day free trial and 12 hours of audio recordings per month

SquadCast Key Features

Quality Audio and Video

SquadCast eliminates audio drift and audio sync problems, which are common issues during the editing process. Even with locally recorded audio, everything will sound crystal clear.

Progressive Uploads and Backups For Premium Recordings

All audio and video content is automatically auto-saved, backed up, and securely stored in the cloud. Progressive uploads capture raw files at the source and cloud backups support recorded files in the event of a power loss.

Post-Production Tools

Users can clean or mute sections of each track and correct volume levels when producing audio and video content. SquadCast also works with leading editing software to create multiple post-production options and great-sounding podcasts.

Simple Remote Guest Experience

Guests of your podcast do not need to download software, create an account, or spend time figuring out how to use this podcast-hosting platform. Invited guests will receive a simple browser-based interface. All they need to do is click the link to join the session.

Guests will also have the option to adjust their equipment, check their appearance, and generally prepare in SquadCast’s Green Room before joining the official podcast recording.

How To Start Using SquadCast

1. To start using SquadCast, you first need to set up your profile and add notification rules. The notification rules determine how you want to be notified and after how long from the time of the incident trigger.

2. Next, you can download the mobile app. It’s compatible with both Apple and Android devices and can be used to acknowledge, reassign, and resolve actions within the dashboard.

3. After downloading the app, you can begin to create a squad or a group of users that can contribute to a project. For example, you can set a payment squad, front-end squad, back-end squad, etc. These squads are handy when high-urgency projects need attention ASAP.

4. Finally, you will add the services that are core to your product or business. Services are created with an alert integration, in which certain incidents and tools are triggered. You can also create schedules based on different time zones, configurable rotations, and multiple hand-offs.

bCast is a podcast hosting platform that caters to marketing professionals and businesses alike. The software is designed to help users insert audio files into podcast episodes and automatically transcribe them. bCast supports top podcast directories, like Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and more.

Users can notify subscribers about live podcasts via social share links on email campaigns. bCast also allows team members to combine audio and images from various episodes. It can then be published on numerous YouTube playlists.

bCast has customizable RSS feeds, where operators can configure access permissions to view podcasts through an RSS feed. Furthermore, businesses can choose to integrate bCast with multiple third-party applications, such as Chartable, Headliner, YouTube, Zapier, and more.

Pros Cons Ability to create content in 107 languages Several upsells Advanced search filters that can sort by relevance, recency, or views Limited customer support bVoice mobile app available Expensive subscriptions

Pricing

bCast has various subscription plans, with front-end prices and add-ons available to users.

bCast Suite Personal for $77 per month: One podcast, with automated sites, transcription, bandwidth

bCast Suite Commercial for $97 per month: Three podcasts, with automated sites, transcription, bandwidth

Additionally, users can choose from multiple add-ons, including unlimited podcasts, unlimited storage, unlimited bandwidth, business websites, lead finders, custom domains, and more.

bCast Key Features

Audio Inserts

Users can insert compelling audio CTA’s to promote webinars, demos, free trials, eBooks, etc. These can be implemented at the start, at some point during, or at the end of any podcast episode.

Auto Opt-In

Listeners can choose to subscribe to your podcast, email newsletter, or premium content by sending a blank email to a custom-made email address. bCast will then send those leads through an existing lead nurturing flow to convert them into long-term customers.

Transcription

Every bCast plan comes with a certain amount of auto transcription, meaning you can easily convert audio content into valuable written content. You can add this to your show notes, which will then update on your podcast website to feed into Google.

One-Click Submissions

bCast can distribute your podcast across various directories, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Castbox, Podbean and more.

Custom Domains

bCast provides custom domains to display your podcast website. Users can also publish their website on a domain or subdomain of their choosing.

How To Start Using bCast

bCast gives you all the tools you need to start and distribute your podcast. This all-in-one podcast marketing solution allows you to publish and automatically share across the top podcasting platforms, along with YouTube.

1. To do so, simply login to your bCast account and click either “Import a podcast” or “Create a podcast,” depending on your needs.

2. You can add a photo for your episode, as well as a title, number, publish date and time, and episode summary. You can even upload previously-recorded audio by clicking "choose an audio file."

3. bCast also gives you the option to notify your audience about a recent episode drop. All you need is their name and email address.

Spreaker is a full-service podcast hosting platform owned by iHeartMedia, one of the largest media companies in the U.S. The platform aims to provide all the tools and features an audio creator requires. Spreaker is ideal for content creators of all sizes who seek to host and distribute audio across channels.

Spreaker offers several unique features that make this podcast-hosting platform worth considering. For example, the recording app feature allows users to record and edit a podcast directly in the app. It is available for both iOS and Android devices.

If you plan to create a business from your podcast, then it's important to review and evaluate distinct metrics from your podcast audience. Spreaker provides podcast analytics tools that help you understand performance in real-time.

