Best Online Payday Loans: Top 8 Payday Loan Companies





Payday loans online can be a lifesaver when you need quick cash to cover costs you didn't plan for. The cash advance from a payday loan could help you with unexpected expenses that you can't predict, like emergency medical bills. You will need to select a reputable payday loan provider and determine the best interest rate and terms for your personal needs.

However, it can be challenging to track down the most reliable online payday lender nowadays. You should be wary of the high-interest rates that some internet lenders impose, especially if they know that the borrower has a poor credit score.

If you're trying to figure out whether or not online payday loans are the best way to finance unexpected costs, this article will examine the top 8 loan providers in the online lending marketplace and assist you to make an informed decision. We look at the interest rates, terms and conditions, prerequisites, and reputations of these payday loan providers.

Here are the top 8 online payday loan companies to consider:

CashUSA - Best Secured Personal Loan Lender Lendfy - Best Loan Provider for Easy Processing LendsmartFunding - Best Personalized Payday Loan Lender BadCreditLoans - Best Provider for Bad Credit Loans MoneyMutual - Best Cash Advance Loan Solution HolidayFunded - Most Flexible Online Installment Loan PersonalLoans - Best Loan Repayment Frame Provider ZippyLoan - Best Proprietary Trade Options Services

8 Best Online Payday Loans

CashUSA - Best Secured Personal Loan Lender

CashUSA collaborates with reputable lenders to offer low-interest loans with flexible repayment terms. Throughout the years, CashUSA has built a solid reputation as one of the best places to apply for an emergency loan. To expand the loan options available to its customers, the platform works with a variety of lenders.

Rating

4.9/5

Key Features

The noticeable and convenient features of CashUSA will assist you in better understanding how it works and determining whether a potential partnership is on the horizon.

Flexible APR- APRs for loans through CashUSA vary depending on the lender. Common rates range from 5.99% to 35.99%. Also, you should realize that CashUSA is just a connecting service for payday loan borrowers and lenders. It has no say over the interest rate offered by the lender.

Quick Request Processing- This feature enables an almost immediate review of your loan request. This is a lot quicker than submitting a loan application through a conventional bank.

Repayment Period- The length of time you have to pay back a loan from CashUSA can range from 90 days to 72 months, but this will depend on your individual loan terms and requirements.

Application Process

The application process for a CashUSA loan is quick, easy, and, most importantly, safe. Filling out the online form only takes a few minutes, and if your loan is approved, you could get the money in as little as one business day.

Here are the steps that you need to take:

Submit your loan request Provide your identification and financial details Loan approval from the lender Accept an offer Give the lender your bank account information so they can deposit the funds

Pros

No-cost service

Loans are approved within one business day

Accurate and trustworthy cash storage

Simple and fast application process

Cons

You can only borrow between $500 and $10,000

Requirements

Must be over the age of 18

Have either U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status

Have a current checking account

Include up-to-date contact information including phone numbers and email addresses

Have a net monthly income of at least $1,000

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount

The loan amount available through CashUSA is determined by the lender. The minimum loan amount is $500 and the highest loan amount is $10,000.

Depending on the terms and conditions of the loan arrangement, you'll have between 90 days and 72 months to repay it.

Lendfy - Best Loan Provider for Easy Processing

Lendfy lets you access multiple lenders and networks by filling out a single form. The provider can also give you the loan funds you require in as little as one business day (if approved). The days of standing in line at a bank, scanning and filing documents are long gone with Lendfy.

Rating

4.7/5

Key Features

Easy to Complete Application- Lendfy will only ask you for the information that the lender needs to decide whether or not to give you a loan. After you send your information, Lendfy will share it with their network of lenders and advertisers on the site.

No-Hassle Loan Offers- You may be connected with a lender within minutes of submitting your information. Prior to agreeing to an offer, you will have the opportunity to read over the terms and conditions. You can decline an offer at any time and reapply for other loan opportunities in the future.

Quick Loan Funds- If you have chosen a specific personal loan offer, you will enter into a legally binding contract with the lender and will be required to sign the contract electronically. The funds should be available in your account by the next business day.

