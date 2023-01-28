Best Online Poker Sites for US Players: Top 6 Sites in 2023





Poker is one of the world's most popular card games. Poker's popularity stems primarily from its profitability. People play this game for a variety of reasons, including cash games. Given the popularity of poker in the US, most Americans have undoubtedly heard of "No-limit Texas Hold 'em."

Since the advent of numerous US poker sites, online poker has become a sought-after trend. Legal US online poker is far more convenient than going to a casino if you just want to play real money online poker and don't care about making new friends.

So if you're a US player searching for information on top poker sites, you are in the right place. This article provides only the most trustworthy US poker site recommendations considering factors like traffic, reliability, competitiveness, customer service, and safety.

Take a look at some of the top US online poker rooms and see where you can place your wager:

RedDogCasino - Best Online Casino Games for Bonuses and Promotions WildCasino - Best Reputable Online Poker Site with a Massive Welcome Bonus BetOnline - Best Online Poker Site with 48-Hour Payouts EveryGame - Best Internet Poker for Sports Betting Bovada - Best Real Money Online Poker JuicyStakes - Best Secure Internet Poker Jurisdictions

Best Poker Sites for US Players: Reviewed

The following regulated online poker sites all provide excellent customer service, a wide variety of betting options, and generous bonus offers. Dive right in and discover the best legal online casino sites for US players:

Red Dog Casino is one of the industry's most secure online gambling sites. You can trust that they will protect the confidentiality of your sensitive financial and identity details. It is a relaxing site where you can win in slot machines and play poker variations.

Pros

Deposit bonus of 225%

Accepts and pays out in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

No costs for deposits or withdrawals

Platform compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Cons

Low limits on deposits and withdrawals

No poker tournaments

Key Features

Licensed Casino - Red Dog Casino is one of the reliable and legal online gaming sites that you may access from anywhere. It is authorized by the Curacao Gaming Authority.

Nice Game Selection - Red Dog Casino offers various games in demo or free-play versions. Slots, online poker, tables, and specialties are just a few well-known gaming genres available at Red Dog Casino.

Securing User Details - Red Dog Casino requires all users to submit verification documents before withdrawing from their accounts to ensure safe transactions and secure gameplay.

Reputation

Rating - 4.3

Red Dog is a regulated online poker site with everything a top online casino should have. The site has fair and generous bonuses, a wide range of high-quality games, and a safe place to play.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

Deposit - Credit/debit cards or Bitcoin can be used to make deposits at Red Dog Casino. Bitcoin has a minimum deposit requirement of $20 and a maximum deposit cap of $1,000,000 per day. Red Dog Casino doesn't charge a fee for deposits.

Withdrawal - Red Dog Casino will accept Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards for withdrawals. The minimum withdrawal amount starts at $150 and can go up to $2,500 per transaction.

Selection of Games

Slot Games - The Red Dog Casino slots category currently has 142 games, most of which are video slots. The slot machines feature three reels, five reels, six reels, progressive jackpots, bonus rounds, and floating symbols, all neatly divided into categories.

Playing Poker - Red Dog has various poker games to choose from; there are 16 poker variants available to players. This casino has a free demo option where you can play slot machines.

Table Games - The Red Dog Casino has a good selection of table games, but only a few. There is 25 games total, some of which are classic casino games like blackjack, roulette, poker game, and baccarat.

Bonuses

Halloween Bonus - Red Dog Casino gives new players a massive 250% Halloween bonus when they sign up and make their first deposits. This bonus can be redeemed five times by new players.

New Game Bonus - With Red Dog Casino's New Game bonus, you can get a 260% match bonus and 35 free spins. You can claim this bonus three times. The minimum deposit depends on how you pay.

24/7 Bonus - There are always freebies up for grabs at Red Dog Casino. A player at Red Dog Casino can get a rebate of 120%, 135%, or 160% on their first three deposits of $30, $75, and $150, respectively. Gamers who put down Neosurf or Bitcoin might claim a 25% bonus on their initial deposit.

