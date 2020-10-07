Best BakeryOakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com
2nd: La Gourmandine Bakery
lagourmandinebakery.com
3rd: Prantl’s Bakery
prantlsbakery.com
Best BBQTwo Brothers Bar-B-Q
5228 Thoms Run Road, Collier
2brosbbq.com
walterspgh.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Barbecue Company
pghbbq.com
Best Black-Owned RestaurantWalter's BBQ Southern Kitchen
4501 Butler St., Lawrenceville
walterspgh.com
2nd: Carmi Soul Food Restaurant
carmirestaurant.com
3rd: Casa Brasil
casa-brasil.com
Worth the Drive: AL’an Ruben’s Bar & Grill
Washington. alanrubens.net
Best Bloody MaryMeat & Potatoes
649 Penn Ave., Downtown
meatandpotatoespgh.com
2nd: Bakn Carnegie
eatbakn.com
3rd: Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille
lukewholey.com
Best BuffetGrand Concourse
100 W. Station Square Drive, South Side
grandconcourserestaurant.com
2nd: Taj Mahal
tajmahalinc.com
3rd: People's Indian Restaurant
peoplesindian.com
Best BurgerBurgatory
Multiple locations
burgatorybar.com
2nd: Tessaro's Restaurant
tessaros.com
3rd: Over The Bar Bicycle Cafe
otbbicyclecafe.com
Worth the Drive: Bubba’s Gourmet Burghers & Beer
Canonsburg. eatatbubbas.com
Best Candy StoreSarris Candies
Available at Chocolate & Chances, 2 PPG Place, Downtown; love, pittsburgh, 805 Liberty Ave., Downtown; and 511 Adams Ave., Canonsburg
sarriscandies.com
2nd: Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop
grandpajoescandyshop.com
3rd: My Favorite Sweet Shoppe
myfavoritesweetshoppe.com
Worth the Drive: Baldinger’s
Zelienople. baldingerscandy.com
Best ChefDave Anoia, DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com
2nd: Kevin Sousa
superiormotors15104.com
3rd: Jamilka Borges
instagram.com/jamilkabm
Best Chinese RestaurantSichuan Gourmet
1900 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill and 328 Atwood St., Oakland
sichuan-gourmet.com
2nd: Sesame Inn
sesameinn.com
3rd: Everyday Noodles
everydaynoodles.net
Best Cocktail ListHidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill
hiddenharborpgh.com
2nd: Butcher and the Rye
butcherandtherye.com
3rd: The Summit
thesummitpgh.com
Best Cocktail To-Go KitWigle Whiskey Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District
wiglewhiskey.com
2nd: Hidden Harbor
hiddenharborpgh.com
3rd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com
Best CoffeehouseLa Prima Espresso Company
205 21st St., Strip District
laprima.com
2nd: Carnegie Coffee Company
carnegiecoffeecompany.com
3rd: Commonplace Coffee
commonplacecoffee.com
Best Contemporary American RestaurantMeat & Potatoes
649 Penn Ave., Downtown
meatandpotatoespgh.com
2nd: Industry Public House
industrypgh.com
3rd: Point Brugge Cafe
pointbrugge.com
Best CookieOakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com
2nd: Nancy B's Bakery
nancybsbakery.com
3rd: Bethel Bakery
bethelbakery.com
Best Craft CocktailWigle Whiskey Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District
wiglewhiskey.com
2nd: Hidden Harbor
hiddenharborpgh.com
3rd (TIE): Bar Marco
barmarcopgh.com
and Industry Public House
industrypgh.com
Best Dog-Friendly RestaurantGrist House Craft Brewery
10 Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com
2nd: Double Wide Grill
doublewidegrill.com
3rd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
facebook.com/stbcbeerPGH
Best Downtown Lunch SpotMike & Tony's Gyros
927 Liberty Ave., Downtown
mikeandtonysgyros.com
2nd: Condado Tacos
condadotacos.com
3rd: The Yard
theyardpgh.com
Best Farmers Market StandFreedom Farms
795 Pittsburgh Road, Butler
freedomfarmspa.com
2nd: McElhinny Farm
facebook.com/McElhinnyFarm
3rd: Wise County Biscuits
wisecountybiscuits.com
Best Food CollaborationDiAnoia's Eatery and Millie's Rainbow Cookie Ice Cream
dianoiaseatery.com and millieshomemade.com
2nd: Hippie & French CBD + Leona’s Ice Cream Sandwich
hippieandfrench.com and leonaspgh.com
3rd: Pita My Shawarma & Hungry Grl
pitamyshawarma.com and hungrygrlbigcity.com
Best Food TruckThe Mac & Gold Truck
macandgoldtruck.com
2nd: Pittsburgh Taco Truck
pghtacotruck.com
3rd: Blue Sparrow
bluesparrowpgh.com
Best Food-Delivery ServiceDoorDash
doordash.com
2nd: UberEats
ubereats.com
3rd (TIE): Square Cafe
square-cafe.com
and Grub Hub
grubhub.com
Best Food-Related Event or FestivalPicklesburgh
Roberto Clemente Bridge
picklesburgh.com
2nd: St. Nicholas Greek Food Festival
stnickspgh.org
3rd: Ribfest
heinzfield.com/ribfest
Best French FriesPotato Patch
4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin
kennywood.com
2nd: The Original Hot Dog Shop
theoriginalhotdogshop.com
3rd: Point Brugge Cafe
pointbrugge.com
Best French RestaurantLa Gourmandine Bakery
Multiple locations
lagourmandinebakery.com
2nd: Poulet Bleu
pouletbleupgh.com
3rd: Paris 66 Bistro
paris66bistro.com
Best Fusion RestaurantKaya
2000 Smallman St., Strip District
kaya.menu
2nd: Mad Mex
madmex.com
3rd: Umami
umamipgh.com
Best Gluten-Free MenuB52
5202 Butler St., Lawrenceville
b52pgh.com
2nd: Double Wide Grill
doublewidegrill.com
3rd: The Yard
theyardpgh.com
Best Happy HourSienna Mercato
942 Penn Ave., Downtown
siennamercato.com
2nd: Federal Galley
federalgalley.org
3rd: Dive Bar & Grille
divebarandgrille.com
Best Hot DogFranktuary (Lawrenceville)
3810 Butler St., Lawrenceville
franktuary.com
2nd: D's Six Pax and Dogz
ds6pax.com
3rd: The Original Hot Dog Shop
theoriginalhotdogshop.com
Best Hotel BarThe Commoner at Kimpton Hotel Monaco
620 William Penn Place, Downtown
thecommonerpgh.com
2nd: The Whitfield at Ace Hotel
whitfieldpgh.com
3rd: The Speakeasy at Omni William Penn Hotel
omnihotels.com/hotels/pittsburgh-william-penn/dining/the-speakeasy
Best HummusPitaland
620 Brookline Blvd., Brookline
pitaland.com
2nd: Salem’s Market & Grill
salemsmarketgrill.com
3rd: Hello Hummus
hellohummus.com
Best Ice CreamMillie’s Homemade Ice Cream
Multiple locations
millieshomemade.com
2nd: Sarris Candies
sarriscandies.com
3rd: Page Dairy Mart
pagedairymart.net
Best Indian RestaurantTaj Mahal
7795 McKnight Road, North Hills
tajmahalinc.com
2nd: People’s Indian Restaurant
peoplesindian.com
3rd: Tamarind Flavor of India
tamarindflavorofindiapa.com
Best International Grocery StorePennsylvania Macaroni Co.
2010-2012 Penn Ave., Strip District
pennmac.com
2nd: Pitaland
pitaland.com
3rd: Salem’s Market & Grill
salemsmarketgrill.com
Best Italian RestaurantDiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com
2nd: Pasta Too
pastatoorestaurant.com
3rd: Alla Famiglia
allafamiglia.com
Best Japanese RestaurantNakama
1611 E. Carson St., South Side
facebook.com/NakamaHibachiSushi
2nd: Umami
umamipgh.com
3rd: Little Tokyo Restaurant
littletokyopittsburgh.com
Best Juice/Smoothie BarSmoothie King
1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville
smoothieking.com
2nd: Salúd Juicery
rev22wellness.com
3rd: The Pittsburgh Juice Company
pittsburghjuicecompany.com
Best Kid-Friendly RestaurantEat'n Park
Multiple locations
eatnpark.com
2nd: Burgatory
burgatorybar.com
3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com
Best Korean FoodBae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave., Downtown
baebaes.kitchen
2nd: Soju
facebook.com/SojuPgh
3rd: Mr. Bulgogi (Food truck)
facebook.com/MRBulgogifoodtruck
Worth the Drive: Golden Pig
Cecil. facebook.com/YongsGoldenPig
Best Late-Night MenuPrimanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar
Multiple locations
primantibros.com
2nd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com
3rd: Fuel and Fuddle
fuelandfuddle.com
