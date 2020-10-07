 Best of Pittsburgh: Food and Drink 2020 | Food and Drink | Pittsburgh

Best Of Pittsburgh

Best of Pittsburgh: Food and Drink

By

Best Bakery

Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com

2nd: La Gourmandine Bakery
lagourmandinebakery.com
3rd: Prantl’s Bakery
prantlsbakery.com

Best BBQ

Two Brothers Bar-B-Q
5228 Thoms Run Road, Collier
2brosbbq.com
2nd: Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen
walterspgh.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Barbecue Company
pghbbq.com

Best Black-Owned Restaurant

Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen
4501 Butler St., Lawrenceville
walterspgh.com

2nd: Carmi Soul Food Restaurant
carmirestaurant.com
3rd: Casa Brasil
casa-brasil.com
Worth the Drive: AL’an Ruben’s Bar & Grill
 Washington. alanrubens.net

Best Bloody Mary

Meat & Potatoes
649 Penn Ave., Downtown
meatandpotatoespgh.com

2nd: Bakn Carnegie
eatbakn.com
3rd: Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille
lukewholey.com

Best Buffet

Grand Concourse
100 W. Station Square Drive, South Side
grandconcourserestaurant.com

2nd: Taj Mahal
tajmahalinc.com
3rd: People's Indian Restaurant
peoplesindian.com

Best Burger

Burgatory
Multiple locations
burgatorybar.com

2nd: Tessaro's Restaurant
tessaros.com
3rd: Over The Bar Bicycle Cafe
otbbicyclecafe.com
Worth the Drive: Bubba’s Gourmet Burghers & Beer
 Canonsburg. eatatbubbas.com

Best Candy Store

Sarris Candies
Available at Chocolate & Chances, 2 PPG Place, Downtown; love, pittsburgh, 805 Liberty Ave., Downtown; and 511 Adams Ave., Canonsburg
sarriscandies.com

2nd: Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop
grandpajoescandyshop.com
3rd: My Favorite Sweet Shoppe
myfavoritesweetshoppe.com
Worth the Drive: Baldinger’s
 Zelienople. baldingerscandy.com

Best Chef

Dave Anoia, DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Kevin Sousa
superiormotors15104.com
3rd: Jamilka Borges
instagram.com/jamilkabm

Best Chinese Restaurant

Sichuan Gourmet
1900 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill and 328 Atwood St., Oakland
sichuan-gourmet.com

2nd: Sesame Inn
sesameinn.com
3rd: Everyday Noodles
everydaynoodles.net

Best Cocktail List

Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill
hiddenharborpgh.com

2nd: Butcher and the Rye
butcherandtherye.com
3rd: The Summit
thesummitpgh.com

Best Cocktail To-Go Kit

Wigle Whiskey Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District
wiglewhiskey.com

2nd: Hidden Harbor
hiddenharborpgh.com
3rd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com

Best Coffeehouse

La Prima Espresso Company
205 21st St., Strip District
laprima.com

2nd: Carnegie Coffee Company
carnegiecoffeecompany.com
3rd: Commonplace Coffee
commonplacecoffee.com

Best Contemporary American Restaurant

Meat & Potatoes
649 Penn Ave., Downtown
meatandpotatoespgh.com

2nd: Industry Public House
industrypgh.com
3rd: Point Brugge Cafe
pointbrugge.com

Best Cookie

Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com

2nd: Nancy B's Bakery
nancybsbakery.com
3rd: Bethel Bakery
bethelbakery.com

Best Craft Cocktail

Wigle Whiskey Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District
wiglewhiskey.com

2nd: Hidden Harbor
hiddenharborpgh.com
3rd (TIE): Bar Marco
barmarcopgh.com
and Industry Public House
industrypgh.com

Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant

Grist House Craft Brewery
10 Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com

2nd: Double Wide Grill
doublewidegrill.com
3rd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
facebook.com/stbcbeerPGH

Best Downtown Lunch Spot

Mike & Tony's Gyros
927 Liberty Ave., Downtown
mikeandtonysgyros.com

2nd: Condado Tacos
condadotacos.com
3rd: The Yard
theyardpgh.com

Best Farmers Market Stand

Freedom Farms
795 Pittsburgh Road, Butler
freedomfarmspa.com

2nd: McElhinny Farm
facebook.com/McElhinnyFarm
3rd: Wise County Biscuits
wisecountybiscuits.com

Best Food Collaboration

DiAnoia's Eatery and Millie's Rainbow Cookie Ice Cream
dianoiaseatery.com and millieshomemade.com

