Best Online Roulette: Top 5 Websites to Win Real Money in 2023

Disclaimer: Betting and gambling involves an element of financial risk and can be addictive. It is also important to note that all gambling sites and guides are intended for individuals 18 and older. Please check the local laws and regulations to ensure that online gambling is legal where you live.

Online roulette is a popular casino game that is enjoyed by players all around the world. One of the best things about playing roulette online is the wide variety of available games. From classic versions, like European roulette and American roulette, to more modern variations, like multi-wheel roulette, there is a version of this game to suit nearly every preference.

Whether you are a seasoned roulette player or a newcomer to the game, this article will help you find the best online casinos to play online roulette for real money. We will explore which online roulette games are worth playing and which online casinos offer the best bonuses, features, and game variety.

Here is a first look at the best roulette sites to win real money in 2023:

Red Dog Casino – Best Online Roulette Site Overall El Royale – Best For Roulette Bonuses Wild Casino – Best For Live Dealer Roulette Games Las Atlantis – Best For Mobile Roulette Games Ignition Casino - Best For Fast Deposits And Withdrawals

5 Best Online Roulette Sites

If you're looking to play real money roulette games, it's important to choose a reputable and trustworthy online casino. While there are many options out there, we've compiled a list of the 5 best roulette sites below.

Red Dog Casino – Best Online Roulette Site Overall

Red Dog Casino is one of the best roulette online casinos for winning real money. The site is powered by RTG (RealTime Gaming), one of the top software developers of roulette games.

Furthermore, Red Dog Casino offers its players plenty of other games beyond roulette. These include video poker, slots, keno, and other popular table games. The site also features a live dealer section where players can interact with dealers in real-time via video chat.

Pros

Great game variety

Live dealer roulette games are available

Good customer support

Generous welcome bonus

Cons:

All payout options may be subjected to additional processing times

Reputation

Red Dog Casino has a reputation for being fair and safe, making it one of the most trusted casinos for roulette. It operates with a license from the government of Curacao, ensuring that the casino is run legally and unbiasedly.

Roulette Game Variety

Red Dog Casino offers over 1,000 games, including slot machines, video poker, blackjack, baccarat, craps, roulette, keno, and more.

The website has all of the classic roulette games, including American and European roulette. There are also live roulette games if you prefer a more interactive experience.

Bonuses and Promotions

Red Dog Casino's bonuses are great for players who frequently play roulette at online casinos.

Welcome Bonus: 225% welcome bonus up to $12,250 with code WAGGINGTAILS

24/7 Bonus: 120% match for $30 deposits, 135% match for $75 deposits, and 160% match for $150 deposits with code SUPERDOG

Free Spins: Up to 120 free spins for Nine Realms with code SHOWTIME

Customer Service

The customer service at Red Dog Casino is available 24/7 via phone and email. You can also contact them through the live chat feature for faster support.

Banking Options

The deposit and withdrawal process at Red Dog Casino is simple and easy. You can deposit money using Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Neosurf, and Flexepin. Payout options include credit card, bank wire, and Bitcoin.

El Royale – Best For Roulette Bonuses

El Royale is one of the top sites to play real money roulette in 2023. This online casino offers generous bonuses and several free roulette games. You can try out European Roulette, American Roulette, French Roulette, and Virtual Roulette.

Pros

Reputable online roulette casino

Many free online roulette games

Quick payout times

Excellent customer support

Cons

There is no dedicated mobile roulette app available at this time, but the mobile version of the website is very intuitive

Reputation

El Royale is a reputable and trustworthy casino licensed by Curacao eGaming Authority. This assures that the site operates fairly.

Roulette Game Variety

El Royale offers various roulette games, including American, French, and European roulette.

The site also offers live dealer games, which are very popular among players craving an authentic casino atmosphere.

El Royale also has several progressive jackpots, which are worth checking out.

Bonuses and Promotions

The site offers excellent bonuses and promotions for new players.

