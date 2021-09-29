Best of Pittsburgh: Goods and Services Winners 2021

Best Adult Store
AdultMart
Multiple Locations
adultmart.com
2nd: Sassy Sensations
sassysensations.com
3rd: Outer Skin for The Inner You
tinyurl.com/CPOuterSkin
Best Alterations Shop/Seamstress
Alterations Express
Multiple Locations
alterations-express.com
2nd: Alterations by Rina
facebook.com/alterationsbyrina
3rd: Topaz Thimble
topazthimble.com
Best Alternative Medicine Shop
MoonStones... A Metaphysical Haven
1020 Castle Shannon Blvd., Castle Shannon
moonhaven.com
2nd: Murray Avenue Apothecary
maapgh.com
3rd: Wellness Pittsburgh
wellnesspittsburgh.com
Best Antique Shop
Wexford General Store Antiques
150 Church Road, Wexford
wexfordantiques.com
2nd: Emma Jean's Relics
emmajeansrelics.com
3rd: Kensington Court Antiques
tinyurl.com/KensingtonCourtAntiques
Best Attorney
Edgar Snyder & Associates
Multiple Locations
edgarsnyder.com
2nd (tie): Law Office of Giuseppe G.C. Rosselli
rossellilawpgh.com
2nd (tie): Sharek Law Office, LLC
shareklaw.com
Best Automotive Shop
Walter's Automotive
5775 Baum Blvd., East Liberty
yelp.com/biz/walters-automotive-pittsburgh
2nd: McNeilly Automotive Group
mcneillyautomotive.com
3rd: Pine Hollow Service
pinehollowservice.com
Best Barber Shop
House of Handsome Barbershop and Boutique
2906 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont
houseofhandsome.com
2nd: Mister Grooming & Goods
mistergroomingandgoods.com
3rd: Graham's Barbershop
grahamsbarbershoppgh.com
Best Beer Distributor
Duffy's Beer and Much More
294 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills
duffysbeer.com
2nd: Liberty Beer
facebook.com/4133libertybeer
3rd: Bellevue Beer
bellevuebeer.com
Best Bicycle Repair Shop
Kraynick's Bike Shop
5003 Penn Ave., Garfield
kraynicksbikeshop.weebly.com
2nd: Thick Bikes
thickbikes.com
3rd: Iron City Bikes
ironcitybikes.com
Best Bicycle Retail Store
Thick Bikes
62 S. 15th St., South Side
thickbikes.com
2nd: Iron City Bikes
ironcitybikes.com
3rd: Bicycle Heaven
bicycleheaven.org
Best Black-owned Barber Shop
Style & Grace Barbershop
2681 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville
tinyurl.com/StyleGraceBarbershop
2nd: Loc' N Loaded
facebook.com/LocNLoaded412
3rd: JP's Barbershop
facebook.com/jpsbarbershop
Best Black-owned Hair Salon
1901 Centre Ave., Hill District
salonxopgh.com
2nd: Chelsea Rae Salon
chelsearaesalon.net
3rd: The Cultural's Elite
theculturalselite.com
Best Body-piercing Shop
Hot Rod Piercing Company
95 S. 16th St., South Side
hotrodpiercingcompany.com
2nd: Pittsburgh Tattoo Company
tattoo-pittsburgh.com
3rd: South Side Tattoo & Body Piercing
southsidetattooshop.com
Best Bookstore
White Whale Bookstore
4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
whitewhalebookstore.com
2nd: Mystery Lovers Bookshop
mysterylovers.com
3rd: City of Asylum Bookstore @ Alphabet City
cityofasylumbooks.org
Best Bridal Shop
Bridal Beginning
450 Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon
bridalbeginning.com
2nd: The White Orchid
thewhiteorchid.com
3rd: Blanc de Blanc Bridal Boutique
blancdeblancbridal.com
Best Business Makeover
Pusadee's Garden
5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville
pusadeesgarden.com
2nd: The Black Cat Market
blackcatmarketpgh.com
3rd: Kards Unlimited
kardsunlimited.com
Best Butcher Shop
Tom Friday's Market
3639 California Ave., Brighton Heights
tomfridaysmarket.com
2nd: Strip District Meats
stripdistrictmeats.com
3rd: Weiss Meats
weissmeats.com
Best Car Dealer - New
#1 Cochran
Multiple Locations
cochran.com
2nd: Shults Ford
shultsford.com
3rd: Rohrich Automotive
rohrich.com
Best Car Dealer - Used
#1 Cochran
Multiple Locations
cochran.com
2nd: Rohrich Automotive
rohrich.com
3rd: Power of Bowser
powerofbowser.com
