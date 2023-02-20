Best Online Casino Canada: Top 7 Casinos for Canadian Players in 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Disclaimer: Betting and gambling involve an element of financial risk and can be addictive. Always gamble responsibly and within your means. Please be aware that online gambling may not be legal in all areas, and it is important to check the legal status of online gambling in your region to avoid any issues. All gambling sites and guides are intended for individuals aged 18 and over.



Are you looking for the best online casinos in Canada? The growing popularity of Canadian online casinos has resulted in a surge in the number of websites where players can bet and potentially win real money.

You have a wide range of casino sites to choose from, offering a variety of games such as online slots, traditional table games, and live dealers. While this abundance of options is good, it can also make it difficult to determine which online casinos are reputable and worth your time.

That's why we've done the research for you and compiled a list of the top 7 Canadian online casino sites. From high-quality graphics and top-notch game selection to generous bonuses and reliable customer service, these casinos offer Canadian players the best online gambling experience. Plus, all of the casinos on our list are licensed and regulated, so you can trust that all virtual bets will be safe and secure.

Find the best Canadian online casino for you today:

Overview Of The Best Online Canadian Casinos

Red Dog Casino

Red Dog Casino, launched in 2019, is a top choice for Canadians looking to play online casino games for real money.

Number Of Games: 100+

Score: 99%

El Royale

El Royale Casino was established in 2020 by a company with a long history in the online casino industry. The site features a wide range of online casino games, secure payments, and 24/7 customer support.

Number Of Games: 200+

Score: 97%

Wild Casino

Wild Casino is an online casino that offers a variety of gaming options and is available to players from around the world, with some exceptions.

Number Of Games: 500+

Score: 95%

Slots Empire

Slots Empire Casino was licensed by Curacao in 2019 and is owned by Abarth Solutions OU, which also owns Red Dog Casino. This top online casino site offers a variety of RealTime Gaming options.

Number Of Games: 200+

Score: 94%

KatsuBet

Despite only launching in 2020, KatsuBet Casino has made significant progress in the iGaming industry. The platform offers a variety of popular slot games, table games, and more.

Number Of Games: 7,000+

Score: 96%

North Casino

North Casino, which opened in 2021, has proven to be a safe and reliable online casino for Canadian players.

Number Of Games: 1,500+

Score: 95%

Jackpot City

Jackpot City is one of the oldest online casinos, having launched in 1998. It is licensed and regulated under the Malta Gaming Authority.

Number Of Games: 500+

Score: 94%

Top 7 Best Online Casinos in Canada

Red Dog Casino - Best Canadian Online Casino Overall

Red Dog Casino is an online casino that allows users to play games for real money. It launched in 2019 and is available to players in Canada.

Well-known software providers power Red Dog Casino, including Visionary iGaming and Realtime Gaming. The games offered by RealTime Gaming can be accessed through any web-based instant play platform.

Red Dog Casino also offers a mobile casino that allows users to play games for real money on their mobile devices.

Pros

Has a valid license from the government of Curacao

Unlike most online casinos, Red Dog allows US players to participate

Generous bonuses and promotions

Responsive customer support

There are no banking fees

Cons

No live dealer games

Key Features & Highlights: 4.8/5

The key features of Red Dog Casino include the following:

Regulated Casino: Red Dog Casino is a trusted online casino licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority.

Excellent Mobile Version: Red Dog Casino offers high-quality casino games on mobile devices.

Secure Platform: Red Dog Casino requires users to submit identity verification documents before withdrawing money from their accounts to ensure the safety of all transactions and gameplay.

Great Game Selection: Red Dog Casino is known for its selection of slot games, poker games, table games, and roulette games, powered by robust gaming software from companies like RealTime Gaming.

Game Quality & Variety: 4/5

Red Dog Casino customers can choose from over 180 unique slot games, with more options coming soon from RealTime Gaming and Visionary iGaming. Currently, more than 24 table games can be played on the site, in addition to over a dozen varieties of video poker and a wide selection of other online slot games.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

The customer service team at Red Dog Casino is highly efficient at resolving problems. Support services are available 24/7 via phone, live chat, or email.

