Best Business MakeoverSpak Brothers
5107 Penn Ave., Garfield
spakbrothers.com
2nd: The Dog Stop
thedogstop.com
3rd: Thriftique
ncjwpgh.org/programs/thriftique
Best City Council MemberCorey O'Connor
pittsburghpa.gov/council/oconnor
2nd: Erika Strassburger
pittsburghpa.gov/council/strassburger
3rd: Theresa Kail-Smith
pittsburghpa.gov/council/kail-smith
Best Community LeaderSidney Crosby
nhl.com/player/sidney-crosby-8471675
2nd: John Fetterman
facebook.com/JohnFettermanPA
3rd: Gisele Fetterman
facebook.com/gisele.fetterman
Best Community Nonprofit412 Food Rescue
6140 Station St., East Liberty
412foodrescue.org
2nd: Animal Friends
thinkingoutsidethecage.org
3rd: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
pittsburghfoodbank.org
Best COVID FundraiserPGH Artists Emergency Fund
gofundme.com/f/pgh-artists-emergency-fund
bukitbailfund.org
3rd: Industry Free Meal Program by The Warren Bar and Burrow
thewarrenpgh.com
Best Drag KingAce Phoenix
facebook.com/acephoenixpix
2nd: Eddie Alabaster
instagram.com/eddiealabaster
Best Drag QueenLola LeCroix
instagram.com/lola_lecroix
2nd: Princess Jafar
twitter.com/princessjafar
3rd: Tootsie Snyder
facebook.com/TheeTootsieSnyder
Best Good Cause412 Food Rescue
6140 Station St., East Liberty
412foodrescue.org
2nd: Animal Friends
thinkingoutsidethecage.org
3rd: Humane Animal Rescue
humaneanimalrescue.org
Best High End Fashion DesignerKiya Tomlin
388 Butler St., Etna
kiyatomlin.us
2nd: David Alan
davidalanclothing.com
3rd: Lauria Pascuzzi
lauriarose.com
Best Local BlogKelclight Styled
kelclightstyled.com
2nd: YaJagoff!
yajagoff.com
3rd: Burgh Brides
burghbrides.com
Best Local Celeb Rocking a Pittsburgh AccentPittsburgh Dad
pghdad.com
2nd: Billy Gardell
billygardell.com
3rd: Rick Sebak
wqed.org/rick-sebak
Best Local Celeb You'd Choose for your Quarantine HouseJoe Manganiello
facebook.com/JoeManganiello
2nd: Jeff Goldblum
facebook.com/goldblumofficial
3rd: Wiz Khalifa
wizkhalifa.com
Best Local Foodie InfluencerDiscover the Burgh
discovertheburgh.com
2nd: Hungry Grl Big City
hungrygrlbigcity.com
3rd: BurghNosh
instagram.com/burghnosh
Best Local Instagram AccountDave DiCello
instagram.com/davedicello
2nd: Kelsey Breisinger
instagram.com/kelclight
3rd: 1Hood Media
instagram.com/1hoodmedia
Best Local PodcastYaJagoff! Podcast
yajagoff.com
girlsrunningshit.com
3rd (TIE): Greenfield's Finest Podcast
greenfieldsfinestpodcast.com
and Drinking Partners
epicastnetwork.com/partnerspod
Best Local Political CampaignSummer Lee
summerforpa.com
2nd: Lisa Middleman
facebook.com/LisaMiddlemanDA
3rd: Emily Kinkead
facebook.com/Emily4PA20
Best Local TikTok AccountCarnegie Museum of Natural History
tiktok.com/@carnegiemnh
2nd: Weird Paul
tiktok.com/@weirdpaulp
3rd: Marty Moment
tiktok.com/@martymoment
Best Local Twitter AccountJoey Bag Of Donuts
twitter.com/joeybagovdonuts
2nd: Dave DiCello
twitter.com/DaveDiCello
3rd: 1Hood Media
twitter.com/1hood
Best Local Youtube AccountPittsburgh Dad
youtube.com/user/pittsburghdad
2nd: Weird Paul
youtube.com/user/weirdpaulp
3rd: WhiteBoard Weather
youtube.com/c/whiteboardweatherpittsburgh
Best Next Big ThingGirls Running Shit
girlsrunningshit.com
pittsburghcurlingclub.com
3rd: Solevo Wellness
solevowellness.com
Andrew McCutchen
Best Person to Challenge Bill Peduto in 2021
twitter.com/TheCUTCH22
2nd: Summer Lee
summerforpa.com
3rd: Rick Sebak
wqed.org/rick-sebak
Best Place to Socialize with Your DogFrick Park
1981 Beechwood Blvd., Regent Square
pittsburghparks.org
2nd: Grist House Craft Brewery
gristhouse.com
3rd: North Park Dog Park
alleghenycounty.us
Best Place to Volunteer412 Food Rescue
6140 Station St., East Liberty
412foodrescue.org
2nd: Animal Friends
thinkingoutsidethecage.org
3rd: Humane Animal Rescue
humaneanimalrescue.org
Best Street Wear DesignerShop412
420 S. 27th St., South Side
shopfouronetwo.com
2nd: Hippy at Heart
thehippyatheart.com
3rd: Bri Conley of Sister Bloom
no14boutique.com/collections/sister-bloom
Best Virtual FundraiserBukit Bail Fund
bukitbailfund.org/home
2nd: Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community
walkforahealthycommunity.org
3rd: Hello Bully Photo Contest
hellobully.org