Welcome Bonus: 250% slot bonus with code TRUECROWN

Special Slots Bonus: Up to 165% slots bonus with code ROYALHOUR

Free Spins: Up to 100 free spins for Gemtopia with code CHICAGO

Customer Service

The customer service team at El Royale is available 24/7 via email, live chat, and phone.

Banking Options

Deposits and withdrawals are fast, easy, and secure on this roulette site.

You can make a deposit using a credit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, NeoSurf, and Flexepin. You can withdraw funds via Bitcoin, bank wire, and credit card.

Wild Casino – Best For Live Dealer Roulette Games

Wild Casino is another one of the top online roulette casinos in 2023. This site has high-quality graphics, smooth gameplay, and plenty of live dealer games.

Pros

Wide range of games, including free roulette games

Multiple banking options

Generous deposit bonus

Cons

While there is no option to play roulette in demo mode, the games are suitable for beginners

Reputation

Wild Casino is licensed and regulated by the Curacao eGaming Commission. The casino has a good reputation and is well-known by players from around the world.

Roulette Game Variety

Wild Casino has an extensive library of roulette, blackjack, baccarat, video poker, and keno games.

The top roulette games at Wild Casino are European Roulette Gold Series, French Roulette Gold Series, French Roulette Classic Series, American Roulette Gold Series, and European Roulette Classic Series.

Wild Casino also offers players many live roulette games.

Bonuses and Promotions

Wild Casino offers generous promotions, such as:

Deposit Bonus: Up to (2) 25% deposit bonuses with code HUMPDAY1 or (2) 50% deposit bonuses with code HUMPDAY2

Welcome Bonus: 250% welcome bonus up to $1,000 with code WILD250

Customer Service

The site offers a solid customer service team that can be contacted via phone or email 24 hours a day. The support staff is knowledgeable and happy to assist players with their questions and concerns.

Banking Options

Players can quickly deposit funds into their accounts using numerous payment methods. Wild Casino has 27 different deposit methods via credit card, cryptocurrency, bank transfer, etc. Withdrawals are always processed within 24 hours once approved.

Las Atlantis – Best For Mobile Roulette Games

Las Atlantis is a real money roulette site with an underwater theme. The casino has a generous welcome offer, secure payout options, and plenty of opportunities to play mobile roulette through the app.

Pros

Sub-aquatic theme

Secure payment methods

Tons of casino bonus codes

Cons

Lengthy customer identity verification process

Reputation

Las Atlantis is a highly trusted online casino that has been around since 2012. The site is fully licensed by the Curacao eGaming Authority, meaning all games are fair and safe to play.

Roulette Game Variety

Las Atlantis offers a variety of roulette games to its players, including American Roulette, European Roulette, French Roulette, and Live Dealer Roulette. The games can be played on any device, including desktop computers, laptops, phones, or tablets.

Bonuses and Promotions

The site offers many bonuses and promotions to players.

Welcome Bonus: Up to 280% slots bonus with code "LASATLANTIS"

Special Bonus: Up to 165% slots bonus with code "LUCKYDAY"

New Game Bonus: Up to 120 spins on Mermaid Royale with code "SWEETSONG"

Customer Service

The customer service team at Las Atlantis is very responsive and helpful. You can contact a representative via email, phone, or live chat.

Banking Options

The banking options at Las Atlantis are incredibly flexible. You can deposit money using Mastercard and Visa credit cards, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Flexepin, Neosurf, and Tether.

Withdrawals are processed within a few business days, ensuring that players receive their winnings quickly.

Ignition Casino - Best For Fast Deposits And Withdrawals

Ignition Casino is a top online casino for roulette players. Top-tier software providers like Rival Gaming, Genesis Gaming, and RTG back the site.

Pros

Intuitive mobile interface

Great customer service

Extensive selection of roulette games

Tons of promotions, bonuses, and rewards

Cons

Deposit verification can take several hours

Reputation

Ignition Casino has a solid reputation among players. The site has been online since 2016 and is properly licensed in Curacao. Additionally, Ignition Casino provides robust player security with SSL encryption and reCAPTCHA.