Application Process

You can complete and submit your information through the Lendfy mobile app. If a lender is interested in working with you, you will then be taken to the lender's website. Lenders typically follow up with borrowers to verify their information. After selecting the most suitable personal loan offer, you will electronically sign a contract with the chosen lender. They could get in touch with you in a variety of ways, including by phone, email, or text message. Wait for the funds to be deposited into your bank account the following business day.

Pros

No fees to submit a loan request

Quick online application

No obligation personal loan offers

Unpaid loans are automatically renewed

Cons

Penalties for late payments or insufficient funds

Requirements

Borrowers must meet certain requirements to be considered for these loans. The requirements are as follows:

Must be at least 18 years old

Have a working bank account for making and receiving payments

Have a working phone and email account

Have a valid and active Social Security number

Citizenship or permanent resident status in the United States

Have a steady source of income

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount

Lendfy offers personal loans between $100 and $10,000. It's important to think about why you're taking out a loan and whether or not you'll be able to pay it back in the allotted time.

LendSmartFunding - Best Personalized Payday Loan Lender

LendSmartFunding is the most connected loan platform in the United States. With just a few clicks, you can connect with lenders from all over the country who will give you the best terms for financial help.

Rating

4.5/5

Key Features

Short-Term Loan Offers- You can be connected with a lender within minutes of submitting your information for a short-term loan. You are free to accept any offer you choose. If you don't like a specific offer, move on to the next one.

Reliable Team- LendSmartFunding has a customer-focused team who works tirelessly to get you the best payday loan possible.

Application Process

The application procedures for LendSmartFunding are outlined below:

To apply for a loan, simply visit the website and fill out the form with the information requested. The payday loan lenders at LendSmartFunding will review your application and determine if they can provide you with a personal loan. Lenders will let you know of an offer by phone, email, or text message. The final step in getting your loan is providing the lender with your banking details so they can deposit the funds into your account once you have agreed to the terms.

Pros

Convenient and secure online form

More payday loan lender connections are available here than with other payday loan companies

Fast deposits

Cons

Customer credit scores are evaluated

Requirements

To complete the online form, you must meet the following requirements:

You must be at least 18 years old

You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Have a working bank account for making payments and receiving funds

Present documentation confirming your eligibility to work in the United States, such as a valid Social Security number or another form of legal identification.

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount

LendSmartFunding allows you to borrow between $2,000 and $10,000 quickly and easily.

BadCreditLoans - Best Provider for Bad Credit Loans

A lender's decision to give you a loan and the terms of that loan often depend on your credit history. Luckily, some lenders, like BadCreditLoans, provide bad credit loans. So, if your credit isn't good enough to get a loan from a traditional bank or other online payday loan platform, BadCreditLoans may be your best option.

Rating

4/5

Key Features

No Credit Score Requirement- Personal loans for borrowers with low credit scores or no credit at all are categorized as bad credit loans. Even borrowers with extremely low credit scores may be able to obtain financing through BadCreditLoans because of the no credit score requirement.

100% Free Service- You can use this loan service for free and without obligation. You can look for all types of credit-related services such as debt relief, credit restoration, and credit monitoring.

Application Process

Fill out the easy online form Look at your loan choices Check out your offers and all the options available on BadCreditLoans (even the options that aren't loans to see if any of them make sense for you)

Pros

Loan requests are fast and free

Access to educational resources is available

Cons

Multiple offers from lenders can get overwhelming

Requirements

People with bad credit might still be able to get a loan with BadCreditLoans if the requirements below are met:

Must be 18 or older

Show proof of citizenship, like a Social Security number, or proof that you are legally living in the country

Have your own checking account

Have a working phone number

Provide a valid email address

Have a steady source of income, like a full-time job, your own business, or disability or Social Security benefits

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount

BadCreditLoans acts as a marketplace for connecting borrowers and lenders. It has loan limits of up to $10,000. In addition, you can choose from a 3 to 36-month payback plan.

MoneyMutual - Best Cash Advance Loan Solution

MoneyMutual is another provider of loans for those with bad credit. Customers with bad credit scores who need emergency cash can choose from a number of different financial services offered by MoneyMutual.

Regardless of your credit score, MoneyMutual may be able to assist you if you're looking for mid-range, short-term loans.

Rating

4.8/5

Key Features

Excellent Customer Support- MoneyMutual is a company that cares about its customers and gives them great service and support. If you have any problems or concerns with the platform, you can ask for help from their highly trained and skilled support staff.

Safe And Secure Platform- It's risky to use unsecured networks to transfer sensitive info like bank account numbers and Social Security numbers. Luckily, MoneyMutual has a secure platform that protects all user data that’s submitted.

Stress-Free Application Process- The best thing about MoneyMutual is that creating an account does not cost anything and the application process is easy. You can check it out and see if it fits your needs. If it does, you can apply for a loan on the platform.

Transparent Lending Process- The lenders on this platform adhere to a straightforward loan procedure. The loan amount, interest rate, terms of the payday loan, fees, and repayment date will all be presented to you by the lender.

Application Process

To start using MoneyMutual, you must:

Submit some basic information about yourself using the online form. This includes things like your name, address, email address, and phone number. MoneyMutual will then send you a verification email, so be sure that the info you submit is accurate. After the application has been checked and validated, the system will check to verify if the user is eligible for a loan. If the answer is yes, your application will be processed further and sent to different lenders.

Pros

Quick access to funds

Small and medium-sized loans are available

Even those with poor credit may have loan opportunities

Easy-to-use platform

Educational materials are accessible

Cons

The application and verification process is more thorough compared to other online loan companies

Requirements

The primary requirements for loan eligibility with MoneyMutual are listed below:

18 years of age or older

Living in the US

Have a reliable income source

Possess a working checking account

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount

MoneyMutual advertises loans of up to $2500. This is a reasonable top limit, although smaller loans of $300 or $500 are also typical.

HolidayFunded - Most Flexible Online Installment Loan

HolidayFunded is an online lending marketplace where multiple lenders decide right away if you can borrow money. HolidayFunded expedites the process of obtaining a loan so that you can receive the funds you need in as little as one business day.

Rating

4.5/5

Key Features

Real-Time Responses- Once you submit your information and a lender is interested in working with you, HolidayFunded will redirect you to the lender's website where you can review the loan's terms and conditions in more detail.

Dependable Customer Support- HolidayFunded is one of the best payday loan providers in terms of customer service and support. If you have any problems with the platform, you can ask one of their highly trained and skilled support staff for help.

Application Process

The entire application process takes place online and in a few simple steps:

Fill out the online form with the required information. If a lender wants to work with you, you will be notified and directed to their website (Look for a phone call, email, or text message from them as well). Select the best loan offer and sign a contract electronically with the lender of your choice. The funds will be deposited into your bank account the following business day.

Requirements

If you want a personal loan from HolidayFunded, you need to make sure you meet the standard requirements first:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a valid Social Security number (SSN)

Be a US citizen or permanent resident

Have a working phone number and email address

Meet the minimum income amount required by your lender

Have a proper bank account where you can receive money and make loan payments

Have a consistent source of income

Pros

Easy-to-navigate user interface

Quick money borrowing solutions

Great customer service

Cons

Fees for late or inadequate payments

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount

Through HolidayFunded's streamlined online lending process, borrowers can gain access to loans that fall anywhere between $100 and $10,000.

PersonalLoans - Best Loan Repayment Frame Provider

PersonalLoans is one of the most established online marketplaces for personal loans. While the platform is not a direct lender, it acts as a middleman between borrowers and lending companies offering various loan amounts, terms, and payday loan rates.

Rating

4/5

Key Features

Wide Range of Loan Products- One of the best things about PersonalLoans is that it can help people with various financial needs. With a wide range of payday loan lenders, PersonalLoans is a website where you can access all different types of lending solutions - from short-term loans to long-term loans.

