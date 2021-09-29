 Best of Pittsburgh: Food and Drink Winners 2021 | Food and Drink

Best of Pittsburgh: Food and Drink Winners 2021

click to enlarge food-drink-teaser.jpg

Best Baked Goods

Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com

2nd: La Gourmandine
lagourmandinebakery.com

3rd: Jean-Marc Chatellier's French Bakery
jeanmarcchatellier.com

Best Bakery

Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com

2nd: La Gourmandine
lagourmandinebakery.com

3rd: Jean-Marc Chatellier's French Bakery
jeanmarcchatellier.com

Best BBQ

Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen
4501 Butler St., Lawrenceville
walterspgh.com

2nd: SMOKE
smokepgh.com

3rd: South Side BBQ Company
southsidebbqcompany.com

Best Bread

Mancini's Bakery
1717 Penn Ave., Strip District and 601 Woodward Ave., McKees Rocks
mancinisbakery.com

2nd: BreadWorks Bakery
breadworkspgh.com

3rd: Mediterra Bakehouse
mediterrabakehouse.com

Best Brewery

Grist House Craft Brewery
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com

2nd: Hitchhiker Brewing
hitchhiker.beer

3rd: East End Brewing Company
eastendbrewing.com

Best Brunch

Pamela's Diner
Multiple Locations
pamelasdiner.com

2nd: Grand Concourse
grandconcourserestaurant.com

3rd: Square Cafe
square-cafe.com

Best Brunch Cocktail

The Yard
Multiple Locations
theyardpgh.com

2nd: Meat & Potatoes
meatandpotatoespgh.com

3rd: Bar Marco
barmarcopgh.com

click to enlarge Burgatory - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Burgatory

Best Burger

Burgatory
Multiple Locations
burgatorybar.com

2nd: Tessaro's
tessaros.com

3rd: Over The Bar Bicycle Cafe
otbbicyclecafe.com

Best Candy Store

Sarris Candies
Multiple Locations
sarriscandies.com

2nd: Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop
grandpajoescandyshop.com

3rd: The Milkshake Factory
themilkshakefactory.com

Best Canned/Bottled Cocktail

Wigle Whiskey Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District and 1000 Ross Park Mall Drive, Ross
wiglewhiskey.com

2nd: Arsenal Cider House
arsenalciderhouse.com

3rd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com

Best Caribbean Restaurant

Kaya
2000 Smallman St., Strip District
kaya.menu

2nd: 2 Sisters 2 Sons
2sisters2sons.com

3rd: Con Alma
conalmapgh.com

Best Chef

Dave Anoia — DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Jamilka Borges — Wild Child
wildchild.restaurant

3rd: Matt Stover — Il Pizzaiolo
ilpizzaiolo.com

Best Chinese/Taiwanese Restaurant

Sesame Inn
Multiple Locations
sesameinn.com

2nd: Everyday Noodles
everydaynoodles.net

3rd: Chengdu Gourmet
chengdugourmetpittsburgh.com

Best Cocktail List

Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill
hiddenharborpgh.com

2nd: Dive Bar & Grille
divebarandgrille.com

3rd: Bridges & Bourbon
bridgesandbourbonpgh.com

click to enlarge Commonplace Coffee - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Commonplace Coffee

Best Coffee Shop

Commonplace Coffee
Multiple Locations
commonplacecoffee.com

2nd: Black Forge Coffee House
blackforgecoffee.com

3rd: Carnegie Coffee Company
carnegiecoffeecompany.com

Best Coffee Shop for Remote Working

Carnegie Coffee Company
Carnegie Coffee Company
132 E. Main St., Carnegie
carnegiecoffeecompany.com

2nd: The Coffee Tree Roasters
coffeetree.store

3rd: Big Dog Coffee
bigdogcoffeeshop.com

Best Contemporary American Restaurant

North Park Lounge
Multiple Locations
northparklounge.com

2nd: Butcher and the Rye
butcherandtherye.com
3rd: Eleven
elevenck.com

Best Diner

Pamela's Diner
Multiple Locations
pamelasdiner.com

2nd: Ritter's Diner
rittersdinerpittsburgh.com

3rd: Kelly O's Diner in the Strip
kellyos.com

click to enlarge Wigle Whiskey Distillery - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Wigle Whiskey Distillery

