Best of Pittsburgh: People and Places Winners 2021

click to enlarge people-places-teaser.jpg

Best Bar Bathroom

Tiki Lounge
2003 E. Carson St., South Side
facebook.com/tikiloungepgh

2nd: Mario's South Side Saloon
mariospgh.com

3rd: Brillobox
brilloboxpgh.com

Best Blog

Discover the Burgh
discovertheburgh.com

2nd: Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
pghlesbian.com

3rd: Pittsburgh Unfiltered
pghunfiltered.com

click to enlarge Roberto Clemente Bridge - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Roberto Clemente Bridge

Best Bridge

Roberto Clemente Bridge
Sixth Street Bridge, crosses the Allegheny River, between Downtown and North Side

2nd: Smithfield Street Bridge
Crosses the Monongahela River, between Downtown and South Side

3rd: Hot Metal Bridge
Crosses the Monongahela River, between Downtown and South Side

Best Busker

Kung Fu Joe (aka Andrew Anthony; 1959-2021)

2nd: Dave English
davespuppets.com

3rd: Icky Vicky’s Brokenheart Sideshow
facebook.com/brokenheartsideshow

Best Changemaker

Gisele Fetterman
linktr.ee/gfett

2nd: Ed Gainey
gaineyformayor.com

3rd: Summer Lee
summerforpa.com

Best Drag Performer

Lola LeCroix
linktr.ee/lola_lecroix

2nd: Princess Jafar
facebook.com/theprincessjafar

3rd: Cherri Baum
instagram.com/cherribaum

Best Facebook Page

Dave DiCello Photography
facebook.com/davedicellophotography

2nd: The Odd, Mysterious & Fascinating History of Pittsburgh
facebook.com/oddpittsburgh

3rd: 1Hood Media
facebook.com/1HoodMedia

Best Facial Hair

Rick Sebak
instagram.com/ricksebak

2nd: John Fetterman
instagram.com/johnfetterman

3rd: Bill Peduto
instagram.com/billpeduto

Best Fashion Designer

Kiya Tomlin
388 Butler St., Etna
kiyatomlin.us

2nd: Suz Pisano
facebook.com/suz.pisano

3rd: LaMont “L.J.” Wright
artinthecloudsclothing.com

Best Fashion Icon

Gisele Fetterman
linktr.ee/gfett

2nd: Bob Pompeani
twitter.com/KDPomp

3rd: Kelsey Breisinger
instagram.com/kelclight

Best Glow Up

Oakmont Bakery
One Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com

2nd: Pusadee's Garden
pusadeesgarden.com

3rd: Mayor of Pittsburgh
tinyurl.com/CPGaineyDefeatsIncumbent

click to enlarge Kris Letang - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Kris Letang

Best Hair

Kris Letang
instagram.com/kletang_58

2nd: Ken Rice
instagram.com/kenricepgh

3rd: Weird Paul Petroskey
instagram.com/weirdpaulp

Best Hiking Trail

Montour Trail
montourtrail.org

2nd: Rachel Carson Trail
rachelcarsontrails.org

3rd: Three Rivers Heritage Trail
pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/three-rivers-heritage

Best Instagram Account

Dave DiCello
instagram.com/davedicello

2nd: Chancelor Humphrey
instagram.com/keeppittsburghdope

3rd: Vintage PGH
instagram.com/vintagepgh

Best Jagoff

Pittsburgh Dad
pghdad.com

2nd: Wendy Bell

3rd: Bob Nutting

Best Lifestyle Influencer

Rick Sebak
instagram.com/ricksebak

2nd: Kelsey Breisinger
instagram.com/kelclight

3rd: The Pittsburgh Web
instagram.com/thepittsburghweb

click to enlarge Strip District Terminal - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Strip District Terminal

Best New Development

Strip District Terminal
2101 Smallman St., Strip District
stripdistrictterminal.com

2nd: Hazelwood Green
hazelwoodgreen.com

3rd: 3 Crossings
3crossingspgh.com

Best Pandemic Fashion Trend

Not smiling for men

2nd: Not giving a shit about fashion

3rd: No bra

click to enlarge 412 Food Rescue - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
412 Food Rescue

Best Pandemic Relief Campaign

412 Food Rescue
6140 Station St., East Liberty
412foodrescue.org

2nd: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
pittsburghfoodbank.org

3rd: Pittsburgh Restaurant Workers Aid
pghrestaurantworkersaid.org

Best Park

Frick Park
1981 Beechwood Blvd., Regent Square
pittsburghparks.org

2nd: North Park
alleghenycounty.us

3rd: Schenley Park
pittsburghparks.org

Best Pittsburgh Parody Social Media Account

Pittsburgh Dad
twitter.com/pittsburgh_dad

2nd: Penguins Jesus
twitter.com/penguinsjesus

3rd: Sinkhole Bus
twitter.com/bussinkhole

Best Place to Celebrate Being Vaccinated

Coop de Ville
2305 Smallman St., Strip District
coopdevillepgh.com

2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com

3rd: Blue Moon
bluemoononbutler.com

click to enlarge Blue Slide Playground - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Blue Slide Playground

Best Playground

Blue Slide Playground
2005 Beechwood Blvd., Squirrel Hill
pittsburghparks.org

2nd: Dormont Park
boro.dormont.pa.us

3rd: Highland Park Wooden Playground
hpccpgh.org

Best Podcast

HotxxMagOnlineRadio
hotxxmagonlineradio.com

2nd: I’ll Call You Right Back
illcallyourightback.com

3rd: Girls Running Shit
girlsrunningshit.com

Best Politician to Have a Beer With

John Fetterman
twitter.com/FettermanLt

2nd: Conor Lamb
twitter.com/ConorLambPA

3rd: Sara Innamorato
twitter.com/Innamo

Best Thirst Trap

Maria Montaño
twitter.com/TheMariaMontano

2nd: Steve Rudzinski
instagram.com/darkmullet

3rd: Amoxie Villain
instagram.com/amoxie_villain

Best TikTok Account

Oakmont Bakery
tiktok.com/@oakmontbakery

2nd: Weird Paul Petroskey
tiktok.com/@weirdpaulp

3rd: Zenspire Designs
tiktok.com/@zenspiredesigns

click to enlarge Best TV Personality - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Best TV Personality

Best TV Personality

Rick Sebak
facebook.com/ricksebak

2nd: Heather Abraham
facebook.com/heather.chtwo

3rd: Bob Pompeani
facebook.com/bob.pompeani

Best Twitter Account

Joey Bag Of Donuts
twitter.com/joeybagovdonuts

2nd: Benstonium
twitter.com/benstonium

3rd: Mikey
twitter.com/fsmikey

Best Yinzer

Pittsburgh Dad
pghdad.com

2nd: Rick Sebak
twitter.com/rickaroundhere

3rd: Jim Krenn
twitter.com/JimKrenn

Best YouTube Account

Pittsburgh Dad
youtube.com/user/pittsburghdad

2nd: Weird Paul Petroskey
youtube.com/user/weirdpaulp

3rd: Dean Bog
youtube.com/c/DeanBog