Live Dealer Opportunity

You can play various blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games with variable table limits and croupiers by clicking the "Live Dealer" option. You should know that the live dealer lounge has its own cashier, so you'll need to transfer dollars before you begin playing.

Customer Support

Red Dog Casino is available to you 24 hours a day, seven days per week, whether you need assistance with a deposit or cash out, an explanation of a prize, or simply a recommendation for the best game to play.

User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX)

Red Dog Casino's user interface is simple and clear, which makes it easy to find what you're looking for. The Red Dog, the theme mascot, provides the casino with a distinctive brand. A streamlined navigation bar in the dropdown menu makes each page easy to read.

Wild Casino is an online betting site launched by commission.biz in late 2017. It offers easy banking, exciting games, and generous poker bonuses. The online casino has a unique software set (it offers Betsoft and Nucleus) while also providing services to the American gaming market.

Pros

27 ways to pay, including more than a dozen cryptocurrencies

Generous bonuses

18 different live dealer games to try

Live chat customer service provides prompt answers

Cons

Does not allow sports betting

No available demos

Key Features

Games - More than 300 different kinds of casino games, including video poker, slot machines, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

Bonuses and promotions - When it comes to bonuses, Wild Casino is amongst the best. Wild Casino goes above and beyond to welcome and keep new and existing poker players with incentives and promotions.

Country availability - Although Americans and Canadians are accepted, Wild Casino does not accept activity in a few notable jurisdictions, including Australia, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States state of New Jersey.

Safety and Security - If you're looking for a secure online casino, go no further than Wild Casino. The site uses security measures such as SSL encryption and randomly generated numbers. They have a license from the Panama Gaming Commission and can legally operate there.

Reputation

Rating - 4.7

Wild Casino is a great place for people who like to play online casinos. It has a wide range of casino games, including Craps, scratch cards, and Teen Patti, which can be hard to find. The gambling site is easy to use, and the jungle theme is fun.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

Deposit - The least you can put down is USD 20. Your payment method will determine how much you can put down. For example, you can put up to USD 100,000 into your Stellar gambling account but only USD 5,000 into your American Express account.

Withdrawal - Cryptocurrency is the main way to withdraw money at Wild Casino. It's a safe choice with no fees, and the money will be in your crypto wallet within 48 hours. You can't take money out with a credit card.

Selection of Games

Video Poker Games - Wild Casino's best bitcoin cash games feature 29 unique variations. The player can choose from ten games requiring only one hand at a time or eight games requiring two or more poker players.

Slot games - Wild Casino has 23 slots of the highest caliber. Most slot machines offer over 120 different games. All the games available are video slots with five reels; hence there aren't any subcategories.

Blackjack - This is where you'll find the usual types of games. There are games like American and Single Deck Blackjack. There are also a few less common choices if you want to try something different.

Specialty Games - There are 14 different scratch card games, four different Keno games, plus a few other arcade games to choose from at Wild Casino. Each game's RTP, pay table, and other details can be viewed by clicking the Play Now button.

Baccarat - You may enjoy real money baccarat with a live dealer and win real money at Wild Casino.

Table games - This category contains any table game that does not fit into the other categories that Nucleus Gaming provides Craps, Roulette, Table Poker, Rummy, and Baccarat.

Bonuses

Welcome Bonuses - The casino provides a 100% up to $300 initial bonus. The first casino deposit is just the beginning of the Wild Casino welcome bonus (first deposit). A new player earns incentives on their first five deposits for various games, with the first deposit earning them a 250% bonus up to $1,000.

Tuesday Top Up Promo - You can use the reload bonus code every Tuesday to get an extra $50. But Tuesday isn't the only lucky day at Wild Casino. Every Wednesday, you can use another code to get a 25% reload match up to $250 when you reload your account.

Bonus for Video Poker and Table Games - WildCasino has two welcome bonuses for people who like video poker and table games instead of slots. You can use these bonuses after you've taken advantage of the first three or use them immediately as an alternative welcome bonus.

