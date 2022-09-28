 Best Place to Have Sex in Public: The Cathedral of Learning

Best Of Pittsburgh

Best Place to Have Sex in Public: The Cathedral of Learning

By

click to enlarge Best Place to Have Sex in Public: The Cathedral of Learning
CP Photo: Heather Mull
The cover of Pittsburgh City Paper's Best of Pittsburgh issue in 2005, featuring the Cathedral of Learning

Maybe it’s the phallic tower, maybe it’s because the location is so central to horny students away from home for the first time. Either way, we’re not endorsing you drop your drawers at the University of Pittsburgh’s tallest building, but this isn’t the first time the Cathedral of Learning has been named the readers’ choice for the Best Place to Have Sex in Public. Nearly 20 years ago, we featured dozens of couples making out in front of the building on our cover when it won the same category in 2005.

Cathedral of Learning. 4200 Fifth Ave., Oakland. tour.pitt.edu/tour/cathedral-learning

Tags

Previous: Best Drag Performer: Princess Jafar
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 28- 4, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Futuristic taco murals, a tuna pizza, and more Pittsburgh food news

Futuristic taco murals, a tuna pizza, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

The Hungry Cowgirl delivers tasty — and affordable — Tex-Mex

The Hungry Cowgirl delivers tasty — and affordable — Tex-Mex

By Lisa Cunningham

Changes to SNAP income thresholds will expand eligibility for benefits, Wolf admin says

Changes to SNAP income thresholds will expand eligibility for benefits, Wolf admin says

By Cassie Miller

Museum workers stage living wage demonstrations beside Carnegie International opening gala

Museum workers stage living wage demonstrations beside Carnegie International opening gala

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Other Searches

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation