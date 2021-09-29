 Best of Pittsburgh: Goods and Services Winners 2021 | Goods and Services

Best Of Pittsburgh

Best of Pittsburgh: Goods and Services Winners 2021

click to enlarge goods-services-teaser.jpg

Best Adult Store

AdultMart
Multiple Locations
adultmart.com

2nd: Sassy Sensations
sassysensations.com

3rd: Outer Skin for The Inner You
tinyurl.com/CPOuterSkin

Best Alterations Shop/Seamstress

Alterations Express
Multiple Locations
alterations-express.com

2nd: Alterations by Rina
facebook.com/alterationsbyrina

3rd: Topaz Thimble
topazthimble.com

Best Alternative Medicine Shop

MoonStones... A Metaphysical Haven
1020 Castle Shannon Blvd., Castle Shannon
moonhaven.com

2nd: Murray Avenue Apothecary
maapgh.com

3rd: Wellness Pittsburgh
wellnesspittsburgh.com

Best Antique Shop

Wexford General Store Antiques
150 Church Road, Wexford
wexfordantiques.com

2nd: Emma Jean's Relics
emmajeansrelics.com

3rd: Kensington Court Antiques
tinyurl.com/KensingtonCourtAntiques

Best Attorney

Edgar Snyder & Associates
Multiple Locations
edgarsnyder.com

2nd (tie): Law Office of Giuseppe G.C. Rosselli
rossellilawpgh.com

2nd (tie): Sharek Law Office, LLC
shareklaw.com

Best Automotive Shop

Walter's Automotive
5775 Baum Blvd., East Liberty
yelp.com/biz/walters-automotive-pittsburgh

2nd: McNeilly Automotive Group
mcneillyautomotive.com

3rd: Pine Hollow Service
pinehollowservice.com

Best Barber Shop

House of Handsome Barbershop and Boutique
2906 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont
houseofhandsome.com

2nd: Mister Grooming & Goods
mistergroomingandgoods.com

3rd: Graham's Barbershop
grahamsbarbershoppgh.com

Best Beer Distributor

Duffy's Beer and Much More
294 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills
duffysbeer.com

2nd: Liberty Beer
facebook.com/4133libertybeer

3rd: Bellevue Beer
bellevuebeer.com

Best Bicycle Repair Shop

Kraynick's Bike Shop
5003 Penn Ave., Garfield
kraynicksbikeshop.weebly.com

2nd: Thick Bikes
thickbikes.com

3rd: Iron City Bikes
ironcitybikes.com

click to enlarge Thick Bikes - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Thick Bikes

Best Bicycle Retail Store

Thick Bikes
62 S. 15th St., South Side
thickbikes.com

2nd: Iron City Bikes
ironcitybikes.com

3rd: Bicycle Heaven
bicycleheaven.org

Best Black-owned Barber Shop

Style & Grace Barbershop
2681 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville
tinyurl.com/StyleGraceBarbershop

2nd: Loc' N Loaded
facebook.com/LocNLoaded412

3rd: JP's Barbershop
facebook.com/jpsbarbershop

Best Black-owned Hair Salon

clickforstory.jpg
Salon XO
1901 Centre Ave., Hill District
salonxopgh.com

2nd: Chelsea Rae Salon
chelsearaesalon.net

3rd: The Cultural's Elite
theculturalselite.com

Best Body-piercing Shop

Hot Rod Piercing Company
95 S. 16th St., South Side
hotrodpiercingcompany.com

2nd: Pittsburgh Tattoo Company
tattoo-pittsburgh.com

3rd: South Side Tattoo & Body Piercing
southsidetattooshop.com

click to enlarge White Whale Bookstore - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
White Whale Bookstore

Best Bookstore

White Whale Bookstore
4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
whitewhalebookstore.com

2nd: Mystery Lovers Bookshop
mysterylovers.com

3rd: City of Asylum Bookstore @ Alphabet City
cityofasylumbooks.org

Best Bridal Shop

Bridal Beginning
450 Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon
bridalbeginning.com
2nd: The White Orchid
thewhiteorchid.com

3rd: Blanc de Blanc Bridal Boutique
blancdeblancbridal.com

Best Business Makeover

Pusadee's Garden
5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville
pusadeesgarden.com

2nd: The Black Cat Market
blackcatmarketpgh.com

3rd: Kards Unlimited
kardsunlimited.com

Best Butcher Shop

Tom Friday's Market
3639 California Ave., Brighton Heights
tomfridaysmarket.com

2nd: Strip District Meats
stripdistrictmeats.com

3rd: Weiss Meats
weissmeats.com

Best Car Dealer - New

#1 Cochran
Multiple Locations
cochran.com

2nd: Shults Ford
shultsford.com

3rd: Rohrich Automotive
rohrich.com

Best Car Dealer - Used

#1 Cochran
Multiple Locations
cochran.com

2nd: Rohrich Automotive
rohrich.com

3rd: Power of Bowser
powerofbowser.com

Best CBD Shop

Hippie & French
5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville
hippieandfrench.com
2nd: Penn's Choice
pennschoice.com

3rd: Curated Flame
curatedflamepgh.com

Best Children's Store

S.W. Randall Toyes and Giftes
Multiple Locations
swrandalltoys.com

2nd: Castle Toys and Games
castletoysandgames.com

3rd: Shadyside Variety Store
shadyside-variety-store.business.site

Best Cigar Shop/Bar

Leaf & Bean
Multiple Locations
leafandbean.com

2nd: Puffs 'n' Stuff
puffs-n-stuff.com

3rd: Dirty Dog Cigar Shoppe
dirtydogcigarshoppe.com

Best City Tour

Gateway Clipper
350 W. Station Square Drive, South Side
gatewayclipper.com

2nd: DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh
doorsopenpgh.org

3rd: Cruisin’ Tikis Pittsburgh
cruisintikispittsburgh.com

Best Clothing Store

Steel City
​​625 Smithfield St., Downtown
shopsteelcity.com

2nd: Vintage Grace Boutique
vintagegraceboutique.com

3rd: No. 14
no14boutique.com

Best Coworking Space

Spaces Bakery Square
6425 Living Place, Larimer
spacesworks.com/pittsburgh/bakery-square

2nd: Ascender
ascenderpgh.com

3rd: Fulton Commons
fultonpgh.com

Best Day Spa

The Sewickley Spa
337 Beaver St., Sewickley
sewickleyspa.com

2nd: Evolve Wellness Spa
evolvewellnessspa.com

3rd: Sugar Spa and Beauty Bar
sugarspapgh.com

Best Design Agency

PGH Print Ship
595 Butler St., Etna
pghprintship.com

2nd: Saralynn Créatif
saralynncreatif.com

3rd (tie): Fargo Design Co.

3rd (tie): Jeronimo Creative
jeronimocreative.com

Best Dry Cleaner

Owl Cleaners
Multiple Locations
owlcleaners.com

2nd: Ruby's Cleaners
drycleanerpittsburgh.com

3rd: Zoom Dry Cleaning
zoomdrycleaningpittsburgh.com

Best Esthetician Studio

Nails On Point
2921 W. Liberty Ave., Brookline
nailsonpointpgh.com

2nd: KiKi Beauty Bar
kikibeautybar.com

3rd: Küre
kurepgh.com

Best Farmers Market

Bloomfield Saturday Market
5050 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
facebook.com/bloomfieldmarket

2nd: Bethel Park Farmers Market
bethelparkfarmersmarket.com

3rd: Market Square Farmers Market
downtownpittsburgh.com/market-square-farmers-market

Best Fitness Center

ASCEND Pittsburgh
2141 Mary St., South Side
ascendclimbing.com

2nd: SWEAT PGH
sweatpgh.com

3rd: F45 Training Pittsburgh
f45training.com/pittsburghstripdistrict/home

Best Florist

The Farmer's Daughter Flowers
502 E. Ohio St., North Side
thefarmersdaughterflowers.com

2nd: Dormont Florist
dormontflorist.com

3rd: Armful of Flowers
armfulofflowers.com

Best Furniture Store

Levin Furniture
Multiple Locations
levinfurniture.com

2nd: Hot Haute Hot
hothautehot.com

3rd: Pittsburgh Furniture Company
pittsburghfurniturecompany.com

Best Garden Shop/Nursery

Soergel Orchards
2573 Brandt School Road, Wexford
soergels.com

2nd: Brenckles Greenhouses
brenckles.com

3rd: Shadyside Nursery
theshadysidenursery.com

Best Gift Shop

Wildcard
4209 Butler St., Lawrenceville
wildcardpgh.com

2nd: Gifted Hands
giftedhandsgifts.com

3rd: Kards Unlimited
kardsunlimited.com

Best Hair Salon

Studio E Salon
4225 Murray Ave., Greenfield
facebook.com/studioesalonpgh

2nd: No Filter Beauty
​​vagaro.com/nofilterbeauty1

3rd: Uncommon Loft
uncommonloft.glossgenius.com

Best Hand Sanitizer Made Locally

Wigle Whiskey Distillery
Multiple Locations
wiglewhiskey.com

2nd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com

3rd: Hippie & French
hippieandfrench.com

Best Head Shop

Hippie & French
5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville
hippieandfrench.com