VIP Reload Bonus - You can get a 50% reload match worth up to $500 if you deposit $100 or more on Sundays.

5% Crypto Boost - Simply "opt-in" at Wild Casino to receive a 5% bonus on your cryptocurrency deposits. Then, fund your online casino account with one of the cryptocurrencies they support and start gambling online.

Live Dealer Opportunity

Wild Casino has two areas to talk to live dealers. They have a red and black lobby, but the only difference is the software provider they use. Fresh Deck Studios and Visionary iGaming run the live dealer casino at Wild Casino.

Customer Support

Although Wild Casino initially only offered email support, live chat is now an option. The customer service team at Wild Casino is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to answer questions and look into problems.

User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX)

Wild Casino utilizes software from WildCasino.ag. The site's background and colors echo the wild nature theme of the online casino. The color scheme of the online casino site is a beautiful green forest with shades of green, orange, yellow, and black. Its games are well-organized on the menu, making game choices easier.

BetOnline is one of the few services that welcomes customers from all 50 states. It is a well-known full-service gambling site providing an all-inclusive online casino, sportsbook, poker room, and racebook under one roof. Users have reported positive experiences with credit card deposits across many gaming message boards, earning them a high accessibility rating.

Pros

Includes horse racing, a legal online poker room, and an online casino

More than 20 years in the online poker market

More than 400 games

Great banking options

Good online sportsbook

Cons

Not accessible to New Jersey players

No built-in video player

Key Features

Security and Safety - You can use two-factor authentication to log in to your BetOnline account. This makes the personal information you store on the platform much safer.

Bonuses and Promotions - You can find some decent bonuses and promotions on this site. There is a large welcome bonus of $3,000 for new casino players, in addition to a few deposit matches designed for recurring consumers. Sports bettors can claim 50% of their first deposit, up to $1,000, and participate in recurring promotions.

Mobile Experience - You can download their poker app for iOS, Android, and Mac.

Reputation

Rating - 4.12

This is a great place to play various online games for real money. There are a lot of great bonuses and contest prizes that can help online players out. There are also some flexible ways to bank, a top-rated mobile experience, and a well-organized, easy-to-use interface for your convenience.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

Deposit - BetOnline accepts Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, JCB, and Diner's Club credit and debit cards, secure payment vouchers, and "Visa via Person to Person.” They also accept deposits made with Amex, but you must have made at least five deposits before using Amex (Visa).

Withdrawal - Cryptocurrencies have the fastest processing speeds. Once the casino says yes to your withdrawal, the money should appear in your account within 24 hours. Withdrawals from a crypto casino are free and offer the safest ways to pay.

Selection of Games

Video Poker - They have types of poker games that have a return-to-player rate of more than 100% if you play them perfectly.

Slots Games - Around 390 different slot games ranging from traditional fruit machines to progressive jackpot games with thousands of dollars in winnings are available at BetOnline.

Table Games - BetOnline has a large selection of digital table games. Around 30 blackjack, roulette, craps, and baccarat versions are available from various software suppliers.

Blackjack - BetOnline has every single type of blackjack game possible, including Pirate 21, Blackjack Switch, and Single Hand and Double Exposure.

Bonuses

Sports Bet Welcome Bonus - You can get a 50% bonus on your deposit of up to $1,000. These bonus funds can only be used to bet on sports, and there is a 10x rollover before you can use them.

Casino Welcome Bonus - You can get a $3,000 bonus if you match your first three deposits by 100%. You must roll over your bonus 30 times once entering the code.

200% Refer a Friend - You can get a bonus equal to 200% of your referral's first deposit for every person you get to sign up. Each referral bonus is limited to a maximum of $200 and requires a minimum deposit of $25 from the person you refer.

100% Poker Welcome Bonus - Take advantage of a 100% deposit bonus. Use the prescribed code to get a 100% match up to $1,000. This bonus is unique because BetOnline will give you an extra $5 every time you earn $50 in rake.

