Best Pittsburgh spots to celebrate National French Fry Day | Pittsburgh City Paper

For National French Fry Day, Pittsburgh City Paper asked readers where they like to indulge in this hot, crispy, mouthwatering favorite. The results were sometimes unexpected, like the cafe at the Carnegie Museum of Art, and even extend beyond the traditional potato realm. See below for a list of the most suggested and liked places to find fries throughout Pittsburgh.
Park Bruges5801 Bryant St., Highland Park. pointbrugge.com/park-bruges
This Belgian-style establishment in Highland Park got multiple votes, and for good reason. Their fries are thin, crispy, and plentiful. Get a side order or try them as part of the restaurant's poutine with gravy and cheese curds.
Pitaland
620 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. pitaland.com
In addition to Meditteranean dishes and desserts, the cafe at Pitaland also serves up some much-liked fries. The menu on Pitaland's website describes them as "golden shoestring fries" sprinkled with sea salt and served with a "rosemary aioli for dipping."
Salem's Market and Grill
2923 Penn Ave., Strip District. salemsmarketgrill.com
Salem's specializes in Halal and curry dishes, but apparently, they make some mean fries as well. You can order their seasoned fries plain or with toppings like cheese, beef bacon, and cheesesteak.
Spak Brothers
5107 Penn Ave., Garfield. spakbrothers.com
This no-frills pizza shop has become a local favorite with a menu that features plenty of options, especially for vegetarians and vegans. Besides their pizza, sandwiches, and wings (both chicken and seitan), they also offer straight-cut and curly fries, as well as cheese fries topped with either dairy or plant-based cheese.
Uncle Sam's
Multiple locations. unclesamssubs.com
Several people recommended the fries at this Pittsburgh sandwich chain, but with a caveat — Twitter user @The_RuggedAngel posted that "you gotta eat the entire handbag full within 15 mins." to get them at their tastiest.
Honorable mentions:
212 Oakland Ave., Oakland. fuelandfuddle.com and 4617 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. lot17pgh.com
Fuel and Fuddle and Lot 17
We didn't forget the sweet potato fry lovers out there. Former City Paper interns Sarah Connor and Tia Bailey both chimed in with recommendations, with Connor favoring the fries at Fuel and Fuddle and Bailey showing love for the "sweet potato fries [with] the marshmallow sauce" at Lot 17.
El Sabor
4100 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. elsaborpgh.com
The yuca, aka cassava root vegetable, makes for a thoroughly fry-able, starchy alternative to potatoes, and El Sabor does it right. The Mexican restaurant's yuca fries are thick-cut and delicious and pair well with the optional chipotle dipping sauce.