Compatibility & Software Providers: 4/5

Most of Red Dog Casino's games are provided by RTG (RealTime Gaming) or VI (Visionary iGaming), two leading software providers in the industry. They are actively working on adding more titles to the site, reducing the risk of players experiencing boredom. These providers do not offer live dealer games at Red Dog Casino currently.

User Interface & User Experience (UI/UX): 4.5/5

Red Dog Casino has a user interface that is relatively simple and straightforward, providing users with everything they would expect from an online casino. The graphics are high-quality, and site navigation is easy.

Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5

New players are eligible for a range of generous welcome bonuses and other incentives. Red Dog offers a 225% match on your first five deposits up to $12,250 and an additional 20% if you use Bitcoin or Neosurf. There are also great offers for existing players who continue to play at Red Dog Casino.

Welcome Bonus: 225% bonus up to $12,250 with code WAGGINGTAILS

24/7 Bonus: 120% match for $30 deposits, 135% match for $75 deposits, and 160% match for $150 deposits with code SUPERDOG (extra 25% match for Bitcoin deposits)

Free Spins: Get up to 120 free spins with code SHOWTIME

Payment Options: 4.8/5

It's easy to make deposits and cash out at Red Dog Casino. Players can start by funding their accounts on the cashier section of the website. Red Dog Casino does not charge any fees for Visa, MC, BTC, Litecoin, Neosurf, or Flexepin deposits.

El Royale - Best For Real Money Casino Games

El Royale Casino is an online gambling platform inspired by the Roaring 1920s. The site offers online slot games, video poker, and a live dealer casino.

The site is mobile friendly and can be accessed on iOS or Android devices.

New players can take advantage of various promotions, including a bonus worth 240% of their initial deposit and free spins on the Bubble Bubble 2 slot machine.

Pros

Generous perks and deals

Excellent game variety, including 200+ slot games

24/7 customer assistance

No deposit or withdrawal fees

Cons

There is a $150 minimum withdrawal limit

Key Features & Highlights: 4.5/5

El Royale Casino offers a variety of features and perks:

User-Friendly Casino Games: El Royale has a user-friendly, mobile-friendly interface with over 200 slot machines and table games to choose from.

Great Customer Support: The customer service team is available 24/7 via phone, email, and live chat to respond promptly to inquiries.

VIP Program: There are VIP-only promotions with generous bonus incentives.

Game Quality & Variety: 4.8/5

El Royale Casino offers over 200 mobile-friendly online slots powered by Realtime Gaming software featuring state-of-the-art visuals and lifelike animations.

Progressive jackpots like Aladdin's Wishes and Aztec's Millions offer seven-figure prizes to the luckiest players while also providing high-quality entertainment for players wagering smaller amounts.

In addition to slot games, El Royale offers more than a dozen live dealer games that allow players to have an authentic "in-person" betting experience from the comfort of their homes. These include American and European roulette, VIP blackjack, baccarat, and Super 6.

While El Royale may have fewer games available, they prioritize quality over quantity.

Customer Service: 5/5

El Royale Casino offers 24/7 support. Dedicated staff members are available via phone, email, and live chat to quickly resolve any issues.

Compatibility & Software Providers: 4.8/5

El Royale Casino is powered by Realtime Gaming, a well-known software developer. Its slot games, such as Ancient Gods, Asgard, and Big Shot, are highly rated and are just a few of the many available.

User Interface & User Experience (UI/UX): 4/5

While El Royale does not have a dedicated app, its website is still user-friendly and enables users to play any of its 200+ games right from their mobile devices.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

New players at El Royale Casino have a variety of welcome bonuses and special offers to choose from.