2nd: Curated Flame
curatedflamepgh.com

3rd: Keepin’ It Glassy
keepinitglassy.com

Best Health Advocacy Group

Central Outreach Wellness Center
127 Anderson St., North Side
centraloutreach.com

2nd: Allies for Health + Wellbeing
alliespgh.org

3rd: Prevention Point Pittsburgh
pppgh.org

Best International Grocery Store

Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.
2010-2012 Penn Ave., Strip District
pennmac.com

2nd: Las Palmas
yelp.com/biz/las-palmas-pittsburgh

3rd: Pitaland
pitaland.com

Best Jewelry Store

Henne Jewelers
5501 Walnut St., Shadyside
hennejewelers.com

2nd: Sabika Jewelry
sabika-jewelry.com

3rd: Trinity Jewelers
trinityjewelers.com

Best LGBTQ-owned Business

Leona's Ice Cream
Multiple Locations
leonaspgh.com

2nd: Square Cafe
square-cafe.com

3rd: Pigeon Bagels
pigeonbagels.com

click to enlarge Harvie Farms Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Harvie Farms Pittsburgh

Best Local Subscription Box

Harvie Farms Pittsburgh
700 River Ave., North Side
harvie.farm

2nd: love, Pittsburgh
lovepittsburghshop.com

3rd: Salty Pork Bits
saltyporkbits.com

Best Local T-Shirt Company

Steel City
625 Smithfield St., Downtown
shopsteelcity.com

2nd: CommonWealth Press
cwpress.com

3rd: Shop412
shopfouronetwo.com

Best Locally Owned Retail

Steel City
625 Smithfield St., Downtown
shopsteelcity.com

2nd: Kards Unlimited
kardsunlimited.com

3rd: Attic Record Store
atticrecordstoreinc.com

click to enlarge The Healing Center - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The Healing Center

Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary

The Healing Center
Multiple Locations
thehealingcenterusa.com

2nd: Maitri Medicinals
maitrimedicinals.com

3rd: Solevo Wellness
solevowellness.com

Best Medical Marijuana Strain

Gorilla Glue

2nd: Blue Dream

3rd: Slap N Tickle

Best Motorcycle Shop

Gatto Harley-Davidson
139 E. Sixth Ave., Tarentum
gattoharley-davidson.com

2nd: Hot Metal Harley-Davidson
hotmetalharley.com

3rd: Three Rivers Harley-Davidson
threeriversharley.com

Best Music Studio

Mr. Smalls Recording and Mastering Studio
922 W. North Ave., North Side
mrsmallsrecording.com

2nd: Fire K Studios
firekstudios.com

3rd: ID Labs
idlabsmusic.com

Best Nail Salon

LaLa's Salon & Spa
5341 Penn Ave., Bloomfield and 222 Center Road, Monroeville
lalassalonspa.com

2nd: Obsidian Nail Studio
obsidiannailstudio.com

3rd: Nails On Point
nailsonpointpgh.com

Best Neighborhood Grocer

Labriola's Italian Market
Multiple Locations
labriolaitalianmarkets.com

2nd: East End Food Co-op
eastendfood.coop

3rd: Pitaland
pitaland.com

Best New Product Launch

Soergel's Essentials
soergels.com/soergels-essentials

2nd: Hippie & French's Sleep Angels
tinyurl.com/SleepAngels

3rd: Blooms Pop-Up Flower Boutique Trailer
bloomspgh.com/services

Best Personal Trainer

clickforstory.jpg
Byron Dovales, East End Fitness
6401 Penn Ave., Larimer
instagram.com/7Twice

2nd: Mollie Black, HELLth Witch
mollieblack.com

3rd: Justin Shal, Pure Edge
pureedgetraining.com/about

Best Pet Daycare

The Dog Stop
Multiple Locations
thedogstop.com

2nd: Camp Bow Wow
campbowwow.com

3rd: Pittsburgh Paws Pet Resort
pghpaws.com

Best Pet Store

Petagogy
5880 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside
petagogy.com

2nd: Healthy Pet Products
healthypetproducts.net

3rd: Elmer's Aquarium & Pet Center
elmersaquarium.com

Best Place for Kid's Birthday Party

Carnegie Science Center
One Allegheny Ave., North Side
carnegiesciencecenter.org

2nd: Kennywood Park
kennywood.com

3rd: Zone 28
zone28.com

Best Place to Adopt a Pet

Animal Friends
562 Camp Horne Road, Ohio Township
thinkingoutsidethecage.org

2nd: Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh
humaneanimalrescue.org

