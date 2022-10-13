Best Online Roulette Real Money Sites | Pittsburgh City Paper

There is nothing as thrilling as playing online roulette for real money! For gamblers and non-gamblers alike, this is a thrilling experience. You can play online roulette games in the comfort of your home, and you stand a chance to win real money and significant prize payouts!

Many online casinos offer a variety of online roulette games. Knowing the best roulette online casinos that offer legitimate services is important. Read through to learn the sites for online roulette!

Best Roulette Casinos for Real Money

We have taken the time to research the best online roulette casinos to make your work easier. Find detailed information on everything you need to know about these sites. We have included their strengths and weaknesses to help you weigh your options.

Do you want to play roulette online and receive the fastest payouts? Look no further than Ignition Casino. Other than offering fast payouts, Ignition Casino is the best online poker site. They have the largest network of online poker games in the U.S. They are famous for their GTD tournaments and anonymous play tables.

Ignition Casino has built an excellent reputation over the years. They offer quality roulette games and great reload bonuses.

Roulette Game Variety

Ignition Casino has an impressive variety of classic European roulette games. These games have been beautifully designed to flow smoothly without any hitches. They also don't have any annoying background music and you won’t experience any lagging.

They also have live dealer games in American, European, and auto-roulette options. The live dealer games have a minimum inside bet of $1.

Ignition Casino does not have many slot game options. Their slot game variety is not very impressive, but you can find more than 250 slot game options.

Deposits, Bonuses, and Promotions

Ignition Casino has great bonus offers for its players. They offer 100% up to $1,000 in both casino and poker games combined. If you are using crypto, you can get 150% up to $1,500.

Other bonuses include a weekly promotion of 100% match up to $100. For crypto users, you can get up to $1,000. This is refreshed in your account at the start of every week.

Referring friends to the site will earn you unlimited bonuses. You can get up to $100 with every referral.





Payments and Withdrawals

Ignition Casino has eight payment methods for players to choose from. Some of these options include; credit/debit cards and Bitcoin.

Withdrawals with crypto are processed within 24 hours. Players are mostly advised to use crypto as a mode of payment as their transactions are faster.

Withdrawing with courier checks attaches a fee of $100, which is too high. This also takes much longer. To avoid unnecessary fees and get your money faster, use crypto.





Customer Support and Reputation

The customer support at Ignition Casio is very reliable. They often have a huge traffic of players that keep them on their toes. Players only have good things to say about their customer support.

You can easily reach them through their email support. They also have an Ignition forum and a help center to help solve issues within the site.

Pros

Fast and easy payouts

Has the largest network of poker games

You can earn bonuses easily

Use top game providers

They have several Esport options

Excellent poker room

Impressive reload bonuses

Cons

Few online slots

Big Spin Casino is a relatively new casino rising fast in the industry. For a new site, they have done quite well for themselves. The site has teamed up with Betsoft to provide quality games you will love.

They have a well-designed, user-friendly website. You can find all the games on the homepage quickly. They are set in clear categories to avoid wasting time scrolling through many games.

Roulette Game Variety

Big Spin offers a wide selection of games. They have video poker, slots, table games, and live dealer games. They use the services of trusted game providers to maintain the quality of games.

You can find different roulette games to play.

Deposits, Bonuses, and Promotions

They offer a lot of great bonuses to their players. They have many deposit options. You can use a Mastercard, bank wire transfer, Visa, Money Gram, or Bitcoin. You can also pay by phone or deposit from person to person.

BigSpin offers you a $10 bonus before you even make a deposit. They also have a first deposit bonus. They offer a 200% deposit match to $1,000. They also have a limited offer of 500% to a $3,000 max.

However, the site has a 30x wagering. This is a bit on the high side for most players.

Payments and Withdrawals

The casino offers standard payment options for its players. These include cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and other methods like credit cards. You can also use Visa, wire transfer, eChecks, and Mastercard

Using cryptocurrency promises a speedy transaction.

Customer Support and Reputation

Big Spin has standard customer care support. You can reach them through email or phone.

They also have a live chat feature limited to real money players. Only people playing for real money can access the live chat support.

Pros

They have an excellent deposit and reload bonuses

Offer a variety of video poker and table games

Runs daily promotions

Cons

Fewer selection of video games on mobile

Have higher minimum limits on live dealer games.

A high wagering requirement.

Are you a budding competitor? Wild Casino provides the best chances at online roulette tournaments. If you like competing against other players, this is your site. You can compete against the house or fellow players. The roulette tournaments have substantial prizes that the winners take home at the end of the game.

You won't have to wait long to know if you have won. Since the traffic in the tournaments is high, they provide feedback fast. Aside from tournaments, you can also play other game variants. They have a handful of European roulettes and American roulette games.

Roulette Game Variety

Not many online casinos offer roulette tournaments - but Wild Casino does. This is the best casino to play online roulette tournaments. The tournaments are the best attraction to the site.