Welcome Bonus: 250% welcome bonus with code TRUECROWN

Special Slots Bonus: Up to 165% bonus with code ROYALHOUR

Free Spins: Up to 100 free spins with code CHICAGO

Payment Options: 4.9/5

El Royale Casino offers a range of banking options for new and existing customers, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, debit and credit cards, NeoSurf, and Flexepin.

The minimum deposit for NeoSurf or Flexepin payments is $10, while the minimum for using Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Ethereum is $20. The minimum deposit for debit and credit cards is $30.

You must have at least $150 in profits to request a payout. Until you reach a higher tier in the VIP program, your withdrawal limit will be $2,500 per withdrawal.

Cryptocurrency payouts are processed and delivered within one to two business days, while other methods typically take three to five business days to reach the recipient's bank account.

Wild Casino - Best Game Selection

Wild Casino is a premier destination for online gaming enthusiasts. With a wide variety of video poker games, table games, slot machines, live dealers, and more, there's something for everyone at this online casino.

With over 120 slot machines available and stunning 3D graphics and animations, Wild Casino offers an unparalleled gambling experience. Wild Casino even accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option, making it a popular choice for players throughout the United States and Canada.

Thanks to its top-notch game quality and fantastic aesthetic design, you'll have the best gambling experience at Wild Casino.

Pros

$5,000 welcome deposit bonus

Hundreds of options available to Canadian players

Better bonuses for cryptocurrency deposits

There are many ways to deposit and withdraw funds

Easy-to-use interface

Cons

While there are plenty of ways to play online casino games, there are only a few sports betting options

Key Features & Highlights: 4.8/5

Here are some key features of Wild Casino:

Easy-To-Use Website Design: Wild Casino boasts a sleek and easy-to-use website design with a dark color scheme that is visually appealing. The site is also very user-friendly and intuitive, with tabs at the top allowing players to navigate to different types of games quickly.

Extensive Gaming Options: Whether you're a seasoned gambler or just starting out, you'll find plenty of exciting games to keep you entertained at Wild Casino. From classic table games and video poker to the latest slot machines and live dealers, Canadian players will find an extensive list of options to choose from.

Exciting Promotions: As a VIP member of Wild Casino, you'll gain access to exclusive promotions and perks. One such offer is the weekly reload on Sundays, where you can receive a 50% bonus of up to $500 on any deposit. This is just one example of the many special perks available at Wild Casino, making it a rewarding place to play your favorite games.

Game Quality & Variety: 4.9/5

Wild Casino offers an extensive selection of five-reel video slots, with over 125 options. You can try your luck on popular slot games from Nucleus Gaming, like Howling at the Moon, or you can play some of Betsoft's top-rated games, such as Spinfinity Man and Rockstar.

In addition to video slots, Wild Casino offers a live casino experience where you can play against live dealers. This is a great way to test your skills at classic games like American Roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. With a live casino and a wide variety of other casino games available, Wild Casino provides endless entertainment and fun for players.

Customer Service: 4/5

Wild Casino values its customers and has a dedicated customer service team ready to assist with any questions or concerns. The reps are known for being quick to respond and easy to get in touch with.

Players can email the support team and receive prompt assistance with general inquiries. While email support is reliable and efficient, it’s not as quick as their live chat support. Unfortunately, Wild Casino does not offer phone assistance to players at this time.

Compatibility & Software Providers: 4.5/5

Whether you prefer to play on a smartphone or tablet, you'll have no trouble accessing and playing your favorite games at Wild Casino. Wild Casino is fully compatible with mobile devices, allowing players to enjoy all of its casino games on the go. The instant-play app uses Adobe Flash to deliver a seamless mobile gaming experience, ensuring that all games run smoothly on your device.

User Interface & User Experience (UI/UX): 4.8/5

Wild Casino has a sleek website design and intuitive interface. The site's color scheme of green, orange, yellow, and black, along with a background of a dense green jungle, reflects the site’s wild nature theme.

On the home page, players can easily access the newest and most popular games, with links to different casino games and the live casino right below the main navigation bar. The menu is well organized, making it easy for players to find the games they want to play. Links to promotions, banking options, and other important pages can be found at the top of the home page.