Roulette Game Variety

Ignition Casino offers some of the best roulette games, including European and American versions.

The site also has 150 slot machines, 33 live casino games, 26 table games, 10 specialty games, and a dedicated poker room.

Bonuses and Promotions

Ignition Casino has plenty of bonuses available for both new and existing players.

Cryptocurrency Welcome Bonus: 300% up to $3,000 poker and casino bonus (split between a 150% bonus up to $1,500 for the Poker Room and a 150% bonus up to $1,500 for the online casino)

Referral Bonus: 100% deposit bonus up to $100 for every referral that signs up and deposits money

100% Weekly Bonus: 100% match up to $1,000 for cryptocurrency deposits

Customer Service

Ignition Casino offers excellent customer support. The site has a 24-hour customer service team that can be reached by phone or email. You can also find answers to your questions in the FAQ section of their website.

Banking Options

The banking options at Ignition Casino are excellent for players. They include credit/debit cards, crypto, casino vouchers, and MatchPay.

The depositing and withdrawing process is longer than at other casinos. You have to submit an ID for verification, which can take several hours to complete.

How We Picked the Best Online Roulette Sites

There are a few key factors we considered when looking for the best online roulette site:

Safety

Player safety was at the top of our list. When you play real money games, it's important that the casino is both secure and trustworthy. That's why we only picked online roulette casinos with safety measures in place to protect their players' personal and financial information.

The sites recommended in this article use encryption, offer secure payment methods, and include privacy policies and terms of service.

Reputation

The roulette sites in this article all have good reputations and are known for being fair and transparent. We looked at reviews from other players, both positive and negative, to get a better idea of the overall reputation of the casino.

We also checked for a license from a reputable authority, such as the Malta Gaming Authority or the Curaçao Gaming Control Board, which is usually a good sign that the casino is reputable.

Finally, we researched the casino's parent company. Online casinos that are owned by reputable companies are more likely to be fair and trustworthy.

Varieties of Roulette Games

After looking at safety and reputation, the third factor we considered was game variety. This refers to the range of roulette games available at an online casino.

We only choose gambling sites that offer a wide range of roulette games and different versions of the game, such as American, French, and European roulette, as well as variations on these themes, such as multi-wheel roulette or mini roulette.

Good game variety benefits players because it enables them to choose the version of roulette they want to play. Keep in mind that different roulette variations may have slightly different rules, so it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with the specifics of the game before you play.

Banking Options

We also reviewed the various payment methods that are available for players to deposit and withdraw money from their accounts. Standard banking options at top roulette sites include:

Credit and debits cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express

E-wallets such as PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin

Bank transfers, also known as wire transfers

It was important that we choose roulette sites that provide convenient and secure banking options. We also looked at each site's fees and processing times, as these can vary depending on the online casino.

Promotions and Bonuses

A good promotion can make all the difference when you're looking for a new casino site to play roulette. So, we looked at all the different types of bonuses and promotions offered by each online roulette site.

Common promotions on roulette sites often include welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, deposit match bonuses, VIP loyalty programs, free spins, and free chips. These are special offers and incentives to attract new players and retain existing players.

We also considered the wagering requirements and other restrictions that may apply so you know exactly what's required before claiming your bonus.

Customer Support

We ensured the casino sites have good customer support to assist you with any issues or questions. We looked at each site's customer support options, including:

Availability (whether the site offers support 24/7 or for limited hours)

The methods of contact (email, phone, live chat)

The average response time for customer inquiries

The knowledge and helpfulness of the representatives at the casino

Guide to Online Roulette Sites

Online roulette is an exciting game that you can enjoy on any device. Since there are many different ways to play online roulette, it's important to find a version that fits your needs.

