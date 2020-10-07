 Best of Pittsburgh: People and Places 2020 | People and Places | Pittsburgh

Best Business Makeover

Spak Brothers
5107 Penn Ave., Garfield
spakbrothers.com

2nd: The Dog Stop
thedogstop.com
3rd: Thriftique
ncjwpgh.org/programs/thriftique

Best City Council Member

Corey O'Connor
pittsburghpa.gov/council/oconnor

2nd: Erika Strassburger
pittsburghpa.gov/council/strassburger
3rd: Theresa Kail-Smith
pittsburghpa.gov/council/kail-smith

Best Community Leader

Sidney Crosby
nhl.com/player/sidney-crosby-8471675

2nd: John Fetterman
facebook.com/JohnFettermanPA
3rd: Gisele Fetterman
facebook.com/gisele.fetterman

Best Community Nonprofit

412 Food Rescue
6140 Station St., East Liberty
412foodrescue.org

2nd: Animal Friends
thinkingoutsidethecage.org
3rd: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
pittsburghfoodbank.org

Best COVID Fundraiser

PGH Artists Emergency Fund
gofundme.com/f/pgh-artists-emergency-fund
2nd: Bukit Bail Fund
bukitbailfund.org
3rd: Industry Free Meal Program by The Warren Bar and Burrow
thewarrenpgh.com

Best Drag King

Ace Phoenix
facebook.com/acephoenixpix

2nd: Eddie Alabaster
instagram.com/eddiealabaster

Best Drag Queen

Lola LeCroix
instagram.com/lola_lecroix

2nd: Princess Jafar
twitter.com/princessjafar
3rd: Tootsie Snyder
facebook.com/TheeTootsieSnyder

Best Good Cause

412 Food Rescue
6140 Station St., East Liberty
412foodrescue.org

2nd: Animal Friends
thinkingoutsidethecage.org
3rd: Humane Animal Rescue
humaneanimalrescue.org

Best High End Fashion Designer

Kiya Tomlin
388 Butler St., Etna
kiyatomlin.us

2nd: David Alan
davidalanclothing.com
3rd: Lauria Pascuzzi
lauriarose.com

Best Local Blog

Kelclight Styled
kelclightstyled.com

2nd: YaJagoff!
yajagoff.com
3rd: Burgh Brides
burghbrides.com

Best Local Celeb Rocking a Pittsburgh Accent

Pittsburgh Dad
pghdad.com

2nd: Billy Gardell
billygardell.com
3rd: Rick Sebak
wqed.org/rick-sebak

Best Local Celeb You'd Choose for your Quarantine House

Joe Manganiello
facebook.com/JoeManganiello

2nd: Jeff Goldblum
facebook.com/goldblumofficial
3rd: Wiz Khalifa
wizkhalifa.com

Best Local Foodie Influencer

Discover the Burgh
discovertheburgh.com

2nd: Hungry Grl Big City
hungrygrlbigcity.com
3rd: BurghNosh
instagram.com/burghnosh

Best Local Instagram Account

Dave DiCello
instagram.com/davedicello

2nd: Kelsey Breisinger
instagram.com/kelclight
3rd: 1Hood Media
instagram.com/1hoodmedia

Best Local Podcast

YaJagoff! Podcast
yajagoff.com
2nd: Girls Running Shit
girlsrunningshit.com
3rd (TIE): Greenfield's Finest Podcast
greenfieldsfinestpodcast.com
and Drinking Partners
epicastnetwork.com/partnerspod

Best Local Political Campaign

Summer Lee
summerforpa.com

2nd: Lisa Middleman
facebook.com/LisaMiddlemanDA
3rd: Emily Kinkead
facebook.com/Emily4PA20

Best Local TikTok Account

Carnegie Museum of Natural History
tiktok.com/@carnegiemnh

2nd: Weird Paul
tiktok.com/@weirdpaulp
3rd: Marty Moment
tiktok.com/@martymoment

Best Local Twitter Account

Joey Bag Of Donuts
twitter.com/joeybagovdonuts

2nd: Dave DiCello
twitter.com/DaveDiCello
3rd: 1Hood Media
twitter.com/1hood

Best Local Youtube Account

Pittsburgh Dad
youtube.com/user/pittsburghdad

2nd: Weird Paul
youtube.com/user/weirdpaulp
3rd: WhiteBoard Weather
youtube.com/c/whiteboardweatherpittsburgh

Best Next Big Thing

Girls Running Shit
girlsrunningshit.com
2nd: Pittsburgh Curling Club
pittsburghcurlingclub.com
3rd: Solevo Wellness
solevowellness.com


Best Person to Challenge Bill Peduto in 2021

Andrew McCutchen
twitter.com/TheCUTCH22

2nd: Summer Lee
summerforpa.com
3rd: Rick Sebak
wqed.org/rick-sebak

Best Place to Socialize with Your Dog

Frick Park
1981 Beechwood Blvd., Regent Square
pittsburghparks.org

2nd: Grist House Craft Brewery
gristhouse.com
3rd: North Park Dog Park
alleghenycounty.us

Best Place to Volunteer

412 Food Rescue
6140 Station St., East Liberty
412foodrescue.org

2nd: Animal Friends
thinkingoutsidethecage.org
3rd: Humane Animal Rescue
humaneanimalrescue.org

Best Street Wear Designer

Shop412
420 S. 27th St., South Side
shopfouronetwo.com

2nd: Hippy at Heart
thehippyatheart.com
3rd: Bri Conley of Sister Bloom
no14boutique.com/collections/sister-bloom

Best Virtual Fundraiser

Bukit Bail Fund
bukitbailfund.org/home

2nd: Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community
walkforahealthycommunity.org
3rd: Hello Bully Photo Contest
hellobully.org

