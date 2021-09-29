Best of Pittsburgh: Food and Drink Winners 2021

Best Baked Goods
Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com
2nd: La Gourmandine
lagourmandinebakery.com
3rd: Jean-Marc Chatellier's French Bakery
jeanmarcchatellier.com
Best BBQ
Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen
4501 Butler St., Lawrenceville
walterspgh.com
2nd: SMOKE
smokepgh.com
3rd: South Side BBQ Company
southsidebbqcompany.com
Best Bread
Mancini's Bakery
1717 Penn Ave., Strip District and 601 Woodward Ave., McKees Rocks
mancinisbakery.com
2nd: BreadWorks Bakery
breadworkspgh.com
3rd: Mediterra Bakehouse
mediterrabakehouse.com
Best Brewery
Grist House Craft Brewery
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com
2nd: Hitchhiker Brewing
hitchhiker.beer
3rd: East End Brewing Company
eastendbrewing.com
Best Brunch
Pamela's Diner
Multiple Locations
pamelasdiner.com
2nd: Grand Concourse
grandconcourserestaurant.com
3rd: Square Cafe
square-cafe.com
Best Brunch Cocktail
The Yard
Multiple Locations
theyardpgh.com
2nd: Meat & Potatoes
meatandpotatoespgh.com
3rd: Bar Marco
barmarcopgh.com
Best Burger
Burgatory
Multiple Locations
burgatorybar.com
2nd: Tessaro's
tessaros.com
3rd: Over The Bar Bicycle Cafe
otbbicyclecafe.com
Best Candy Store
Sarris Candies
Multiple Locations
sarriscandies.com
2nd: Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop
grandpajoescandyshop.com
3rd: The Milkshake Factory
themilkshakefactory.com
Best Canned/Bottled Cocktail
Wigle Whiskey Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District and 1000 Ross Park Mall Drive, Ross
wiglewhiskey.com
2nd: Arsenal Cider House
arsenalciderhouse.com
3rd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com
Best Caribbean Restaurant
Kaya
2000 Smallman St., Strip District
kaya.menu
2nd: 2 Sisters 2 Sons
2sisters2sons.com
3rd: Con Alma
conalmapgh.com
Best Chef
Dave Anoia — DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com
2nd: Jamilka Borges — Wild Child
wildchild.restaurant
3rd: Matt Stover — Il Pizzaiolo
ilpizzaiolo.com
Best Chinese/Taiwanese Restaurant
Sesame Inn
Multiple Locations
sesameinn.com
2nd: Everyday Noodles
everydaynoodles.net
3rd: Chengdu Gourmet
chengdugourmetpittsburgh.com
Best Cocktail List
Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill
hiddenharborpgh.com
2nd: Dive Bar & Grille
divebarandgrille.com
3rd: Bridges & Bourbon
bridgesandbourbonpgh.com
Best Coffee Shop
Commonplace Coffee
Multiple Locations
commonplacecoffee.com
2nd: Black Forge Coffee House
blackforgecoffee.com
3rd: Carnegie Coffee Company
carnegiecoffeecompany.com
Best Coffee Shop for Remote Working
132 E. Main St., Carnegie
carnegiecoffeecompany.com
2nd: The Coffee Tree Roasters
coffeetree.store
3rd: Big Dog Coffee
bigdogcoffeeshop.com
Best Contemporary American Restaurant
North Park Lounge
Multiple Locations
northparklounge.com
2nd: Butcher and the Rye
butcherandtherye.com
3rd: Eleven
elevenck.com
Best Diner
Pamela's Diner
Multiple Locations
pamelasdiner.com
2nd: Ritter's Diner
rittersdinerpittsburgh.com
3rd: Kelly O's Diner in the Strip
kellyos.com
Best Distillery
Wigle Whiskey Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District and 1000 Ross Park Mall Drive, Ross
wiglewhiskey.com
2nd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com
3rd: Kingfly Spirits
kingflyspirits.com
Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant
Grist House Craft Brewery
10 Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com
2nd: Double Wide Grill
doublewidegrill.com
3rd: Southern Tier Brewing Pittsburgh
facebook.com/stbcbeerpgh
Best Donuts
Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com
2nd: Oram's Donut Shop
orams.com
3rd: Better-Maid Donut Company
facebook.com/thepinkdonutshop
Best Downtown Lunch Spot
Condado Tacos
971 Liberty Ave., Downtown
condadotacos.com
2nd: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
eatgaucho.com
3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com
Best Food Truck
Totopo Food Truck
facebook.com/totopoonwheels
2nd: Blue Sparrow Food Truck
bluesparrowpgh.com/truck
3rd: The Mac & Gold Truck
macandgoldtruck.com
Best Fries
The Potato Patch at Kennywood
4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin
kennywood.com
2nd: Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar
primantibros.com
3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com
Best Gluten-Free Menu
Aladdin's Eatery
Multiple Locations
aladdins.com
2nd: Fat Head's Saloon
fatheads.com