Best Latin American RestaurantGaucho Parrilla Argentina
146 Sixth St., Downtown
eatgaucho.com
2nd: Casa Brasil
casa-brasil.com
3rd: Cilantro & Ajo
cilantroajo.com
Best Local BeerGrist House Craft Brewery
10 Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com
2nd: Dancing Gnome Beer
dancinggnomebeer.com
3rd: Penn Brewery
pennbrew.com
Best Local FarmSoergel Orchards
2573 Brandt School Road, Wexford
soergels.com
2nd: Simmons Farm
simmonsfarm.com
3rd: Triple B Farms
triplebfarms.com
Best Locally Made SpiritWigle Whiskey Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District
wiglewhiskey.com
2nd: Arsenal Cider House & Wine Cellar
arsenalciderhouse.com
3rd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com
Best MacaronJean-Marc Chatellier's French Bakery
213 North Ave., Millvale
jeanmarcchatellier.com
gabyetjules.com
3rd: La Gourmandine Bakery
lagourmandinebakery.com
Best MargaritaMad Mex
Multiple locations
madmex.com
2nd: Round Corner Cantina
roundcornercantina.com
3rd: Bakersfield
bakersfieldtacos.com
Best MartiniOlive or Twist
140 Sixth St., Downtown
olive-twist.com
2nd: The Warren
thewarrenpgh.com
3rd: Meat & Potatoes
meatandpotatoespgh.com
Best Mexican RestaurantTotopo Mexican Kitchen and Bar
660 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon
totopomex.com
2nd: El Campesino
elcampesinopgh.com
3rd: Round Corner Cantina
roundcornercantina.com
Best Mexican/Latin American RestaurantCondado Tacos
4300 Butler St., Lawrenceville
condadotacos.com
2nd: Totopo Mexican Kitchen and Bar
totopomex.com
3rd: Mad Mex
madmex.com
Worth the Drive: Los Chiludos Mexican Restaurant and Catering
Canonsburg. loschiludos.com
Best Middle-Eastern RestaurantSalem’s Market & Grill
2923 Penn Ave., Downtown
salemsmarketgrill.com
2nd: Pitaland
pitaland.com
3rd: Amel's Restaurant
amelsrestaurantpgh.com
Best MilkshakeThe Milk Shake Factory
Multiple locations
themilkshakefactory.com
2nd: Sarris Candies
sarriscandies.com
3rd: Burgatory
burgatorybar.com
Best New Food TruckEmporio Meatball Truck
emporioameatballjoint.com/foodtruck
2nd: Cilantro & Ajo
cilantroajo.com
3rd: Urban Trail Coffee
urbantrailcoffee.com
Best New RestaurantPizzeria Davide
Multiple locations
pizzeriadavide.com
2nd: Thorn Hill Tap House
thornhilltaphouse.com
3rd: Casa Brasil
casa-brasil.com
Best Online Cooking ClassDiAnoia's Eatery & Caputo Brothers Mozzarella Class
dianoiaseatery.com/product/mozz
2nd: Macaron Bar East Liberty
macaron-bar.com/pittsburgh
3rd: Caputo Brothers Creamery
caputobrotherscreamery.com
Best Outdoor DiningLa Casa Narcisi Winery
4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia
narcisiwinery.com
2nd: Redfin Blues
redfinblues.com
3rd: The Porch at Schenley
dineattheporch.com
Best Pick-Up BarTequila Cowboy
380 North Shore Drive, North Side
tequilacowboy.com/pittsburgh
2nd: Lucky's
facebook.com/Real-Luck-Cafe-Luckys
3rd: Bigham Tavern
bighamtavern.com
Best PizzaFiori's Pizzaria
103 Capital Ave., Dormont
fiorispizzaria.com
2nd: Mineo's Pizza
mineospizza.com
3rd: Iron Born Pizza
ironbornpizza.com
Best Place to Drink OutsideGrist House Craft Brewery
10 Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com
2nd: La Casa Narcisi Winery
narcisiwinery.com
3rd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
facebook.com/stbcbeerPGH
Best Pub GrubFat Head's Saloon
1805 E. Carson St., South Side
fatheads.com
2nd: North Park Lounge
northparklounge.com
3rd: D's Six Pax and Dogz
ds6pax.com
Best Restaurant (Downtown)Mike & Tony's Gyros
927 Liberty Ave., Downtown
mikeandtonysgyros.com
2nd: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
eatgaucho.com
3rd: Condado Tacos
condadotacos.com
Best Restaurant (EAST)Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com
2nd: Noodlehead
noodleheadpgh.com
3rd: Point Brugge Cafe
pointbrugge.com
Best Restaurant (NORTH)Nickys Thai Kitchen