Same Day Loan Approval- Applying for short-term loans, such as a payday loan, through PersonalLoans increases your chances of getting the money deposited within a few hours. This is one of the many reasons why PersonalLoans is considered one of the top online marketplaces for quick loans.

Simple Loan Application- PersonalLoans keeps things straightforward thanks to its simple loan application and user-friendly website. You don't need to be a borrowing expert to use the website or submit an application. PersonalLoans will walk you through the entire process.

Application Process

To apply for a loan with PersonalLoans, follow the simple steps listed below:

Click the ‘Get Started’ button Select one of the loan amounts listed on the webpage Enter your address, contact information, monthly income, and a few other personal details to apply for a payday loan online Receive and review lender offers Sign the contract Receive the funds in your bank account

Pros

Fast cash for payday loans

Several loan products are available

No collateral requirement

Reduced interest rates

High maximum loan amount ($35,000)

Cons

PersonalLoans is not considered a direct lender, but the company will help you get several lender offers

Requirements

Many of the requirements will depend on the type of loan you choose, but all applicants must meet the following criteria in order to apply:

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Be at least 18 years old

Hold a current ID

Have a valid Social Security number

Have a steady source of income

Maintain a checking account

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount

The loan amount with PeronsalLoans could be anywhere from $1,000 to $35,000.

ZippyLoan - Best Proprietary Trade Options Services

ZippyLoan is a place where you can get payday loans and personal loans online quickly and easily.

It’s important to note that ZippyLoan is not a bank or credit union, like most of the other services on this list. Rather, ZippyLoan helps borrowers obtain cash advances and quick funds with payday loans online. This service works with direct payday lenders and borrowers with varying credit histories and scores, including those with bad credit scores.

Rating

4.2/5

Key Features

Various Short-Term Loan Options- ZippyLoan helps you find personal lending options for various uses, including debt consolidation, home repairs and renovations, large unexpected bills, and other personal needs.

No Prepayment Fees- According to ZippyLoan's website, prepayment will usually not result in a penalty or additional fee. However, it also states that particular terms are dependent on the lender. That means you should review all prepayment penalties and other fees with your lender.

Fast Access To Funds- In some cases, you can get your money in as little as one business day with ZippyLoan.

Application Process

Click the ‘Get Started’ button on the ZippyLoan website. Fill out the online loan application and provide all the information required. After you've submitted your application, ZippyLoan will connect you with a payday loan provider. If your desired loan is granted, you will receive an email outlining the terms (the loan amount, interest rate, and repayment schedule). You can choose to accept the loan offer or keep looking.

Pros

Minimum loan amounts that are fairly low

Fast approval

Great customer service

No minimum credit score required

Flexible eligibility requirements

Cons

No customer support phone number

Requirements

As part of the application process, you will need to meet the following criteria:

Applicants must have a valid checking account in their own name.

Lenders must be at least 18 years old.

Having steady employment is necessary

If you are at least 18 and have a steady source of income you are eligible to apply

Minimum and Maximum Loan Amount

Payday loan lenders who work with ZippyLoan provide loans that range from $100 to $15,000. How much you can borrow will depend on your income, credit history, and other important things that personal loan lenders look at.

What Is An Online Payday Loan?

Payday loans are short-term loan advances that are typically based on how much the borrower earns. Borrowers may request this type of unsecured personal loan because of major, unexpected expenses arising from a medical emergency, natural disaster, etc.

Payday loan interest rates are higher compared to more traditional lending options, and the terms and conditions of the loan are often stricter. Most payday loans are available for amounts between $100 to $1,000, though this will vary from state to state.

Since a payday loan is considered a short-term loan, borrowers generally have to pay the loan back within a short period of time (typically 30 days or less).

Some States Regulate High-Interest Rates

Payday loans are not available in all states. Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia do not allow for payday lending options.

Other states still permit payday loans but have set max APRs for them. However, not all states impose such limits on the interest rates for payday loans.

It’s best to check the maximum annual percentage rate (APR) for a loan before accepting the offer.

How Do Payday Loans Work?