3rd: Paws Across Pittsburgh
pawsacrosspittsburgh.com

Best Place to Buy Comics

Eide's Entertainment
1121 Penn Ave., Downtown
eides.com

2nd: Phantom of the Attic - Oakland
pota-oakland.com

3rd: New Dimension Comics
ndcomics.com

Best Place to Buy Locally Made Crafts

I Made It! Market
imadeitmarket.com

2nd: Handmade Arcade
handmadearcade.org

3rd: Wildcard
wildcardpgh.com

Best Place to Buy Musical Instruments

N Stuff Music
468 Freeport Road, Blawnox
nstuffmusic.com

2nd: Brighton Music Center
brightonmusic.com

3rd: Pittsburgh Guitars
pittsburghguitars.com

Best Place to Buy Yourself Happiness

Oakmont Bakery
One Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com

2nd: The Black Cat Market
blackcatmarketpgh.com

3rd: Maitri Medicinals
maitrimedicinals.com

Best Place to Shop Vintage

The Neighborhood Flea
neighborhoodflea.com

2nd: Three Rivers Vintage
instagram.com/threeriversvintage

3rd: Eons Fashion Antique
tinyurl.com/EonsFashionAntique

Best Place to Take the Kids for the Afternoon

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
7370 Baker St., Highland Park
pittsburghzoo.org

2nd: Carnegie Science Center
carnegiesciencecenter.org

3rd: Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
pittsburghkids.org

click to enlarge 1Hood Media - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
1Hood Media

Best POC-owned Business

1Hood Media
460 Melwood Ave., Oakland
1hood.org

2nd: Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen
walterspgh.com

3rd: Fudge Farm
goodyhouse.com

Best Real Estate Agent

Corey Kelly, Coldwell Banker
facebook.com/CoreyKellyRealtor

2nd: Jennifer Waters, Howard Hanna
northofpittsburghhomesforsale.com
3rd: Brian Carothers, RE/MAX
facebook.com/pghrealestate

click to enlarge Jerry's Records - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Jerry's Records

Best Record Store

Jerry's Records
2136 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
jerrysrecords.com

2nd: Attic Record Store
atticrecordstoreinc.com

3rd: Eide's Entertainment
eides.com

Best Regional Bank/Credit Union

PNC Bank
Multiple Locations
pnc.com

2nd: Clearview Federal Credit Union
clearviewfcu.org

3rd: Dollar Bank
dollar.bank

Best Shoe Store

Little's Shoes
5850 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill
littlesshoes.com

2nd: Wagner Shoes
wagnershoes.com

3rd: Northway Shoes and Repair
northwayshoes.com

Best Skate Shop

Switch and Signal Skatepark
7518 Dickson St., Swissvale
switchandsignalskatepark.com

2nd: OneUp Skate Shop
oneupskateshop.com

3rd: Neville Rollerdrome Skate Shop
nevillerollerdrome.com

Best Sneaker Shop

Fleet Feet Pittsburgh
1751 N. Highland Road, Bethel Park
fleetfeet.com/s/pittsburgh

2nd: Zeds
shopzeds.com

3rd: Anthony's Locker
anthonyslckr.com

Best Tattoo Parlor

Inspire Body Art
1700 E. Carson St., South Side
inspirebody.art

2nd: Lady Moon Tattoo
ladymoontattoo.com

3rd: Inka Dinka Doo
inkadinkadoo.net

Best Thrift Shop

Thriftique
125 51st St., Lawrenceville
facebook.com/thriftiquepgh

2nd: Clothes Minded
clothesmindedpgh.com

3rd: Animal LifeLine Pittsburgh Thrift Store
animallifelinepgh.org/thrift-store

Best Vape Shop

Cool Vapes
Multiple Locations
coolvapes.com

2nd: Steel City Vapors
steelcityvapors.com

3rd: Glass Gone Wow/Glass Gallery & Wellness
glassgonewow.com

click to enlarge Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Best Wedding Venue

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
1 Schenley Drive, Oakland
phipps.conservatory.org

2nd: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
pittsburghbotanicgarden.org

3rd: Priory Grand Hall
pittsburghsgrandhall.com

Best Women-owned Business

Pittsburgh Honey
2327 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
pittsburghhoney.square.site

2nd: Songbird Artistry
songbirdartistry.com

3rd: Nails On Point
nailsonpointpgh.com

Best Yoga Studio

Amazing Yoga
730 Copeland St., Shadyside
amazingyoga.net

2nd: Schoolhouse Yoga
schoolhouseyoga.com

3rd (tie): South Hills Power Yoga
southhillspoweryoga.com

3rd (tie): Yoga Innovations
yogainnovations.com

Best Athlete

Sidney Crosby
nhl.com/penguins

2nd: T.J. Watt
twitter.com/_TJWatt

3rd: JuJu Smith-Schuster
twitter.com/TeamJuJu

Next: Best Black-Owned Hair Salon: Salon XO