Best CBD Shop
Hippie & French
5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville
hippieandfrench.com
2nd: Penn's Choice
pennschoice.com
3rd: Curated Flame
curatedflamepgh.com
Best Children's Store
S.W. Randall Toyes and Giftes
Multiple Locations
swrandalltoys.com
2nd: Castle Toys and Games
castletoysandgames.com
3rd: Shadyside Variety Store
shadyside-variety-store.business.site
Best Cigar Shop/Bar
Leaf & Bean
Multiple Locations
leafandbean.com
2nd: Puffs 'n' Stuff
puffs-n-stuff.com
3rd: Dirty Dog Cigar Shoppe
dirtydogcigarshoppe.com
Best City TourGateway Clipper
350 W. Station Square Drive, South Side
gatewayclipper.com
2nd: DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh
doorsopenpgh.org
3rd: Cruisin’ Tikis Pittsburgh
cruisintikispittsburgh.com
Best Clothing Store
Steel City
625 Smithfield St., Downtown
shopsteelcity.com
2nd: Vintage Grace Boutique
vintagegraceboutique.com
3rd: No. 14
no14boutique.com
Best Coworking Space
Spaces Bakery Square
6425 Living Place, Larimer
spacesworks.com/pittsburgh/bakery-square
2nd: Ascender
ascenderpgh.com
3rd: Fulton Commons
fultonpgh.com
Best Day Spa
The Sewickley Spa
337 Beaver St., Sewickley
sewickleyspa.com
2nd: Evolve Wellness Spa
evolvewellnessspa.com
3rd: Sugar Spa and Beauty Bar
sugarspapgh.com
Best Design Agency
PGH Print Ship
595 Butler St., Etna
pghprintship.com
2nd: Saralynn Créatif
saralynncreatif.com
3rd (tie): Fargo Design Co.
3rd (tie): Jeronimo Creative
jeronimocreative.com
Best Dry Cleaner
Owl Cleaners
Multiple Locations
owlcleaners.com
2nd: Ruby's Cleaners
drycleanerpittsburgh.com
3rd: Zoom Dry Cleaning
zoomdrycleaningpittsburgh.com
Best Esthetician Studio
Nails On Point
2921 W. Liberty Ave., Brookline
nailsonpointpgh.com
2nd: KiKi Beauty Bar
kikibeautybar.com
3rd: Küre
kurepgh.com
Best Farmers Market
Bloomfield Saturday Market
5050 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
facebook.com/bloomfieldmarket
2nd: Bethel Park Farmers Market
bethelparkfarmersmarket.com
3rd: Market Square Farmers Market
downtownpittsburgh.com/market-square-farmers-market
Best Fitness Center
ASCEND Pittsburgh
2141 Mary St., South Side
ascendclimbing.com
2nd: SWEAT PGH
sweatpgh.com
3rd: F45 Training Pittsburgh
f45training.com/pittsburghstripdistrict/home
Best Florist
The Farmer's Daughter Flowers
502 E. Ohio St., North Side
thefarmersdaughterflowers.com
2nd: Dormont Florist
dormontflorist.com
3rd: Armful of Flowers
armfulofflowers.com
Best Furniture Store
Levin Furniture
Multiple Locations
levinfurniture.com
2nd: Hot Haute Hot
hothautehot.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Furniture Company
pittsburghfurniturecompany.com
Best Garden Shop/Nursery
Soergel Orchards
2573 Brandt School Road, Wexford
soergels.com
2nd: Brenckles Greenhouses
brenckles.com
3rd: Shadyside Nursery
theshadysidenursery.com
Best Gift Shop
Wildcard
4209 Butler St., Lawrenceville
wildcardpgh.com
2nd: Gifted Hands
giftedhandsgifts.com
3rd: Kards Unlimited
kardsunlimited.com
Best Hair SalonStudio E Salon
4225 Murray Ave., Greenfield
facebook.com/studioesalonpgh
2nd: No Filter Beauty
vagaro.com/nofilterbeauty1
3rd: Uncommon Loft
uncommonloft.glossgenius.com
Best Hand Sanitizer Made Locally
Wigle Whiskey Distillery
Multiple Locations
wiglewhiskey.com
2nd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com
3rd: Hippie & French
hippieandfrench.com
Best Head Shop
Hippie & French
5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville
hippieandfrench.com
2nd: Curated Flame
curatedflamepgh.com
3rd: Keepin’ It Glassy
keepinitglassy.com
Best Health Advocacy Group
Central Outreach Wellness Center
127 Anderson St., North Side
centraloutreach.com
2nd: Allies for Health + Wellbeing
alliespgh.org
3rd: Prevention Point Pittsburgh
pppgh.org
Best International Grocery Store
Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.