Live Dealer Opportunity

BetOnline, like most online sportsbooks, allows you to place bets on live games. BetOnline even gives you different ways to keep track of the live-action. The Scoreboard displays the data as it updates, while the Match Tracker display employs graphics to describe what's going on in the game.

Customer Support

BetOnline's customer service is available 24/7 if you need help with your account, making deposits or withdrawals, or playing online games. You may opt to check their Help Center and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) pages to see if your question already has an answer.

User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX)

You can switch between BetOnline's original layout and its more modern, streamlined interface.

EveryGame began as a sportsbook, and they claim to have accepted the first online sports wager. They’re now known as an excellent platform with both a sportsbook and an online casino. It is also one of the greatest online poker sites in the US.

Pros

Accepts Bitcoin

Accepts users from various nations

24/7 live chat assistance

Numerous ways to put money into your account

Cons

No cash games with live dealers

One withdrawal every week

Key Features

Gaming Software - RealTime Gaming runs the gaming platform, which has more than 300 games. You can choose from three real 5-reel slots, video poker, table games, and live dealers.

Mobile Connectivity - Customers can use instant play to get to this online sportsbook and casino or download the game software to a mobile device or desktop PC.

Reputation

Rating - 3.7

There is a good balance between the many online poker games and options for sports bettors. Customers get excellent customer service and a full mobile experience.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

Deposit - There are a lot of different limits and 15 different ways to deposit money at the Classic Casino. You can make deposits with Visa and MasterCard and use several cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash).

Withdrawal - Withdrawal may take longer than deposits depending on your payout option. Everygame accepts requests Monday through Friday. Bank wire transfers take 10-15 days, couriered cheques take five days, and the rest of the options take at least two days.

Selection of Games

Blackjack - There are three games to choose from, including suit-em-up blackjack, perfect pairs blackjack, and conventional blackjack.

Satellites - Participating in these poker games can win you a seat in a bigger tournament. One of the biggest yearly events is the Malta Poker Festival, commonly referred to as a "qualifier."

Three Reel Slots - The classic slot machines of yesteryear have three reels and anywhere from one to five pay lines.

Bonuses

$100 New Player Bonus - New online poker players are given a 100% match bonus up to $100. You must use the promo code on the cashier page and deposit a minimum of $20 to be eligible for the deal.

Casino Sign-Up Bonus - Casino players can get a 125% match up to $1000 with the bonus code during sign-ups.

$400 Welcome Bonus - Everygame Classic Casino has a 400% up to $400 bonus for new customers only.

Live Dealer Opportunity

There is no live dealer casino option at any of the EveryGame casinos. It's no secret that when it comes to playing in the online gambling industry, players favor live dealer games, especially when it comes to the more social table games.

Customer Support

EveryGame Casino players benefit from 24-hour customer service in a few ways. The most efficient is a live chat feature for quick conflict resolution, while a web form is also available for any less urgent issues.

User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX)

The Everygame online poker website is fun to explore. The text is neat and easy to read, the color scheme is smooth, and the layout is very user-friendly.

Bovada Casino is an online casino derived from Bodog Casino and caters primarily to sports bettors through a streamlined user interface. This gambling site, founded in 2011, is one of the best online poker rooms since it offers poker players a secure, profitable, entertaining playing experience.

Pros

Tournaments with big prizes

Fast cash-outs

Extra bonuses for Bitcoin users

Well-known brand quality VIP/loyalty program

Cons

Only US players are allowed

Some states have restrictions

Key Features

Software Used For Bovada Casino Games - Bovada uses BetSoft, RealTime Gaming, and Rival Gaming software. These firms create unique casino games with seamless gameplay and large payouts.

Wagering Requirements for Bonuses - Bovada incentives need wagering before winnings are released. Wager $2,500 to get a $100 bonus with a 25x wagering requirement.

Bovada Bonuses - Bovada has a variety of welcome bonuses, many of which are bigger than other sites offer.

Mobile Experience - Bovada gives people who use Android or Apple a better way to bet on the go.