They have different variants of European and American roulette games. They have blackjack variants that have rather complex rollover requirements. You can also find other hard-to-find games such as Pai Gow, rummy, and three cards.





Deposits, Bonuses, and Promotions

Wild Casino has great offers on promotions and bonuses. They offer a $9,000 welcome bonus for crypto players. You can win a bonus of 100% up to $5,000.

You can get a 200% bonus up to $200 deposit match if you refer a friend.

Winning the game of the week also earns you a $500 bonus. They also have crazy monthly prizes to be won. You can play for the Diamond 75 progressive jackpot and stand a chance to win $1,000,000.

This online roulette site also has weekly reload deals for its loyal players. Check your account regularly for ongoing promotions and bonuses.

Payments and Withdrawals

Using cryptocurrency is the fastest way to deposit and withdraw your winnings. Using crypto gives you instant withdrawals.

Crypto also has higher withdrawal limits. This is good for high rollers. The site charges an $80 fee when you withdraw using a money order. There is also a 3% fee when using a bank wire or a cashier's check.

Customer Support and Reputation

Wild Casino has diligent customer support. You can reach them through two options. They have an online chat service and email support.

They have a "Contact Us' section at the bottom of the page. If you have any issues with the site, you can reach out to the support team. The customer service is available 24/7.

Pros

They have high-limit roulette games

They offer hefty bonuses

Use licensed and trusted game providers

Offer fast payouts

They have a wide range of payment options

The games are compatible with all devices

Cons

They have no loyalty programs

BetOnline is among the overall best online roulette sites. It is among the pioneering sites in the online casino industry. BetOnline has been in the online casino industry for more than 15 years. It is a favorite for many players. Many users have given it a five-star rating due to its great services and games. They also have the best roulette offerings among online casinos.

Roulette Game Variety

BetOnline has a wide variety of roulette games for all to enjoy. They offer both European roulette and American roulette games. Some games include blackjack, video poker, craps, keno, slots, and more. They have nearly all the games anyone would wish for on an online casino site.

The most sought-after games at BetOnline are the live dealer roulette games. BetOnline has the best roulette offerings of all online casinos. The live roulette games are broadcasted in clear HD. This makes the experience more surreal.

Deposits, Bonuses, and Promotions

BetOnline stands out with its generous offer for a deposit bonus. They give you up to $3,000 in your first three deposits. Most online casinos only offer a 100% match on first deposits only.

Small bankroll players are also not left out of the mix. You can get a generous offer with as low as a $25 deposit. The wagering requirements are pretty low for players using crypto. It is 14x low- probably the best in the industry.

They also have a 35% bonus offer for players using crypto. They offer an additional welcome bonus of 50% on sports betting and 100% on poker.

Payments and Withdrawals

BetOnline has 19 different options for payment. These include credit cards, money gram, money orders, and others. Players using cryptocurrencies can use Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ripple, to name a few.

The minimum you can deposit by credit/debit is $50. They also have a fee charge for players using cards.

Withdrawals are processed within minutes.

Customer Support and Reputation

BetOnline has excellent customer service. You can reach them through email, live chat or phone. They are available 24/7 and are pretty responsive when you reach out to the company.

Live chat support is the faster means to get feedback.

Pros

Vast roulette games

Low wagering requirements

Huge sportsbook

Many payment methods (19)

Excellent live dealer roulette games(European roulette, American & auto)

Cons

They have deposit fees for fiat

DuckyLuck is a great casino to play roulette online. This roulette site has been in operation since 2020. It is among the newest yet fastest-rising sites in the industry.

The site has a modern and user-friendly interface. It is more evolved compared to most of the pioneering sites. You can find all the details about the game on their homepage. The colors and the design of the website are all aesthetically pleasing.

Players have two options of roulette games to choose from. There are two versions of American roulette and European roulette. They also offer a chance to play in demo mode. This lets you get a feel of the game before betting any real money.

The site offers detailed information on each game. This will help you learn more about each game variation and how it is played.

Roulette Game Variety

You can find high roller options and low-limit bets. Whatever your budget is, you can find a game to accommodate it.

Some of the favorite games for players is the live dealer roulette game. You can stream these games in HD quality. This gives you the ultimate experience and feel of the live action. Wager as low as $0.50 or as high as $12,500 at roulette tables.

Deposits, Bonuses, and Promotions

DuckyLuck supports several deposit methods. You can use cryptocurrencies, credit, and debit cards. You can also use American Express, Bitcoin, Discover, Dogecoin, and Ethereum.

There are no maximum deposits. You can deposit as much as you want to. Using cryptocurrency helps you to attract bonuses and promotions. Bitcoin gives you an attractive bonus of 600% up to $3,000. This can help you wager with only a little of your capital.