Pros Cons Wide podcast distribution network Expensive plans Robust RSS feed customization features Limited customer support Free plan with no upfront costs No audio editor for post-production

Pricing

Spreaker has a free plan that allows you to use the podcast hosting site but limits you to only five hours of audio storage and 10 episodes. To get unlimited storage and key monetization tools, you'll need to upgrade to one of the following:

On-Air Talent for $7/month

Broadcaster for $20/month

Anchorman for $50/month

Publisher or Enterprise Plan for $120/month

Spreaker Key Features

Podcast Distribution

Spreaker syncs with all the major distribution platforms available. You can publish your podcast on Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google, and Amazon in just a few simple clicks.

Podcast Monetization

Spreaker’s monetization technology makes it easy to generate revenue from your podcast. You can easily insert high-revenue programmatic ads that effortlessly flow within the audio. This dynamic advertising solution allows you the opportunity to monetize from your very first episode.

Podcast Analytics

Spreaker offers a plethora of analytics to learn more about your listeners. This includes download numbers and listening sources to better understand your audience, where they are, and how they are consuming content. Spreaker also provides easy-to-read data and IAB technology, so you can get an accurate picture of how the podcast is doing in real-time.

Enterprise Podcasting Platform

Spreaker offers specific platform features that cater to publishers and large distributed teams. Notable features include one-click distribution, podcast ad campaign management, collaboration roles and permissions within teams, and inventory connections with DSPs and media buyers.

Podcast Recording App

The Spreaker app allows you to record from home or on the go. The app has a full suite of podcast editing options, such as voice mixing tools, easy music integrations, and unique sound effects. There is also a Skype integration feature, which makes it easy to invite guests and record professional-sounding guest audio.

How To Start Using ​​Spreaker

Getting started on Spreaker is easy. You will need a Spreaker account and a self-hosted paid or free WordPress website.

1. To upload and publish podcasts, you first will record and save your finished episode (which can be done in the Spreaker recording app). The audio file should be saved in MP3 format.

2. Next, log in to your account. Click “Create” and then “Upload.”​.

3. Select the MP3 that was previously saved and add the meta information for your podcast. Once the upload is complete, you can hit “Publish.”

4. Then, copy the link address and paste it into the “Media URL” section of PowerPress, and hit “Verify.”

What is Podcast Hosting?

Podcast hosting hosts the file and RSS feed for your podcast. Podcast hosting companies provide the services and tools required to upload your files and distribute them across various podcast directories.

Essentially, a podcast is a series of audio recordings that are strung together into a single file. As a result, they require plenty of bandwidth to be stored online. Many personal podcast websites do not have the amount of storage required for these large files to exist while maintaining their quality.

Podcast hosting platforms have the space needed to store your files. Their servers allow for big MP3 files, file downloads, and an RSS feed that describes your episode.

What's the Difference Between Podcast Hosting and Web Hosting?

The main difference between podcast hosting and web hosting is the architecture of the website. An average webpage will have just a few megabytes of storage (around two to three MB) and users can typically request several pages to load during a single session.

For reference, a 30-minute audio podcast can take up to 30MB of storage if formatted correctly. If you host a podcast that has hundreds of episodes, your podcast hosting service must be able to manage and download several large files. This amount of bandwidth is generally not available through standard web hosts.

What Are the Common Features of Podcast Hosting Software?

If you're looking to grow your podcast's audience, you need a hosting site that offers the right features. A good podcast hosting site will give you the tools you need to host your episodes, and distribute them to listeners. It will also monetize them through ads and sponsorships, track their performance with analytics, and optimize them for search engines.

The common features of a podcast hosting software include:

· Hosting

A podcast hosting site should have simple tools that make it easy for you to upload your audio files and organize your shows into folders. It should also provide information about how many people are listening to each episode so you can see how well-received it is by its audience.

· Distribution

The best podcast hosting sites will offer an easy way for listeners to subscribe via RSS, or other feed formats that work with different devices like smartphones or tablets. They should also provide statistics about how many people are downloading from each distribution method.

· Monetization

Monetization is the process of making money from your podcast. You can monetize through advertisements, sponsorships, or premium subscriptions. Podcast-hosting platforms often have built-in tools to help you manage your ad inventory and get paid out for your work.

· Analytics

Podcast hosting platforms that provide analytics are also essential for measuring the performance of your podcast. Analytics will help you determine where your audience is coming from, how long they stay on each episode, what devices they’re using to listen and more.

· Optimization

The optimization feature allows you to customize aspects like title and artwork for each episode so that it’s more likely to appear in relevant feeds or search results. This can increase your downloads and audience engagement with your content over time!

· Transcription

Podcast hosting sites often offer transcription services as well. If there's something in your podcast that is hard to understand because it was recorded at a live event or via phone call, this feature makes it easy for listeners who may be hearing impaired or don't speak English as their first language.

What Are the Benefits of Podcast Hosting Software?