Reputation

Rating - 4

Bovada has good banking options, a great mobile experience, and excellent customer service and support. Bovada now ranks amongst the best online casinos and sportsbooks available to residents of the United States.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

Deposit - This online casino lets you make one free deposit with a credit card or debit card. After that, all Visa and Mastercard transactions will cost you 5.9%. If you use Amex, you'll have to pay a fee of 9.9%.

Withdrawal - You can withdraw in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, or Litecoin. For BTC, BCH, and LTC, the least you can withdraw is $10. When you play with Ethereum, you can't take out less than $50 for some reason.

Selection of Games

Slots - The number of slots at Bovada is good, and most players will have more than enough to do. Bovada has more than 300 video slots for you to choose from.

Table Games - The number of table games is slightly higher than the number of slots. The table games are similar to what you can find at most other online casinos.

Video poker games - Suitable for those seeking to participate in casual multi-table tournaments, the poker room includes games like Deuces Wild and Joker Poker 1 Hand.

Specialty Games - If you're a bingo fan, you've found the right place on Bovada. You can also play a single keno variant, keno draw.

Bonuses

$3,000 Casino Welcome Bonus - New players who register and deposit receive this welcome bonus ranging from 100% up to $1,000.

Sports Welcome Bonuses - Bovada offers a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1000 for sports betting with a coupon code. This bonus has acceptable 5x rollover conditions.

Refer a Friend - If a player refers a friend to Bovada and that friend ends up making a successful initial deposit, the referring player receives $125.

Live Dealer Opportunity

Bovada offers Bovada Live, a real-time betting option for live sporting events. The odds are dynamic and vary frequently based on the strategy and bets made by the people.

Customer Support

You should be able to find the answer to your question quickly with a large online help section and detailed FAQs. If not, customer service is available online via email, chat, or phone.

User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX)

Bovada has a simple interface that immediately benefits you. The developers made sure every site component was easy to find and understand, including the main menu. Bovada Casino's style is eye-catching, with blends of white, gray, and vibrant red.

JuicyStakes Poker (licensed in Curacao) is a legalized online poker website that offers everything on a single platform without engaging in foul play. All forms of gaming are available in a single hub, and verified users can choose between playing for free and for real money.

Pros

Has its own platform for poker

Mobile-friendly

Live chat support 24/7

36% Rakeback available upon request

Cons

No access to live dealer casino games

Minimal monthly withdrawal limit

Key Features

Software Providers - JuicyStakes Casino uses a web-based platform to serve its games, powered by Betsoft, WM, and Nucleus Gaming.

Mobile-friendly platform - You can use JuicyStakes on any Android or iOS smartphone or tablet. The software is practically "click and play," making it incredibly user-friendly.

Depositor Freeroll - Players who have made a deposit can participate in the Depositor Freeroll.

Non-Depositor Bonus - The JuicyStakes Poker no-deposit bonus is unlike any other. The website offers a non-deposit bonus that allows you to play with a unique currency known as Gold Chips.

Supported Currencies - All real money is kept, tracked, and supported in US Dollars.

Reputation

Rating - 3.9

JuicyStakes Poker competes well despite not being as well-known as most poker sites. Its services are comparable to some of the most reliable alternatives available.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

Deposit - US players can use methods like Visa and Western Union to deposit at Juicy Stakes. Visa cards are rarely accepted, so most US players must use Western Union to make deposits.

Withdrawal - Withdrawals take 48 hours. Cashout method limits vary. JuicyStakes enables check withdrawals (checks cost $50). The minimum cashout is $25, while the maximum per transaction is $1000.

Selection of Games

Poker Games - They host regular tournaments and offer various legal online poker games.

Table Games - Standard casino games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat are all present and a must-play for any gambler with a taste for the high life.

Bonuses

$1,000 Welcome Bonus - Set up your account and deposit at least $25 to be eligible.

Match bonus - You can get this bonus as a new player by using the bonus code found on the website. It's a bonus for playing, and you get $5 for every 83.335 Player Points you get.

