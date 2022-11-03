Best Organic CBD Treats For Dogs: Options For Pain & Anxiety | Pittsburgh City Paper





We're lucky to live in a time where the best CBD dog treats are easily accessible. CBD oil products have become more and more prevalent in medicine cabinets across the world. People have found that CBD oil helps alleviate joint pain, among many other common ailments.

For those who might not yet be familiar, CBD oil is cannabidiol derived from hemp plants, and it is also extracted from the marijuana plant, though not for medicinal purposes. Hemp-derived CBD is the industry standard as it is a nonaddictive substance and does not produce any psychotropic effects.

Since CBD oil is known to relieve pain, reduce anxiety, alleviate cancer-related symptoms, and many other health benefits in humans, it is logical that many ask the following question: What about CBD treats for pets? Is CBD safe for dogs?

Yes! Dog CBD treats are safe for pets when used properly. You can even find CBD treats for cats. That said, it is always important to follow instructions when using CBD products and consult your veterinarian before introducing any new foods or products to your pets' diet.

Best CBD Dog Treats And Oils

Honest Paws - CBD Treats: Best overall CBD Dog Treats

Honest Paws brand is one of the most famous CBD brands in the industry. It offers various CBD-infused treats made with organic, full-spectrum hemp oil with naturally derived CBD. These are some of the best CBD dog treats on the market.

All of Honest Paws CBD pet products contain natural and healthy ingredients. They offer broad-spectrum CBD oil derived from the hemp plant and full-spectrum CBD oil, including trace amounts of THC from the cannabis plant.

The best CBD dog treats are tasty bites with the bonus of active full-spectrum, organic hemp oil. The treats are satisfying to pets and are supplements that help maintain physical and mental health. Pet parents love CBD dog treats because they take the guesswork out of dosing and often help avoid after tastes from CBD oil.

Pros

Convenient

Satisfying chew for dogs

Soy, Corn, GMO, and Gluten-Free

5 different flavors

Third-Party Lab Testing

30 Day money-back guarantee

Cons

Most medium and large dogs will require 1-3 treats daily.

Nothing is more important to dog owners than their dog's health. In older dogs, it is common to see instances of joint pain and other ailments associated with aging. Sometimes, this stiffness arises from normal daily exercise and activity such as going up and down flights of stairs.

In these instances, the best thing for pet owners to do is add in a supplement such as Honest Paws' glucosamine mobility chews.

Glucosamine is a naturally occurring chemical compound made of sugar and amino acids. Glucosamine is well-known for promoting joint health and stimulating the body’s natural ability to repair the joints and connective tissue. A glucosamine supplement can help the body maintain its synovial fluid, which supports joint mobility.

Other than glucosamine, other ingredients that constitute these mobility chews include;

Organic full-spectrum hemp extract

Chondroitin sulfate

Glucosamine HCL

Hyaluronic acid

Boswellia serrata powder.

These ingredients work in tandem to help support joint lubrication and health.

Pros

Convenient

Satisfying chew for dogs

Soy, Corn, GMO, and Gluten-Free

30 Day money-back guarantee

Cons

Expensive: $39.95 for 30 treats

Dosage requirements for dogs mean multiple chews daily.

As previously stated, CBD dog products can help in the quest to soothe a nervous pet. To this end, we have another Honest Paws chew on this list: Calm Bites. These chews contain organic full-spectrum hemp extract, organic oats, organic barley, and peanut butter derived from hemp plants. Hemp oil products will not make your dog high. Instead, they will relax its exhibiting nervousness, hyperactivity, or discontentment.

These calming chews are sourced from organic CBD and contain less than a percentage of THC which naturally reduces dogs’ stress and anxiety. CBD dosage for these treats depends on body weight, so check the package for best use practices.

Pros

Convenient

Satisfying chew for dogs

Soothing and Calming

Soy, Corn, GMO, and no gluten

30 Day money-back guarantee

Cons

Expensive: $24.95 for 30 treats

The next brand on our list which specializes in CBD oil for pets is Holistapet. This CBD company is pet-specific and also deals with CBD derived from hemp plants. They make all their products from hemp seed oil to ensure they contain only CBD and no traces of THC.