Podcast hosting software is an essential part of any podcasting workflow. They allow you to create, edit, and publish your podcast in one place. This makes it easier for you to manage the entire process of creating a podcast.

The benefits of podcast hosting software include:

1. One-stop shop

Podcast hosting software makes it easy to manage all of your podcast episodes, whether they're audio or video, in one place. You can upload new episodes, schedule them to go live at certain times, and even get stats on how much your listeners are listening to each episode.

2. Additional resources

Podcast hosting software often includes additional functionality that can benefit both newbies and seasoned pros alike. Many podcast hosting sites also offer additional services such as social media scheduling tools, email marketing tools, and analytics dashboards. You can see what's working and what isn't in your campaigns—and adjust accordingly!

3. Lower storage costs

If you're storing all of your podcasts on an external server instead of using a podcast hosting service, then it will probably cost more money per month than if you were using a podcast-hosting service that would provide all these features for free. Podcast-hosting software typically comes with unlimited storage space. So you don't have to worry about running out of room on your hard drive!

How to Choose the Right Podcast Hosting Software for You?

The podcast hosting software you choose can make or break your podcast. It's important to know what you're looking for before you start shopping around. We've put together a list of the main factors you should consider when choosing a podcast hosting service.

1. Editing capabilities

The editing capabilities of a podcast hosting platform should be considered before you start a podcast. You need to consider whether the platform allows you to edit audio files, trim them, add sound effects and music. You can also remove parts of conversations that are not relevant or add them back in later as an introduction or postscript.

2. Technical support for troubleshooting issues

The technical support for troubleshooting issues is another important factor for choosing a podcast-hosting service provider. A good host provides 24/7 support by phone or email so that you can get help whenever you need it without having to wait until the next day or week.

3. File storage for both raw recordings and edited versions

The storage space available on your host's servers should be enough space to store both raw recordings and edited versions of episodes until they're ready to be released into the world. It should also allow you to manage multiple files at once rather than one at a time so that doing this doesn't take up all your time every day!

4. Pricing

Another important factor is the price, especially if you’re on a tight budget. While there are some great tools for free, as with most online providers, it will cost you some money to access the high-quality software and premium features.

How to Start and Host a Podcast?

If you have been thinking about starting a podcast, this guide will help you get started. You'll learn what equipment you need and how to host it, as well as tips for choosing your niche and publishing your podcast.

1. Find a strong podcast idea depending on your niche. The first step to hosting a podcast is finding a strong idea. If you have no ideas, check out this list of topic ideas for podcasts.

2. Get your podcast equipment. Make sure you have a quality microphone, good headphones, and a quiet place to record your episodes.

3. Pre-record your first few episodes of your podcast so that you can use them for promotion and feedback from listeners.

4. Decide the format of your podcast. Once you've got the podcast ready for publishing, it's time to decide on the format: whether it will be an audio-only show or video with accompanying audio tracks.

5. Create your podcast’s description. It should include information about what topics will be covered in each episode of the podcast, who hosts it and when they publish new episodes.

6. Plan your podcasts for publishing. Create an editorial calendar that lists when each episode will be published and how many episodes will air each month or year so that you can stay on track with publishing schedules without missing any deadlines!

7. Distribute your podcasts to multiple directories like Apple Podcasts, Spotify and TuneIn Radio so that listeners can find them easily while browsing the internet!

8. Create a podcast website where listeners can access all their favorite shows by signing up for newsletters or downloading apps directly from their devices!

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Is the Best Free Podcasting Software?

There are many free podcasting software available on the internet but we recommend you to use GarageBand. It is a very popular software among the users, who want to start their own podcast. It has all the necessary tools which are required for starting a podcast. It also allows you to easily share your podcasts with other people. You can also record audio and video with this software.

Is Podcast Hosting Necessary?

Podcast hosting is necessary if you want listeners to be able to find your podcast using a search engine like Google or Bing. Without it, your podcast will only be accessible through iTunes or another similar platform. This means that anyone who wants to listen will have to download an app or create an account with Apple first, and that's just too much work for most people!

Which Podcast Hosting Site is the Best for Beginners?

Some of the providers listed above offer free podcast hosting plans. For example, Spreaker, Buzzsprout, and Transistor all provide free plan options. However, these are robust platforms that also offer upgrades and premium features.

A free plan is great when first starting out, but once your podcast starts taking off, you may benefit from some of the premium features offered by these top podcast platforms.

Which Is Better: Anchor or Buzzsprout?

Both Anchor and Buzzsprout offer excellent services that are suitable for beginners and professionals alike. However, if cost is an issue for you (and it usually is), then Buzzsprout offers better value at $12 per month as opposed to Anchor's $20/month price tag.

Bottom Line

With so many podcast hosting services available, it can be difficult to decide which one to try. Consider the features offered by the podcast hosting provider, such as the number of monthly uploads, built-in analytics and monetization tools, storage offerings, etc.