Overall, Wild Casino's website makes it easy for players to find what they want.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

When you sign up for Wild Casino, you can take advantage of a generous welcome bonus that is eligible for your first few deposits. As a current player, you'll also want to check out the promotions page at Wild Casino, where you can find free spin offers, deposit match bonuses, and more. You'll also have the opportunity to participate in tournaments with live dealers and win prizes.

With a wide variety of promotions available, Wild Casino is a great place to sign up and start playing your favorite games.

Welcome Bonus: 250% welcome bonus up to $1,000 with code WILD250

Deposit Bonus: Up to two 50% deposit bonuses on Wednesdays with code HUMPDAY2

Deposit Match Bonus: 100% match up to $1,000 on your first 5 deposits with code WILD100

Payment Options: 5/5

Wild Casino offers a wide range of banking options for deposits and withdrawals. There are 27 ways to deposit money and 17 ways to cash out. One of the quickest and most convenient options is to use cryptocurrency. There are no fees for making deposits or withdrawals using cryptocurrency.

It's worth noting that Wild Casino charges a fee of up to 9.75% if you use a credit card, debit card, or prepaid gift card, which is considered high compared to some other casinos that only charge a 3% fee or no fee at all. Overall, it's worth considering the fees and processing times when deciding which banking method to use.

Slots Empire - Best For Online Slots

If you're looking for a visually stunning online casino, look no further than Slots Empire. With its Roman-inspired aesthetic, this casino transports players to an ancient world.

Players from Canada will appreciate the convenience of being able to use their credit cards to deposit and withdraw funds in US dollars, Euros, or Canadian dollars. Another significant benefit of Slots Empire is the lack of withdrawal fees, which is a major perk for players who want to claim the most out of their winnings.

In terms of game selection, Slots Empire has something for everyone. You'll find both traditional casino games and a live dealer platform, all of which are accessible from a mobile device. Whether you're looking for classic table games or the latest slot releases, you'll find it all at Slots Empire.

Pros

Plenty of casino games and live dealer options

Quick payouts and no fees

Backed by RealTime Gaming software

Cons

The menu design on the homepage is extensive and may be confusing for some users

Key Features & Highlights: 5/5

Below are some of the key features and highlights of Slots Empire:

Generous Welcome Bonus: With 220% slots match for new players, this casino offers a great start to your gaming experience.

Hundreds Of Casino Games: Slots Empire provides over 200 casino games, including live dealer options.

Fun Site Aesthetic: The fun and visually appealing Roman Empire theme adds to the site's overall appeal and the player's experience.

Quick Deposits and Payouts: When it comes to deposits and payouts, Slots Empire Casino supports various banking methods for fast and convenient transactions.

Desktop and Mobile-Friendly Platform: The site is both desktop and mobile-friendly, allowing you to play your favorite games at home and on the go.

Game Quality & Variety: 4.5/5

Slots Empire offers over 240 real money slots and other casino games for players to enjoy. From heist adventures in Cash Bandits 3 to a Mexico trip in Diamond Fiesta, there's something for everyone at Slots Empire.

Customer Service: 5/5

At Slots Empire, customers have access to many resources to help them with frequent questions that may arise. The FAQ page, which can be accessed by clicking on the "See More" tab in the main menu, provides detailed answers to various questions about deposits, promotions, and other topics.

If you cannot find the information you need on the FAQ page, you can contact a customer service representative via phone or the live chat feature.

Whether you want to browse the FAQ page or speak with a representative directly, Slots Empire makes it easy to get the help you need.

Compatibility & Software Providers: 4.8/5

Slots Empire is an excellent option for players who prefer to gamble on their phones. The site has a well-designed mobile version that is easy to use and navigate. We've found that the pages load quickly, and the games run smoothly.

The site is powered by Realtime Gaming (RTG) and Visionary iGaming, both highly respected software providers, ensuring high quality and variety in the games offered.