2nd: Hippie & French CBD + Leona’s Ice Cream Sandwich
hippieandfrench.com and leonaspgh.com
3rd: Pita My Shawarma & Hungry Grl
pitamyshawarma.com and hungrygrlbigcity.com

Best Food Truck

The Mac & Gold Truck
macandgoldtruck.com

2nd: Pittsburgh Taco Truck
pghtacotruck.com
3rd: Blue Sparrow
bluesparrowpgh.com

Best Food-Delivery Service

DoorDash
doordash.com

2nd: UberEats
ubereats.com
3rd (TIE): Square Cafe
square-cafe.com
and Grub Hub
grubhub.com

Best Food-Related Event or Festival

Picklesburgh
Roberto Clemente Bridge
picklesburgh.com

2nd: St. Nicholas Greek Food Festival
stnickspgh.org
3rd: Ribfest
heinzfield.com/ribfest

Best French Fries

Potato Patch
4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin
kennywood.com

2nd: The Original Hot Dog Shop
theoriginalhotdogshop.com
Permanently closed April 2020
3rd: Point Brugge Cafe
pointbrugge.com

Best French Restaurant

La Gourmandine Bakery
Multiple locations
lagourmandinebakery.com

2nd: Poulet Bleu
pouletbleupgh.com
3rd: Paris 66 Bistro
paris66bistro.com

Best Fusion Restaurant

Kaya
2000 Smallman St., Strip District
kaya.menu

2nd: Mad Mex
madmex.com
3rd: Umami
umamipgh.com

Best Gluten-Free Menu

B52
5202 Butler St., Lawrenceville
b52pgh.com

2nd: Double Wide Grill
doublewidegrill.com
3rd: The Yard
theyardpgh.com

Best Happy Hour

Sienna Mercato
942 Penn Ave., Downtown
siennamercato.com

2nd: Federal Galley
federalgalley.org
3rd: Dive Bar & Grille
divebarandgrille.com

Best Hot Dog

Franktuary (Lawrenceville)
3810 Butler St., Lawrenceville
franktuary.com

2nd: D's Six Pax and Dogz
ds6pax.com
3rd: The Original Hot Dog Shop
theoriginalhotdogshop.com
 Permanently closed April 2020

Best Hotel Bar

The Commoner at Kimpton Hotel Monaco
620 William Penn Place, Downtown
thecommonerpgh.com

2nd: The Whitfield at Ace Hotel
whitfieldpgh.com
3rd: The Speakeasy at Omni William Penn Hotel
omnihotels.com/hotels/pittsburgh-william-penn/dining/the-speakeasy

Best Hummus

Pitaland
620 Brookline Blvd., Brookline
pitaland.com

2nd: Salem’s Market & Grill
salemsmarketgrill.com
3rd: Hello Hummus
hellohummus.com

Best Ice Cream

Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream
Multiple locations
millieshomemade.com

2nd: Sarris Candies
sarriscandies.com
3rd: Page Dairy Mart
pagedairymart.net

Best Indian Restaurant

Taj Mahal
7795 McKnight Road, North Hills
tajmahalinc.com

2nd: People’s Indian Restaurant
peoplesindian.com
3rd: Tamarind Flavor of India
tamarindflavorofindiapa.com

Best International Grocery Store

Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.
2010-2012 Penn Ave., Strip District
pennmac.com

2nd: Pitaland
pitaland.com
3rd: Salem’s Market & Grill
salemsmarketgrill.com

Best Italian Restaurant

DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Pasta Too
pastatoorestaurant.com
3rd: Alla Famiglia
allafamiglia.com

Best Japanese Restaurant

Nakama
1611 E. Carson St., South Side
facebook.com/NakamaHibachiSushi

2nd: Umami
umamipgh.com
3rd: Little Tokyo Restaurant
littletokyopittsburgh.com

Best Juice/Smoothie Bar

Smoothie King
1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville
smoothieking.com

2nd: Salúd Juicery
rev22wellness.com
3rd: The Pittsburgh Juice Company
pittsburghjuicecompany.com

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Eat'n Park
Multiple locations
eatnpark.com

2nd: Burgatory
burgatorybar.com
3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com

Best Korean Food

Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave., Downtown
baebaes.kitchen

2nd: Soju
facebook.com/SojuPgh
3rd: Mr. Bulgogi (Food truck)
facebook.com/MRBulgogifoodtruck
Worth the Drive: Golden Pig
 Cecil. facebook.com/YongsGoldenPig

Best Late-Night Menu

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar
Multiple locations
primantibros.com

2nd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com
3rd: Fuel and Fuddle
fuelandfuddle.com

Best Latin American Restaurant

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
146 Sixth St., Downtown
eatgaucho.com