Holistapet sources their hemp seed oil and CBD oil from the Colorado-grown hemp grown from non-genetically modified seeds.

On Holistapet’s site, you’ll find various CBD tinctures and other fabulous dog CBD oil products. The site also offers in-depth information on the health benefits of their high-quality CBD products as well as the CBD dosage.

Unlike some competitors, Holistapet has CBD oil available at different potency levels to ensure pets don't have too much or little CBD. As you shop, you're able to choose between 150mg, 300mg, and 600mg.

Holistapet flavors their dog treats with peanut butter, organic applesauce, brown rice flour, molasses, cinnamon, and organic coconut oil as a carrier oil. In addition to being non-GMO and gluten-free, these dog treats contain no soy or corn and are vegan.

Pros

Convenient

CBD Tincture

CBD Oil

All organic ingredients

All Hemp CBD Products

Soy, Corn, GMO, and no gluten

Third-Party Lab Testing

Promotional Programs Available

Bundled Pricing available for Best Value

Cons

Expensive: Single Packs start at $24.95 for 30 treats. Most medium and large dogs will require 1-3 treats daily.

The next brand on our list specializing in dog CBD oil and other CBD products for pets is cbdMD. cbdMD is an expert in medical-grade CBD products for both humans and pets. It offers a complete line of CBD oil products for dogs carefully crafted from quality hemp to include premium hemp extracts with an added carrier oil to aid in absorption. Like their competitors, they independently test each batch to ensure consistent quality ingredients and products.

cbdMD only uses the highest quality CBD oil with isolated CBD from broad-spectrum oil. The brand’s pet products contain natural and healthy ingredients that are human-grade.

Their products range from crunchy and soft chews to dog CBD oils. Each product comes in several dosage options making it easy to find the best choice for your dog.

Pros

Convenient Dosage

Various styles to choose from

Soy, Corn, GMO, and Gluten-Free

Sells CBD oils for dogs and people

Free 2-3 Day Shipping on all orders over $59.99

Cons

Expensive: Packs start at $24.95 for 30 treats. Most medium and large dogs will require 1-3 treats daily.

CBD Oil vs CBD Treats

The above brands offer CBD oil tincture, dog treat, and CBD extract, tested and affirmed as some of the best dog CBD oil. When deciding whether to buy treats or oil, it can be beneficial to understand some of the differences between the two products.

As repeatedly stated above, CBD dog treats are convenient for pet owners to administer CBD to their pets without a mess. It's a very straightforward process: just give the CBD treat to your dog as you might any other treat. It does not feel like giving your dog medicine which will likely keep them happy. The added ingredients and carrier oils can also help pets on a nutritional level.

How much CBD oil your dog requires is another thing to consider. If you have a larger or older dog that requires a higher dosage, oil is the best option. CBD tinctures for dogs are often available in various strengths to help you manage your pet's needs more easily, and oil can also be more cost-effective. Many Chews are fairly low dose, and oils allow for flexibility in dosing and likely last longer than a pack of 30 will.

Another factor in favor of CBD oil is how quickly the oil takes effect. For high-quality CBD oils administered directly into your pet's mouth or their food or water, the results can be noticeable in as few as 20 minutes. Contrarily, it can take roughly 45 minutes before a typical CBD treat takes effect.

With massive popularity among many dog owners, CBD oil has become an important topic in the research industry. People giving their pets doses of CBD oil or a CBD dog treat are using it to help prevent numerous ailments in their pets. CBD products reduce several dog health problems such as coat health, anxiety relief, sleep problems, and joint pain based on testimonials and medical advice. It can also help as a preventative tool as pets begin to age as a supplement to their diet.

Buying CBD oil for the first time can seem daunting. The CBD oil for dogs industry has exploded, resulting in numerous products and extensive research. With so many options for dog CBD oil to review, it can be hard to know where to turn and how to start.

That's where we can help! We believe that the following products and sites are some of the first-rate pet CBD options available on the market. By shopping with the following brands, you can rest assured that you are exposing your beloved pet to extremely high-quality CBD oil products. These sites and products offer handy instructions on how much CBD oil to use per dose to help pet parents rest easy.

The Take-Away

With so many pet CBD products to choose from, it comes down to what’s the best product for your canine.