User Interface & User Experience (UI/UX): 4.6/5

One of the standout features of Slots Empire is its user-friendly design. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a seasoned player, the site makes it easy to find what you're looking for.

On the mobile version of the site, the games are optimized for touch screens. The buttons and text are the right size and easy to tap, which makes it easy to access and play your favorite games on the go. Overall, Slots Empire provides players with a smooth and intuitive experience on both desktops and mobile devices.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5

With many great promotions and bonuses available, Slots Empire Casino is a top choice for players looking for a rewarding gaming experience.

Welcome Bonus: 250% slots match with code GREAT250

Free Spins: Up to 110 free spins on Run Rabbit Run with code EASTERSPINS

24/7 Bonus: Up to 150% match with code REINFORCE, and there’s no limit on how many times the code can be redeemed

Payment Options: 4.3/5

Slots Empire offers multiple payment options, including credit cards (Visa and Mastercard) and tech-savvy options like NeoSurf, Flexepin, Tether, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin.

Once you've set up your account, it's easy to deposit money, but you'll need to complete the verification process before requesting your first withdrawal. You'll need to provide documents to confirm your identity. The process takes a few days to complete, but it's an important step to ensure compliance with the Government of Curacao.

Additionally, Slots Empire uses the latest encryption technology to protect your data and information. These security measures ensure that you can play with confidence.

KatsuBet - Best For High-End Table Games

KatsuBet Casino is relatively new to the online casino industry but already has thousands of games from various software developers. This shows that the casino offers players a wide range of high-quality gaming options from multiple categories.

With bonus offers and daily bonuses available, players have numerous opportunities to earn extra money every week. KatsuBet has an extensive rewards program, a generous welcome package, and exclusive perks and rewards for loyal players.

KatsuBet Casino is a top choice for Canadian players seeking a fun and rewarding online gambling experience.

Pros

Considerable number of games to play

Many chances to win real money

Mobile-friendly platform

Cons

Some countries can't access the site

Key Features & Highlights: 4.7/5

Here are some standout features of KatsuBet:

Trustworthy Online Casino: Since its launch in 2020, KatsuBet has established a reputation as a reliable and safe online casino for e-gaming. All games are RNG-certified, ensuring that they are fair and trustworthy.

Huge Selection Of Games: In addition to offering a wide variety of traditional casino games like slots, jackpots, table games, and card games, KatsuBet also has a selection of video poker games, live dealer games, and Bitcoin games.

Easy Registration: Signing up on the KatsuBet website is straightforward. Once you've completed the registration process, you'll gain access to the casino's games and features.

Game Quality & Variety: 4.5/5

KatsuBet Casino is becoming well-known for its broad selection of games, which cater to players of all preferences and levels. You'll find games from all the popular software providers, including iSoftBet, Thunderkick, Yggdrasil Gaming, Play'n GO, and Pragmatic Play.

You can play traditional slots, video slots, and table games, as well as live dealer games and the chance to play for massive prizes in progressive jackpot games.

If you're a fan of table games, KatsuBet's live dealer selection is next level. You can play classic games like roulette, blackjack, and poker with a real dealer.

Customer Service: 5/5

At KatsuBet, customer service is a top priority. If you have questions or concerns while using the site, several support options are available.

The casino's FAQ page is an excellent resource for finding answers to common questions, and the live chat feature helps you get more personalized assistance. If you need a more in-depth response, you can also use the email contact form to get in touch with a representative.

Support reps are available 24/7 to answer your questions or fix any issues you may have.

Compatibility & Software Providers: 4.7/5

KatsuBet holds a full gaming license from Curacao eGaming and has undergone extensive third-party audits to ensure the integrity of its games. The casino also takes the safety and security of its players very seriously. All sensitive data is encrypted using SSL technology, and user data is never shared with third parties.