Best Distillery

Wigle Whiskey Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District and 1000 Ross Park Mall Drive, Ross
wiglewhiskey.com

2nd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com

3rd: Kingfly Spirits
kingflyspirits.com

Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant

Grist House Craft Brewery
10 Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com

2nd: Double Wide Grill
doublewidegrill.com

3rd: Southern Tier Brewing Pittsburgh
facebook.com/stbcbeerpgh

Best Donuts

Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com
2nd: Oram's Donut Shop
orams.com

3rd: Better-Maid Donut Company
facebook.com/thepinkdonutshop

Best Downtown Lunch Spot

Condado Tacos
971 Liberty Ave., Downtown
condadotacos.com

2nd: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
eatgaucho.com

3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com

Best Food Truck

Totopo Food Truck
facebook.com/totopoonwheels

2nd: Blue Sparrow Food Truck
bluesparrowpgh.com/truck

3rd: The Mac & Gold Truck
macandgoldtruck.com

Best Fries

The Potato Patch at Kennywood
4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin
kennywood.com

2nd: Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar
primantibros.com

3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com

Best Gluten-Free Menu

Aladdin's Eatery
Multiple Locations
aladdins.com

2nd: Fat Head's Saloon
fatheads.com

3rd: Mandy's Pizza
mandyspizza.com

Best Gyro

Mike & Tony's Gyros
Multiple Locations
mikeandtonysgyros.com

2nd: Pitaland
pitaland.com

3rd: Salem's Market and Grill
salemsmarketgrill.com

click to enlarge Mad Mex - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Mad Mex

Best Happy Hour

Mad Mex
Multiple Locations
madmex.com

2nd: Condado Tacos
condadotacos.com

3rd: Federal Galley
federalgalley.org

Best Hoagies

Triangle Bar & Grill
Triangle Bar & Grill
2122 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale
trianglebarswissvale.com

2nd: Peppi's
peppisubs.com

3rd: Uncle Sam's Submarines
unclesamssubs.com

Best Hot Dog

D's Six Pax & Dogz
1118 S. Braddock Ave., Swissvale and 4608 William Penn Highway, Murrysville
ds6pax.com

2nd: Franktuary
franktuary.com

3rd: Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe
brightonhotdogshoppes.com

Best Ice Cream

Millie's Homemade Ice Cream
Multiple Locations
millieshomemade.com

2nd: Page Dairy Mart
pagedairymart.net

3rd: Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor
klavonsicecream.com

click to enlarge Taj Mahal - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Taj Mahal

Best Indian Restaurant

Taj Mahal
7795 McKnight Road, Ross
tajmahalinc.com

2nd: People's Indian Restaurant
peoplesindianpgh.com

3rd: Taste of India
tasteofindiapittsburgh.com

Best Italian Restaurant

DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Alla Famiglia
allafamiglia.com

3rd: Pasta Too
pasta-too.com

Best Japanese Restaurant

Nakama
1611 East Carson St., South Side and 10636 Perry Highway, Wexford
eatatnakama.com

2nd: Umami
umamipgh.com

3rd: Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse
ichibanhibachisteakhouse.com

Best Juice/Smoothie Bar

Smoothie King
1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville and 11199 Perry Highway, Wexford
instagram.com/smoothiekingpittsburgh

2nd: The Pittsburgh Juice Company
pittsburghjuicecompany.com

3rd: East End Food Co-op
eastendfood.coop

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Eat'n Park
Multiple Locations
eatnpark.com

2nd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com

3rd: Mad Mex
madmex.com

Best Korean Food

Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave., Downtown
baebaes.kitchen

2nd: Green Pepper
greenpepperpgh.com

3rd: Soju
facebook.com/SojuPgh

Best Late-Night Menu

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar
Multiple Locations
primantibros.com

2nd: Ritter's Diner
rittersdinerpittsburgh.com

3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com

click to enlarge Gaucho Parrilla Argentina - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