Here's how payday loans work and what you should anticipate from cash advance online lenders:

Borrowers can fill out a loan application online on one of the sites mentioned above. Most applications will require a recent pay stub, a bank account number, and proof of identity.

Various online lenders will check the application and verify the information provided. They want to ensure that the applicant does not owe a lot of money and can afford to repay the loan.

If your loan application is accepted, you can get the money sent to your bank account in a day or two. The loan amount, interest rate, and repayment terms will vary from person to person.

The borrower is then responsible to pay back the owed money on time.

Rates & Fees of Online Payday Loans

The annual percentage rate (APR) for payday loans is usually between 300% and 500%. These rates are much higher than what is used for credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, etc.

Main Requirements for Getting a Payday Loan

Here are some of the main requirements for getting a payday loan with most lenders:

Be of legal age (18 years or older)

Maintain a valid checking account

Provide a government-issued ID

Provide proof of income and proof of employment

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Payday Alternative Loans

Payday Alternative Loans (PALs) are offered by federal credit unions and allow some members to borrow modest sums of money at a lower interest rate than regular payday loans. The repayment terms are usually longer as well.

Here are some other payday loan alternatives and options for getting money quickly:

Local Nonprofits And Charities: Local funding sources, like community centers and local nonprofits, can be helpful if you're dealing with an emergency.

Borrow From A Credit Union: Credit unions are member-owned and offer personal loans at lower interest rates.

Form A Lending Circle: A lending circle is a group of people who agree to pool a specific amount of money each month. One member can borrow the full amount one month and another can borrow the full amount the next month.

Borrow From Family Or Friends: Another option is to ask your family or friends to loan you money (hopefully with no interest).

Apply For A Bad Credit Personal Loan: Instead of getting a payday loan, you might be able to get a personal loan for people with a low credit score. Several online lenders offer bad credit loans, which typically range from $500 to $10,000.

What to Pay Attention to When Getting a Payday Loan

When cash is needed quickly, an instant payday loan can be a lifesaver. While it is true that some payday loan alternatives may be a better fit for you, online payday loan providers can definitely assist if you want a personal loan as quickly as possible.

Below are some things to pay attention to when getting a payday loan:

Application requirements

Eligibility criteria

Interest rates

Repayment terms

The terms & conditions of the loan

The company’s reputation and license

You will also want to avoid unnecessary risks, such as:

Unlicensed Online Lenders: Borrowing money from unlicensed online payday lenders is risky because they may not be regulated in your state.

Failure To Read The Fine Print: Applying for a payday loan usually entails signing a legally binding contract that outlines the loan's terms and conditions. Read the agreement in its entirety and ask questions if you do not fully understand the terms of the loan.

Inability To Make Timely Payments: Failing to pay back owed money within the time frame agreed upon in the contract may result in serious consequences. Interest on the outstanding balance will be increased significantly, especially with a payday loan. Ultimately, if you take out a payday loan or any other type of loan, make sure that you repay it on time.

Advantages of Online Payday Loans

Here are some advantages of online payday loans:

Simple and Convenient: It should only take a few minutes to complete the application for a payday loan.

No Credit Checks: Many payday loans do not require a credit check, which is ideal for people with poor credit or no credit at all.

Varying Uses: With instant payday loans, the lender has no control over how the money is spent. Many borrowers use payday loans for unexpected expenses like medical costs and auto repairs.

Best Online Payday Loans FAQs

What Payday Loans are Easy to Get?

Online payday loans are fast and easy to get. But you should know that payday loans, whether you get them online or in person, usually have very high interest rates and very short terms for paying them back.

How to Get a Payday Loan Online?

To get a payday loan online, you have to fill out a loan application form with your personal and financial details.

Is It Possible To Get A Payday Loan With Bad Credit?

Yes, it is possible to get a payday loan with bad credit. Borrowers with bad credit can use the lending services listed in this article for payday loans.

Is It Possible To Get An Online Loan Without A Credit Check?

Yes, it is possible to get an online loan without a credit check. Some lending providers will offer you a personal loan without conducting a credit check.