User Interface & User Experience (UI/UX): 4.5/5

KatsuBet recognizes the importance of mobile gaming. As a result, the casino’s site is fully accessible on mobile devices. The mobile site offers the same selection of games as the desktop version, including slots, live dealer games, table games, and more. It’s optimized for use on Android and Apple devices and offers smooth and seamless gameplay.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

KatsuBet offers a wide selection of games, a reliable gaming experience, and several generous deposit bonuses.

1st Deposit Bonus: 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins (no bonus code required)

2nd Deposit Bonus: 75% up to 1.25 BTC with code 2DEP

3rd Deposit Bonus: 50% up to 1.25 BTC with code 3DEP

4th Deposit Bonus: 100% up to 1 BTC + 100 free spins with code 4DEP

Payment Options: 5/5

KatsuBet is a multi-currency online casino. You can make deposits and request payouts using Visa, Maestro, Mastercard, PurplePay, Neosurf, ecoPayz, iDebit, Interac, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, STICPAY, QIWI, Rapid Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, and YooMoney.

It's worth noting that KatsuBet has min/max withdrawal limits per transaction that vary depending on the payment method, and some methods have additional fees associated with them.

Overall, KatsuBet offers a variety of convenient and reliable payment options for both deposits and withdrawals, making it easy for players to manage money and access winnings.

North Casino - Best For Free Spins

North Casino is one of Canada's most trusted and best online casinos. The site offers high-quality real-money casino games from all the top providers thanks to its partnership with the casino software provider SoftSwiss.

Even though North Casino just recently launched, the site already offers thousands of games powered by industry leaders like Microgaming, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, and more. With many different slots, video poker, roulette, keno, blackjack, and bingo variations, you can play all your favorite casino games from the comfort of your home.

Overall, North Casino may be the right choice if you're looking for a new and exciting Canadian online casino. It offers many top-quality video slots, such as Mega Moolah and Immortal Romance, and a generous $5,000 welcome bonus for Canadian players to enjoy their favorite slot machines and table games.

Pros

Many progressive jackpot slots

Wide selection of live dealer casino games, slots, and table games

Many bonuses and promotions available to both new and existing players

Excellent site design and mobile gaming interface

Cons

You cannot withdraw anything less than C$100

Key Features & Highlights: 4.5/5

Here are some of the main perks available at North Casino:

Impressive Game Variety: North Casino offers a wide variety of games from top developers, providing a diverse selection of table games and slot genres. This allows players to have a well-rounded gaming experience.

Live Casino Games: North Casino features various live games from Microgaming, including blackjack, baccarat, poker, and several lottery variants.

Loyalty Program: Members at North Casino can earn points for playing, which can be redeemed for cash or free spins

Game Quality & Variety: 5/5

North Casino offers an incredible selection of the best online casino games for Canadian players. This includes popular slot machines such as Mega Moolah, Immortal Romance, ThunderStruck II, and Sakura Fortune. Players can try out these games and play free slots online before playing for real money.

In addition to slots, North Casino also offers a selection of live casino games and classic table games from top developers like BGaming and Microgaming. There are over 60 options for blackjack, poker, baccarat, and other table games. There are also several variants of roulette and video poker on ​​North Casino.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

North Casino offers 24/7 support via live chat and email, assisting players with any questions or concerns. In our experience, the customer service team was helpful and responded promptly to our inquiries.

Compatibility & Software Providers: 4.7/5

North Casino uses software from a variety of top providers in the industry, including BGaming, Evolution, GameArt, iSoftBet, PGSoft, Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, and Quickspin. These are all well-known and respected software providers in the online casino industry.

The North Casino website is designed to be mobile-friendly and can be accessed on a variety of devices, including smartphones and tablets. Players can enjoy the same games and features on their mobile devices as they would on a desktop computer. While North Casino does not currently have a dedicated mobile app, the site is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

User Interface & User Experience (UI/UX): 4.5/5

North Casino has a user-friendly, responsive interface that is easy to navigate. The site loads quickly, and the menus are well-organized, making it easy for new players to find and access the many games available to them. Overall, the site design is polished and sleek, and the interface provides players with a seamless and intuitive experience.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

North Casino offers a generous welcome bonus, but players must meet a 60x minimum wagering requirement to ensure fair play. This requirement may vary depending on the specific terms of the bonus.