2010-2012 Penn Ave., Strip District
pennmac.com
2nd: Las Palmas
yelp.com/biz/las-palmas-pittsburgh
3rd: Pitaland
pitaland.com
Best Jewelry Store
Henne Jewelers
5501 Walnut St., Shadyside
hennejewelers.com
2nd: Sabika Jewelry
sabika-jewelry.com
3rd: Trinity Jewelers
trinityjewelers.com
Best LGBTQ-owned Business
Leona's Ice Cream
Multiple Locations
leonaspgh.com
2nd: Square Cafe
square-cafe.com
3rd: Pigeon Bagels
pigeonbagels.com
Best Local Subscription Box
Harvie Farms Pittsburgh
700 River Ave., North Side
harvie.farm
2nd: love, Pittsburgh
lovepittsburghshop.com
3rd: Salty Pork Bits
saltyporkbits.com
Best Local T-Shirt Company
Steel City
625 Smithfield St., Downtown
shopsteelcity.com
2nd: CommonWealth Press
cwpress.com
3rd: Shop412
shopfouronetwo.com
Best Locally Owned Retail
Steel City
625 Smithfield St., Downtown
shopsteelcity.com
2nd: Kards Unlimited
kardsunlimited.com
3rd: Attic Record Store
atticrecordstoreinc.com
Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary
The Healing Center
Multiple Locations
thehealingcenterusa.com
2nd: Maitri Medicinals
maitrimedicinals.com
3rd: Solevo Wellness
solevowellness.com
Best Medical Marijuana Strain
Gorilla Glue
2nd: Blue Dream
3rd: Slap N Tickle
Best Motorcycle Shop
Gatto Harley-Davidson
139 E. Sixth Ave., Tarentum
gattoharley-davidson.com
2nd: Hot Metal Harley-Davidson
hotmetalharley.com
3rd: Three Rivers Harley-Davidson
threeriversharley.com
Best Music Studio
Mr. Smalls Recording and Mastering Studio
922 W. North Ave., North Side
mrsmallsrecording.com
2nd: Fire K Studios
firekstudios.com
3rd: ID Labs
idlabsmusic.com
Best Nail Salon
LaLa's Salon & Spa
5341 Penn Ave., Bloomfield and 222 Center Road, Monroeville
lalassalonspa.com
2nd: Obsidian Nail Studio
obsidiannailstudio.com
3rd: Nails On Point
nailsonpointpgh.com
Best Neighborhood Grocer
Labriola's Italian Market
Multiple Locations
labriolaitalianmarkets.com
2nd: East End Food Co-op
eastendfood.coop
3rd: Pitaland
pitaland.com
Best New Product Launch
Soergel's Essentials
soergels.com/soergels-essentials
2nd: Hippie & French's Sleep Angels
tinyurl.com/SleepAngels
3rd: Blooms Pop-Up Flower Boutique Trailer
bloomspgh.com/services
Best Personal Trainer
6401 Penn Ave., Larimer
instagram.com/7Twice
2nd: Mollie Black, HELLth Witch
mollieblack.com
3rd: Justin Shal, Pure Edge
pureedgetraining.com/about
Best Pet Daycare
The Dog Stop
Multiple Locations
thedogstop.com
2nd: Camp Bow Wow
campbowwow.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Paws Pet Resort
pghpaws.com
Best Pet Store
Petagogy
5880 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside
petagogy.com
2nd: Healthy Pet Products
healthypetproducts.net
3rd: Elmer's Aquarium & Pet Center
elmersaquarium.com
Best Place for Kid's Birthday Party
Carnegie Science Center
One Allegheny Ave., North Side
carnegiesciencecenter.org
2nd: Kennywood Park
kennywood.com
3rd: Zone 28
zone28.com
Best Place to Adopt a Pet
Animal Friends
562 Camp Horne Road, Ohio Township
thinkingoutsidethecage.org
2nd: Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh
humaneanimalrescue.org
3rd: Paws Across Pittsburgh
pawsacrosspittsburgh.com
Best Place to Buy Comics
Eide's Entertainment
1121 Penn Ave., Downtown
eides.com
2nd: Phantom of the Attic - Oakland
pota-oakland.com
3rd: New Dimension Comics
ndcomics.com
Best Place to Buy Locally Made Crafts
I Made It! Market
imadeitmarket.com
2nd: Handmade Arcade
handmadearcade.org
3rd: Wildcard
wildcardpgh.com
Best Place to Buy Musical Instruments