3rd: Mandy's Pizza
mandyspizza.com
Best Gyro
Mike & Tony's Gyros
Multiple Locations
mikeandtonysgyros.com
2nd: Pitaland
pitaland.com
3rd: Salem's Market and Grill
salemsmarketgrill.com
Best Happy Hour
Mad Mex
Multiple Locations
madmex.com
2nd: Condado Tacos
condadotacos.com
3rd: Federal Galley
federalgalley.org
Best Hoagies
2122 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale
trianglebarswissvale.com
2nd: Peppi's
peppisubs.com
3rd: Uncle Sam's Submarines
unclesamssubs.com
Best Hot Dog
D's Six Pax & Dogz
1118 S. Braddock Ave., Swissvale and 4608 William Penn Highway, Murrysville
ds6pax.com
2nd: Franktuary
franktuary.com
3rd: Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe
brightonhotdogshoppes.com
Best Ice Cream
Millie's Homemade Ice Cream
Multiple Locations
millieshomemade.com
2nd: Page Dairy Mart
pagedairymart.net
3rd: Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor
klavonsicecream.com
Best Indian Restaurant
Taj Mahal
7795 McKnight Road, Ross
tajmahalinc.com
2nd: People's Indian Restaurant
peoplesindianpgh.com
3rd: Taste of India
tasteofindiapittsburgh.com
Best Italian Restaurant
DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com
2nd: Alla Famiglia
allafamiglia.com
3rd: Pasta Too
pasta-too.com
Best Japanese Restaurant
Nakama
1611 East Carson St., South Side and 10636 Perry Highway, Wexford
eatatnakama.com
2nd: Umami
umamipgh.com
3rd: Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse
ichibanhibachisteakhouse.com
Best Juice/Smoothie Bar
Smoothie King
1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville and 11199 Perry Highway, Wexford
instagram.com/smoothiekingpittsburgh
2nd: The Pittsburgh Juice Company
pittsburghjuicecompany.com
3rd: East End Food Co-op
eastendfood.coop
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Eat'n Park
Multiple Locations
eatnpark.com
2nd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com
3rd: Mad Mex
madmex.com
Best Korean Food
Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave., Downtown
baebaes.kitchen
2nd: Green Pepper
greenpepperpgh.com
3rd: Soju
facebook.com/SojuPgh
Best Late-Night Menu
Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar
Multiple Locations
primantibros.com
2nd: Ritter's Diner
rittersdinerpittsburgh.com
3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com
Best Latin Restaurant
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
146 Sixth St., Downtown
eat-gaucho.com
2nd: Chicken Latino
chickenlatino.net
3rd: Cilantro & Ajo
cilantroajo.com
Best Margarita
Mad Mex
Multiple Locations
madmex.com
2nd: Round Corner Cantina
roundcornercantina.com
3rd: Condado Tacos
condadotacos.com
Best Mexican Restaurant
Totopo Mexican Kitchen and Bar
660 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon
totopomex.com
2nd: Condado Tacos
condadotacos.com
3rd: El Campesino
elcampesino.com
Best Middle-Eastern Restaurant
Aladdin's Eatery
Multiple Locations
aladdins.com
2nd: Salem's Market and Grill
salemsmarketgrill.com
3rd: Pitaland
pitaland.com
Best Milkshake
The Milk Shake Factory
Multiple Locations
themilkshakefactory.com
2nd: Burgatory
burgatorybar.com
3rd: Page Dairy Mart
pagedairymart.net
Best New Food Truck
instagram.com/tocayofoodtruck
2nd: PGH EATZ
pgheatz.com
3rd: Stunt Pig
stuntpigpgh.com
Best New Restaurant
2 Sisters 2 Sons
1882 Main St., Sharpsburg
2sisters2sons.com
2nd: Oak Hill Post
oakhillpost.com
3rd: Doughbar
doughbarpgh.com
Best Outdoor Dining
Pusadee's Garden
5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville
pusadeesgarden.com
2nd: Redfin Blues
redfinblues.com
3rd: Over the Bar Bicycle Cafe
otbbicyclecafe.com
Best Pierogies
Pierogies Plus
342 Island Ave., McKees Rocks
pierogiesplus.com
2nd: APTEKA
aptekapgh.com
3rd: Holy Trinity Ukrainian Greco-Catholic Church
htucc.com
Best Pizza
Fiori's Pizzaria
103 Capital Ave., Brookline and 3801 Washington Road, McMurray
fiorispizzaria.com
2nd: Mineo's Pizza House
mineospizza.com
3rd: Iron Born Pizza
ironbornpizza.com
Best Place for Craft Cocktails
Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill
hiddenharborpgh.com
2nd: Olive Or Twist
olive-twist.com
3rd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com
Best Place to Drink Outside
Narcisi Winery
4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia
narcisiwinery.com
2nd: Grist House Craft Brewery
gristhouse.com
3rd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
facebook.com/stbcbeerpgh
Best Poke Bowl
Kahuna Poke and Juice Bar
132 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty
kahunapgh.com
2nd: The Slippery Mermaid
slipperymermaid.com