856 Western Ave., North Side and 1026 Mt. Nebo Road, North Hills
nickysthaikitchen.com
2nd: Off The Hook
offthehookfish.com
3rd: La Casa Narcisi Winery
narcisiwinery.com
vandvkitchen.com
Best Restaurant (SOUTH)Alla Famiglia
804 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown
allafamiglia.com
2nd: Armstrong's
castevillage.com/listing/armstrongs
3rd: Onion Maiden
onionmaiden.com
Worth the Drive: V&V Scratch Kitchen
Finleyville. vandvkitchen.com
Best Restaurant (Strip District & Lawrenceville)DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com
2nd: Bar Marco
barmarcopgh.com
3rd: B52
b52pgh.com
Best Restaurant (WEST)Mike & Tony's Gyros
5980 University Blvd., Moon Township
mikeandtonysgyros.com
2nd: MISSION BBQ
mission-bbq.com
3rd: LeoGreta
leogreta.com
Best Restaurant Beer ListMike & Tony's Gyros
Multiple locations
mikeandtonysgyros.com
2nd: Industry Public House
industrypgh.com
3rd: Fat Head's Saloon
fatheads.com
Best Restaurant DessertsDiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com
2nd: Monterey Bay Fish Grotto
montereybayfishgrotto.com
3rd: Eleven
elevenck.com
Best Rooftop BarIl Tetto
942 Penn Ave., Downtown
siennamercato.com
2nd: Biergarten
thecommonerpgh.com/pittsburgh-biergarten
3rd: Over Eden
overeden.com
Best SandwichPrimanti Bros.
Multiple locations
primantibros.com
2nd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com
3rd: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
eatgaucho.com
Best SeafoodOff The Hook
908 Warrendale Village Drive, Warrendale
offthehookfish.com
2nd: Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille
lukewholey.com
3rd: Monterey Bay Fish Grotto
montereybayfishgrotto.com
Best Soul FoodCarmi Soul Food Restaurant
1825 E. Carson St., South Side
carmirestaurant.com
2nd: Hook Fish and Chicken
facebook.com/Hook-Fish-Chicken
3rd: 2 Sisters 2 Sons
facebook.com/2sisters2sons
Best SteakhouseGaucho Parrilla Argentina
146 Sixth St., Downtown
eatgaucho.com
thecapitalgrille.com
3rd: Napa Prime Chophouse & Cigar Bar
napaprimechophouse.com
Best Sunday BrunchPamela's Diner
Multiple locations
pamelasdiner.com
2nd: Grand Concourse
grandconcourserestaurant.com
3rd: Square Cafe
square-cafe.com
Best SushiThe Slippery Mermaid Sushi AND Modern Tiki
613 Beaver St., Sewickley
slipperymermaid.com
2nd: Umami
umamipgh.com
3rd: Nakama
eatatnakama.com
Best TacoCondado Tacos
Multiple locations
condadotacos.com
2nd: täkō
takopgh.com
3rd: Baby Loves Tacos
babylovestacospgh.com
Best Take-outMike & Tony's Gyros
Multiple locations
mikeandtonysgyros.com
2nd: Armstrong's
castevillage.com/listing/armstrongs
3rd: Noodlehead
noodleheadpgh.com
Best Tea ShopAllegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange
2005 Penn Ave., Strip District
alleghenycoffee.com
2nd: Dobra Tea Pittsburgh
dobrateapgh.com
3rd: Arnold’s Tea
arnoldsteapittsburgh.com
Best Thai RestaurantNicky's Thai Kitchen
Multiple locations
nickysthaikitchen.com
2nd: Noodlehead
noodleheadpgh.com
3rd: Thai Me Up
thaimeuppittsburgh.com
Best Vegan/Vegetarian RestaurantOnion Maiden
639 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown
onionmaiden.com
2nd: APTEKA
aptekapgh.com
3rd: Double Wide Grill
doublewidegrill.com
Best Vietnamese RestaurantTram's Kitchen
4050 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville
tramskitchen.food93.com
2nd: Banh Mi & Ti
facebook.com/BanhMiandTi
3rd: Pho Van Restaurant
phovan-pgh.com
Best Wine ListLa Casa Narcisi Winery
4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia
narcisiwinery.com
2nd: Allegheny Wine Mixer
alleghenywinemixer.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Winery
pittsburghwinery.com
Best WingsBig Shot Bob's House of Wings
Multiple locations
bigshotbobs.com
2nd: Bigham Tavern
bighamtavern.com
3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com