They also have great welcome bonuses. You can also get rewards when you refer a friend to the site.

Payments and Withdrawals

DuckyLuck strives to offer a hassle-free process when it comes to withdrawals. You can process withdrawals from your account at any time.

They have a minimum withdrawal amount if you're using different banking options. With Bitcoin, the minimum you can withdraw is $25. Bank wire transfer allows a minimum of $150. Paper check offers a minimum withdrawal of $150. You can confirm the banking fees with your banking option.

Once you process the withdrawals, give it time to reflect in your bank account. DuckyLuck has no withdrawal fees whatsoever with crypto. For paper check transactions and bank transfers, there is a fee of $50.

Customer Support and Reputation

This casino site has a professional team of customer support agents. The agents are available to players 24/7. If you have an issue, you can contact them online or by email.

You can also chat with the agent. Click on the chat icon and send them a message. You can also send them an email. They also have a self-help section that makes work easier. You can find all, if not most, of the answers you need.

Pros

They have many promotions

They offer three variations of roulette

They have multiple payment methods

They offer a demo mode

Offer impressive prizes, including trips

They offer real money roulette apps

Cons

They have fewer withdrawal options

They offer no phone support

How We Picked the Best Online Roulette Casinos

When gambling with real money, it is better to be safe than sorry. Your money and personal information are only safe when playing with legit casinos. We put into consideration a few critical factors while making this list.

Here are the factors we put into consideration:

Reputation

Reputation is everything. We looked at the proven track record of these casinos over the years they have been operating. You can only trust your money with someone trustworthy.

These casinos have the necessary paperwork to be in operation. They have legitimate licenses and provide security to your money and information. These casinos also have excellent reviews from customers. You can't go wrong with any of these sites.

Varieties of Roulette Games

We only selected casinos that provide players with various games to choose from. Casinos need to mix things up, so players do not get bored. Most players also want to find their favorite games to play.

With these casinos, you can find different variations of roulette games. These casinos offer quality games from a live dealer, European, American, and French roulette.

Payment and withdrawals

The goal to play real money is to be able to withdraw it once you win. If you cannot get your money out, then you can’t enjoy playing.

These sites make it easy for you to deposit and withdraw your winnings. We also want casinos that offer a variety of payment and withdrawal options. With these sites, you can find many options to deposit and withdraw.

Get your money instantly within 24 hours. Withdrawal does not have to be dragged.

Promotions and Bonuses

Bonuses and promotions are some things that draw us to a game. You need to be bankrolled for the complete experience of online casinos. Bonuses also give you the motivation to keep betting with real money.

The casinos in this article all offer bonuses and promotions to encourage their players. We also considered the sites that offer low wagering requirements. Low wagers make it easier to turn your winnings into cash. We went through the fine print, so you don’t have to.

Customer Support

We prioritize casinos that prioritize their clients. Trust is crucial when using online roulette real money. All sites in this article have excellent customer care support.

Customer support offers quick support and solutions to their customers.

How to Get Started at Online Roulette Casinos

Do you want to get started with online roulette casinos? We will take you through the easy steps to get started.

Register

You need to first sign up for a new account. You will need to enter your name, email address, and date of birth. You may also be asked to provide your phone number.

Verify via email

Check your email to verify the information you have given. If it is not in your email, check the spam box. Follow the instructions needed to verify your account.

Log in

Use your account details to log into your account. Click on the blue button that says banking. Select your payment method and deposit the amount you want to play with.

Get into the game

Once you make a deposit, you can start playing the game. Check your bonuses and promotions to claim them.

FAQ: Online Roulette For Real Money

Here are some of the most asked questions regarding online roulette:

Is Online Roulette Rigged?

No, online roulette is not rigged. The casinos listed in this article engage in fair play and have been independently audited.

What Is The Trick To Winning Roulette?

There are no proven tricks to winning roulette games. This is primarily a game of chance. Most players make bets based on probability and odds.

Can I Play Free Roulette Games?

You can play free online roulette games in demo mode. They are essentially the same game, but you will not be playing for money.

What Is The Safest Bet In Roulette?

The best roulette odds are the outside bets. These include odd or even, black or red, high or low. These odds have a higher chance of winning with each spin.

What Roulette Bets Offer the Worst Odds?

Inside bets offer the worst roulette odds. This is where the majority of the house edges lie. These include the numbers 1-36.

What Are The Most Popular Roulette Games?

The most popular roulette games are American, European, and French roulette. Most players go for the live dealer versions of the games as they are more surreal.

Conclusion

Playing online roulette games for real money can be a thrilling experience. It is important to pick the best online roulette sites to play with. We hope that this article will help make your decision easier.

Check all the important things to consider before picking an online casino.

Online gambling carries with it many risks. Be advised to play responsibly. Do not bet with money you cannot afford to lose. Gambling is not a solution to financial problems.