Best Latin Restaurant

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
146 Sixth St., Downtown
eat-gaucho.com

2nd: Chicken Latino
chickenlatino.net

3rd: Cilantro & Ajo
cilantroajo.com

Best Margarita

Mad Mex
Multiple Locations
madmex.com

2nd: Round Corner Cantina
roundcornercantina.com

3rd: Condado Tacos
condadotacos.com

Best Mexican Restaurant

Totopo Mexican Kitchen and Bar
660 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon
totopomex.com

2nd: Condado Tacos
condadotacos.com

3rd: El Campesino
elcampesino.com

Best Middle-Eastern Restaurant

Aladdin's Eatery
Multiple Locations
aladdins.com

2nd: Salem's Market and Grill
salemsmarketgrill.com

3rd: Pitaland
pitaland.com

Best Milkshake

The Milk Shake Factory
Multiple Locations
themilkshakefactory.com

2nd: Burgatory
burgatorybar.com

3rd: Page Dairy Mart
pagedairymart.net

Best New Food Truck

Tocayo Food Truck
Tocayo Food Truck
instagram.com/tocayofoodtruck

2nd: PGH EATZ
pgheatz.com

3rd: Stunt Pig
stuntpigpgh.com

Best New Restaurant

2 Sisters 2 Sons
1882 Main St., Sharpsburg
2sisters2sons.com

2nd: Oak Hill Post
oakhillpost.com

3rd: Doughbar
doughbarpgh.com

Best Outdoor Dining

Pusadee's Garden
5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville
pusadeesgarden.com

2nd: Redfin Blues
redfinblues.com

3rd: Over the Bar Bicycle Cafe
otbbicyclecafe.com

Best Pierogies

Pierogies Plus
342 Island Ave., McKees Rocks
pierogiesplus.com

2nd: APTEKA
aptekapgh.com

3rd: Holy Trinity Ukrainian Greco-Catholic Church
htucc.com

Best Pizza

Fiori's Pizzaria
103 Capital Ave., Brookline and 3801 Washington Road, McMurray
fiorispizzaria.com

2nd: Mineo's Pizza House
mineospizza.com

3rd: Iron Born Pizza
ironbornpizza.com

Best Place for Craft Cocktails

Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill
hiddenharborpgh.com

2nd: Olive Or Twist
olive-twist.com

3rd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com

click to enlarge Narcisi Winery - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Narcisi Winery

Best Place to Drink Outside

Narcisi Winery
4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia
narcisiwinery.com

2nd: Grist House Craft Brewery
gristhouse.com

3rd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
facebook.com/stbcbeerpgh

Best Poke Bowl

Kahuna Poke and Juice Bar
132 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty
kahunapgh.com

2nd: The Slippery Mermaid
slipperymermaid.com

3rd: JJ Poke Bowl & Taiwanese Bubble Tea
jjpoke.com

Best Pub-Grub

Fat Head's Saloon
1805 E. Carson St., South Side
fatheads.com

2nd: Bigham Tavern
bighamtavern.com

3rd: Industry Public House
industrypgh.com

Best Restaurant
(DOWNTOWN + STRIP DISTRICT)

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
146 Sixth St., Downtown
eat-gaucho.com

2nd: DiAnoia's Eatery
dianoiaseatery.com

3rd: The Capital Grille
thecapitalgrille.com

Best Restaurant (EAST)

Noodlehead
242 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside
noodleheadpgh.com

2nd: The Yard
theyardpgh.com

3rd: Pusadee's Garden
pusadeesgarden.com

Best Restaurant (NORTH)

Nicky's Thai Kitchen
856 Western Ave., North Side and 1026 Mt. Nebo Road, Ohio Township
nickysthaikitchen.com

2nd: Federal Galley
federalgalley.org

3rd: Off The Hook
offthehookfish.com

Best Restaurant (SOUTH)

Mike & Tony's Gyros
Multiple Locations
mikeandtonysgyros.com

2nd: Alla Famiglia
allafamiglia.com

3rd: Onion Maiden
onionmaiden.com

Best Restaurant (WEST)