Live Dealer Opportunity

If you want an authentic and immersive gaming experience, you can play online poker against real people at real-world tables.

Customer Support

You can contact JuicyStakes Poker's support team at any time, day or night, using their website's built-in chat feature or at help@juicystakes.eu.

User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX)

JuicyStakes Poker offers a variety of games for new and casual players. It has some of the best online poker software since the interface constantly improves with the addition of new features.

How Poker Sites For US Players Were Picked

Finding a solid site to have a fun and safe online poker experience in the US is easy as long as you know what to research. Here are some criteria we look out for when picking the best online poker sites in the US.

Reputation

It's important that customers trust the company and that it has a good name. You are exposing your identity and betting real money, so you’ll want a vetted website.

Variety

Don't forget to experiment with a wide range of poker variations and platforms. Try different ones to find which ones you prefer. Poker should be enjoyable to play.

Traffic

Traffic to the biggest online poker sites is an important factor. This will be very important for professional and semi-professional players. You should find a legal online poker site with many active tables, especially at busy times.

Promotions and Bonuses

Look for bonuses and promotions with clear and agreeable terms. Avoid offers with high wages. Big bonuses and strict wagering requirements shouldn't put off high-stakes players. Also, keep in mind that some poker rooms have loyalty programs.

Payment Method

Online gamers pick US online poker sites based on how they can pay, not on the games they have. Always check the times of your deposits and withdrawals to know how much your transactions will cost. Make sure it meets the standards of your country.

Security and Safety

Cybersecurity threats increase steadily every day. Therefore, you should only play online games in a secure setting. If you're concerned about identity theft, you should only play at online casinos that prioritize player safety and privacy.

How to Play Online Poker As A US Player

Find A Suitable Poker Site

You have to consider your favorite games, betting limits, payment methods, how you get help, and whether a mobile option exists for US players.

Sign Up

After choosing a poker site, be sure to register. You must submit personal information such as name, DOB, address, email, etc. The law requires regulating online poker sites to verify your identity. These poker rooms prohibit underage gaming and money laundering.

Make A Deposit To Your Account

You must deposit money into your account using one of the payment options available to the cashier to play real money poker games. Afterward, head over to the promotions page to see if you can use any bonuses or specials.

Check For Bonuses/Promotions

Choosing a bonus is more challenging than just claiming the greatest possible incentive. Instead, it requires finding a bonus with simple and appealing terms. Avoid incentives with excessive wagering restrictions.

Get Into The Game

All you have to do is sit at one of the poker tables and play in one of the many cash games or tournaments. Get involved and enjoy!

Best Online Poker Sites for US Players: FAQs

Is Playing Online Poker Site Safe?

Yes, playing online poker is safe if you play at top online poker rooms or online casinos with good reputations. An iGaming authority ensures that any poker and casino operation is a legalized online poker site.

Are Online Poker Sites Legal in the US?

Yes, playing online poker is perfectly legal in the United States and other countries. It is legal to play poker online, although some restrictions make it impossible for banks to process certain credit cards.

Which Online Poker Sites Allow US Players?

Card Player only endorses the following poker sites for certain uses: Black Chip Poker, Sports Betting Poker, Global Poker, Ignition Casino, Bovada Poker, BetOnline, Americas Cardroom, and NLOP Online Poker.

Why is Traffic Level Important for a Poker Room?

Many online poker rooms need player traffic to function. A great poker room features many online players participating in the games, so there is never a lack of action.

What Is the Best Online Poker Site for Beginners?

This is subjective since the best poker site for one player might not be the best for another. When choosing where to play poker online, finding a gambling site that fits your needs is essential.

Can I Deposit Just a Small Amount at an Online Poker Room?

Yes. Most online poker sites have minimum deposits between $5 and $10, but some let you put in as little as $1. Even smaller deposits aren't possible because the room usually pays a flat fee to a payment processor like a credit card company that handles the transaction.