2nd: Casa Brasil
casa-brasil.com
3rd: Cilantro & Ajo
cilantroajo.com

Best Local Beer

Grist House Craft Brewery
10 Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com

2nd: Dancing Gnome Beer
dancinggnomebeer.com
3rd: Penn Brewery
pennbrew.com

Best Local Farm

Soergel Orchards
2573 Brandt School Road, Wexford
soergels.com

2nd: Simmons Farm
simmonsfarm.com
3rd: Triple B Farms
triplebfarms.com

Best Locally Made Spirit

Wigle Whiskey Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District
wiglewhiskey.com

2nd: Arsenal Cider House & Wine Cellar
arsenalciderhouse.com
3rd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com

Best Macaron

Jean-Marc Chatellier's French Bakery
213 North Ave., Millvale
jeanmarcchatellier.com
2nd: Gaby et Jules Cafe
gabyetjules.com
3rd: La Gourmandine Bakery
lagourmandinebakery.com

Best Margarita

Mad Mex
Multiple locations
madmex.com

2nd: Round Corner Cantina
roundcornercantina.com
3rd: Bakersfield
bakersfieldtacos.com

Best Martini

Olive or Twist
140 Sixth St., Downtown
olive-twist.com

2nd: The Warren
thewarrenpgh.com
3rd: Meat & Potatoes
meatandpotatoespgh.com

Best Mexican Restaurant

Totopo Mexican Kitchen and Bar
660 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon
totopomex.com

2nd: El Campesino
elcampesinopgh.com
3rd: Round Corner Cantina
roundcornercantina.com

Best Mexican/Latin American Restaurant

Condado Tacos
4300 Butler St., Lawrenceville
condadotacos.com

2nd: Totopo Mexican Kitchen and Bar
totopomex.com
3rd: Mad Mex
madmex.com
Worth the Drive: Los Chiludos Mexican Restaurant and Catering
 Canonsburg. loschiludos.com

Best Middle-Eastern Restaurant

Salem’s Market & Grill
2923 Penn Ave., Downtown
salemsmarketgrill.com

2nd: Pitaland
pitaland.com
3rd: Amel's Restaurant
amelsrestaurantpgh.com

Best Milkshake

The Milk Shake Factory
Multiple locations
themilkshakefactory.com

2nd: Sarris Candies
sarriscandies.com
3rd: Burgatory
burgatorybar.com

Best New Food Truck

Emporio Meatball Truck
emporioameatballjoint.com/foodtruck

2nd: Cilantro & Ajo
cilantroajo.com
3rd: Urban Trail Coffee
urbantrailcoffee.com

Best New Restaurant

Pizzeria Davide
Multiple locations
pizzeriadavide.com

2nd: Thorn Hill Tap House
thornhilltaphouse.com
3rd: Casa Brasil
casa-brasil.com

Best Online Cooking Class

DiAnoia's Eatery & Caputo Brothers Mozzarella Class
dianoiaseatery.com/product/mozz

2nd: Macaron Bar East Liberty
macaron-bar.com/pittsburgh
3rd: Caputo Brothers Creamery
caputobrotherscreamery.com

Best Outdoor Dining

La Casa Narcisi Winery
4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia
narcisiwinery.com

2nd: Redfin Blues
redfinblues.com
3rd: The Porch at Schenley
dineattheporch.com

Best Pick-Up Bar

Tequila Cowboy
380 North Shore Drive, North Side
tequilacowboy.com/pittsburgh

2nd: Lucky's
facebook.com/Real-Luck-Cafe-Luckys
3rd: Bigham Tavern
bighamtavern.com

Best Pizza

Fiori's Pizzaria
103 Capital Ave., Dormont
fiorispizzaria.com

2nd: Mineo's Pizza
mineospizza.com
3rd: Iron Born Pizza
ironbornpizza.com

Best Place to Drink Outside

Grist House Craft Brewery
10 Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com

2nd: La Casa Narcisi Winery
narcisiwinery.com
3rd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
facebook.com/stbcbeerPGH

Best Pub Grub

Fat Head's Saloon
1805 E. Carson St., South Side
 fatheads.com

2nd: North Park Lounge
northparklounge.com
3rd: D's Six Pax and Dogz
ds6pax.com

Best Restaurant (Downtown)

Mike & Tony's Gyros
927 Liberty Ave., Downtown
mikeandtonysgyros.com

2nd: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
eatgaucho.com
3rd: Condado Tacos
condadotacos.com

Best Restaurant (EAST)

Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com

2nd: Noodlehead
noodleheadpgh.com
3rd: Point Brugge Cafe
pointbrugge.com

Best Restaurant (NORTH)

Nickys Thai Kitchen
856 Western Ave., North Side and 1026 Mt. Nebo Road, North Hills
nickysthaikitchen.com

2nd: Off The Hook
offthehookfish.com
3rd: La Casa Narcisi Winery
narcisiwinery.com
vandvkitchen.com

Best Restaurant (SOUTH)

Alla Famiglia
804 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown
allafamiglia.com

2nd: Armstrong's
castevillage.com/listing/armstrongs
3rd: Onion Maiden
onionmaiden.com
Worth the Drive: V&V Scratch Kitchen
 Finleyville. vandvkitchen.com

Best Restaurant (Strip District & Lawrenceville)

DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Bar Marco
barmarcopgh.com
3rd: B52
b52pgh.com

Best Restaurant (WEST)

Mike & Tony's Gyros
5980 University Blvd., Moon Township
mikeandtonysgyros.com

2nd: MISSION BBQ
mission-bbq.com
3rd: LeoGreta
leogreta.com

Best Restaurant Beer List

Mike & Tony's Gyros
Multiple locations
mikeandtonysgyros.com

2nd: Industry Public House
industrypgh.com
3rd: Fat Head's Saloon
fatheads.com

Best Restaurant Desserts

DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Monterey Bay Fish Grotto
montereybayfishgrotto.com
3rd: Eleven
elevenck.com

Best Rooftop Bar

Il Tetto
942 Penn Ave., Downtown
siennamercato.com

2nd: Biergarten
thecommonerpgh.com/pittsburgh-biergarten
3rd: Over Eden
overeden.com

Best Sandwich

Primanti Bros.
Multiple locations
primantibros.com

2nd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com
3rd: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
eatgaucho.com

Best Seafood

Off The Hook
908 Warrendale Village Drive, Warrendale
offthehookfish.com

2nd: Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille
lukewholey.com
3rd: Monterey Bay Fish Grotto
montereybayfishgrotto.com

Best Soul Food

Carmi Soul Food Restaurant
1825 E. Carson St., South Side
carmirestaurant.com

2nd: Hook Fish and Chicken
facebook.com/Hook-Fish-Chicken
3rd: 2 Sisters 2 Sons
facebook.com/2sisters2sons

Best Steakhouse

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
146 Sixth St., Downtown
eatgaucho.com
2nd: The Capital Grille
thecapitalgrille.com
3rd: Napa Prime Chophouse & Cigar Bar
napaprimechophouse.com

Best Sunday Brunch

Pamela's Diner
Multiple locations
pamelasdiner.com

2nd: Grand Concourse
grandconcourserestaurant.com
3rd: Square Cafe
square-cafe.com

Best Sushi

The Slippery Mermaid Sushi AND Modern Tiki
613 Beaver St., Sewickley
slipperymermaid.com

2nd: Umami
umamipgh.com
3rd: Nakama
eatatnakama.com

Best Taco

Condado Tacos
Multiple locations
condadotacos.com

2nd: täkō
takopgh.com
3rd: Baby Loves Tacos
babylovestacospgh.com

Best Take-out

Mike & Tony's Gyros
Multiple locations
mikeandtonysgyros.com

2nd: Armstrong's
castevillage.com/listing/armstrongs
3rd: Noodlehead
noodleheadpgh.com

Best Tea Shop

Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange
2005 Penn Ave., Strip District
alleghenycoffee.com

2nd: Dobra Tea Pittsburgh
dobrateapgh.com
3rd: Arnold’s Tea
arnoldsteapittsburgh.com
Permanently closed June 2020

Best Thai Restaurant

Nicky's Thai Kitchen
Multiple locations
nickysthaikitchen.com

2nd: Noodlehead
noodleheadpgh.com
3rd: Thai Me Up
thaimeuppittsburgh.com

Best Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurant

Onion Maiden
639 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown
onionmaiden.com

2nd: APTEKA
aptekapgh.com
3rd: Double Wide Grill
doublewidegrill.com

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Tram's Kitchen
4050 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville
tramskitchen.food93.com

2nd: Banh Mi & Ti
facebook.com/BanhMiandTi
3rd: Pho Van Restaurant
phovan-pgh.com

Best Wine List

La Casa Narcisi Winery
4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia
narcisiwinery.com

2nd: Allegheny Wine Mixer
alleghenywinemixer.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Winery
pittsburghwinery.com

Best Wings

Big Shot Bob's House of Wings
Multiple locations
bigshotbobs.com

2nd: Bigham Tavern
bighamtavern.com
3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com