Armstrong's
1136 Thorn Run Road, Moon
armstrongs-express.com

2nd: The Yard
theyardpgh.com

3rd: Mediterra Cafe Sewickley
mediterracafe.com

Best Restaurant Beer List

D's Six Pax & Dogz
1118 S. Braddock Ave., Swissvale and 4608 William Penn Highway, Murrysville
ds6pax.com

2nd: Industry Public House
industrypgh.com

3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com

Best Restaurant Desserts

DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Poulet Bleu
pouletbleupgh.com

3rd: Paris 66
paris66bistro.com

click to enlarge Sienna Mercato - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Sienna Mercato

Best Rooftop Bar

Il Tetto — Sienna Mercato
942 Penn Ave., Downtown
siennamercato.com

2nd: Over Eden
overeden.com

3rd: Biergarten — The Commoner
thecommonerpgh.com/pittsburgh-biergarten

Best Sandwiches

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar
Multiple Locations
primantibros.com

2nd: The Carson Street Deli & Craft Beer Bar
1507 E. Carson St., South Side
carsonstreetdeliandcraftbeerbar.com

3rd: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
eat-gaucho.com

Best Seafood

Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille
2106 Penn Ave., Strip District
lukewholey.com

2nd: Monterey Bay Fish Grotto
montereybayfishgrotto.com

3rd: Robert Wholey & Co.
wholey.com

Best Soul Food

Carmi Soul Food Restaurant
1825 E. Carson St., South Side
carmirestaurant.com

2nd: 2 Sisters 2 Sons
twosisterstwosonspittsburgh.com

3rd: The Coop Chicken and Waffles
thecooppgh.com

Best Steak

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
146 Sixth St., Downtown
eat-gaucho.com

2nd: The Capital Grille
thecapitalgrille.com

3rd: Alla Famiglia
allafamiglia.com

Best Sushi

The Slippery Mermaid
613 Beaver St., Sewickley
slipperymermaid.com

2nd: Nakama
eatatnakama.com

3rd: Little Tokyo Bistro
littletokyopittsburgh.com

Best Taco

Condado Tacos
Multiple Locations
condadotacos.com

2nd: Las Palmas Pittsburgh
yelp.com/biz/las-palmas-pittsburgh

3rd: täkō
takopgh.com

Best Take Out

Mike & Tony's Gyros
Multiple Locations
mikeandtonysgyros.com

2nd: Nicky's Thai Kitchen
nickysthaikitchen.com

3rd: Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar
primantibros.com

Best Tea Shop

Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange
2005 Penn Ave., Strip District
alleghenycoffee.com

2nd: Tupelo Honey Teas
tupelohoneyteas.com

3rd: Dobrá Tea Pittsburgh
dobrateapgh.com

click to enlarge Nicky's Thai Kitchen - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Nicky's Thai Kitchen

Best Thai Restaurant

Nicky's Thai Kitchen
Multiple Locations
nickysthaikitchen.com

2nd: Noodlehead
noodleheadpgh.com

3rd: Pusadee's Garden
pusadeesgarden.com

Best To-Go Cocktails

Wigle Whiskey Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District and 1000 Ross Park Mall Drive, Ross
wiglewhiskey.com

2nd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com

3rd: Hidden Harbor
hiddenharborpgh.com

Best Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurant

Onion Maiden
639 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown
onionmaiden.com

2nd: APTEKA
aptekapgh.com

3rd: Aladdin's Eatery
aladdins.com

Best Vietnamese

Tram's Kitchen
4050 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
tramskitchen.food93.com

2nd: Banh Mi & Ti
facebook.com/banhmiandti

3rd: Two Sisters Vietnamese Kitchen
facebook.com/twosistersvietnamese

Best Wine List

Narcisi Winery
4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia
narcisiwinery.com

2nd: Mary's Vine
marysvine.com

3rd: The Allegheny Wine Mixer
alleghenywinemixer.com

Best Wings

Big Shot Bob's House of Wings
Multiple Locations
bigshotbobs.com

2nd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com

3rd: Bigham Tavern
bighamtavern.com