If you're a beginner to this game, here are some general steps for getting started with online roulette:

Choose a Reputable Online Casino: Look for a casino that is licensed and regulated by a trusted authority, has a good reputation, and offers a wide range of roulette games. The roulette sites recommended in this article are all great options for getting started. Register With the Site: After you find an online casino you like, it's time to create an account. Most online casinos will require you to register with the site before you can play. This usually involves providing basic personal, financial, and contact information. Verify Via Email: After entering your personal information, you'll likely receive an email from the casino to verify your account. Follow the link provided to complete the registration process. Additionally, the email address you provide to the casino site may receive notifications about upcoming promotions or special offers (like free spins), so keep an eye out. Log In: Once your account has been verified, you can log in using your username and password. You'll see all kinds of exciting games ready to play. Deposit Funds: Most online casinos will require you to make a deposit and fund your account before you can start playing roulette. Choose a deposit method that is convenient for you, such as a credit card, e-wallet, or cryptocurrency. Choose a Roulette Game: After successfully depositing money into your account, you can start playing a roulette game. Browse through the available games at the online casino and choose the one you want to play. Familiarize yourself with the rules, wager requirements, and payouts before you start playing. Place Your Bet: Follow the prompts on the screen to place your bets. There are several types of bets that you can make in roulette. The available bets will vary depending on the version of roulette you are playing.

FAQ: Online Roulette For Real Money

Are Online Roulette Games Legit?

Yes, online roulette games are legit. It's important to do your research and make sure you choose a reputable online casino.

You can play roulette online for real money on any of the five websites listed in this article. Each is licensed by a reputable regulatory authority, has a good track record, and receives positive reviews from players.

What Is the Trick to Winning Roulette?

There is no guaranteed trick to winning roulette since this casino game depends on chance. But there are different strategies you can use when playing online roulette for real money to improve your chances of winning. None of them require any kind of special knowledge or skill set beyond those required to play any other type of casino or card game.

What Is the Best Roulette Strategy?

There is no one "best" strategy for playing online roulette. This is because different strategies work differently depending on what type of game you're playing and what site you're playing at. However, we recommend using a martingale strategy when playing traditional roulette games.

What Is The Safest Bet In Roulette?

The safest bet in roulette is the one where you simply bet on red or black. This is because each color has an equal chance of winning on any given spin. If you stay consistent with your betting method, then you'll increase your chances of winning the game.

What Are The Most Popular Roulette Games?

The most popular roulette games are European, American, and French roulette. European roulette features a single zero wheel, with the numbers 1-36 on the wheel. American roulette has two zeros, which means there are 38 numbers on the wheel, and French roulette has three zeros and 39 numbers on the wheel.

What Roulette Bets Offer The Best & Worst Odds?

Even money bets offer the best odds of winning. Straight bets have the lowest probability of winning but offer the highest payout if you do win. Betting on either three or five numbers has the worst odds.

What Types Of Online Roulette Real Money Are There?

There are two main types of online roulette games for real money: American roulette and European roulette. American roulette is played with a wheel that has 38 numbered slots: 1 through 36, a single zero, and a double zero. European roulette is played with a wheel that has 37 numbered slots: 1 through 36 and a single zero (0). The house edge for American roulette is slightly higher than European roulette because the extra double zero slots give the house an additional advantage.

Wrapping Up

In conclusion, carefully choosing an online casino is important if you want to play roulette for real money. There are many factors to consider, such as the reputation of the casino, the safety and security measures in place, the variety of roulette games offered, and the bonuses and promotions available.

It's also important to choose a casino that is licensed and regulated by a reputable authority. This can help ensure that the games are fair and the casino is operating legally. Take the time to do your research and consider all of these factors before deciding on a casino.

Consider the online casinos recommended in this article. Red Dog Casino, El Royale, Wild Casino, Las Atlantis, and Ignition Casino are all great options if you are going to play roulette online.





Betting and gambling both involve some degree of monetary risk and have the potential to become addictive. Only users above 18 are permitted on gambling websites and guides.