3rd: JJ Poke Bowl & Taiwanese Bubble Tea
jjpoke.com
Best Pub-Grub
Fat Head's Saloon
1805 E. Carson St., South Side
fatheads.com
2nd: Bigham Tavern
bighamtavern.com
3rd: Industry Public House
industrypgh.com
Best Restaurant
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
(DOWNTOWN + STRIP DISTRICT)
146 Sixth St., Downtown
eat-gaucho.com
2nd: DiAnoia's Eatery
dianoiaseatery.com
3rd: The Capital Grille
thecapitalgrille.com
Best Restaurant (EAST)
Noodlehead
242 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside
noodleheadpgh.com
2nd: The Yard
theyardpgh.com
3rd: Pusadee's Garden
pusadeesgarden.com
Best Restaurant (NORTH)
Nicky's Thai Kitchen
856 Western Ave., North Side and 1026 Mt. Nebo Road, Ohio Township
nickysthaikitchen.com
2nd: Federal Galley
federalgalley.org
3rd: Off The Hook
offthehookfish.com
Best Restaurant (SOUTH)
Mike & Tony's Gyros
Multiple Locations
mikeandtonysgyros.com
2nd: Alla Famiglia
allafamiglia.com
3rd: Onion Maiden
onionmaiden.com
Best Restaurant (WEST)
Armstrong's
1136 Thorn Run Road, Moon
armstrongs-express.com
2nd: The Yard
theyardpgh.com
3rd: Mediterra Cafe Sewickley
mediterracafe.com
Best Restaurant Beer List
D's Six Pax & Dogz
1118 S. Braddock Ave., Swissvale and 4608 William Penn Highway, Murrysville
ds6pax.com
2nd: Industry Public House
industrypgh.com
3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com
Best Restaurant Desserts
DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District
dianoiaseatery.com
2nd: Poulet Bleu
pouletbleupgh.com
3rd: Paris 66
paris66bistro.com
Best Rooftop Bar
Il Tetto — Sienna Mercato
942 Penn Ave., Downtown
siennamercato.com
2nd: Over Eden
overeden.com
3rd: Biergarten — The Commoner
thecommonerpgh.com/pittsburgh-biergarten
Best Sandwiches
Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar
Multiple Locations
primantibros.com
2nd: The Carson Street Deli & Craft Beer Bar
1507 E. Carson St., South Side
carsonstreetdeliandcraftbeerbar.com
3rd: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
eat-gaucho.com
Best Seafood
Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille
2106 Penn Ave., Strip District
lukewholey.com
2nd: Monterey Bay Fish Grotto
montereybayfishgrotto.com
3rd: Robert Wholey & Co.
wholey.com
Best Soul Food
Carmi Soul Food Restaurant
1825 E. Carson St., South Side
carmirestaurant.com
2nd: 2 Sisters 2 Sons
twosisterstwosonspittsburgh.com
3rd: The Coop Chicken and Waffles
thecooppgh.com
Best Steak
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
146 Sixth St., Downtown
eat-gaucho.com
2nd: The Capital Grille
thecapitalgrille.com
3rd: Alla Famiglia
allafamiglia.com
Best Sushi
The Slippery Mermaid
613 Beaver St., Sewickley
slipperymermaid.com
2nd: Nakama
eatatnakama.com
3rd: Little Tokyo Bistro
littletokyopittsburgh.com
Best Taco
Condado Tacos
Multiple Locations
condadotacos.com
2nd: Las Palmas Pittsburgh
yelp.com/biz/las-palmas-pittsburgh
3rd: täkō
takopgh.com
Best Take Out
Mike & Tony's Gyros
Multiple Locations
mikeandtonysgyros.com
2nd: Nicky's Thai Kitchen
nickysthaikitchen.com
3rd: Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar
primantibros.com
Best Tea Shop
Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange
2005 Penn Ave., Strip District
alleghenycoffee.com
2nd: Tupelo Honey Teas
tupelohoneyteas.com
3rd: Dobrá Tea Pittsburgh
dobrateapgh.com
Best Thai Restaurant
Nicky's Thai Kitchen
Multiple Locations
nickysthaikitchen.com
2nd: Noodlehead
noodleheadpgh.com
3rd: Pusadee's Garden
pusadeesgarden.com
Best To-Go Cocktails
Wigle Whiskey Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District and 1000 Ross Park Mall Drive, Ross
wiglewhiskey.com
2nd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
maggiesfarmrum.com
3rd: Hidden Harbor
hiddenharborpgh.com
Best Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurant
Onion Maiden
639 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown
onionmaiden.com
2nd: APTEKA
aptekapgh.com
3rd: Aladdin's Eatery
aladdins.com
Best Vietnamese
Tram's Kitchen
4050 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
tramskitchen.food93.com
2nd: Banh Mi & Ti
facebook.com/banhmiandti
3rd: Two Sisters Vietnamese Kitchen
facebook.com/twosistersvietnamese
Best Wine List
Narcisi Winery
4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia
narcisiwinery.com
2nd: Mary's Vine
marysvine.com
3rd: The Allegheny Wine Mixer
alleghenywinemixer.com
Best Wings
Big Shot Bob's House of Wings
Multiple Locations
bigshotbobs.com
2nd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
mikeandtonysgyros.com
3rd: Bigham Tavern
bighamtavern.com