Best of Pittsburgh: People and Places Winners 2021

Best Bar Bathroom
Tiki Lounge
2003 E. Carson St., South Side
facebook.com/tikiloungepgh
2nd: Mario's South Side Saloon
mariospgh.com
3rd: Brillobox
brilloboxpgh.com
Best Blog
discovertheburgh.com
2nd: Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
pghlesbian.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Unfiltered
pghunfiltered.com
Best Bridge
Roberto Clemente Bridge
Sixth Street Bridge, crosses the Allegheny River, between Downtown and North Side
2nd: Smithfield Street Bridge
Crosses the Monongahela River, between Downtown and South Side
3rd: Hot Metal Bridge
Crosses the Monongahela River, between Downtown and South Side
Best Busker
Kung Fu Joe (aka Andrew Anthony; 1959-2021)
2nd: Dave English
davespuppets.com
3rd: Icky Vicky’s Brokenheart Sideshow
facebook.com/brokenheartsideshow
Best Changemaker
Gisele Fetterman
linktr.ee/gfett
2nd: Ed Gainey
gaineyformayor.com
3rd: Summer Lee
summerforpa.com
Best Drag Performer
Lola LeCroix
linktr.ee/lola_lecroix
2nd: Princess Jafar
facebook.com/theprincessjafar
3rd: Cherri Baum
instagram.com/cherribaum
Best Facebook Page
Dave DiCello Photography
facebook.com/davedicellophotography
2nd: The Odd, Mysterious & Fascinating History of Pittsburgh
facebook.com/oddpittsburgh
3rd: 1Hood Media
facebook.com/1HoodMedia
Best Facial HairRick Sebak
instagram.com/ricksebak
2nd: John Fetterman
instagram.com/johnfetterman
3rd: Bill Peduto
instagram.com/billpeduto
Best Fashion Designer
388 Butler St., Etna
kiyatomlin.us
2nd: Suz Pisano
facebook.com/suz.pisano
3rd: LaMont “L.J.” Wright
artinthecloudsclothing.com
Best Fashion Icon
Gisele Fetterman
linktr.ee/gfett
2nd: Bob Pompeani
twitter.com/KDPomp
3rd: Kelsey Breisinger
instagram.com/kelclight
Best Glow Up
Oakmont Bakery
One Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com
2nd: Pusadee's Garden
pusadeesgarden.com
3rd: Mayor of Pittsburgh
tinyurl.com/CPGaineyDefeatsIncumbent
Best HairKris Letang
instagram.com/kletang_58
2nd: Ken Rice
instagram.com/kenricepgh
3rd: Weird Paul Petroskey
instagram.com/weirdpaulp
Best Hiking Trail
Montour Trail
montourtrail.org
2nd: Rachel Carson Trail
rachelcarsontrails.org
3rd: Three Rivers Heritage Trail
pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/three-rivers-heritage
Best Instagram Account
Dave DiCello
instagram.com/davedicello
2nd: Chancelor Humphrey
instagram.com/keeppittsburghdope
3rd: Vintage PGH
instagram.com/vintagepgh
Best Jagoff
Pittsburgh Dad
pghdad.com
2nd: Wendy Bell
3rd: Bob Nutting
Best Lifestyle Influencer
Rick Sebak
instagram.com/ricksebak
2nd: Kelsey Breisinger
instagram.com/kelclight
3rd: The Pittsburgh Web
instagram.com/thepittsburghweb
Best New DevelopmentStrip District Terminal
2101 Smallman St., Strip District
stripdistrictterminal.com
2nd: Hazelwood Green
hazelwoodgreen.com
3rd: 3 Crossings
3crossingspgh.com
Best Pandemic Fashion Trend
Not smiling for men
2nd: Not giving a shit about fashion
3rd: No bra
Best Pandemic Relief Campaign
412 Food Rescue
6140 Station St., East Liberty
412foodrescue.org
2nd: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
pittsburghfoodbank.org
3rd: Pittsburgh Restaurant Workers Aid
pghrestaurantworkersaid.org
Best Park
Frick Park
1981 Beechwood Blvd., Regent Square
pittsburghparks.org
2nd: North Park
alleghenycounty.us
3rd: Schenley Park
pittsburghparks.org
Best Pittsburgh Parody Social Media Account
Pittsburgh Dad
twitter.com/pittsburgh_dad
2nd: Penguins Jesus
twitter.com/penguinsjesus
3rd: Sinkhole Bus
twitter.com/bussinkhole
Best Place to Celebrate Being Vaccinated
Coop de Ville
2305 Smallman St., Strip District
coopdevillepgh.com
2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
3rd: Blue Moon
bluemoononbutler.com
Best Playground
Blue Slide Playground
2005 Beechwood Blvd., Squirrel Hill
pittsburghparks.org
2nd: Dormont Park
boro.dormont.pa.us
3rd: Highland Park Wooden Playground
hpccpgh.org
Best Podcast
HotxxMagOnlineRadio
hotxxmagonlineradio.com
2nd: I’ll Call You Right Back
illcallyourightback.com
3rd: Girls Running Shit
girlsrunningshit.com
Best Politician to Have a Beer With
John Fetterman
twitter.com/FettermanLt
2nd: Conor Lamb
twitter.com/ConorLambPA
3rd: Sara Innamorato
twitter.com/Innamo
Best Thirst Trap
twitter.com/TheMariaMontano
2nd: Steve Rudzinski
instagram.com/darkmullet
3rd: Amoxie Villain
instagram.com/amoxie_villain
Best TikTok Account
Oakmont Bakery
tiktok.com/@oakmontbakery
2nd: Weird Paul Petroskey
tiktok.com/@weirdpaulp
3rd: Zenspire Designs
tiktok.com/@zenspiredesigns
Best TV Personality
Rick Sebak
facebook.com/ricksebak
2nd: Heather Abraham
facebook.com/heather.chtwo
3rd: Bob Pompeani
facebook.com/bob.pompeani
Best Twitter Account
Joey Bag Of Donuts
twitter.com/joeybagovdonuts
2nd: Benstonium
twitter.com/benstonium
3rd: Mikey
twitter.com/fsmikey
Best YinzerPittsburgh Dad
pghdad.com
2nd: Rick Sebak
twitter.com/rickaroundhere
3rd: Jim Krenn
twitter.com/JimKrenn
Best YouTube Account
Pittsburgh Dad
youtube.com/user/pittsburghdad
2nd: Weird Paul Petroskey
youtube.com/user/weirdpaulp
3rd: Dean Bog
youtube.com/c/DeanBog