Welcome Bonus: Up to $5,000 spread out over the first five deposits, with the first deposit matched at 100% and the subsequent four matched at 50%. The maximum bonus amount for each deposit is $1,000. To claim the bonus, players simply need to make a deposit and select the desired bonus from the list provided in the cashier section of the site.

Deposit Bonus: 100% bonus on the first two deposits of the day

In addition to the bonuses listed above, North Casino also offers free spins on weekends and other special offers for holidays and new game releases.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

There are many deposit methods for Canadian players at North Casino. With standard payment methods like credit cards and four popular cryptocurrencies, North Casino is considered a top choice for online gambling. Additionally, only a $10 deposit is required for all banking methods.

However, North Casino has slower withdrawal times (up to 2 business days) and higher withdrawal minimums ($100) than other casinos. The maximum cashouts per week are $5,000, and the maximum per month is $10,000 at North Casino.

Jackpot City - Best Bonuses and Promotions

Founded in 1998, Jackpot City is one of the longest-standing online casinos. It’s known for its high-quality games, excellent customer service, and generous deposit bonuses, making Jackpot City a great place to play casino games online.

The online casino is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, ensuring that its casino games are safe and fair to play.

Jackpot City Casino offers a wide variety of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games, all powered by Microgaming software. Overall, Jackpot City is a reliable online casino that offers excellent games to Canadian players.

Pros

The average RTP for games is 95.9%

50+ games with progressive jackpots

Generous welcome bonus with four levels

Cons

High 70x minimum wagering requirement in order to be able to cash out your winnings for the welcome offer

Key Features & Highlights: 4/5

Here are some key features and highlights that make Jackpot City Casino worth checking out:

Progressive Jackpot Slots: At Jackpot City, progressive jackpot slot online games have the potential to pay out generous amounts, but this is not always the case.

Great Bonuses and Promotions: There are numerous bonuses and promotional offers available at Jackpot City Casino, including a welcome package with a 100% match bonus of up to C$1,600.

Game Quality & Variety: 5/5

With hundreds of casino games to choose from, Jackpot City offers a wide variety of options for players, including slots, video poker, table games, and a live casino. The progressive slot games at Jackpot City are top-rated, with titles such as Mega Moolah, Poseidon Ancient Fortunes Megaways, and Major Millions available to play.

The live dealer section of the casino also offers a diverse gaming experience, with over 60 live dealer games to choose from. In addition to classic games like blackjack and roulette, players can also try their luck at lesser-known games like Fan Tan, Super SicBo, and Fortune Finder.

Jackpot City's incredible selection of popular and unique casino games keeps players entertained.

Customer Service: 4.5/5

At Jackpot City, customer service is available 24/7 and can be reached through live chat, email, or phone. But, the live chat feature is only accessible to real money players who are logged into their accounts. While it would be more expensive for JackPot City to make this service available to all site visitors, providing a way for potential players to get their questions answered in real-time could encourage them to sign up.

Compatibility & Software Providers: 4.8/5

Jackpot City's desktop and mobile versions are both excellent places to gamble online. Additionally, the casino has dedicated apps for iOS and Android devices. If you prefer to play on your mobile browser, you can do so without having to download an app.

We tested a few mobile games to ensure everything was functioning correctly and found that the games were optimized for mobile display size and had fast loading times. Overall, the mobile casino experience at Jackpot City is seamless.

User Interface & User Experience (UI/UX): 4.6/5

The Jackpot City website contains a lot of information on its home page, but the structure and layout of the information could be organized more effectively. Despite this, the casino games are easy to find, and the tabs are well organized, making it simple to get started with the games you want to play.