N Stuff Music
468 Freeport Road, Blawnox
nstuffmusic.com
2nd: Brighton Music Center
brightonmusic.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Guitars
pittsburghguitars.com
Best Place to Buy Yourself Happiness
Oakmont Bakery
One Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com
2nd: The Black Cat Market
blackcatmarketpgh.com
3rd: Maitri Medicinals
maitrimedicinals.com
Best Place to Shop Vintage
The Neighborhood Flea
neighborhoodflea.com
2nd: Three Rivers Vintage
instagram.com/threeriversvintage
3rd: Eons Fashion Antique
tinyurl.com/EonsFashionAntique
Best Place to Take the Kids for the Afternoon
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
7370 Baker St., Highland Park
pittsburghzoo.org
2nd: Carnegie Science Center
carnegiesciencecenter.org
3rd: Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
pittsburghkids.org
Best POC-owned Business
1Hood Media
460 Melwood Ave., Oakland
1hood.org
2nd: Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen
walterspgh.com
3rd: Fudge Farm
goodyhouse.com
Best Real Estate Agent
Corey Kelly, Coldwell Banker
facebook.com/CoreyKellyRealtor
2nd: Jennifer Waters, Howard Hanna
northofpittsburghhomesforsale.com
3rd: Brian Carothers, RE/MAX
facebook.com/pghrealestate
Best Record Store
Jerry's Records
2136 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
jerrysrecords.com
2nd: Attic Record Store
atticrecordstoreinc.com
3rd: Eide's Entertainment
eides.com
Best Regional Bank/Credit Union
PNC Bank
Multiple Locations
pnc.com
2nd: Clearview Federal Credit Union
clearviewfcu.org
3rd: Dollar Bank
dollar.bank
Best Shoe Store
Little's Shoes
5850 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill
littlesshoes.com
2nd: Wagner Shoes
wagnershoes.com
3rd: Northway Shoes and Repair
northwayshoes.com
Best Skate Shop
Switch and Signal Skatepark
7518 Dickson St., Swissvale
switchandsignalskatepark.com
2nd: OneUp Skate Shop
oneupskateshop.com
3rd: Neville Rollerdrome Skate Shop
nevillerollerdrome.com
Best Sneaker Shop
Fleet Feet Pittsburgh
1751 N. Highland Road, Bethel Park
fleetfeet.com/s/pittsburgh
2nd: Zeds
shopzeds.com
3rd: Anthony's Locker
anthonyslckr.com
Best Tattoo Parlor
Inspire Body Art
1700 E. Carson St., South Side
inspirebody.art
2nd: Lady Moon Tattoo
ladymoontattoo.com
3rd: Inka Dinka Doo
inkadinkadoo.net
Best Thrift Shop
Thriftique
125 51st St., Lawrenceville
facebook.com/thriftiquepgh
2nd: Clothes Minded
clothesmindedpgh.com
3rd: Animal LifeLine Pittsburgh Thrift Store
animallifelinepgh.org/thrift-store
Best Vape Shop
Cool Vapes
Multiple Locations
coolvapes.com
2nd: Steel City Vaporssteelcityvapors.com
3rd: Glass Gone Wow/Glass Gallery & Wellness
glassgonewow.com
Best Wedding Venue
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
1 Schenley Drive, Oakland
phipps.conservatory.org
2nd: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
pittsburghbotanicgarden.org
3rd: Priory Grand Hall
pittsburghsgrandhall.com
Best Women-owned Business
Pittsburgh Honey
2327 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
pittsburghhoney.square.site
2nd: Songbird Artistry
songbirdartistry.com
3rd: Nails On Point
nailsonpointpgh.com
Best Yoga Studio
Amazing Yoga
730 Copeland St., Shadyside
amazingyoga.net
2nd: Schoolhouse Yoga
schoolhouseyoga.com
3rd (tie): South Hills Power Yoga
southhillspoweryoga.com
3rd (tie): Yoga Innovations
yogainnovations.com
Best Athlete
Sidney Crosby
nhl.com/penguins
2nd: T.J. Watt
twitter.com/_TJWatt
3rd: JuJu Smith-Schuster
twitter.com/TeamJuJu