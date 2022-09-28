Best Place to Have Sex in Public: The Cathedral of Learning

click to enlarge CP Photo: Heather Mull The cover of Pittsburgh City Paper's Best of Pittsburgh issue in 2005, featuring the Cathedral of Learning

Maybe it’s the phallic tower, maybe it’s because the location is so central to horny students away from home for the first time. Either way, we’re not endorsing you drop your drawers at the University of Pittsburgh’s tallest building, but this isn’t the first time the Cathedral of Learning has been named the readers’ choice for the Best Place to Have Sex in Public. Nearly 20 years ago, we featured dozens of couples making out in front of the building on our cover when it won the same category in 2005.