Bonuses & Promotions:4.4/5

In terms of bonuses and promotions, Jackpot City Casino offers a welcome bonus of up to $1,600 for new players. It also has ongoing promotions for existing players, including free spins, match bonuses, and loyalty rewards.

Match Bonus: 100% match up to $1600 + 50 free spins on your first three deposits (no code needed)

No Deposit Free Spins: Up to 50 free spins for Boom Galaxy (no code required)

In addition to these bonuses, Jackpot City also has a "Daily Deal" that gives you a chance to win prizes every day. You can also check out the “Bonus Wheel” for extra perks.

Payment Options: 4.5/5

Jackpot City Casino has a range of secure deposit and withdrawal options available for Canadian players, including credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. Unfortunately, cryptocurrencies are not accepted at this time.

The minimum deposit is $10, and the minimum withdrawal is $50. Withdrawals are generally processed within 24 hours, but the time it takes for the funds to be available in your account may vary depending on the method used.

Overall, the banking process at JackpotCity is smooth, reliable, and efficient.

Online Casino Ranking System: How to Rank the Best Online Casinos in Canada

Variety Of Games: In order to receive a good rating from us, the casino must have a diverse selection of games, including classic options like roulette and blackjack, as well as a variety of online slots, video poker machines, and traditional poker games. An online casino that offers a greater number of game software providers will have a broader range of game types and categories. Even if a casino is well-known, respected, and easily accessible, it is not valuable if it only offers a limited amount of games.

Bonuses & Special Offers: When evaluating Canadian online casinos, we also considered whether they offer bonuses and special offers, such as welcome packages, no-deposit bonuses, and free spins for players who enjoy trying different games. If a casino does offer generous bonuses and promotions, it was added to our list of the best online casino sites in Canada. These factors are essential for players looking for additional perks and incentives.

Game Experience: We looked at feedback from experts and new casino players to ensure that our review accurately reflects the experiences of a wide range of users. By using reviews to inform our recommendations, we are able to provide honest and accurate ratings for each online casino site.

Live Casino: Live casinos offer a cutting-edge and exciting way to play at an online casino, where you can play your favorite games with a live dealer.

Customer Service: Quality customer support can handle a variety of issues on topics involving account balances, deposits, withdrawals, transfers, pending player requests, technical problems, and more. Players should be able to reach a representative via email, phone, and live chat. Many of the online casino sites on our list even offer 24/7 support.

Payment Methods: The variety and quality of a casino's banking options for deposits and withdrawals played a significant factor. We only considered casinos that support a wide range of payment methods, offer fast payouts, and charge little to no fees.

User Interface & User Experience (UI/UX): We also looked at how the website presents itself to visitors (i.e., visual design and layout) and the overall experience when users interact with the website.

Licensing: Reputable online casinos are licensed and regulated by a governing body like a gaming commission or regulatory agency. This ensures fair games and secure handling of player information.

FAQs About the Best Online Canadian Casinos

Are Online Casinos In Canada Legit?

Yes, online casinos in Canada are legit. It’s important to check the laws and regulations for online gambling in specific provinces and territories before getting started.

What Is The Safest Online Canadian Casino?

The safest and most reputable online casino sites are licensed and regulated by a gaming commission or regulatory agency. Licensed casinos are required to follow rules that ensure player fairness. A good reputation and positive reviews from other players are also indicators of a safe Canadian online casino.

What Kind Of Bonuses Are There For Canadian Players?

Many Canadian online casinos offer welcome bonuses, no deposit bonuses, free spins, referral bonuses, and VIP programs.

Are There Mobile Casinos Available For Canadian Players?

Yes, there are mobile casinos available for Canadian players. For example, all of the casino games available on Jackpot City are optimized for mobile. This includes blackjack, video poker, baccarat, roulette, bingo, craps, keno, and other mobile-friendly games.

Which Online Casino In Canada Pays The Best?

Jackpot City is the online casino with the highest payout rate in Canada. It also has one of the highest payout rates in the world, with an average RTP of 97.82%.

